Saudi POS transactions value up for the first time in three weeks

Saudi POS transactions value up for the first time in three weeks
The Kingdom’s POS transaction value grew 1.8 percent in the week ending on Sept. 24 (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

Updated 17 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s value of Point Of Sale transactions increased by SR181.6 million ($48.4 million) last week to SR10.4, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank.

The Kingdom’s POS transaction value grew 1.8 percent in the week ending on Sept. 24, the first rise in three weeks. 

The largest driver of the rise in POS transactions was the SR100.2 billion increase in so-called ‘other’ sectors, which constitutes the subordinate sectors not mentioned in the report. 

  • Clothing and footwear —Up SR90.3 million; was down SR16.7 million previous week 
  • Restaurants and cafes — Up SR86.3 million; was down SR34.2 million previous week  
  • Furniture — Up SR61.9 million; was down SR28.5 million previous week

The most significant drop in POS Transactions was that of food and beverages which amounted to SR118.9 million last week, showed the data. 

  • Education — down SR102.5 million; was down SR214 million previous week
  • Transportation — down SR30.7 million; was down SR8.1 million previous week
  • Gas stations— down SR26.1 million; was down SR4.1 million previous week

The report recorded 5.1 million less POS transactions in the past week, primarily due to a drop in food and beverage transactions of 2.4 million. 

  • Miscellaneous goods and services — down 1 million; down 92,000 previous week
  • Health — down 0.5 million; Up 285,000 previous week 
  • Restaurants and cafes — down 0.5 million; down 63,000 previous week 

Riyadh, which includes the largest share of POS transactions, saw a 3.1 percent drop in the number of sales, but a 0.3 percent rise in their value.

The Kingdom’s capital recorded a total POS value of SR3.3 million, up by SR8.7 million from the week before. 

The number of POS transactions fell by 2.5 million from the previous week, reaching 49.9 million last week. 

Jeddah followed with SR1.6 million worth of POS which increased by SR47.5 million, whereas the number of transactions reached 19.9 million, down 603,000 from the week before.

Topics: point of sale Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Big insurance firms needed in Saudi Arabia to invigorate sector: Minister of Finance

Big insurance firms needed in Saudi Arabia to invigorate sector: Minister of Finance
Updated 11 sec ago
Rayana Alqubali and Nirmal Narayanan

Big insurance firms needed in Saudi Arabia to invigorate sector: Minister of Finance

Big insurance firms needed in Saudi Arabia to invigorate sector: Minister of Finance
Updated 11 sec ago
Rayana Alqubali and Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia needs large insurance companies capable of expanding to provide new services in the Kingdom, according to Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

Speaking at the Saudi Insurance Symposium in Riyadh on Sept. 28, Al-Jadaan noted that the insurance sector is relatively small in the Kingdom, but the government is concentrating on developing it .

Al-Jadaan noted that strong and large entities need to enter the insurance sector, and made it clear that countries which dominate the insurance sector are all home to large insurance firms.

The finance minister said that a competitive national insurance sector is a necessity for individuals, companies, institutions, and for the country’s gross domestic product.

He also noted that several mergers and acquisitions are happening in the insurance sector and the Capital Markets Authority has developed better rules for these deals.

Khaled Al-Dhaher, deputy governor for control and technology at the Saudi Central Bank, said the insurance sector also has the scope of participatory cooperation between companies along with acquisitions.

Topics: #insurance #saudi #finance

'Saudization' in the insurance sector at 77%, says Bupa Arabia chairman

‘Saudization’ in the insurance sector at 77%, says Bupa Arabia chairman
Updated 28 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan
Waffa Wael

‘Saudization’ in the insurance sector at 77%, says Bupa Arabia chairman

‘Saudization’ in the insurance sector at 77%, says Bupa Arabia chairman
Updated 28 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan Waffa Wael

RIYADH: The share of Saudi employees in the Kingdom’s insurance sector has hit 77 percent, according to Loay Nazer, chairman of Bupa Arabia.

Speaking at the Saudi Insurance Symposium in Riyadh on Sept. 28, Nazer said the insurance sector has created 17,000 jobs in the Kingdom, while Bupa’s market size has reached SR42 billion ($11.16 billion) since its launch 18 years back.

Saudi Arabia launched the ‘Saudization’ labor market strategy to enhance the economic participation of its citizens, with the aim of reaching 60 percent by 2030.

Nazer pointed out that Saudi Central Bank’s cooperation has helped elevate Saudization in the executive category of the insurance sector from 90 to 95 percent.

Nazer added that Bupa was the first in the Kingdom to introduce a 24/7 call center for customers around 17 years ago.

The Saudi Insurance Symposium is one of the largest forums for insurance companies across the Middle East.

The event will be conducted from Sept. 28 to 29, with more than 1,000 insurance specialists, local officials, international managers and executives gathering to discuss developments in the sector.

 

Topics: Saudization Bupa Arabia Saudi Insurance Symposium

Saudi Maharah's unit acquires 41% of Care Shield for $90m

Saudi Maharah’s unit acquires 41% of Care Shield for $90m
Updated 28 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi Maharah’s unit acquires 41% of Care Shield for $90m

Saudi Maharah’s unit acquires 41% of Care Shield for $90m
Updated 28 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Growth Avenue Investment Co., a unit of Maharah Human Resources Co., closed the acquisition of a 41 percent stake in Care Shield Holding Co. in a deal valued at SR307 million ($90 million).

The title to the shares was transferred to the buyer, Maharah said in a bourse filing.

The deal was financed in part by the company’s own resources and in part by a loan from Al Rajhi Bank.

Growth Avenue Investment qualifies for a profit share from the acquired stake as of Jan. 1, 2022.

In August, Maharah announced that Growth Avenue had received the General Authority of Competition’s nod to proceed with acquiring Care Shield Holding.

Topics: #finance #SAUDI ARABIA

LinkedIn reveals Saudi Arabia's top 10 startups for 2022

LinkedIn reveals Saudi Arabia’s top 10 startups for 2022
Updated 28 September 2022
Arab News

LinkedIn reveals Saudi Arabia’s top 10 startups for 2022

LinkedIn reveals Saudi Arabia’s top 10 startups for 2022
Updated 28 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Professional networking solution provider LinkedIn has revealed the annual ranking of the top 10 startups based in Saudi Arabia that have demonstrated growth in 2022.

The annual ranking has been analyzed on the basis of the companies’ interactions with LinkedIn members. They are measured through employment growth, company and employee engagement, job interests, and talent attraction.

The top startups in Saudi Arabia for 2022: 

  1. Tamara
  2. Sary
  3. Nana
  4. Zid
  5. Tweeq
  6. Gathern
  7. Lendo
  8. Qawafel
  9. Resal
  10. Shgardi

“KSA’s Top Startups List 2022 reflects the current state of the startups and VC space in the country while also offering insights into the prevailing market trends influencing the community,” said Salma Altantawy, senior news editor at LinkedIn.

The announcement also indicated that fintech witnessed huge traction in the Kingdom with three startups — Tamara, Tweeq, and Lendo — in the sector making to the list.

Delivery services have also grown in popularity with platforms like Nana and Shgardi recording good traction. This is in addition to a rise in B2B solutions as companies like Sary and Qawafel found second and eighth positions, respectively.

“This year’s list sees the emergence of many startups from financial backgrounds. This signifies the increased popularity and growing need for simplified and innovative fintech solutions by consumers in Saudi Arabia,” she added.

To be eligible, LinkedIn said, companies must be independent and privately held, have 50 or more country-based employees, be seven years old or younger, and be headquartered in the country on whose list they appear.

Topics: Saudi Linkedin startup Listing ranking

TASI sees gains as global economic fears ease: Opening bell

TASI sees gains as global economic fears ease: Opening bell
Updated 28 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI sees gains as global economic fears ease: Opening bell

TASI sees gains as global economic fears ease: Opening bell
Updated 28 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index has continued to recover from a sharp drop that was caused by concerns about economic growth.

The Tadawul All Share Index gained 0.94 percent to reach 11,120 Wednesday morning, while the parallel market Nomu started 0.34 percent higher at 19,786, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco started with a 1.02 percent gain, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. added 0.3 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, increased by 0.98 percent, while Saudi British Bank increased by 0.95 percent.

The Kingdom’s highest valued bank, Al Rajhi, rose 0.5 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 0.86 percent.

Anaam International Holding Group continued to lead the gainers for a third session with a 5.42 percent gain, after it turned into profits of SR1.6 million ($425,599) in the first half of 2022.

The Saudi Public Transport Co. gained 1.77 percent, after winning an SR88 million public bus transport project with Taif Municipality.

Maharah Human Resources Co. added 0.83 percent, after securing a long-term Murabaha loan worth SR200 million from Al Rajhi Bank.

 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

