You are here

  • Home
  • Iranian teenage protester’s body ‘stolen by security forces’
Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

Iranian teenage protester’s body ‘stolen by security forces’

Iranian teenage protester’s body ‘stolen by security forces’
Nika Shakarami’s disappearance and death unleashed an outpouring of anger on Iranian social media. (Screenshot)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rkb2w

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

Iranian teenage protester’s body ‘stolen by security forces’

Iranian teenage protester’s body ‘stolen by security forces’
  • Nika Shakarami’s family planned to bury her on Monday, but her body was stolen and buried in a village about 40 km away
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Security forces in Iran snatched the body of a 16-year-old protester and buried her secretly in a village, BBC Persian reported on Tuesday.

Nika Shakarami’s family planned to bury her on Monday, but her body was stolen and buried in a village about 40 km away.

The teenager went missing for 10 days after protesting in the Iranian capital Tehran on Sept. 20 over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. 

Shakarami’s disappearance and death unleashed an outpouring of anger on Iranian social media.

Her aunt told BBC Persian that she had sent a final message to a friend saying she was being chased by security forces.

Shakarami’s body was eventually found by her family in a morgue at a detention center in Tehran.

“When we went to identify her, they didn’t allow us to see her body, only her face for a few seconds,” Nika’s aunt, Atash Shakarami, said.

Shakarami’s family transferred her body to Khorramabad, her father’s hometown in the west of the country, on Sunday — on what would have been her 17th birthday.

After her family was forced to abandon its funeral plans, Shakarami’s body was stolen by security forces from Khorramabad and buried in the village of Veysian.

In response, hundreds of protesters gathered in Khorramabad cemetery and chanted slogans against the regime, including “death to the dictator,” a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Shakarami’s aunt was arrested on Sunday after posting about her niece on social media. 

She was also threatened with death by security forces in an effort to stop family members taking part in the protests. 

Iranian authorities have used protesters’ bodies as “bargaining chips” to silence the families of victims in the past.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Mahsa Amini Nika Shakarami

Related

Iranian singer arrested during Amini protests released
Middle-East
Iranian singer arrested during Amini protests released
Iran branded ‘brutal police state’ by leading arts festival
Middle-East
Iran branded ‘brutal police state’ by leading arts festival

Pakistanis returning from Iran’s Zahedan say fighting spills to neighboring areas

Pakistanis returning from Iran’s Zahedan say fighting spills to neighboring areas
Updated 18 sec ago

Pakistanis returning from Iran’s Zahedan say fighting spills to neighboring areas

Pakistanis returning from Iran’s Zahedan say fighting spills to neighboring areas
  • At least 41 people were killed by Iranian security forces in city, according to Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights
  • Over the weekend, Iran shut down communication services in Zahedan and sealed its border with Pakistan
Updated 18 sec ago
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: Fighting after deadly clashes in Iran’s Zahedan has subsided and moved to the city’s outskirts amid a heavy deployment of troops, Pakistanis who have returned from the southeastern Iranian town said on Tuesday, as cross-border movement resumed.

Violence broke out in the capital of Sistan and Balochistan province during Friday prayers, after worshipers in the city’s Makki Mosque called for a protest over the rape of a 15-year-old girl, allegedly by a local military commander.

At least 41 people were killed by Iranian security forces, according to data from the Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights released on Sunday. The administration of Sistan and Balochistan has cited a death toll of 19. The number is feared to be higher, as local activists and news outlets report new casualties every day.

Over the weekend, Iran shut down communication services in Zahedan and surrounding areas and sealed its border with Pakistan at Taftan, a city about 90 kilometers from Zahedan. A Pakistani Federal Investigation Agency official has confirmed to Arab News that the crossing reopened on Monday.

Khalil Ahmed, 27, a businessman from Nokundi, a Pakistani city on the border, returned from Rutuk, a small town adjacent to Zahedan, on Monday night.

Ahmed was stranded after Iran closed the border. He said that the situation in areas surrounding Zahedan was “grim” and most of their residents feared leaving their houses.

“In the day there is silence but at night we heard heavy gunshots,” he told Arab News. “I have seen a heavy presence of Iranian forces in Zahedan and its adjacent towns.”

Iran says five members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its volunteer force Basiji were killed in Zahedan in what state media described as a “terrorist incident.”

An IRGC provincial intelligence chief was among the personnel killed, and his death was claimed by Jaish Al-Adl, a militant group that says it is fighting for the independence of Sistan and Balochistan and greater rights for Baloch people – the main ethnic group in the province.

Naveed Ahmed, 32, a Pakistani who owns a shop in Taftan, said that he returned from Zahedan on Monday after spending six days in the city.

“Business activities are still closed in the entire Zahedan city after Friday’s clashes, but the fighting between the forces and the protesters has been halted,” he told Arab News.

“There were no more clashes in Zahedan city after Friday, but yes some fighting continued between the Iranian forces and separatist groups at the outskirts of Zahedan, because we heard gunshots in the night.”

The deaths of security personnel and the provincial IRGC intelligence chief have been a major escalation in the anti-government demonstrations that began in mid-September, triggered by the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of Iranian morality police.

Official news agency IRNA quoted IRGC chief Gen. Hossein Salami pledging revenge for the killing of its forces.

“We consider revenge for the blood of the IRGC and Basiji martyrs and the people who were victims of the Black Friday crime in Zahedan to be on our agenda,” he said.

Ongoing countrywide demonstrations have been the largest manifestation of dissent against the Iranian government in more than a decade.

Rallies have spread to all of Iran’s 31 provinces, with ethnic and religious minorities joining in, despite the violent response from authorities.

Iran Human Rights estimates that at least 133 people have been killed by security forces since the beginning of the protests — over three times higher than the number reported by Iranian state media.

Topics: Iran Pakistan Zahedan Sistan and Balochistan

Related

UK summons Iran’s top diplomat in Britain over crackdown on protests
Middle-East
UK summons Iran’s top diplomat in Britain over crackdown on protests
Iran supreme leader blames US, Israel for Mahsa Amini protests
Middle-East
Iran supreme leader blames US, Israel for Mahsa Amini protests

Iranian singer arrested during Amini protests released

Iranian singer arrested during Amini protests released
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
AFP

Iranian singer arrested during Amini protests released

Iranian singer arrested during Amini protests released
  • Hajjipour rose to fame for the song “Baraye,” “For,” in which he put together messages posted on Twitter about the reasons for protests
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian singer Shervin Hajjipour, arrested after his song in support of protests over the death of Mahsa Amini went viral, has been released on bail, an official said Tuesday.
A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman died on September 16 after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly failing to observe the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
The street violence has led to the deaths of dozens of people — mostly protesters but also members of the security forces — and hundreds of arrests.
“Shervin Hajji Aghapour has been released on bail so that his case can go through the legal process,” Mohammad Karimi, prosecutor of the northern province of Mazandaran told Iran’s state news agency IRNA.
Rights groups outside of Iran reported his arrest last week.
Hajjipour, a 25-year-old pop singer and songwriter, rose to fame for the song “Baraye,” “For,” in which he put together messages posted on Twitter about the reasons for protests.
The emotional performance became a viral hit on different social media platforms, with millions of views within days.
It is no longer available on his Instagram account, which currently has more than 1.7 million followers.
The song featured in many videos of protests on social media, and also made its way to local media.
The ultra-conservative Tasnim news agency published its own version of the video clip, keeping Hajjipour’s voice, while changing the accompanying images into ones showing the Islamic republic’s achievements.
The agency said that its video, posted Sunday on Telegram, is meant to show “more realistic concepts of what is happening in the media battlefield,” by using “more meaningful pictures.”
Tasnim on Tuesday said Hajjipour was arrested “for showing support for the rioters and solidarity with the enemies by posting the song in social media without getting permission for it.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Mahsa Amini Shervin Hajjipour

Related

Iran arrests artist whose viral song becomes protest anthem
Middle-East
Iran arrests artist whose viral song becomes protest anthem
Iran branded ‘brutal police state’ by leading arts festival
Middle-East
Iran branded ‘brutal police state’ by leading arts festival

Festive brides add to Mawlid celebrations in Egypt

Festive brides add to Mawlid celebrations in Egypt
Updated 34 min 2 sec ago
Mohammad Shamaa

Festive brides add to Mawlid celebrations in Egypt

Festive brides add to Mawlid celebrations in Egypt
  • Tradition has been handed down for generations, with dolls manufacturers moving from scattered sweet shops to home
Updated 34 min 2 sec ago
Mohammad Shamaa

CAIRO: Egyptians are preparing to celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s birthday — also known as El-Mawlid El-Nabawi.

Although the celebration will take place on Oct. 7, streets around the country are already filled with all kinds of festive sweets and candies. The price of a candy box ranges from 100 Egyptian pounds ($5) to 1900 Egyptian pounds, depending on the brand and quality.

Among the famous pieces of candy that takes over the streets of Egypt is the famous Mawlid doll or bride, which was made in the past with sugar and water.

The tradition has been handed down for generations, with dolls manufacturers moving from scattered sweet shops to homes.

“I started the project of manufacturing Mawlid brides with only 400 Egyptian pounds,” Rasha Abdel Hamid, 20, said.

“I graduated from the faculty of social work, but I love designing brides, especially Mawlid brides, and this is what made me start my project about four years ago. After I designed a bride it impressed all my acquaintances, and they asked me to make the same for them. So I bought raw materials and designed six brides, and from there the project began,” she added.

This tradition has traveled through generations, and the Mawlid doll's manufacturers have moved from scattered sweet shops to homes. (Supplied)

“I only work during the season of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, and the brides that I make vary between those veiled and those that do not suit all tastes. This year I designed 60 Mawlid brides … I hope to have a factory next year during the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday,” she said.

Bride prices vary depending on the region that they are sold in. In high-end areas of Cairo, they sell for about 150 Egyptian pounds, while in villages, they range from 5-25 Egyptian pounds.

Zainab Abdel-Dayem, 44, a housewife, carries out the same hobby as Hamid.

“Since my young age, I have had a love for drawing, making and decorating brides, and in the seasons of the Prophet’s birthday there is an increasing demand for such brides, increasing my profits,” she told Arab News.

“I buy plastic brides, fabric, sewing tools and wax pistols to create Mawlid brides.

“This year, I developed my craft by adding lights to the brides. Also, I made the brides spin and sing using small electronic systems,” Abdel-Dayem said.

In one of the workshops in the Al-Azhar area in the center of Cairo, Atta Shalaby sat playing his part in the manufacturing of the dolls.

“The doll creation goes through several stages, the first being the base of the bride, which is made in carton factories. Then we cut the fabric and define the shape of the dress. Then comes the installation of the bride’s body on the base,” he told Arab News.

Then the bride gets transported to skilled craftsmen who give final touches to the product and finally the bride gets wrapped,” Shalaby added.

“I have been working for a long time in the manufacturing of Mawlid dolls from sugar and water, but no one does that anymore. Mawlid dolls are now made of plastic. They are more profitable, but certainly less creative,” he said.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Cairo delights at sweet candies as Muslim festival nears
Lifestyle
Cairo delights at sweet candies as Muslim festival nears
A stitch in time to save Egypt’s ancient tentmaking craft
Art & Culture
A stitch in time to save Egypt’s ancient tentmaking craft

Iran branded ‘brutal police state’ by leading arts festival

Iran branded ‘brutal police state’ by leading arts festival
Updated 59 min 57 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

Iran branded ‘brutal police state’ by leading arts festival

Iran branded ‘brutal police state’ by leading arts festival
Updated 59 min 57 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: Iran has been branded a “brutal police state” by one of the world’s biggest cultural festivals for its crackdown on protests and freedom of expression.

Organizers of the Venice Biennale said that the Iranian regime was crushing “the most elementary human and civil rights” in its reaction to demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, at the hands of the country’s “morality police.”

In a statement, festival organizers said: “The Iranian people have taken to the streets to march in legitimate protest against a brutal police state.”

It condemned the “violent reaction to the spontaneous and growing protests in the streets of Iran, with the concurrent shutdown of the internet and the social networks.”

The Biennale, which has run for 127 years, also denounced the regime’s suppression of artists as “unacceptable,” adding that it deprived “the artists and citizens of Iran, to whom we extend our greatest solidarity, of every possibility of communication and expression.”

“La Biennale di Venezia and the Venice International Film Festival, together with other festivals and cultural institutions, must become the voice of those who are violently and brutally oppressed to the point of murder.”

A flash mob protest was organized on the red carpet at last month’s 79th Venice film festival in support of imprisoned filmmakers.

“Our engagement is reinforced today by our full support to the women and men who are bravely protesting at the risk of their own lives to achieve recognition of their right to freedom and the civil rights that are being denied to them by force,” the organizers said.

Amini died last month, days after being arrested in Tehran for allegedly breaking the country’s strict dress code. Photographs released of her in hospital showed injuries and swelling on her body. Her family have said she was tortured. Authorities say she suffered a heart attack.

Protests have been held against the Iranian government in several Italian cities. The largest took place in Rome on Monday, when around 1,000 people marched in a show of solidarity.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran

Related

Iran arrests prominent rights activists
Middle-East
Iran arrests prominent rights activists

Depositors storm Lebanon banks to demand their frozen money

Depositors storm Lebanon banks to demand their frozen money
Updated 04 October 2022
Reuters

Depositors storm Lebanon banks to demand their frozen money

Depositors storm Lebanon banks to demand their frozen money
  • Banks shuttered their branches last week after a spate of holdups by angry depositors
Updated 04 October 2022
Reuters

BEIRUT: Outraged bank clients, at least two of them armed, stormed four commercial banks across Lebanon on Tuesday over withdrawal limits that have been imposed throughout the country amid a financial meltdown.

Cases of bank hold-ups have snowballed across Lebanon as residents have grown exasperated over the informal capital controls that banks have imposed since an economic downturn began in 2019.

On Tuesday morning, a Lebanese man armed with a pistol and a grenade entered the Chtaura branch of BLC Bank, demanding access to his $24,000 in savings, according to Depositors’ Outcry, a group campaigning for angry depositors.

The group said in a statement that the man, identified as Ali Al-Sahli, was in deep debt and also needed to wire money to his son, who was studying in Ukraine.

Al-Sahli, a retired officer who served in Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces, demanded $24,000 in trapped savings to transfer to his son, who owes rent and tuition fees in Ukraine.

“Count the money, before one of you dies,” Al-Sahli said in a video he recorded with one hand while waving a gun in the other.

“He had been trying to sell his kidney,” the group’s statement said.

Security forces later entered the bank and arrested Saheli before he could access any money, the group said.

BLC had no immediate comment.

 

 

Also on Tuesday, a group of people employed at a state power station in Lebanon’s north stormed the First National Bank Branch in the port city of Tripoli, according to witnesses.

They were angry over delays in having access to their salaries and fees they were being charged for the process, said their union representative Talal Hajjer from outside the bank.

In a third incident, an armed depositor briefly took hostages at Byblos Bank in the southern city of Tyre, according to the Depositors’ Association, another advocacy group.

It said he was carrying a pistol and demanding access to his savings amounting to $44,000.

After negotiations with the bank, he agreed to take 350 million Lebanese pounds in cash — worth nearly $9,000 at Tuesday’s market rate — which he handed to a relative before being taken into custody, the Depositors’ Association said. There was no immediate comment from Byblos Bank.

A fourth depositor staged a sit-in at IBL Bank in the Beirut suburb of Hazmieh, saying he would not leave until he was granted unfettered access to his account, Depositors’ Outcry said. It was not immediately clear if he was armed.

Last month, a spree of seven hold-ups in a single week saw the banking association announce a closure for about a week.

Five incidents have already rocked banks this week. On Monday, Lebanese depositor Zaher Khawaja and some associates managed to withdraw $11,750 from an account with more than $700,000 at the Haret Hreik branch of BLOM Bank.

BLOM said he was not armed and that it would investigate the incident.

A Cup of Gahwa
The taste and traditions of Saudi coffee
Enter
keywords

 

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Lebanon’s banks to reopen on Monday
Middle-East
Lebanon’s banks to reopen on Monday

Latest updates

Spain says would support Ukraine joining its 2030 soccer World Cup bid with Portugal
Spain says would support Ukraine joining its 2030 soccer World Cup bid with Portugal
Iranian teenage protester’s body ‘stolen by security forces’
Iranian teenage protester’s body ‘stolen by security forces’
MENA Project Tracker — ADNOC receives bids on seawater plant; Saudi and Kuwait inject $256m in housing project in Egypt 
MENA Project Tracker — ADNOC receives bids on seawater plant; Saudi and Kuwait inject $256m in housing project in Egypt 
Saudi ministry appoints 5 international banks as primary dealers in government debt
Saudi ministry appoints 5 international banks as primary dealers in government debt
Pakistanis returning from Iran’s Zahedan say fighting spills to neighboring areas
Pakistanis returning from Iran’s Zahedan say fighting spills to neighboring areas

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.