Paris joins big screen boycott of World Cup games from Qatar

Liv Golf makes long-awaited Asian debut in Thailand

BANGKOK: The 48 world-class players preparing to tee off at the $25-million LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok will have plenty to play for this week when they line up at the all-new Stonehill venue from Oct. 7 to 9.

“In our inaugural year with the Invitational Series, LIV Golf is already making waves among golf fans globally. Innovation creates energy that will further grow the sport into the future, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this movement,” said Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf.

“Our world-class players and new team format are generating a thrilling conclusion to this first year, and I’m eager to watch the action unfold in our final three tournaments of 2022.”

The world’s best are jostling for position in the individual standings, where a $30 million purse will be shared among the top three podium places at the end of the campaign.

This year’s champion in the final individual standings after the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah will receive a first-place prize of $18 million, with $8 million to the runner-up and $4 million for third place.

In the individual standings, where points are awarded to the top 24 finishers within each tournament’s 48-player field, 2016 US Open and 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson leads the pack with 118 points. The American holds a healthy 39-point lead over his nearest challenger thanks to a win in Boston, top-three finishes in Bedminster and Chicago and consistent play throughout five events in which he has never finished outside the top 10.

South African Branden Grace (79) is in second place with a victory in Portland and is trailed by 2022 Open winner Cameron Smith (56).

The Australian currently holds third place after notable performances in just two events: A fourth-place finish in his LIV Golf debut in Boston, followed by a three-stroke win in Chicago, the largest margin of victory for any LIV Golf individual champion this season.

The team competition is building for an exciting finish, as LIV Golf’s 12 teams prepare for the back-to-back Asian swing in Thailand and Saudi Arabia before turning their attention to the season-ending LIV Golf Invitational Miami Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club from Oct. 28 to 30.

The iconic Blue Monster course will stage the seeded three-day, knockout tournament featuring both match play and stroke play, as teams compete for a historic $50 million purse.