Business leaders bracing themselves for more ‘disruptive forces’ in wake of COVID-19

RIYADH: Business executives in Saudi Arabia are preparing for an increasing number of “disruptive forces” hitting their firms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study.

The 2022 Middle East Disruption Index, produced by financial advisory and global consulting firm AlixPartners, surveyed CEOs and executive leaders in the Kingdom, as well as the UAE, to gauge their top concerns and the impact of disruption on their organizations.

Although over 70 percent of executives stated their company was effective in responding to disruptive forces, the same percentage believe the frequency of disruptive forces will continue at the same pace or even increase over the next two to three years.

The areas of greatest concern include supply chain management, workforce and digital.

“It is no longer traditional economic forces at work that are reshaping the economy, but rather the ever-accelerating pace of change and disruption,” said Karl Nader, managing director at AlixPartners.

“This means leaders can no longer ‘wait and see’ but must respond by being agile, envisioning the future and investing in the next,” he added.