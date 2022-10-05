You are here

OPEC+ to discuss deep output cuts in Vienna meeting today

OPEC+ producers are expected to agree to a deep cut in their output target. (Shutterstock)
OPEC+ producers are expected to agree to a deep cut in their output target. (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

OPEC+ to discuss deep output cuts in Vienna meeting today

OPEC+ to discuss deep output cuts in Vienna meeting today
Updated 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, together called OPEC+, set to take place today in Vienna is an important one and “will take the right decision,” according to the UAE Energy Minister Suhail al- Mazrouei. 

OPEC+ producers are expected to agree to a deep cut in their output target, curbing supply in an already tight market despite US pressure to pump more, according to a Reuters report. 

Citing OPEC+ sources, Reuters reported that OPEC+ will discuss output cuts of up to 2 million barrels per day, and a cut of that magnitude will be the biggest since the pandemic outbreak. 

Ahead of the meeting, oil prices moderated slightly. 

Brent crude was down 0.04 percent to $91.76 a barrel at 10.50 a.m Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate fell 0.09 percent to $86.43 per barrel.

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. to start trading on Nomu on Oct. 5

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. to start trading on Nomu on Oct. 5
Updated 05 October 2022
Arab News

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. to start trading on Nomu on Oct. 5

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. to start trading on Nomu on Oct. 5
Updated 05 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s shares are scheduled to begin trading on Tadawul’s Nomu-Parallel Market today, Oct. 5.

APICO offered 1 million shares, or 20 percent of its SR50 million ($13 million) market capitalization.

The offering coverage was 15.43 times oversubscribed, with the offer price set at SR27 per share.

Established in 1996, APICO serves customers across different sectors, including but not limited to Almarai Co., flynas, TotalEnergies, and Nahdi Medical Co.

 

 

Saudi startup Jahez to acquire all shares in Marn Business for $16m

Saudi startup Jahez to acquire all shares in Marn Business for $16m
Updated 05 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi startup Jahez to acquire all shares in Marn Business for $16m

Saudi startup Jahez to acquire all shares in Marn Business for $16m
Updated 05 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Jahez International Co. for Information Systems Technology has signed an agreement to acquire all shareholders’ shares of Marn Business Information Technology Co. for SR60 million ($16 million).

The transaction is in line with the online food delivery platform Jahez’s strategy of expanding its business through acquisitions in order to take advantage of the growing opportunities in the industry, it said in a bourse filing.

The completion of this agreement requires the approval of relevant authorities, including approval from the General Authority for Competition.

The financial impact is expected to appear in the second half of the fiscal year 2022, it said.

Marn Business develops an eco-system by integrating digital services with different service providers to build systems for business owners.

Saudi MEPCO's shares climb as it gets CMA node for 33% capital raise 

Saudi MEPCO’s shares climb as it gets CMA node for 33% capital raise 
Updated 14 min ago
Arab News

Saudi MEPCO’s shares climb as it gets CMA node for 33% capital raise 

Saudi MEPCO’s shares climb as it gets CMA node for 33% capital raise 
Updated 14 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jeddah-based Middle East Paper Co. saw its share price rise in early trade, after it received the Capital Market Authority’s approval to increase its capital to SR666 million ($177 million) in support of the company’s financial position and growth plans.

MEPCO’s shares gained 3.25 percent to reach SR57.20 at 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

The Saudi-listed paper manufacturer’s plan calls for a 33 percent capital hike from the current capital of SR500 million, according to a bourse filing.

Subject to obtaining shareholders’ nod, the transaction will be conducted by granting shareholders one bonus share for every three shares held.

 

UAE healthcare provider Burjeel's IPO 29 times oversubscribed, final price set at $0.54

UAE healthcare provider Burjeel's IPO 29 times oversubscribed, final price set at $0.54
Updated 05 October 2022
Arab News

UAE healthcare provider Burjeel's IPO 29 times oversubscribed, final price set at $0.54

UAE healthcare provider Burjeel's IPO 29 times oversubscribed, final price set at $0.54
Updated 05 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE-based private healthcare provider Burjeel Holdings set its final offering price at 2 dirhams ($0.54) per share following the completion of its bookbuild and public subscription.

The offering was oversubscribed multiple times as the total gross demand amounted to over 32 billion dirhams, implying a 29-fold oversubscription, the company reported.

Oil Updates — Crude slightly lower ahead of OPEC+ meeting; Fire in Nigerian oil wells 

Oil Updates — Crude slightly lower ahead of OPEC+ meeting; Fire in Nigerian oil wells 
Updated 05 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude slightly lower ahead of OPEC+ meeting; Fire in Nigerian oil wells 

Oil Updates — Crude slightly lower ahead of OPEC+ meeting; Fire in Nigerian oil wells 
Updated 05 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices moderated very slightly on Wednesday after gaining more than 3 percent in the previous session ahead of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, together called OPEC+, to discuss a big cut in crude output.

Traders said a stronger dollar was the main reason for the slightly easier prices, as it reduced demand from buyers using other currencies.

Brent crude fell 22 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $91.58 a barrel at 0427 GMT, after climbing $2.94 in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 29 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $86.23 a barrel after gaining $2.89 in the previous session.

OPEC+ is expected to discuss output cuts as big as 2 million barrels per day, an OPEC source told Reuters.

The US is pushing OPEC+ producers not to go ahead with deep cuts, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as President Joe Biden looks to prevent a rise in US gasoline prices.

EU price cap on Russian oil will not apply to pipeline shipments: Hungary

A price cap for Russian oil proposed as part of the EU’s eighth round of sanctions against Russia will not apply to pipeline shipments, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Hungary, which has been the most vocal critic of sanctions against Russia in the EU, largely relies on Russian crude shipments and Russian gas, both imported via pipelines.

Two oil wells operated by Nigeria’s Eroton on fire

Two oil wells operated by Nigerian firm Eroton Exploration and Production Limited caught fire on Monday and were still burning on Tuesday after the company hired a contractor to try to extinguish the fire, the agency responsible for detecting oil spills said.

It was not immediately clear if this was the same area where a well operated by Eroton spilled oil and gas into the Niger Delta for more than a week in June.

Eroton produces and exports crude from its Oil Mining Lease 18 block through the Nembe Creek Trunkline.

The National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency said the fire broke out at two wells in Rivers state, in the Niger Delta. A boat suspected to have been engaging in the theft of crude oil was burnt to ashes at the site.

“The company has mobilized a vendor, which is expected to arrive at the incident location today, Oct. 4, 2022, to extinguish the raging fire from the wells, the agency will supervise the activity accordingly,” Idris Musa, head of NOSDRA said in a statement.

(With input from Reuters)

