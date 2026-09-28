Alfanar Global Development hosted a high-level delegation from Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Malaysia’s national electricity company, at Alfanar Industrial City in Riyadh for a courtesy visit. The meeting convened senior leadership from TNB and Alfanar Global Development to discuss and exchange views on manufacturing, international collaboration, and the future of the energy sector.

The TNB delegation was led by Datuk Ir. Ts. Shamsul bin Ahmad, president and chief executive of TNB. He was joined by a senior team spanning TNB’s international business development, regulation, sales and marketing, and strategic relations departments. Carrying a diplomatic weight, the event was also attended by Dato’ Syed Mohamed Bakri Syed Abdulrahman, ambassador of Malaysia to Saudi Arabia, who represented the Malaysian Trade Commission.

Alfanar Global Development was represented by Sabah Al-Mutlaq, vice chairman, Alfanar and managing director, Alfanar Projects, together with Wasim Malouhi, CEO of Alfanar Global Development, and senior leadership from across AGD departments.

The program took the delegation on a guided tour of two flagship manufacturing facilities of Alfanar Industrial City: the Switchgear Complex and the Transformers Factory. Both facilities offer a direct view into the manufacturing capability and quality standards that underpin Alfanar’s position as one of the region’s foremost electrical equipment manufacturers, developers and EPC contractors. The discussion that followed let the two parties outline the main areas of collaboration and mutual interest, as well as facilitated a dialogue on joint projects.

The visit was more than a courtesy call. Operating one of the largest and most technically sophisticated electricity grids in Southeast Asia, TNB has expertise and experience in transmission and distribution, renewable energy, and other sectors that Alfanar Global Development is seeking to develop not only in Saudi Arabia, but also in other countries. For TNB’s CEO, the visit offered an early signal of where TNB intends to invest in partnerships to build TNB’s international profile.

Al-Mutlaq said: “We were honored to host Datuk Shamsul and the TNB team at Alfanar Industrial City. We understand that TNB stands out as a reputable electric utility in Asia, and we align with their values and standards, as well as their progressive approach toward community development. We believe that there is significant potential for collaboration and partnerships, and we look forward to continued dialogue and fruitful discussions.”

Ahmad added: “Having had the pleasure of touring Alfanar’s industrial complex, we are impressed by the engineering know-how and manufacturing capabilities that have been developed in more than five decades. As one of the most important energy transformation projects in the world today, the Kingdom’s energy development is a major regional initiative in which Alfanar Global Development is playing a leading role. We are pleased to be associated with them and are looking forward to expanding the relationship in the future.”

The meeting also demonstrated the high level of mutually beneficial cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia in the field of energy transition and outlined directions for its development in the future.