British foreign secretary urges Houthis to engage in Yemen cease-fire extension

Armed militants gather for a protest against Yemen's Houthi militia in the Khokha region of the country's war-ravaged western province of Hodeidah. (AFP)
Updated 01 October 2022
Arab News

  • The UK commended the government of Yemen and its commitment to delivering the benefits of the truce
LONDON: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly called on Saturday for the Houthi militia to “engage constructively” with UN and regional efforts to extend the cease-fire in Yemen.

The UK commended the government of Yemen and its commitment to delivering the benefits of the truce, which has allowed Yemenis to move freely and safely around the country, to access fuel and healthcare and to fly in and out of Yemen, according to a Foreign Office statement.

These benefits, the statement added, would be lost beyond Sunday, Oct. 2, if the cease-fire was not extended.

“Yemen must not return to conflict. The truce expires tomorrow, but the Houthis continue to endanger the talks and deny Yemenis a peaceful future,” Cleverly said.

“The truce has brought tangible benefits to both Yemenis and regional security and we welcome the government of Yemen’s commitment to extend it further if an extension can be agreed.

“We call on the Houthis to engage constructively with UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg’s efforts to broker an extension to the truce, so that serious dialogue about achieving a peaceful, inclusive and Yemeni-led future can take place,” he added.

During the truce, brokered by the UN and accepted by both sides in the country’s conflict on April 2 this year, civilian casualties have fallen dramatically and cross-border attacks by the Houthis into Saudi Arabia and the UAE have stopped.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Houthis UK James Cleverly

Iraqis gather in Baghdad to mark anniversary of 2019 anti-government protest

AP

  • In 2019, protests erupted against then prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government with demonstrators demanding an overhaul of political system
BAGHDAD: Hundreds of Iraqis gathered in Baghdad’s central Tahrir square on Saturday to mark the anniversary of anti-government unrest that erupted in 2019, amid tight security and prolonged political deadlock in the country.
With concerns about the risk of street violence, security personnel deployed checkpoints across the city, closed off bridges and squares and erected walls across some of the bridges leading to the fortified Green Zone that houses government headquarters and foreign embassies. Protesters waved the Iraqi flag and chanted “we want to overthrow the regime.”
“We took part in today’s peaceful protests because we want our demands to be met... we want security, jobs and our simple rights ... we are not here to fight or shed blood,” said Laith, a young protester from Baghdad.
A few meters from the square, security forces fired teargas to disperse stone-throwing protesters who had tried to tear down a wall blocking the Republic Bridge leading across the Tigris to the Green Zone, according to a Reuters reporter who witnessed the incident.
A military statement said some “infiltrated elements” were assaulting security forces using Molotov cocktails and hunting rifles.
In 2019, protests erupted against then prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government with demonstrators demanding an overhaul of a political system they see as profoundly corrupt and keeping most Iraqis in poverty.
More than 560 people, mostly unarmed demonstrators but also members of the security forces, were killed in the spate of popular unrest as Iraqi security forces and unidentified gunmen cracked down.
Mahdi quit under pressure from the protests with powerful Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr the biggest winner in an election last October.
Sadr in June withdrew all his lawmakers, nearly a quarter of parliament, and resorted to whipping up street protests after his movement failed to form a government, leading to some of the worst clashes the country has seen in years.
Saturday’s gathering raised fears of more unrest and tension among power-hungry politicians that could further delay the formation of a government after Sadr quit politics at the end of August.
Four rockets landed in the Green Zone on Wednesday during a partial lockdown as parliament was convening, wounding seven security personnel, and another four rockets fired from eastern Baghdad landed around the zone on Thursday.

Topics: Iraq Iraq protests

Kuwait calls on international community to nudge Israel join NPT

Updated 01 October 2022
Arab News

  • Egypt proposes draft resolution to apply IAEA safeguards in the Middle East
DUBAI: Kuwait has urged the international community to push Israel to join the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty and allow the International Atomic Energy Agency’s experts to examine its nuclear installations, according to the Kuwait News Agency.
Kuwait’s ambassador to Austria, Talal Al-Fassam, who is also Kuwait’s permanent representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, was speaking at a debate regarding Israel’s nuclear capacities at the IAEA’s 66th annual conference, and stressed the need for the IAEA’s policy-making agencies to keep discussing the topic.
At the same conference, Egypt proposed a draft resolution that would apply the IAEA’s safeguard procedures to the Middle East. The resolution was adopted by the attendees with 117 votes in favor, seven abstentions and Israel’s opposition.
KUNA said the resolution underscored the urgent need for all Middle Eastern countries to accept the implementation of the safeguards to build confidence among regional countries, and to boost peace and security as a step toward ensuring that there are no nuclear weapons in the Middle East.
Attendees also decided to step up international cooperation on the safe transfer of nuclear and radioactive waste. They also expressed support for the IAEA director general’s plan to safeguard the Ukrainian nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia.
The conferees also urged Iran to cooperate with the IAEA and acknowledge the presence of uranium residues, recently discovered by IAEA experts in the country.

Topics: Kuwait Israel International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

19 killed, including 4 IRGC members, in Iran attack

Updated 01 October 2022
AP

  • The assailants in Friday’s attack hid among worshippers near a mosque in the city of Zahedan
  • Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini
TEHRAN: An attack by armed separatists on a police station in a southeastern city killed 19 people, including four members of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported Saturday.
The assailants in Friday’s attack hid among worshippers near a mosque in the city of Zahedan and attacked the nearby police station, according to the report.
IRNA quoted Hossein Modaresi, the provincial governor, as saying 19 people were killed. The outlet said 32 Guard members, including volunteer Basiji forces, were also wounded in the clashes.
It was not immediately clear if the attack was related to nationwide anti-government protests gripping Iran after the death in police custody of a young Iranian woman.
Sistan and Baluchestan province borders Afghanistan and Pakistan and has seen previous attacks on security forces by ethnic Baluchi separatists, although Saturday’s Tasnim report did not identify a separatist group allegedly involved in the attack.
IRNA on Saturday identified the dead as Hamidreza Hashemi, a Revolutionary Guard colonel; Mohammad Amin Azarshokr, a Guard member; Mohamad Amin Arefi, a Basiji, or volunteer force with the IRG; and Saeed Borhan Rigi, also a Basiji.
Tasnim and other state-linked Iranian news outlets reported Friday that the head of the Guard’s intelligence department, Seyyed Ali Mousavi, was shot during the attack and later died.
It is not unusual for IRG members to be present at police bases around the country.
Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the morality police in the capital of Tehran for allegedly wearing her mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely.
The protesters have vented their anger over the treatment of women and wider repression in the Islamic Republic. The nationwide demonstrations rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the clerical establishment that has ruled Iran since its 1979 Islamic revolution.
The protests have drawn supporters from various ethnic groups, including Kurdish opposition movements in the northwest that operate along the border with neighboring Iraq. Amini was an Iranian Kurd and the protests first erupted in Kurdish areas.
Iranian state TV has reported that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed since the demonstrations began Sept. 17. An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 14 dead, with more than 1,500 demonstrators arrested.
Also on Friday, Iran said it had arrested nine foreigners linked to the protests, which authorities have blamed on hostile foreign entities, without providing evidence.
It has been difficult to gauge the extent of the protests, particularly outside of Tehran. Iranian media have only sporadically covered the demonstrations.
Witnesses said scattered protests involving dozens of demonstrators took place Saturday around a university in downtown Tehran. Riot police dispersed the protesters, who chanted “death to dictator.” Some witnesses said police fired teargas.
Iranian opposition leader Mir Hossein Mousavi, meanwhile, reminded Iran’s armed forces of their duty to people’s lives and rights, the foreign-based opposition Telegram channel Kaleme reported.
Mousavi’s Green Movement challenged Iran’s disputed 2009 presidential election in unrest at a level unseen since its 1979 Islamic Revolution before being crushed by authorities.
“Obviously your capability that was awarded to you is for defending people, not suppression people, defending oppressed, not serving powerful people and oppressors,” he said.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran

Lebanon receives US mediator proposals for maritime border with Israel

Updated 01 October 2022
Reuters

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has received a letter from US mediator Amos Hochstein regarding proposals for the demarcation of a maritime border with Israel, the presidency said on Saturday on Twitter.
A deal could defuse a potential source of conflict between Israel and the heavily armed, Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, which has warned against any Israeli exploration and extraction in the disputed waters.

Topics: Lebanon Israel US

Arab states condemn terrorist attack on educational center in Kabul

Updated 01 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Arab states have condemned Friday’s terrorist attack that targeted an educational center in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, which killed teenage students, most of them girls.

The bombing happened in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood of western Kabul, a predominantly Shiite Muslim area home to the minority Hazara community, the target of some of Afghanistan’s most deadly attacks.

The bomber shot dead two security guards before entering the gender-segregated hall where students were sitting for a practice college examination, earlier reports said.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, in a statement, condemned the attack which killed and injured “scores of innocent people.”

The ministry voiced its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism.

Bahrain also condemned the suicide blast, and in a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the kingdom’s “deep condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims.”

It also wished a speedy recovery for those injured.

Kuwait similarly denounced the attack as the Gulf state renewed its “firm and principled stance against all forms of violence and terrorism.”

Topics: Afghanistan One year anniversary of Taliban rule

