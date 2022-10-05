You are here

  • Home
  • Italy’s new ambassador to UAE takes office

Italy’s new ambassador to UAE takes office

Special Italy’s new ambassador to UAE takes office
Lorenzo Fanara has taken over from Nicola Lener in Abu Dhabi. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zdwck

Updated 12 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy’s new ambassador to UAE takes office

Italy’s new ambassador to UAE takes office
  • Lorenzo Fanara had been the Italian envoy to Tunisia and previously served as his country’s permanent representative to the EU in Brussels
  • Tunisian political leaders praised Fanara for his work representing Italy in Tunisia throughout the coronavirus pandemic
Updated 12 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy’s new ambassador to the UAE, Lorenzo Fanara, on Wednesday officially took over his office in Abu Dhabi from predecessor Nicola Lener.

Prior to taking on the role, Fanara was the Italian envoy to Tunisia and previously served as his country’s permanent representative to the EU in Brussels, then Moscow, London, and Rome, where he was foreign affairs deputy head of cabinet.

Since March 2018, he has acted as Italy’s head of mission in the Tunisian capital Tunis where he was recently received by President Kais Saied and Prime Minister Najla Bouden. During the meeting, the Tunisian political leaders praised Fanara for his work representing Italy in Tunisia throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Fanara told Arab News: “I am honored to take up my duties in the United Arab Emirates, a dynamic and friendly country playing a crucial role for our prosperity and security.”

He pledged to, “relaunch bilateral relations and cooperate with a nation that has overcome several challenges and jointly realize long-term projects aimed at fostering innovation and sustainability.”

In a message to the Italian community in the UAE, the ambassador said he was convinced of the “fundamental importance of culture, an indispensable tool for fostering respectful dialogue and mutual knowledge.”

He also pointed out the need to boost collaboration between Italy and the UAE on scientific and technological matters.

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE)  Italy Lorenzo Fanara

Related

Special Tunisia praises Italian envoy for pandemic help 
Middle-East
Tunisia praises Italian envoy for pandemic help 
Special UAE, Italy FMs discuss cooperation
Middle-East
UAE, Italy FMs discuss cooperation

Palestinian killed by Israeli army in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Palestinian killed by Israeli army in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Palestinian killed by Israeli army in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Palestinian killed by Israeli army in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
  • Statement: Alaa Zaghal ‘died of a bullet wound to the head fired by the occupation (Israeli) army’
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was shot dead and at least two others injured Wednesday by Israeli forces during an operation near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Alaa Zaghal, 21 “died of a bullet wound to the head fired by the occupation (Israeli) army in Deir Al-Hatab, east of Nablus,” a statement read.

Australia to repatriate ‘most vulnerable’ children in Syria camps

Australia to repatriate ‘most vulnerable’ children in Syria camps
Updated 05 October 2022
Arab News

Australia to repatriate ‘most vulnerable’ children in Syria camps

Australia to repatriate ‘most vulnerable’ children in Syria camps
  • Canberra’s plans to recover dozens of women, children come after years of suffering in prisons for Daesh members
Updated 05 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Vulnerable Australian children stuck in Syrian prison camps for Daesh members will be the first nationals repatriated home under the government’s plan, the Guardian reported.

While the most unwell children will be prioritized for return, some mothers face the risk of arrest when repatriated to Australia on terror charges.

There are some 60 Australian women and children in the detention camps in northeastern Syria, with all of them sharing links to former Daesh fighters who traveled from Australia to fight for the terror group. 

They have all been held for over three years in the camps, with almost 40 of them children, many born to Daesh brides since the start of the civil war in Syria. Some were even born in the Al-Hol and Al-Roj camps, where shocking conditions have caused several to die of frostbite, sickness and at the hands of violent inmates. 

Up to 30 people from the most vulnerable families will be prioritized by Canberra’s repatriation plans, with the main focus going to the sickest children or women who are believed to have been trafficked into the country by coercive Daesh fighter husbands.

The operation is expected to begin soon, with further repatriations following in the coming months as winter approaches.

The Guardian reported that many of the women set to return to Australia could face arrest back home.

Donald Rothwell, professor of international law at the Australian National University, told the newspaper’s Australian edition: “That the majority of those in the Syrian camps are children raises Australia’s obligations under the convention on the rights of the child and the obligations to protect those children in circumstances when it is possible to do so.”

Rothwell added that because the adults are subject to Australian criminal law, they could be prosecuted for terroristic associations and actions.

“Any charges relating to those matters could be brought upon the adults entering Australia where they could potentially face arrest on landing,” he said.

The Guardian’s sources, who remained anonymous, said the operation was being conducted to support Australia’s national security interests as they would have the right to return at some point in the future, but leaving them in the camps raises the risk of further radicalization, putting Australians in danger.

The repatriation operation will be Canberra’s first since 2019, when the previous administration recovered eight orphans, including a pregnant teenager.

Most of the Australians are held in Al-Roj camp, which is located near the border with Iraq. The women in Al-Roj camp, who face the risk of arrest and further limits on their freedom back home, have volunteered to be subject to government control orders when they are returned.

The repatriation plans follow calls from the Syrian Democratic Forces, who run the Al-Hol and Al-Roj camps, and the local de facto government of northeastern Syria, which have urged Western governments to recover their citizens.

The shadow home affairs minister, Karen Andrews, said she opposed these plans while serving in the previous administration due to a perceived security risk.

“I wasn’t prepared to risk Australian officials going into Syria … to get these people out.

“And I was concerned about the risk of these people coming back to Australia, because they may not have been deradicalised and could well have been radicalised,” she said.

But the government’s environment minister, Tanya Plibersek, said there would be “an ongoing expectation that our security and intelligence agencies will stay in contact with them and monitor them” once nationals are recovered from Syria.

Topics: Syria Australia Daesh repatriation Al-Hol Al-Roj

Related

Merkel wins UN refugee agency award over welcome of Syrians
World
Merkel wins UN refugee agency award over welcome of Syrians
Australian government gears up Syrian prison rescue plan
World
Australian government gears up Syrian prison rescue plan

Syria reports 39 dead in cholera outbreak

Syria reports 39 dead in cholera outbreak
Updated 05 October 2022
AFP

Syria reports 39 dead in cholera outbreak

Syria reports 39 dead in cholera outbreak
Updated 05 October 2022
AFP

DAMASCUS: Syria’s health ministry has recorded 39 deaths from cholera and nearly 600 cases in an outbreak spreading in the war-ravaged country that the United Nations warned is “evolving alarmingly.”
A total of 594 cases have been recorded across 11 of its 14 provinces since late last month, the health ministry said late Tuesday.
“The situation is evolving alarmingly in affected governorates and expanding to new areas,” the World Health Organization warned Tuesday.
Most of those who have died are in the northern province of Aleppo, and it was not immediately clear if the dead were included in the overall case tally.
It is the first major outbreak of cholera in Syria in over a decade.
The extremely virulent disease is generally contracted from contaminated food or water, and causes diarrhea and vomiting.
It can spread in residential areas that lack proper sewerage networks or mains drinking water.
The disease is making its first major comeback since 2009 in Syria, where nearly two-thirds of water treatment plants, half of pumping stations and one-third of water towers have been damaged by more than a decade of war, according to the United Nations.
The source of the latest outbreak is believed to be the Euphrates River which has been contaminated by sewage pollution.
Reduced water flow due to drought, rising temperatures and dams built by Turkey have compounded the pollution problem.
Despite the contamination, over five million of Syria’s about 18 million people rely on the Euphrates for their drinking water, according to the UN.
The latest outbreak is especially alarming for overcrowded displacement camps that have little access to clean water and sanitary products.
Cholera can kill within hours if left untreated, according to the WHO, but many of those infected will have no or mild symptoms.
It can be easily treated with oral rehydration solution, but more severe cases may require intravenous fluids and antibiotics, according to the WHO.
Worldwide, the disease affects between 1.3 million and four million people each year, killing between 21,000 and 143,000 people.

Topics: Syria UN Cholera outbreak

Related

WHO warns Haiti cholera toll likely to rise
World
WHO warns Haiti cholera toll likely to rise
In Syria, mounting cholera cases pose threat across frontlines
Middle-East
In Syria, mounting cholera cases pose threat across frontlines

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah reappointed as Kuwait’s prime minister

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah reappointed as Kuwait’s prime minister
Updated 05 October 2022
Arab News

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah reappointed as Kuwait’s prime minister

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah reappointed as Kuwait’s prime minister
  • He has also been tasked with nominating members of the new cabinet
Updated 05 October 2022
Arab News

KUWAIT: Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah has been reappointed as Kuwait’s prime minister under an Emiri order issued on Wednesday, state news agency (KUNA) reported.

He has also been tasked with nominating members of the new cabinet, and has been asked to list their names ‘to issue a decree for their appointment’ said the Emiri order.

‘The prime minister should implement this order and submit it to the National Assembly. It is effective as of now and to be published in the official Gazette’, it added in the official order.

Topics: Kuwait

Related

Kuwait Crown Prince accepts cabinet resignation
Middle-East
Kuwait Crown Prince accepts cabinet resignation
Kuwait calls on international community to nudge Israel join NPT
Middle-East
Kuwait calls on international community to nudge Israel join NPT

Freed US-Iranian citizen lands in Oman after detention in Iran

Freed US-Iranian citizen lands in Oman after detention in Iran
Updated 56 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Freed US-Iranian citizen lands in Oman after detention in Iran

Freed US-Iranian citizen lands in Oman after detention in Iran
  • Baquer Namazi, a former UNICEF official, was detained in 2016 when he went to Iran to press for the release of his son Siamak
  • The US has been pressing for the release of these two men and two other Americans
Updated 56 min 7 sec ago
AFP

MUSCAT: Baquer Namazi, one of four US citizens whose freedom Washington had demanded in the context of any revived nuclear deal with Tehran, landed in neutral Oman Wednesday, his lawyer said.

Namazi, a former UNICEF official, was detained in February 2016 when he traveled to Iran to press for the release of his son Siamak, who had been arrested in October of the previous year.

“Mohammad Baquer Namazi, who had been released from prison a few days ago, left Iran today (Wednesday),” the Iranian state broadcaster said, posting footage of Namazi boarding a plane.

Human rights lawyer Jared Genser later confirmed via Namazi’s cousin who traveled with the 85-year-old on the plane that he had arrived in Muscat, Oman’s capital.

The United States has been pressing for the release of the Namazis and two other Americans amid efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers.

His son Siamak, “also wrongfully detained,” has been given furlough from prison but remains in Iran, a State Department spokesperson told AFP.

“Baquer Namazi was unjustly detained in Iran and then not permitted to leave the county after serving his sentence, despite his repeated requirement for urgent medical attention,” the spokesperson said.

“We understand that the lifting of the travel ban and his son’s furlough were related to his medical requirement.”

The United Nations said last week that the pair had been allowed to leave Iran, after an appeal from Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The Namazis were both were convicted of espionage in October 2016 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Baquer Namazi was released on medical leave in 2018 and had been serving his sentence under house arrest.

At least two other American citizens are currently held in Iran.

Businessman Emad Sharqi was sentenced last year to 10 years in prison for espionage, and environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who is also a British national, was arrested in 2018 and released on bail in July.

A drive to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal began in April last year, with the aim of returning the United States to the accord through the lifting of sanctions reimposed by president Donald Trump in 2018 and Iran’s return to full compliance.

The signing of the original deal was accompanied by the release of detained Americans and Namazi’s departure has been seen in Iran as a move that should be mirrored by the other side.

“With the finalization of negotiations between Iran and the United States to release the prisoners of both countries, $7 billion of Iran’s blocked resources will be released,” state news agency IRNA reported.

But the US State Department on Sunday dismissed the reported link as “categorically false.”

Billions of dollars in Iranian funds have been frozen in a number of countries — notably China, South Korea and Japan — since the US reimposed sanctions.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran

Related

Iranian-American Baquer Namazi’s sentence commuted but blocked from leaving
Middle-East
Iranian-American Baquer Namazi’s sentence commuted but blocked from leaving
Special How Iran is manipulating the online narrative to cover up its violent crackdown on protests
Media
How Iran is manipulating the online narrative to cover up its violent crackdown on protests

Latest updates

Ukraine to join Spain and Portugal in 2030 World Cup bid
Ukraine to join Spain and Portugal in 2030 World Cup bid
Italy’s new ambassador to UAE takes office
Italy’s new ambassador to UAE takes office
Riyad Bank completes offering of $1bn sukuk 
Riyad Bank completes offering of $1bn sukuk 
Saudi Arabia and Morocco target trade worth $5bn annually
Saudi Arabia and Morocco target trade worth $5bn annually
Palestinian killed by Israeli army in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
Palestinian killed by Israeli army in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.