Saudi Capital Market Authority approves three new IPOs as listing wave continues

Saudi Capital Market Authority approves three new IPOs as listing wave continues
Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority approved three initial public offerings in the midst of a listing wave on the Saudi bourses. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Capital Market Authority approves three new IPOs as listing wave continues

Saudi Capital Market Authority approves three new IPOs as listing wave continues
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority has approved another three initial public offerings in the midst of a listing wave on the Saudi bourses.

The market regulator has approved an application from Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu to register and sell 73.09 million shares, or 29.24 percent of equity, on the Saudi Exchange, according to a CMA statement.

Saudi Top for Trading Co. has obtained the regulator's approval to float 880,000 shares on the parallel market, Nomu.

The CMA has also approved Molan Steel Co.'s application to register and offer 532,400 shares on Nomu.

Saudi initial public offerings are on course for a record year, with the number of listings already exceeding last year, the chairman of the CMA told Arab News at a fintech event in Riyadh on July 26.

“Undoubtedly, the number of IPOs we have for listing and offering is the largest that it has been,” Mohammed Elkuwaiz said, adding: “We already exceeded the number of IPOs we had last year, and we think the number will likely get even bigger.”

The Saudi Stock Exchange has recorded 17 initial share sales in the first half of the year, generating proceeds amounting to $5.07 billion.

The main TASI index accounted for eight listings generating $4.4 billion, and the parallel Nomu market had nine listings worth $649 million.

Among the major initial share sales were Elm Co., Nahdi Medical Co. and Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co., which sold out in record time.

This number is up from 15 offerings during the whole of 2021, which raised almost $5 billion.

Tadawul dominated the Gulf Cooperation Council in IPOs last year, with utility provider ACWA Power marking the region’s largest share sale after its float generated as much as $1.21 billion.

As of Tuesday Sept. 27, TASI, the main market, has listed 10 IPOs, while Nomu, the parallel market, has listed 11 IPOs.

The Saudi stock exchange Tadawul Group announced in March that it has received more than 70 listing applications for both the main index TASI, as well as the parallel index Nomu.

 

Netflix sets up studio in Finland to develop video games

Netflix sets up studio in Finland to develop video games
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Netflix sets up studio in Finland to develop video games

Netflix sets up studio in Finland to develop video games
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Online streaming giant Netflix has announced that it will be opening an internal video game studio in Helsinki, Finland, as it aims to reduce its reliance on third-party developers and expand its gaming offerings.

According to a statement released by Netflix, the new game studio will be headed by Marko Lastikka, who has worked at Zynga Inc. for five years, where he worked on FarmVille 3.

Before joining Zynga, Lastikka was the co-founder and executive producer at Electronic Arts Inc.’s Tracktwenty studio in Helsinki, according to his LinkedIn page.

In March, Netflix announced that it was buying Finland-based mobile game developer Next Games in a deal that amounted to $72 million.

The new studio in Finland will be Netflix’s fourth games studio. Earlier this year, Netflix had bought Boss Fight Entertainment, having purchased Night School Studio in September 2021.

“Why Helsinki? It is home to some of the best game talents in the world. This will be a games studio that we build from scratch, and our second games studio in Helsinki alongside Next Games, which became part of Netflix earlier this year,” said Amir Rahimi, vice-president of Netflix Game Studios, in a statement.

He added: “This is another step in our vision to build a world-class games studio that will bring a variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games — with no ads and no in-app purchases — to our hundreds of millions of members around the world.”

Netflix currently has 31 video games on its platform exclusively offered to its customers. The online streaming giant is planning to have 50 games available by the end of the year, according to a Bloomberg report.

One of the most-anticipated games from Netflix that will be released soon is Stranger Things: Puzzle Games, based on the platform’s hit series.

 

TRSDC reveals plans for state-of-the-art Marine Life Institute

TRSDC reveals plans for state-of-the-art Marine Life Institute
Updated 27 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

TRSDC reveals plans for state-of-the-art Marine Life Institute

TRSDC reveals plans for state-of-the-art Marine Life Institute
Updated 27 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

The Red Sea Development Co has disclosed its design plans for the state-of-the-art Marine Life Institute.

The 10,340 square meter institute is set to boost conservation-driven research, in addition to attracting tourists and marine-lovers from all over the world.

Located in the Triple Bay Marina at AMAALA, the three-story structure will be designed to imitate coral formations and reef patterns, integrating nature within its architecture.

Moreover, the one-of-its-kind project will enhance sustainable and innovative methods to reduce water wastage, pollution, and prevent erosion.

The Red Sea Marine life institute will hold a capacity of 650 guests at once, starting their magical journey with a "Grand Reveal" of the world’s largest man-made reefs.

Moving on, the guests will be taken on a plethora of activities—walking through underwater paths, snorkeling with rare species,exploring research labs,  and diving the depth of the Red Sea in a submarine.

“The Red Sea Marine Life Institute will take guests on a vibrant, educational, and awe-inspiring journey that unveils the natural wonders of the Red Sea and blurs the boundaries between the institute and the ocean,” stated Gerard Evenden, Head of Studio at Foster + Partners, the architectural design firm working on the project.

 “With 10 zones that provide everything from augmented reality experiences to night diving, and spaces for the scientific community to effectively progress their environmental projects, the Red Sea Marine Life Institute is undeniably unique,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of TRSDC.

Saudi Arabia leading G20 nations in tourist inflow numbers for 2022: WTO report

Saudi Arabia leading G20 nations in tourist inflow numbers for 2022: WTO report
Updated 38 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia leading G20 nations in tourist inflow numbers for 2022: WTO report

Saudi Arabia leading G20 nations in tourist inflow numbers for 2022: WTO report
Updated 38 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has topped the G20 countries for the flow rating of international tourists in the first seven months of 2022, according to a report released by the World Tourism Organization.

The report, released during the G20 tourism ministers’ meeting held in Bali, Indonesia, did not detail the exact number of travelers who visited the Kingdom, but claimed the sector saw a growth rate of 121 percent in the first half of 2022.

During the event Saudi Arabia’s tourism minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the surge in tourist inflow aligns with the Kingdom’s economic diversification policies and aims to increase tourism’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product, as outlined in Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Calling Saudi Arabia one of the fastest growing markets for tourism, Al-Khateeb said the Kingdom’s tourism sector is accelerating at a rate of 14 percent compared to the pre-coronavirus pandemic period. 

The tourism minister stressed that G20 countries need to collaboratively work together to build a more resilient and sustainable future for the sector.

According to Al-Khateeb, collective action is necessary to revive the tourism sector which has been negatively impacted due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

He also stressed the necessity of partnerships between the public and private sectors and multilateral cooperation in order to shape an efficient tourism sector for the future.

“Collaboration is key as we strive to secure a more resilient and sustainable future,” Al-Khateeb said.

He added: “Let us continue working together across sectors to drive our continued growth. Let us continue to support one another to take collective action to shape a more resilient sector and let us build sustainability into the core of every decision we make.”

Earlier in June, Al-Khateeb said that Saudi Arabia has allocated $100 million to provide training for 100,000 people to work in the tourism and sustainability sector.

He added that 90 hotels were launched in the Kingdom as a part of its tourism strategy, and more hotels will be opened soon, with 70 percent being funded by the private sector.

Al-Khateeb, in June, told AFP that the Kingdom is hoping to attract 12 million foreign visitors in 2022, up from the 4 million tourists who visited Saudi Arabia in 2021.

“Saudi Arabia will change the tourism landscape globally. The destinations that Saudi will offer by 2030, it’s something completely different,” he said.

OPEC+ supply cut essential to buoy oil prices, UBS says

OPEC+ supply cut essential to buoy oil prices, UBS says
Updated 27 September 2022
Reuters

OPEC+ supply cut essential to buoy oil prices, UBS says

OPEC+ supply cut essential to buoy oil prices, UBS says
Updated 27 September 2022
Reuters

RIYADH: An oil production cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies is vital to break the negative momentum in prices amid recession fears and a stronger dollar, analysts at UBS said on Tuesday.

“A lack of action by the group to remove barrels from the market is likely to spur further downside pressure on oil prices,” UBS said in a note.

“The group has to announce a production cut of at least 0.5 million barrels per day over the coming days.”

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers known as OPEC+, is scheduled to meet next on Oct. 5.

Crude is falling on fears that a recession will lead to weaker demand and a better supplied oil market, UBS said, adding that the broader risk-off environment caused by aggressive monetary policy tightening in the US and Europe was also weighing on prices.

Oil prices on rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, after plunging to nine-month lows a day earlier, amid indications that producer alliance OPEC+ may enact output cuts to avoid a further collapse in prices. 

Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat appoints new CEO

Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat appoints new CEO
Updated 27 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat appoints new CEO

Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat appoints new CEO
Updated 27 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Nayifat Finance co. has named Bandar Al-Baiz as CEO and managing director of the company following a formal approval by its board, a bourse filing shows.

This follows the resignation of CEO Abdulmohsen Musaed Al-Sowailem in May and the appointment of Chan Kok Veng as its acting chief in June.

The Islamic finance firm has also announced the appointment of Saleh Al Omair as a chairman and Abdulmohsen Al-Saleh as a vice chairman.

The firm’s shares increased 0.17 percent to SR22.98 ($6), as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

