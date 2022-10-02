You are here

Saudi Paper signs $44m deal for tissue paper rolls with Italy's Toscotec

Saudi Paper signs $44m deal for tissue paper rolls with Italy’s Toscotec
As part of the contract, the company will receive a performance guarantee from the supplier for 16 months from the signing date. (Shutterstock)
Updated 02 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi Paper signs $44m deal for tissue paper rolls with Italy’s Toscotec

Saudi Paper signs $44m deal for tissue paper rolls with Italy’s Toscotec
Updated 02 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. has signed an agreement with Italy-based Toscotec for the production and supply of a tissue paper production line for the total cost of SR166 million ($44 million).

The deal is part of a letter of understanding both companies signed in June to purchase the fifth production line in Dammam 2nd Industrial City, which will produce tissue rolls with a capacity of 60,000 tons annually for SR300 million.

Upon signing the SR166 deal, Saudi Paper will make an advance payment within two months maximum, and the remaining amount will be paid in installments, corresponding to delivery, installation, receipt, and final operation.

As part of the contract, the company will receive a performance guarantee from the supplier for 16 months from the signing date.

The transaction will increase the company's tissue paper roll production capacity from 130,000 tons per annum to 190,000 tpa, in order to meet the needs of the local market and to expand exports.

In addition to the proceeds from the sale of some non-operating assets, the deal will be financed mainly from the company's operating revenues and the proceeds from the sale of certain non-operating assets, as well as proceeds from legal claims, for which judgments were awarded in favor of the company.

Banks and local finance agencies will also play a role in obtaining part of the funding for this project.

The financial impact of the project will become apparent from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Toscotec is one of the world's leading tissue paper producers and offers the latest technologies and solutions. With this eco-friendly technology, maximum production efficiency is achieved, consumption is reduced, operating costs are reduced, and final products are of the highest quality.  

Topics: Saudi business Italy

TASI starts the week higher as traders watch the market: Opening bell

TASI starts the week higher as traders watch the market: Opening bell
Updated 29 min ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI starts the week higher as traders watch the market: Opening bell

TASI starts the week higher as traders watch the market: Opening bell
Updated 29 min ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index ticked up on Thursday, but September still marked a dismal month for the stock exchange, marked by persistent inflation, unstable gas prices, and aggressive Fed hikes.

The Tadawul All Share Index ended September dropping 7 percent over the course of the month to reach 12,283 at the closing bell of Thursday’s session. 

This is despite closing the last session of September in green, with a 2.11 percent gain.

Other Gulf markets also ended Thursday’s session in green. The Qatari index closed 1.2 percent higher while Abu Dhabi’s index added 0.4 percent.

In spite of this, there was a 0.8 percent drop in Dubai’s main share index.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index climbed 1.3 percent on Thursday, reversing six straight losses.

Stock news

Nahdi Medical Co. established Al-Sakhaa Integrated Solutions Co., owned by its subsidiaries in Egypt, to support the company's business and strategy.

The Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. signed SR166 million ($44 million) agreement with Italian-based Toscotec for a raw tissue paper roll production line.

Tourism Enterprise Co. and SHUAA Capital Saudi Arabia extended their MoU to buy three hotels in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam for an additional period starting, Sept. 30, until Nov. 30, 2022.

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. and UK-based WPP plc delayed their agreement to create a Bahrain-based holding group via a merger until Oct. 31, 2022.

Unitholders of Saudi Economic and Development Securities Co. will receive a cash dividend of SR0.18 per unit for the period from July 2 to Sep. 30th 2022. 

Retal Urban Development Co.’s shareholders approved a cash dividend of SR2 per share for the first half of 2022.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. settled all Zakat claims for the years 2000-2010.

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) #SAUDI ARABIA

Oil Updates — Crude falls but notches weekly gain; OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna

Oil Updates — Crude falls but notches weekly gain; OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna
Updated 02 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude falls but notches weekly gain; OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna

Oil Updates — Crude falls but notches weekly gain; OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna
Updated 02 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices dipped on Friday in choppy trading but notched their first weekly gain in five on Friday, underpinned by the possibility that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will agree to cut crude output when it meets on Oct. 5.

Brent crude futures for November, which expire on Friday, fell 53 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $87.96 a barrel. The more active December contract was down $2.07 at $85.14.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.74, or 2.1 percent, to $79.49.

OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna

OPEC+ will hold its meeting on Oct. 5 in person in Vienna, an OPEC source told Reuters on Saturday.

A virtual option will also be available for some delegations due to the short notice if they are unable to.

OPEC+, which combines OPEC countries with allies such as Russia, is meeting against a backdrop of falling prices from multi-year highs hit in March and severe market volatility.

Sources have told Reuters talks on an oil output cut are focussing on a potential reduction of 500,000 barrels per day to 1 million bpd to support the market.

Earlier this week, a source familiar with Russian thinking said Moscow could suggest a cut of up to 1 million bpd, while an OPEC source put the likely figure closer to 500,000 bpd. Talks are expected to continue ahead of the meeting.

Nigerian oil firm NNPC buys OVH Energy’s downstream assets

Nigeria’s state-owned oil company NNPC Ltd. has bought the marketing business of unlisted OVH Energy, giving it access to 380 fuel stations in Africa’s largest oil producer and Togo, among other assets, the two companies said on Saturday.

OVH Energy Marketing, the owner and operator of Oando branded retail service stations, said the outlets would be rebranded NNPC and full integration is expected by the end of 2023.

The deal also gives NNPC access to eight liquefied petroleum gas plants, three aviation depots and 12 warehouses.

NNPC, which became a commercial entity in July, already owns more than 500 fuel stations across Nigeria and said it would be ready for an initial public offering by mid-next year.

India cuts windfall tax on crude oil output, diesel exports

The Indian government has cut a windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to 8,000 ($97.99) rupees per ton from 10,500 rupees per ton from Sunday, after a decline in global oil prices.

India has also scrapped an export tax on jet fuel and halved export duties on diesel to 5 rupees per liter from Sunday, a government notification said.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia pirce crude oputput Cut Meeting

Saudi Tihama, UK-based WPP delay merger deal for 2nd time until October

Saudi Tihama, UK-based WPP delay merger deal for 2nd time until October
Updated 02 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Tihama, UK-based WPP delay merger deal for 2nd time until October

Saudi Tihama, UK-based WPP delay merger deal for 2nd time until October
Updated 02 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. and UK-based WPP have delayed their agreement to merge their companies and form a Bahrain-based holding group for the second time this year.

The completion of transferring legal ownership and acquiring all necessary approvals was originally scheduled for Dec. 31, last year, but was delayed until mid-2022, and has now been postponed until Oct. 31, this year.

Under the deal announced in July 2021, Tihama associate J. Walter Thompson MENA was to merge with Wunderman MENA to create Wunderman Thompson MENA in Bahrain.

Tihama will own 25 percent of the new Bahraini entity once the merger is complete.

This decision follows a global merger between J. Walter Thompson and Wunderman into Wunderman Thompson in 2018.

Wunderman Thompson MENA is expected to have over 800 employees, with offices in Dubai, Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, and Tunisia, along with Saudi Arabia.

WPP already serves a wide range of global and local clients in the Middle East and has 100,000 employees worldwide with $17.9 billion in revenues.w

Topics: WPP merger

Saudi digital transformation strategy enters the final phase

Saudi digital transformation strategy enters the final phase
Updated 01 October 2022
Nour El-Shaeri

Saudi digital transformation strategy enters the final phase

Saudi digital transformation strategy enters the final phase
  • The plan aims to create a new seamless government experience for beneficiaries by 2024
Updated 01 October 2022
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: As worldwide business leaders integrate automation and digitalization into their strategies, the Kingdom has been calling for local initiatives to drive digital transformation into its economy.

Since 2006 Saudi Arabia has had an established plan for digitization, called to the National Strategy for Digital Transformation.

As the world swiftly adopted digital strategies after the pandemic put in place a huge need for physical interaction alternatives, Saudi Arabia itself was able to quickly establish a framework for digital transformation in sectors including finance, commerce, logistics and information technology.

The action plan was divided into three phases. It is currently in its final stage, the Smart Government Strategy, which aims to create a new seamless government experience for beneficiaries by 2024.

In line with the action plan, several government authorities have established regulatory sandboxes using digital technologies to allow businesses and startups to experiment in a controlled environment. A sandbox is a testing environment in a computer system in which new or untested software or coding can be run securely.

One of the most active sandboxes is at the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, which aims to boost the financial sector and transform it into a smart financial hub.

SAMA has admitted 38 companies into its sandbox while providing licenses to several businesses that use financial technology in their operations.

The Communication and Information Technology Commission provides a sandbox for delivery applications, and the Digital Government Authority enhances organizational solutions in digital platforms and services.

The Kingdom has also encouraged using artificial intelligence to achieve Vision 2030 and Smart Government Strategy objectives.

The strategy is expected to set Saudi Arabia’s AI market to touch $135.2 billion by 2030, which is estimated to contribute 12.4 percent to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product.

Saudi Arabia also intends to transform its workforce by educating and establishing a reservoir of 20,000 AI and data qualified experts, of which 5,000 will be given deep expertise and highly certified.

The Global AI Summit held in Riyadh on Sept. 13 has been another significant leap into the evolution of the sector, with global leaders partnering with several Saudi-based companies.

The event witnessed the launch of Aramco’s Global AI Corridor project that aims to build and commercialize the AI ecosystem in the Kingdom, in addition to over 40 agreements and partnerships in the public and private sectors.

Topics: digital transformation Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

