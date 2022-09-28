Business leaders bracing themselves for more ‘disruptive forces’ in wake of COVID-19

You are here

Some 70 percent of business executives surveyed believe the frequency of disruptive forces could increase over the next two to three years (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Business executives in Saudi Arabia are preparing for an increasing number of “disruptive forces” hitting their firms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study.

The 2022 Middle East Disruption Index, produced by financial advisory and global consulting firm  AlixPartners, surveyed CEOs and executive leaders in the Kingdom, as well as the UAE, to gauge their top concerns and the impact of disruption on their organizations. 

Although over 70 percent of executives stated their company was effective in responding to disruptive forces, the same percentage believe the frequency of disruptive forces will continue at the same pace or even increase over the next two to three years.

The areas of greatest concern include supply chain management, workforce and digital.

“It is no longer traditional economic forces at work that are reshaping the economy, but rather the ever-accelerating pace of change and disruption,” said Karl Nader, managing director at AlixPartners. 

“This means leaders can no longer ‘wait and see’ but must respond by being agile, envisioning the future and investing in the next,” he added.

RIYADH: The electricity interconnection project between Saudi Arabia and Jordan is expected to become commercially operational in the second half of 2025 as both countries look to officially sign related agreements later this year. 

Both nations had entered into a memorandum of understanding in 2020 to develop the 164-km electricity interconnection between Qurrayat in Saudi Arabia and the eastern part of Jordan's capital city Amman.

In a meeting held on Sept. 27 in Amman, delegates from Jordan’s National Electric Power Co. and the Saudi Power Procurement Co. discussed various modalities of the project, according to Jordan News Agency. 

This is part of the move to finalize and officially sign three agreements — executive, operational and commercial — by end of this year.  

NEPCO’s Director Amjad Rawashdeh in a press statement said that the two sides agreed that the project would be commercially operated in the second half of 2025.

He added that the project is expected to increase the operational efficiency and reliability of the two countries’ power systems. The project will provide necessary support and reserves while allowing both countries to exchange electricity at times of peak demand. 

Rawashdeh explained the importance of electric connection systems in reducing costs and increasing grid stability.

He said this is because the transition to flexible networks and electric connection systems have become a necessity in modern electric power and the main pillar of sustainable, green electric systems that depend on renewable energy.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index ended higher for a second session following a sharp drop earlier in the week sparked by economic concerns.

The Tadawul All-Share Index rose 1.39 percent to reach 11,120 at the end of Wednesday, while the parallel market Nomu rose 1 percent to 19,916.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended with a 1.31 percent gain, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. climbed 3.27 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, increased by 0.65 percent, while Saudi British Bank increased by 0.95 percent.

The Kingdom’s highest valued bank, Al Rajhi, rose 0.25 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 0.29 percent.

The Saudi Public Transport Co. jumped 4.22 percent, after winning an SR88 million public bus transport project with Taif Municipality.

Maharah Human Resources Co. added 1 percent, after securing a long-term Murabaha loan worth SR200 million from Al Rajhi Bank.

National Gas and Industrialization Co. topped the gainers with a 9.94 percent gain, followed by Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. with a 9.24 percent gain.

The fallers list was topped by Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. with a 3.06 percent decline, followed by Naqi Water Co. with a 2.64 percent decline.

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank has disbursed around SR13.2 billion ($3.5 billion) loans to freelancers and productive families, supporting 342,000 beneficiaries, as the lender looks to increase their contribution to the national economy. 

This takes the bank’s total financing since it started providing loans to SR138 billion while benefiting over 3 million citizens, Aleqtisadiah reported. 

SDB CEO Ibrahim Al-Rashid said that the bank continues to support the role of productive families and freelance work as it is important to promote local products and improve citizens’ quality of life.

The Saudi lender is conducting its Souq Addar exhibition to promote “microenterprises” in 36 cities. The exhibition provides entrepreneurs a platform to display their handmade and unique goods until Oct. 7, while helping the bank promote its products locally and internationally.

Al-Rashid, who inaugurated the event, confirmed that there is an expansion in support for freelancers and micro-enterprises.

SBD’s products and program development manager, Shereen Al-Abdulrahman, told Arab News that the bank hopes to enable businesses to grow big enough to participate in regional and international exhibitions.

The Souq Addar exhibition aims to explore other paths to enable families to benefit from development opportunities and resources through the non-profit sector.

Saeed Al-Zahrani, the CEO’s advisor, added that organizing such events enhances the bank’s great efforts to promote family products locally and internationally, as well as financing and supporting productive families in various fields.

In March, the SDB announced at the Gulf Entrepreneurship Congress in Riyadh that it will allocate more than SR11 billion ($2.9 billion) to support over 680,000 entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia.

The bank supports many financing, training and sponsorship programs for entrepreneurs to help them develop their projects, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

SDB also signed several agreements with strategic partners to provide training to Saudi entrepreneurs. 

Also, in March, it signed a SR1.1 billion financing agreement with the ride-hailing firm Careem to provide 7,500 job opportunities to Saudi drivers. 

As per the agreement, SR150,000 in financing will be offered for each driver’s vehicle, in low installments for a period of three years, Alarabiya reported.

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s value of Point Of Sale transactions increased by SR181.6 million ($48.4 million) last week to SR10.4, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank.

The Kingdom’s POS transaction value grew 1.8 percent in the week ending on Sept. 24, the first rise in three weeks. 

The largest driver of the rise in POS transactions was the SR100.2 billion increase in so-called ‘other’ sectors, which constitutes the subordinate sectors not mentioned in the report. 

  • Clothing and footwear —Up SR90.3 million; was down SR16.7 million previous week 
  • Restaurants and cafes — Up SR86.3 million; was down SR34.2 million previous week  
  • Furniture — Up SR61.9 million; was down SR28.5 million previous week

The most significant drop in POS Transactions was that of food and beverages which amounted to SR118.9 million last week, showed the data. 

  • Education — down SR102.5 million; was down SR214 million previous week
  • Transportation — down SR30.7 million; was down SR8.1 million previous week
  • Gas stations— down SR26.1 million; was down SR4.1 million previous week

The report recorded 5.1 million less POS transactions in the past week, primarily due to a drop in food and beverage transactions of 2.4 million. 

  • Miscellaneous goods and services — down 1 million; down 92,000 previous week
  • Health — down 0.5 million; Up 285,000 previous week 
  • Restaurants and cafes — down 0.5 million; down 63,000 previous week 

Riyadh, which includes the largest share of POS transactions, saw a 3.1 percent drop in the number of sales, but a 0.3 percent rise in their value.

The Kingdom’s capital recorded a total POS value of SR3.3 million, up by SR8.7 million from the week before. 

The number of POS transactions fell by 2.5 million from the previous week, reaching 49.9 million last week. 

Jeddah followed with SR1.6 million worth of POS which increased by SR47.5 million, whereas the number of transactions reached 19.9 million, down 603,000 from the week before.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia needs large insurance companies capable of expanding to provide new services in the Kingdom, according to Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

Speaking at the Saudi Insurance Symposium in Riyadh on Sept. 28, Al-Jadaan noted that the insurance sector is relatively small in the Kingdom, but the government is concentrating on developing it .

Al-Jadaan noted that strong and large entities need to enter the insurance sector, and made it clear that countries which dominate the insurance sector are all home to large insurance firms.

The finance minister said that a competitive national insurance sector is a necessity for individuals, companies, institutions, and for the country’s gross domestic product.

He also noted that several mergers and acquisitions are happening in the insurance sector and the Capital Markets Authority has developed better rules for these deals.

Khaled Al-Dhaher, deputy governor for control and technology at the Saudi Central Bank, said the insurance sector also has the scope of participatory cooperation between companies along with acquisitions.

