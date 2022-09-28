You are here

  • Home
  • Consultancy agreement signed to launch Jordanian-Iraqi economic city

Consultancy agreement signed to launch Jordanian-Iraqi economic city

Consultancy agreement signed to launch Jordanian-Iraqi economic city
Jordanian security forces stand guard at the Al-Karameh border point with Iraq. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pgcsz

Updated 28 September 2022
Arab News

Consultancy agreement signed to launch Jordanian-Iraqi economic city

Consultancy agreement signed to launch Jordanian-Iraqi economic city
  • Industries on the site will benefit from free trade agreements and have access to over 1bn consumers without customs restrictions
Updated 28 September 2022
Arab News

AMMAN: The Jordanian-Iraqi Industry Company and the Coalition for Engineering Consultancy have signed a contract for the provision of services for a Jordanian-Iraqi border economic city project, Jordan News Agency reported.

The engineering consultancy firm will be involved in all stages of finding a developer to carry out the project, including the creation of tender documents, according to the agreement. 

Following the signing ceremony, the company, which is owned by Jordan and Iraq, announced the start of administrative and procedural steps for the project. 

The economic city will strengthen Jordanian-Iraqi business cooperation, and spur development in western Iraq and eastern Jordan. 

The company said in a statement that industries operating in the economic city will benefit from free trade agreements signed by Jordan with many countries, and have access to more than 1 billion consumers without technical or customs restrictions.

It added that the project “constitutes an opportunity to build Jordanian-Iraqi economic integration in many fields, especially industrial ones.”

The joint economic city will be built on the Jordan-Iraq border, with both countries making land available for construction.

 

Topics: Jordan Iraq

Related

Saudi Arabia-Jordan electricity interconnection project set to go live by 2025
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia-Jordan electricity interconnection project set to go live by 2025
Third Jordan-Gulf Economic Forum begins in Amman
Business & Economy
Third Jordan-Gulf Economic Forum begins in Amman

OPEC+ has begun talks on output cut for Oct. 5 meeting: source tells Reuters

OPEC+ has begun talks on output cut for Oct. 5 meeting: source tells Reuters
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC+ has begun talks on output cut for Oct. 5 meeting: source tells Reuters

OPEC+ has begun talks on output cut for Oct. 5 meeting: source tells Reuters
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Leading members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, have begun discussions about an oil output cut when the group meets on Oct. 5, according to Reuters.

One OPEC source told Reuters a cut is “likely” and two other OPEC+ sources said key members had spoken about the topic. 

At the group’s last meeting in September, OPEC+ members agreed to stick to their forecasts for robust global oil demand growth in 2022 and 2023, citing signs that major economies were faring better than expected despite headwinds such as surging inflation.

Oil demand will increase by 3.1 million barrels per day in 2022 and by 2.7 million bpd in 2023, unchanged from last month, OPEC said in its monthly report.

The group, which includes Russia, also agreed to reduce output by 100,000 barrels per day, with a statement saying “the production level was only intended for the month of September 2022.”

Topics: OPEC+

Related

OPEC+ supply cut essential to buoy oil prices, UBS says
Business & Economy
OPEC+ supply cut essential to buoy oil prices, UBS says
Update OPEC sticks to upbeat view on oil demand growth: Saudi Arabia raises output to over 11m bpd in August
Business & Economy
OPEC sticks to upbeat view on oil demand growth: Saudi Arabia raises output to over 11m bpd in August

TASI extends gain as global recession fears fizzle out: Opening bell

TASI extends gain as global recession fears fizzle out: Opening bell
Updated 20 min 41 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI extends gain as global recession fears fizzle out: Opening bell

TASI extends gain as global recession fears fizzle out: Opening bell
Updated 20 min 41 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index rose in early trade on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session as investors brushed off fears of a global recession.

The Tadawul All-Share Index grew 1.22 percent to reach 11,306, while the parallel market Nomu started flat at 19,922, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco began with a 1.29 percent gain, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. climbed 1.15 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, increased by 1.46 percent, while Saudi British Bank rose 4.18 percent.

The Kingdom’s highest valued bank, Al Rajhi, went up 0.88 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 1.57 percent.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. rose 0.34 percent, as it announced the resignation of its CEO Yousef Al-Benyan to serve as Education Minister, and appointed Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh as acting CEO.

Retal Urban Development Co. fell 0.14 percent, after it sold its 50 percent stake in a land plot in Al Khobar for SR113 million ($30 million).

Arriyadh Development Co. added 0.29 percent, after it declared a cash dividend of SR0.25 per share for the first half of 2022.

Ladun Investment Co. gained 0.78 percent, after it completed the process of acquiring raw lands in Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 59 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 59 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index ended higher for a second session following a sharp drop earlier in the week sparked by economic concerns.

The Tadawul All-Share Index rose 1.39 percent to reach 11,120 at the end of Wednesday, while the parallel market Nomu rose 1 percent to 19,916.

Abu Dhabi’s main followed the Saudi trend to close 0.4 percent up to 9,740 on Wednesday.

In a different direction, Dubai’s and Kuwait’s indexes ended Wednesday in red, shedding 0.9 percent and 1.51 percent, respectively.

In energy trading, Brent crude traded at $88.35 a barrel and WTI crude reached $81.34 a barrel, as of 9:15 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Yousef Al-Benyan, the CEO of SABIC, has resigned after being appointed Minister of Education by Royal Decree; accordingly, Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh was appointed as acting CEO for six months effective Sep. 28, 2022.

Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. reported SR19 million ($5 million) in profit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, an increase of 23 percent.

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. raised credit facilities with Saudi British Bank to SR509 million.

Sumou Real Estate Co. signed an agreement with National Housing Co. to develop an area in Dammam for a total of SR305 million.

Leen Alkhair Trading Co. was approved by the Capital Markets Authority to register and offer 958,750 shares on the Nomu-Parallel Market.

Meshkati Trading Co. received approval from the CMA to offer 900,000 shares on the Nomu-Parallel Market.

Arriyadh Development Co. has declared a cash dividend of SR0.25 per share for the first half of 2022.

National Fertilizer Co. will distribute an interim cash dividend of SR1.5 to shareholders in the first half of 2022.

Retal Urban Development Co. has sold its 50 percent stake in a land plot in Al-Khobar for SR113 million.

Ladun Investment Co. said it completed the process of acquiring raw lands in Riyadh.

Topics: stock shares Tadawul TASI

Related

TASI gains momentum as economic fears subside: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI gains momentum as economic fears subside: Closing bell
TASI sees gains as global economic fears ease: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI sees gains as global economic fears ease: Opening bell

Saudi unemployment rate drops to 9.7% in Q2: GASTAT

Saudi unemployment rate drops to 9.7% in Q2: GASTAT
Updated 35 min ago
Arab News

Saudi unemployment rate drops to 9.7% in Q2: GASTAT

Saudi unemployment rate drops to 9.7% in Q2: GASTAT
Updated 35 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The unemployment rate for Saudis decreased to 9.7 percent in the second quarter of 2022, a drop of 0.4 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2022, according to data released by the General Authority for Statistics.

This comes as the labor force participation rate of Saudis increased by 1.7 percentage points to reach 51.8 percent, and the employment-to-population ratio of Saudis increased by 1.7 percentage points, reaching 46.8 percent compared to the last year, the GASTAT report added.

The unemployment rate among Saudi males decreased to reach 4.7 percent, dropping down by 0.3 pp from the first quarter of 2022.

“The decrease in the unemployment rate of Saudi males this quarter coincided with both an expansion of labor market participation and employment growth, where the participation rate went up by 1.5 percentage points to 67.5 percent and the employment-to-population ratio increased by 1.6 percentage points reaching 64.3 percent,” GASTAT said in the report.

In the second quarter of 2022, the unemployment rate of the Saudi Arabian total population was recorded at 5.8 percent, a drop of 0.2 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2021, and down 0.8 percentage points compared to the second quarter of 2021.
 

Topics: #employment #unemployment #SAUDI ARABIA

Related

China In-Focus — Asian giant halts over 20 IPOs; unemployment insurance payouts hit record high
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Asian giant halts over 20 IPOs; unemployment insurance payouts hit record high
Egypt In-focus: Unemployment rate remains unchanged in Q2, Saudi firm signs MoU with Egyptian online grocery store
Business & Economy
Egypt In-focus: Unemployment rate remains unchanged in Q2, Saudi firm signs MoU with Egyptian online grocery store

Saudi market regulator approves Nomu listing of Leen Alkhair, Meshkati Trading 

Saudi market regulator approves Nomu listing of Leen Alkhair, Meshkati Trading 
Updated 29 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi market regulator approves Nomu listing of Leen Alkhair, Meshkati Trading 

Saudi market regulator approves Nomu listing of Leen Alkhair, Meshkati Trading 
Updated 29 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority has given its approval for initial public offerings by two companies seeking to join the Kingdom’s Parallel market.

Leen Alkhair Trading Co. has received approval to register and offer 23.5 percent of its total capital, equivalent to 958,750 shares, the Saudi market regulator said in a statement.

Leen Alkhair specializes in marketing, packaging, distributing, and importing fresh vegetables and fruits and has 768 clients and 450 refrigerated cars. It also imports and markets a wide range of agricultural and food products utilizing the latest international technologies, as well as ensuring the efficient use of natural resources.

Meanwhile, Meshkati Trading Co. was also approved by the regulator to offer 900,000 shares, which represents 25 percent of the company's capital.

Established in 2009, Meshkati Trading is an integrated national lighting solutions provider that utilizes the latest technology to provide lighting systems to its clients.

Meshkati said its main goal is to become one of Saudi’s leading suppliers of safe electrical products and all related products. Through its various branches, it aims to consolidate and strengthen its position while also delivering modern, high-quality products and services.

Shares of these companies will only be available for trading to qualified investors. In advance of the offering, prospectuses will be issued to investors, the statement said.

The approval of the applications is valid for six months from the date the CMA board approves it. If the listing of the companies’ shares does not take place within this time frame, the approval will be deemed revoked.

The Saudi stock exchange Tadawul Group announced in March that it has received more than 70 listing applications for both the main index TASI, as well as the parallel index Nomu.

The Saudi Stock Exchange has recorded 17 initial share sales in the first half of the year, generating proceeds amounting to $5.07 billion.

The parallel Nomu market accounted for nine listings worth $649 million.

This number is up from 15 offerings during the whole of 2021, which raised almost $5 billion.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 27, TASI, the main market, has listed 10 IPOs, while Nomu, the parallel market, has listed 11 IPOs.

Topics: Saudi CMA Tadawul NOMU stocks IPO

Related

Saudi Capital Market Authority approves three new IPOs as listing wave continues
Business & Economy
Saudi Capital Market Authority approves three new IPOs as listing wave continues

Latest updates

Lebanon MPs meet to elect new president amid economic crisis
Lebanon MPs meet to elect new president amid economic crisis
OPEC+ has begun talks on output cut for Oct. 5 meeting: source tells Reuters
OPEC+ has begun talks on output cut for Oct. 5 meeting: source tells Reuters
TASI extends gain as global recession fears fizzle out: Opening bell
TASI extends gain as global recession fears fizzle out: Opening bell
REVIEW: ‘Sidney’ on Apple TV+ is a gripping biopic on a black actor’s rise during the civil rights movement
REVIEW: ‘Sidney’ on Apple TV+ is a gripping biopic on a black actor’s rise during the civil rights movement
US vice president Kamala Harris caps Asia trip with stop at DMZ dividing Koreas
US vice president Kamala Harris caps Asia trip with stop at DMZ dividing Koreas

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.