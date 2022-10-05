stc launches Center3 for Kingdom’s digital economy

Leading digital enabler stc Group has inaugurated one of its largest and significant projects, Center3 — the digital regional center for the Middle East and North Africa.

The new company will be the owner of the digital infrastructure assets owned by stc group, including data centers, submarine cables, international points of presence, and internet exchange points.

The inauguration took place in the presence of Prince Mohammad bin Khalid Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the board of directors of stc Group, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, and a number of other senior executives of the company.

Center3 will be a group of carrier-neutral data centers and a provider of international communication for the telecommunications sector through a submarine fiber optic network. It aims to develop digital businesses and enhance investment opportunities in international communication services and data centers by providing the latest communication and hosting technologies and raising there capacities to meet the needs of the markets across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the rest of the world.

“The stc Group launched Center3 to enhance the digital system, which in turn will contribute to enhancing the Kingdom’s position as a regional digital center. This launch is in line with our strategy to expand the scope and markets to achieve digital empowerment,” said Olayan Alwetaid, CEO of stc Group.

“At Center3, we aim to build an integrated ecosystem of cables and data centers that seeks to attract hyper-scalers, big data, and local and international service providers,” said Fahad Al-Hajeri, Center3 CEO.

He added: “Center3 will provide data center services, international communication and internet exchange services through its assets. We will work to achieve the company’s vision of making the Kingdom the main digital hub connecting the three continents Asia, Europe, and Africa as well as leading the largest share of internet exchange and data traffic in the region.”

With the launch of Center3, stc Group have completed the digital system pursuit by launching a number of companies in the fields of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, internet of things, and digital infrastructure.