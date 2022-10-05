You are here

  • Home
  • One injured in attack by Iran-made drones near Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

One injured in attack by Iran-made drones near Kyiv

Update One injured in attack by Iran-made drones near Kyiv
A man walks between houses destroyed during air strikes on the central Ukranian city of Bila Tserkva on March 8, 2022. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pbmh7

Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

One injured in attack by Iran-made drones near Kyiv

One injured in attack by Iran-made drones near Kyiv
  • The Ukrainian army’s Operational Command South said on Telegram that it had shot down six drones of the same type during the night
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: One person was injured in an attack with Iranian-made drones in the town of Bila Tserkva southwest of Kyiv, the region’s governor said Wednesday.
“During the night, the enemy carried out strikes with Shahed-136 type kamikaze drones against Bila Tserkva,” governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on social media.
Kuleba said there were “six hits and explosions” in the town 100 kilometers south of Kyiv, whose pre-war population was around 200,000.
“One person was injured. Several infrastructure facilities were damaged,” he said.
The Ukrainian army’s Operational Command South said on Telegram that it had shot down six drones of the same type during the night, without specifying their exact location.
Last month, Ukraine reported the first Russian attacks carried out using Iranian-made drones, but these have so far mainly targeted the south of the country, including the strategic city of Odessa on the Black Sea.
According to media, Iran has delivered hundreds of its drones to Russia despite warnings from Washington, a Kyiv ally.
Ukraine said that it would “significantly reduce” Iran’s diplomatic presence in retaliation to Tehran’s deliveries of drones to Moscow.
It removed the accreditation of the Iranian ambassador and said it is “significantly reducing” the Iranian Embassy’s diplomatic staff.
Tehran said the decision was “based on unfounded information, relayed by foreign media propaganda” against Iran.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iran Drone attack

Related

Pakistan’s foreign ministry confirms downing of Iran drone
World
Pakistan’s foreign ministry confirms downing of Iran drone
Russia’s Federation Council ratifies annexation of four Ukrainian regions
World
Russia’s Federation Council ratifies annexation of four Ukrainian regions

Indonesian president Joko Widodo to order stadium audit to find ‘root’ of disaster

Indonesian president Joko Widodo to order stadium audit to find ‘root’ of disaster
Updated 5 min 27 sec ago
AFP

Indonesian president Joko Widodo to order stadium audit to find ‘root’ of disaster

Indonesian president Joko Widodo to order stadium audit to find ‘root’ of disaster
  • Joko Widodo: ‘I will order the public works minister to audit all stadiums used for the (football) league’
Updated 5 min 27 sec ago
AFP
MALANG, Indonesia: Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Wednesday that he would order an audit of all football stadiums, vowing to find the “root” cause of one of the deadliest disasters in the sport’s history.
“I want to know the root of the problem that caused this tragedy so that we can get the best solution. I will order the public works minister to audit all stadiums used for the (football) league,” he said outside a hospital during a visit to the city where a stadium stampede killed at least 131 people Saturday.
Widodo said that football’s world governing body FIFA may help address management of the sport in Indonesia, having discussed the issue with FIFA President Gianni Infantino after the deadly stampede.

Vladimir Putin signs laws annexing four Ukrainian regions

Vladimir Putin signs laws annexing four Ukrainian regions
Updated 11 min 43 sec ago
AP

Vladimir Putin signs laws annexing four Ukrainian regions

Vladimir Putin signs laws annexing four Ukrainian regions
  • Move finalizes the annexation carried out in defiance of international law
Updated 11 min 43 sec ago
AP

KYIV: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, a move that finalizes the annexation carried out in defiance of international law.
Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia. The formalities followed Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” in the four regions that Ukraine and the West have rejected as a sham.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Vladimir Putin

Related

Update Putin: Russia will use all means to guard annexed regions
World
Putin: Russia will use all means to guard annexed regions

South Korea, US fire missiles into the sea to protest ‘reckless’ North Korea test

South Korea, US fire missiles into the sea to protest ‘reckless’ North Korea test
Updated 05 October 2022
Reuters

South Korea, US fire missiles into the sea to protest ‘reckless’ North Korea test

South Korea, US fire missiles into the sea to protest ‘reckless’ North Korea test
  • The UN Security Council will meet to discuss North Korea at the request of the United States
  • It was the first North Korean missile to follow a trajectory over Japan since 2017
Updated 05 October 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea and the US military conducted missile drills in response to North Korea’s launch of a ballistic missile over Japan, as the United Nations Security Council prepares to meet over what was Pyongyang’s longest-range test.

Nuclear-armed North Korea test-fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) farther than ever before on Tuesday, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning for residents there to take cover.

South Korean and American troops fired a volley of missiles into the sea in response, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday, and the allies earlier staged a bombing drill with fighter jets in the Yellow Sea.

The military separately confirmed that a South Korean Hyunmoo-2 missile failed shortly after launch and crashed during the drill, but that no one was hurt.

South Korea’s military said that the missile carried a warhead but that it did not explode, and apologized for causing residents to worry.

The White House National Security Council called North Korea’s latest test “dangerous and reckless” and the US military and its allies have stepped up displays of force.

The USS Ronald Reagan, an American aircraft carrier that made its first stop in South Korea last month for the first time in years, will be deployed between Korea and Japan in what the South Korean military called a “highly unusual” move designed to show the allies’ resolve to respond to any threats from North Korea.

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned North Korea’s test in the “strongest terms,” the European Union called it a “reckless and deliberately provocative action,” and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the launch and said it was a violation of Security Council resolutions.

The UN Security Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss North Korea at the request of the United States, despite China and Russia telling council counterparts they were opposed to an open meeting of 15-member body. They argued that the council’s reaction should be conducive to easing the situation on the Korean Peninsula, diplomats said.

It was the first North Korean missile to follow a trajectory over Japan since 2017, and its estimated 4,600km flight was the longest for a North Korean test, which are usually “lofted” into space to avoid flying over neighboring countries.

Analysts and security officials said it may have been a variant of the Hwasong-12 IRBM, which North Korea unveiled in 2017 as part of what it said was a plan to strike US military bases in Guam.

Neither North Korea’s government nor its state media have reported on the launch or disclosed what type of missile was used.

The flight has increased concerns that North Korea may soon conduct an expected nuclear test, which would be the first since 2017.

South Korea’s defense minister, Lee Jong-sup, told parliament North Korea had completed preparations for a test and might use a smaller weapon meant for operational use, or a big device with a higher yield than in previous tests.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called the test “reckless” and said it would bring a decisive response from his country, its allies and the international community.

The launch was a “reckless and deliberately provocative action” that violated UN security council resolutions, a European Union spokesperson said.

Topics: South Korea North Korea United States

Related

North Korea fires mid-range ballistic missile that flies over Japan
World
North Korea fires mid-range ballistic missile that flies over Japan
North Korea conducts fourth round of missile tests in 1 week
World
North Korea conducts fourth round of missile tests in 1 week

Indonesia pins hopes on UAE trade pact to open new export markets

Indonesia pins hopes on UAE trade pact to open new export markets
Updated 05 October 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia pins hopes on UAE trade pact to open new export markets

Indonesia pins hopes on UAE trade pact to open new export markets
  • Indonesia-UAE bilateral trade volume reached around $4 billion in 2021
  • Trade pact erases about 99 percent of existing tariffs, Indonesian ministry says
Updated 05 October 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia is hopeful that a wide-ranging economic pact with the UAE will open more markets in the Gulf region to the country’s exports, the Trade Ministry said on Tuesday, as officials aim to ratify the agreement by November.

Indonesia and the UAE signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in July, after talks aimed at eliminating tariffs and boosting investment between the two countries were launched in September 2021. The pact is Jakarta’s first with a Gulf country and Abu Dhabi’s first with a Southeast Asian nation.

Bilateral trade volume reached around $4 billion last year, according to Indonesian Trade Ministry data, showcasing an increase of nearly 38 percent from 2020, when it was worth $2.9 billion.

The agreement is still pending ratification by the Indonesian House of Representatives, which held a meeting this week with Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan to discuss the process in detail.

“IUAE-CEPA will benefit Indonesia because UAE will be Indonesia’s hub to tap new, very big markets,” Hasan said, as quoted by the ministry in a statement on Tuesday.

Through the agreement, he continued, the country’s goods, from jewelry and agricultural commodities to products from small and medium-sized enterprises, can enter Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and Eastern Europe.

Hasan said the pact is expected to boost Indonesian exports to the UAE by an annual average of 7.7 percent.

The pact erases about 99 percent of existing tariffs, the Trade Ministry said, and includes commitments to increase Indonesia’s services exports to the UAE by 6 percent and mutually recognize each country’s halal certification.

“We hope that Indonesia will ratify IUAE-CEPA before the upcoming meeting between the presidents of Indonesia and the UAE in Solo that is being planned for Nov. 17, 2022,” Hasan said.

The trade pact appears to be part of the Indonesian government’s strategy to attract more investment from the UAE, Yanuar Rizky, economist and chairman of Jakarta-based research company Bejana Investidata Globalindo, told Arab News.

“From what I’ve read, Indonesia is hoping that with the tariff cut and its becoming a trading hub, UAE investment will increase in Indonesia,” Rizky said.

“This is something that the Jokowi administration has continued to pursue,” he added, referring to Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s popular nickname.

Rizky said the effort is in line with ongoing attempts to attract foreign investors to fund the development of a $32 billion new capital city in Borneo, a project that saw Japan’s SoftBank withdraw its backing earlier this year.

UAE Ambassador to Indonesia Abdulla Salem Obaid Al-Dhaheri said in March that his country would invest in Indonesia’s new capital through an existing $10 billion funding commitment to the Indonesia Investment Authority.
 

Topics: Indonesia UAE Cooperation

Related

Indonesia stadium disaster death toll rises to 131
World
Indonesia stadium disaster death toll rises to 131
UAE provides aid to Somali people hit by drought
Middle-East
UAE provides aid to Somali people hit by drought

Three physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science

Three physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science
Updated 05 October 2022
AP

Three physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science

Three physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science
Updated 05 October 2022
AP

STOCKHOLM: Three scientists jointly won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on quantum information science that has significant applications, for example in the field of encryption.

Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger were cited by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for discovering the way that unseen particles, such as photons or tiny bits of matter, can be linked, or “entangled,” with each other even when they are separated by large distances.

“Being a little bit entangled is sort of like being a little bit pregnant. The effect grows on you,” Clauser said in a Tuesday morning phone interview with The Associated Press.

It all goes back to a feature of the universe that even baffled Albert Einstein and connects matter and light in a tangled, chaotic way.

Clauser, 79, was awarded his prize for a 1972 experiment that helped settle a famous debate about quantum mechanics between Einstein and famed physicist Niels Bohr. Einstein described “a spooky action at a distance” that he thought would eventually be disproved.

“I was betting on Einstein,” Clauser said. “But unfortunately I was wrong and Einstein was wrong and Bohr was right.”

Clauser said his work on quantum mechanics shows that you can’t confine information to a closed volume, “like a little box that sits on your desk” — though even he can’t say why.

“Most people would assume that nature is made out of stuff distributed throughout space and time,” Clauser said. “And that appears not to be the case.”

Quantum entanglement “has to do with taking these two photons and then measuring one over here and knowing immediately something about the other one over here,” said David Haviland, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics.

Topics: Nobel Prize

Related

Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai questions lack of Muslim representation in Hollywood
Lifestyle
Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai questions lack of Muslim representation in Hollywood
Bangladesh orders graft probe into Nobel laureate Yunus
World
Bangladesh orders graft probe into Nobel laureate Yunus

Latest updates

Indonesian president Joko Widodo to order stadium audit to find ‘root’ of disaster
Indonesian president Joko Widodo to order stadium audit to find ‘root’ of disaster
Vladimir Putin signs laws annexing four Ukrainian regions
Vladimir Putin signs laws annexing four Ukrainian regions
One injured in attack by Iran-made drones near Kyiv
One injured in attack by Iran-made drones near Kyiv
Lebanese MP Cynthia Zarazir enters Byblos Bank north of Beirut to demand frozen savings
Lebanese MP Cynthia Zarazir enters Byblos Bank north of Beirut to demand frozen savings
Newest Hindu temple officially opens its doors to UAE residents
Newest Hindu temple officially opens its doors to UAE residents

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.