Riyadh exhibition to explore digital health transformation

Riyadh exhibition to explore digital health transformation
The show will also feature the ‘Medical Lab Zone,’ highlighting the most up-to-date medical laboratory technologies and advancements in genomic sequencing, AI, and machine learning.
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh exhibition to explore digital health transformation

Riyadh exhibition to explore digital health transformation
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

The focus on digital health and transformation will be front and center at Global Health Exhibition 2022, as the Kingdom’s leading healthcare exhibition returns for a live in-person edition from Oct. 9 to 11 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. Being held under the patronage of the Saudi Ministry of Health and under the theme of “A new era of healthcare in KSA,” attendees from across the Kingdom and abroad are expected to visit the three-day event that will showcase the latest in healthcare tech as well as host high-level accredited conferences.

More than 250 local and international exhibitors from over 30 countries will showcase the latest healthcare innovations and solutions, right from state-of-the-art medical imaging equipment to disposables. The show will also feature the “Medical Lab Zone,” highlighting the most up-to-date medical laboratory technologies and advancements in genomic sequencing, AI, and machine learning.

In addition, the Leaders Forum, part of the Global Health Exhibition, will feature inspiring sessions with speakers putting the spotlight on factors driving the digitization of healthcare in the Kingdom.

Visitors will also be able to interact with Sophia, the first intelligent humanoid robot, who was granted citizenship of Saudi Arabia in 2016. “This beautiful country is like a second home to me. AI is very important for the future of healthcare. I believe great things will come from humans and robots working together in the spirit of fellowship. It’s all about making human lives better. I’m here to help,” she said.

Furthermore, the startup competition, Innov8 Talks, will take place on Day 3 of the event and will offer aspiring startups the opportunity to perform live product demonstrations of their game-changing innovations. Over three rounds, entrepreneurs will pitch how their solutions will address current gaps and redefine healthcare to an audience of investors.

The event is being hosted by Informa Markets, organizers of well-known healthcare exhibitions such as Arab Health in the UAE and Florida International Medical Expo in the US.

Mohamed Sabri, strategic partnerships director at Informa Markets, said: “We are excited to be back in person and meet with Saudi Arabia’s healthcare community. Established as a must-attend event in the Kingdom, Global Health attracts regional and international healthcare professionals who value the power of learning, face-to-face networking and business. We look forward to bringing together hospitals, governments and innovators looking to deliver the next generation of healthcare services under one roof.”

As part of Informa’s commitment to providing the highest hygiene and safety levels, the event will take place under the protocols introduced via the company’s Informa AllSecure health and safety mandate. The enhanced measures include 35 guidelines covering all aspects of cleaning and hygiene, social distancing measures, and the use of PPE, screening, and a track and trace in conjunction with local authorities.

Uber launches major app update for rider safety

Uber launches major app update for rider safety
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Uber launches major app update for rider safety

Uber launches major app update for rider safety
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Uber announced on Monday the latest steps it is taking to help improve safety on the app with the launch of the new Safety Check-Up feature.

The Safety Check-Up feature will encourage riders to complete their safety profile by turning on and utilizing the Trusted Contacts, PIN Verification and RideCheck features that are available in-app. All these tools have been designed to improve the safety of the Uber platform:

• Trusted Contacts: Riders can choose their trusted contacts in the app and set reminders to share their live journey with them, so family and friends can follow the trip and make sure the rider arrives at their destination safely.

• PIN Verification: To ensure that a rider is getting into the correct car, users can turn on PIN verification, where the driver must input the correct pin provided by the rider before the trip can start. The Check-Up feature allows riders to enable the PIN verification tool and choose the hours it is active.

• RideCheck: This feature uses GPS technology to detect anomalies in trips, such as a long stopover or potential collision. If the app alerts the Uber team to such events, they check in on the rider and driver and offer resources to get help.

Norhen Ali, head of MENA communications at Uber, said: “The safety of everyone who uses our app is a top priority, and we’re constantly improving our features. The Safety Check-Up feature will encourage riders to make use of the full range of safety tools offered on the app to ensure they are always as safe as possible.”

The new feature adds to a number of existing features, such as GPS tracking, personal data anonymization, 24/7 support, driver screening, speed alerts, driver hour limits and a number of safety measures introduced to address COVID-19.

New Saudi headquarters for Serco's regional hub opens its doors

New Saudi headquarters for Serco’s regional hub opens its doors
Updated 1 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

New Saudi headquarters for Serco’s regional hub opens its doors

New Saudi headquarters for Serco’s regional hub opens its doors
Updated 1 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Serco, an international provider of public services within transport, citizen services and defense, marked last week’s National Day with the opening of its new regional hub in the Kingdom. Located in the capital’s cosmopolitan Riyadh Front district, the move is part of a long-term strategy to develop its Saudi-based resources and leverage its location as a driver for local and regional trade.

Building on strong foundations, which already engage specialist teams with 15 percent Saudi-national representation in the delivery of high-profile contracts with EXPRO and the Royal Commission of AlUla, Serco has set itself bold ambitions for the future, eyeing opportunities in the Kingdom’s smart cities and giga-projects. These are led by Serco’s own Saudi national female country director Mona Althagafi.

Althagafi said: “The opening of this new office just after National Day on Friday represents a key milestone for Serco as we fully embrace Saudization. We are already providing rewarding careers for young, local talent and creating many exciting opportunities in the future, for both men and women. This illustrates our commitment to one of the central pillars of the Kingdom’s vision, to support the development of diversification and help build a sustainable economy. We offer candidates the chance to develop their skills through developmental, graduate and internship programs.”

Research conducted earlier this month by Serco Institute suggests that 81 percent of senior executives across the Gulf area recognize the critical value of having a substantial presence in the Kingdom, which puts Serco at strategic advantage. This is reflected in its business strategy, where Althagafi anticipates growth in Saudi projects will result in the Kingdom accounting for more than 50 percent of Serco Middle East’s revenues by 2026.

The company has received record job applications this year and is confident of meeting the Saudization target of 25 percent it has set for the next five years.

Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East, said: “Our research asserts Serco’s long-held belief that we need to be as close to our key customers as possible so that we can continue to offer them the most responsive and innovative services available using global best practice and expertise delivered by our local team. With over six new contract wins with new clients in the Kingdom already this year, the opening of our new headquarters is just one key milestone in our commitment to, and journey within Saudi Arabia.”

FIFA fever: Avani hotels in Dubai get the ball rolling

FIFA fever: Avani hotels in Dubai get the ball rolling
Updated 26 September 2022
Arab News

FIFA fever: Avani hotels in Dubai get the ball rolling

FIFA fever: Avani hotels in Dubai get the ball rolling
Updated 26 September 2022
Arab News

As football fans the world over are counting down to the start of FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 20, Avani Palm View Hotel and Avani Ibn Battuta Hotel in Dubai have unveiled an action-packed program of viewing activities and stay packages dedicated to the beautiful game.

In a move that will gladden the hearts of football enthusiasts, Avani Palm View is starting the celebrations early with screenings of the Premier League matches throughout October at Seven Seeds — the property’s dedicated sports viewing venue this football season.

At Avani Ibn Battuta, a “Festival of Football” will kick off in November, reaching a fever pitch in December, as the FIFA World Cup finals draw near. Available from Nov. 21 through Dec. 18, “The Match Is On” stay package invites guests to get into the spirit of the occasion with World Cup-themed welcome gifts and décor as they enjoy every minute of the action on the giant outdoor screen at Pele Pool Bar.

The “The Match Is On” package starts at 999 dirhams ($272) per room per night and includes: Accommodation at Avani Superior Room, a welcome gift, daily breakfast for two, 200-dirhams in restaurant and bar credit per day, free airport transfer and free shuttle to Expo City Fanbase.

Throughout their stay, Avani Ibn Battuta guests can also taste world flavors with themed menus inspired by the competing nations, get result-activated discounts, and win personalized jerseys and other prizes in prediction competitions as 32 teams aim for the ultimate prize in football.

At 399 dirhams for two persons (children under 12 eat for free), families can enjoy the “Festival of Football” family package, which includes match viewing at Avani Ibn Battuta’s Pele Pool Bar, unlimited poolside appetizer buffet, three hours of unlimited beverages, and access to a supervised kids’ play area with PlayStation 5 and EA Sports FIFA games. Another option for the spectators is the “Match at the Pool” package, priced at 100 dirhams per person, which includes match viewing at Pele Pool Bar and a 100-dirham credit on food and beverages with advanced bookings.

Green Dot Expo in Mumbai to promote healthy products

Green Dot Expo in Mumbai to promote healthy products
Updated 26 September 2022
Arab News

Green Dot Expo in Mumbai to promote healthy products

Green Dot Expo in Mumbai to promote healthy products
Updated 26 September 2022
Arab News

The second edition of the International Green Dot Expo, an exhibition aimed at promoting brands of healthy, pure and organic products and increasing their market share, will take place from Nov. 11-13 in Mumbai, India. The first edition saw the participation of 100 brands and more than 20,000 visitors. In terms of scale and promotion, the much-anticipated second edition of the Green Dot Expo will be much larger.

Blossom Media Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai-based media and marketing firm, has conceptualized the idea of promoting vegetarian and vegan products through this expo in collaboration with the UK-based International Vegetarian and Vegan Foundation with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, as its knowledge partner.

Ubaidur Rehman Khan, managing director of Blossom Media Pvt. Ltd, said: “The expo provides the manufacturers of vegetarian and vegan products (including food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care, herbal and healthcare products, home care and so on) with a platform to connect with the distributors, stockists, importers and the consumers.”

The expo will last three days and the venue is Islam Gymkhana, which had hosted Mumbai’s inaugural Hunar Haat expo, an initiative of the Government of India.

Concurrent with the expo, the “Best Brand Awards” will be conferred upon brands that have played a significant role in the vegetarian and vegan industries. The International Center for Research and Promotion will conduct research on various parameters to identify the “Best Brands.”

Ziaulla Firdos Nomani, director of marketing and PR at Blossom Media Pvt. Ltd., said: “Along with the show, the Best Brand Award winners will be promoted through media coverage and video bytes on social media platforms so that they gain exposure and leverage in their respective categories.”

India is the world’s largest consumer of vegetarian and vegan food products. Following the pandemic, the Indian market has seen an increase in consumption and demand for vegetarian, vegan and organic products with compound growth year-on-year. Such exhibitions and commemoration programs benefit both manufacturers and consumers.

The healthy and environment-friendly product industry will get the business and consumers will learn about the best available options.

e& enterprise launches engageX, a communications platform as a service solution

e& enterprise launches engageX, a communications platform as a service solution
Updated 26 September 2022
Arab News

e& enterprise launches engageX, a communications platform as a service solution

e& enterprise launches engageX, a communications platform as a service solution
Updated 26 September 2022
Arab News

e& enterprise, part of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), has announced the launch of engageX, a growing communications platform as a service ecosystem that customizes any end-user customer experience journey with seamless, multi-channel communications.

CPaaS enables real-time communication capabilities with a cloud-based delivery model, which helps businesses to accelerate their digital transformation programs by enhancing and personalizing customer engagement. CPaaS entirely replaces legacy infrastructure and interfaces, considered a barrier for organizations hoping to provide quality communication services.

Gartner predicts that by 2025, 95 percent of global enterprises will utilize API-enabled CPaaS offerings to uplevel their digital competitiveness. The global CPaaS market is expected to grow by $10.19 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.85 percent. CPaaS solutions will witness an uptake with companies being able to add real-time communication capabilities to any pre-existing business applications by deploying application programming interfaces. These capabilities include SMS, voice, video and instant messaging.

The engageX solution is in line with the e& enterprise vision to help businesses and governments embrace new technology, drive real transformation and create intelligent value, continuously adjusting the solutions provided to best suit the customer requirements.

“We are launching engageX, our CPaaS offering, to elevate the quality of customer experience provided by enterprises and government entities in the region. engageX will elevate the CPaaS ecosystem, building on strategic partnerships with industry leaders, end-to-end professional services including developers’ advocacy and consultancy,” said Salvador Anglada, CEO, e& enterprise.

As part of its professional services, engageX enhances customers’ user experiences by identifying the existing communication channels and then assesses, co-creates and implements a seamless omni-channel end-user journey that is specific to each customer type. Solution consultancy and developer advocacy ensure proper customer success management, and 24x7 customer support services ensure optimal service quality.

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective from Feb. 23. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model representing the group’s main business pillars.

