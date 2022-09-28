Saudi Arabia-Jordan electricity interconnection project set to go live by 2025

RIYADH: The electricity interconnection project between Saudi Arabia and Jordan is expected to become commercially operational in the second half of 2025 as both countries look to officially sign related agreements later this year.

Both nations had entered into a memorandum of understanding in 2020 to develop the 164-km electricity interconnection between Qurrayat in Saudi Arabia and the eastern part of Jordan's capital city Amman.

In a meeting held on Sept. 27 in Amman, delegates from Jordan’s National Electric Power Co. and the Saudi Power Procurement Co. discussed various modalities of the project, according to Jordan News Agency.

This is part of the move to finalize and officially sign three agreements — executive, operational and commercial — by end of this year.

NEPCO’s Director Amjad Rawashdeh in a press statement said that the two sides agreed that the project would be commercially operated in the second half of 2025.

He added that the project is expected to increase the operational efficiency and reliability of the two countries’ power systems. The project will provide necessary support and reserves while allowing both countries to exchange electricity at times of peak demand.

Rawashdeh explained the importance of electric connection systems in reducing costs and increasing grid stability.

He said this is because the transition to flexible networks and electric connection systems have become a necessity in modern electric power and the main pillar of sustainable, green electric systems that depend on renewable energy.