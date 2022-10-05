You are here

Iran Protests 2022
French actors cut hair in solidarity with Iranian women
Actresses Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche cut their hair as part of a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini in these still images obtained from social media videos. (Reuters)
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

French actors cut hair in solidarity with Iranian women
  • Celebrities Juliette Binoche, Marion Cotillard join others in protest after death of Mahsa Amini
Arab News

LONDON: More than 50 high-profile French actors, models, singers and other celebrities have filmed themselves cutting their hair in support of Iranian women amid protests against the country’s harsh hijab laws.

Actors Juliette Binoche, Marion Cotillard, Isabelle Adjani and Isabelle Huppert have been joined by the Belgian singer Angèle in the hair-cutting videos of solidarity with Iranian women risking their lives to protest against the regime.

Singer Jane Birkin, her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg and actor Charlotte Rampling contributed their own clips alongside Julie Gayet, the wife of former French President François Hollande.

Cutting their hair “for freedom,” a compilation of the celebrities’ videos was produced with the soundtrack of a Persian version of the Italian folk song Bella Ciao.




Actress Juliette Binoche cuts her hair as a part of a protest following death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, in this still image obtained from a social media video. (Reuters)

The young Iranian singer Gandom has produced the cover of the iconic song, which was an anthem of the Italian resistance movement during the Second World War, now used regularly as an international cultural symbol for freedom and resistance to tyranny.

The videos were shared on Instagram with the hashtags #soutienfemmesiran (“Support Iranian Women”) and #HairforFreedom.

The videos reflect footage arising from Iran, where women have been removing their hijabs and cutting their hair in protest since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was murdered by a mob after she violated stricter hijab rules brought in my President Ibrahim Raisi.

The compilation on Instagram was shared with the caption: “It is impossible not to denounce again and again this terrible repression. The dead are already numbered in the dozens, including children. The arrests only add to the number of prisoners already illegally detained and too often tortured. We have therefore decided to respond to the call by cutting off some of our strands of hair.”

The forgotten Arabs of Iran
A century ago, the autonomous sheikhdom of Arabistan was absorbed by force into the Persian state. Today the Arabs of Ahwaz are Iran's most persecuted minority

Enter


keywords

 

Qatar emir in Prague for state visit

Qatar emir in Prague for state visit
Updated 3 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar emir in Prague for state visit
  • Czech Republic holds rotating presidency of EU
Arab News

RIYADH: Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has arrived in Prague for a state visit to the Czech Republic, Qatar News Agency reported.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed, the Qatari ambassador to the Czech Republic, said that relations between the two countries had developed rapidly over the last two years and he noted the opening of the Czech embassy in Doha as an example.

An announcement is expected during Sheikh Tamim’s visit that Qatar will open an embassy in Prague.

The emir will discuss with Czech President Milos Zeman and senior officials the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in political, economic, and cultural fields as well as health, tourism, and sports, the QNA said.

Sheikh Tamim was greeted with a reception ceremony at the presidential residence in Prague Castle, where the Qatari and Czech national anthems were played.

Jan Zahradil, the first vice chair of the European Parliament’s committee on international trade, ​​emphasized the significance of Sheikh Tamim’s trip.

He said: “The visit comes in times where the Czech Republic holds the rotating presidency of the European Union and also in times where the Czech Republic and European Union as a whole are facing an unprecedented energy crisis.”

Italy’s new ambassador to UAE takes office

Italy’s new ambassador to UAE takes office
Updated 56 min 6 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy’s new ambassador to UAE takes office
  • Lorenzo Fanara had been the Italian envoy to Tunisia and previously served as his country’s permanent representative to the EU in Brussels
  • Tunisian political leaders praised Fanara for his work representing Italy in Tunisia throughout the coronavirus pandemic
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy’s new ambassador to the UAE, Lorenzo Fanara, on Wednesday officially took over his office in Abu Dhabi from predecessor Nicola Lener.

Prior to taking on the role, Fanara was the Italian envoy to Tunisia and previously served as his country’s permanent representative to the EU in Brussels, then Moscow, London, and Rome, where he was foreign affairs deputy head of cabinet.

Since March 2018, he has acted as Italy’s head of mission in the Tunisian capital Tunis where he was recently received by President Kais Saied and Prime Minister Najla Bouden. During the meeting, the Tunisian political leaders praised Fanara for his work representing Italy in Tunisia throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Fanara told Arab News: “I am honored to take up my duties in the United Arab Emirates, a dynamic and friendly country playing a crucial role for our prosperity and security.”

He pledged to, “relaunch bilateral relations and cooperate with a nation that has overcome several challenges and jointly realize long-term projects aimed at fostering innovation and sustainability.”

In a message to the Italian community in the UAE, the ambassador said he was convinced of the “fundamental importance of culture, an indispensable tool for fostering respectful dialogue and mutual knowledge.”

He also pointed out the need to boost collaboration between Italy and the UAE on scientific and technological matters.

Palestinian killed by Israeli army in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Palestinian killed by Israeli army in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
Updated 05 October 2022
AFP

Palestinian killed by Israeli army in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
  • Statement: Alaa Zaghal ‘died of a bullet wound to the head fired by the occupation (Israeli) army’
AFP

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was shot dead and at least two others injured Wednesday by Israeli forces during an operation near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Alaa Zaghal, 21 “died of a bullet wound to the head fired by the occupation (Israeli) army in Deir Al-Hatab, east of Nablus,” a statement read.

Australia to repatriate ‘most vulnerable’ children in Syria camps

Australia to repatriate ‘most vulnerable’ children in Syria camps
Updated 05 October 2022
Arab News

Australia to repatriate ‘most vulnerable’ children in Syria camps
  • Canberra’s plans to recover dozens of women, children come after years of suffering in prisons for Daesh members
Arab News

LONDON: Vulnerable Australian children stuck in Syrian prison camps for Daesh members will be the first nationals repatriated home under the government’s plan, the Guardian reported.

While the most unwell children will be prioritized for return, some mothers face the risk of arrest when repatriated to Australia on terror charges.

There are some 60 Australian women and children in the detention camps in northeastern Syria, with all of them sharing links to former Daesh fighters who traveled from Australia to fight for the terror group. 

They have all been held for over three years in the camps, with almost 40 of them children, many born to Daesh brides since the start of the civil war in Syria. Some were even born in the Al-Hol and Al-Roj camps, where shocking conditions have caused several to die of frostbite, sickness and at the hands of violent inmates. 

Up to 30 people from the most vulnerable families will be prioritized by Canberra’s repatriation plans, with the main focus going to the sickest children or women who are believed to have been trafficked into the country by coercive Daesh fighter husbands.

The operation is expected to begin soon, with further repatriations following in the coming months as winter approaches.

The Guardian reported that many of the women set to return to Australia could face arrest back home.

Donald Rothwell, professor of international law at the Australian National University, told the newspaper’s Australian edition: “That the majority of those in the Syrian camps are children raises Australia’s obligations under the convention on the rights of the child and the obligations to protect those children in circumstances when it is possible to do so.”

Rothwell added that because the adults are subject to Australian criminal law, they could be prosecuted for terroristic associations and actions.

“Any charges relating to those matters could be brought upon the adults entering Australia where they could potentially face arrest on landing,” he said.

The Guardian’s sources, who remained anonymous, said the operation was being conducted to support Australia’s national security interests as they would have the right to return at some point in the future, but leaving them in the camps raises the risk of further radicalization, putting Australians in danger.

The repatriation operation will be Canberra’s first since 2019, when the previous administration recovered eight orphans, including a pregnant teenager.

Most of the Australians are held in Al-Roj camp, which is located near the border with Iraq. The women in Al-Roj camp, who face the risk of arrest and further limits on their freedom back home, have volunteered to be subject to government control orders when they are returned.

The repatriation plans follow calls from the Syrian Democratic Forces, who run the Al-Hol and Al-Roj camps, and the local de facto government of northeastern Syria, which have urged Western governments to recover their citizens.

The shadow home affairs minister, Karen Andrews, said she opposed these plans while serving in the previous administration due to a perceived security risk.

“I wasn’t prepared to risk Australian officials going into Syria … to get these people out.

“And I was concerned about the risk of these people coming back to Australia, because they may not have been deradicalised and could well have been radicalised,” she said.

But the government’s environment minister, Tanya Plibersek, said there would be “an ongoing expectation that our security and intelligence agencies will stay in contact with them and monitor them” once nationals are recovered from Syria.

Syria reports 39 dead in cholera outbreak

Syria reports 39 dead in cholera outbreak
Updated 05 October 2022
AFP

Syria reports 39 dead in cholera outbreak
AFP

DAMASCUS: Syria’s health ministry has recorded 39 deaths from cholera and nearly 600 cases in an outbreak spreading in the war-ravaged country that the United Nations warned is “evolving alarmingly.”
A total of 594 cases have been recorded across 11 of its 14 provinces since late last month, the health ministry said late Tuesday.
“The situation is evolving alarmingly in affected governorates and expanding to new areas,” the World Health Organization warned Tuesday.
Most of those who have died are in the northern province of Aleppo, and it was not immediately clear if the dead were included in the overall case tally.
It is the first major outbreak of cholera in Syria in over a decade.
The extremely virulent disease is generally contracted from contaminated food or water, and causes diarrhea and vomiting.
It can spread in residential areas that lack proper sewerage networks or mains drinking water.
The disease is making its first major comeback since 2009 in Syria, where nearly two-thirds of water treatment plants, half of pumping stations and one-third of water towers have been damaged by more than a decade of war, according to the United Nations.
The source of the latest outbreak is believed to be the Euphrates River which has been contaminated by sewage pollution.
Reduced water flow due to drought, rising temperatures and dams built by Turkey have compounded the pollution problem.
Despite the contamination, over five million of Syria’s about 18 million people rely on the Euphrates for their drinking water, according to the UN.
The latest outbreak is especially alarming for overcrowded displacement camps that have little access to clean water and sanitary products.
Cholera can kill within hours if left untreated, according to the WHO, but many of those infected will have no or mild symptoms.
It can be easily treated with oral rehydration solution, but more severe cases may require intravenous fluids and antibiotics, according to the WHO.
Worldwide, the disease affects between 1.3 million and four million people each year, killing between 21,000 and 143,000 people.

