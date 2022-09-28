Saudi POS transactions value up for the first time in three weeks

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s value of Point Of Sale transactions increased by SR181.6 million ($48.4 million) last week to SR10.4, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank.

The Kingdom’s POS transaction value grew 1.8 percent in the week ending on Sept. 24, the first rise in three weeks.

The largest driver of the rise in POS transactions was the SR100.2 billion increase in so-called ‘other’ sectors, which constitutes the subordinate sectors not mentioned in the report.

Clothing and footwear —Up SR90.3 million; was down SR16.7 million previous week

Restaurants and cafes — Up SR86.3 million; was down SR34.2 million previous week

Furniture — Up SR61.9 million; was down SR28.5 million previous week

The most significant drop in POS Transactions was that of food and beverages which amounted to SR118.9 million last week, showed the data.

Education — down SR102.5 million; was down SR214 million previous week

Transportation — down SR30.7 million; was down SR8.1 million previous week

Gas stations— down SR26.1 million; was down SR4.1 million previous week

The report recorded 5.1 million less POS transactions in the past week, primarily due to a drop in food and beverage transactions of 2.4 million.

Miscellaneous goods and services — down 1 million; down 92,000 previous week

Health — down 0.5 million; Up 285,000 previous week

Restaurants and cafes — down 0.5 million; down 63,000 previous week

Riyadh, which includes the largest share of POS transactions, saw a 3.1 percent drop in the number of sales, but a 0.3 percent rise in their value.

The Kingdom’s capital recorded a total POS value of SR3.3 million, up by SR8.7 million from the week before.

The number of POS transactions fell by 2.5 million from the previous week, reaching 49.9 million last week.

Jeddah followed with SR1.6 million worth of POS which increased by SR47.5 million, whereas the number of transactions reached 19.9 million, down 603,000 from the week before.