TASI sees gains as global economic fears ease: Opening bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index has continued to recover from a sharp drop that was caused by concerns about economic growth.

The Tadawul All Share Index gained 0.94 percent to reach 11,120 Wednesday morning, while the parallel market Nomu started 0.34 percent higher at 19,786, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco started with a 1.02 percent gain, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. added 0.3 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, increased by 0.98 percent, while Saudi British Bank increased by 0.95 percent.

The Kingdom’s highest valued bank, Al Rajhi, rose 0.5 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 0.86 percent.

Anaam International Holding Group continued to lead the gainers for a third session with a 5.42 percent gain, after it turned into profits of SR1.6 million ($425,599) in the first half of 2022.

The Saudi Public Transport Co. gained 1.77 percent, after winning an SR88 million public bus transport project with Taif Municipality.

Maharah Human Resources Co. added 0.83 percent, after securing a long-term Murabaha loan worth SR200 million from Al Rajhi Bank.