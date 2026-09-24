More than 23,000 active companies now call Sharjah Media City (Shams) home. But Shams’ growth story isn't simply about how many businesses have started there. More importantly, it is about how many choose to stay.

Between 2022 and 2025, license renewals at Shams rose 81.6%, from 6,727 to 12,215 in three years.

The increase marks an important shift in Shams's story. Rather than measuring success only by how many companies enter its ecosystem, Shams is increasingly focused on what enables those businesses to remain, develop, and grow: the environment around them, the services they can access, the people they can connect with, and the opportunities they can pursue.

That approach is helping shape Shams development from a media-focused free zone into a wider ecosystem supporting media, content creation, technology, artificial intelligence, creative industries and entrepreneurship.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, deputy ruler of Sharjah and chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, said the results reflected Sharjah’s long-term vision of building an environment where talent, knowledge, creativity and investment could come together to generate sustainable economic value.

“The achievements of Sharjah Media City today are an extension of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has always placed people, knowledge and culture at the heart of the Emirate’s development,” he said.

“The growth of Shams demonstrates Sharjah’s ability to create an economic and creative environment that attracts ideas, skills and investment from around the world and transforms them towards opportunities and sustainable value.”

As the number of businesses has grown, so has the diversity of the community behind them.

Today, entrepreneurs and companies from 171 nationalities are represented across the Shams community.

That means a company established in Sharjah can operate alongside founders, creators, and businesses with connections to markets across Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.

For Shams, this international mix is more than a demographic milestone. It is becoming part of the ecosystem itself.

Different markets bring different perspectives. Different industries bring different expertise. And when those businesses connect, a community of companies can become a network of potential clients, partners, suppliers, collaborators, and ideas.

Rashid Abdalla Al-Obad, director general of Sharjah Media City, said the latest indicators demonstrated the evolution of Shams’ business model and the growing diversity of its international community.

“Having more than 23,000 active companies representing 171 nationalities demonstrates the international reach of the Shams ecosystem. However, our ambition goes beyond numbers. We are focused on creating greater economic value for the companies within our community while supporting their ability to grow, remain sustainable and expand into new markets,” Al-Obad said.

He added: “The 81.6% increase in license renewals between 2022 and 2025 is an important indicator of the confidence businesses place in Shams. It additionally reinforces our focus on building an ecosystem that supports companies throughout their growth journey instead of simply delivering a platform for business establishment.”

Since its establishment in 2017, Shams has continued to evolve with the ambitions of the entrepreneurs and businesses it serves. What started as a place to establish a business has grown into a broader ecosystem that supports the process beyond setup.

Today, that evolution starts from the very first step. Entrepreneurs can establish their business fully online, with a license issued in as little as 60 minutes, before entering a wider ecosystem built to support what comes next.

At Shams Business Centre, that community takes shape under one roof. Flexible workspaces and dedicated offices sit within an environment that also includes FitGRO Gym and Al Fayy Restaurant, creating a place where entrepreneurs can work, train and connect as part of their everyday business life.

The connections go beyond the space itself. Through strategic partnerships, Shams connects its clients with a wider network of banking, technology, logistics, and business service providers, giving entrepreneurs access to expertise and solutions that support them at different stages of their journey. These partnerships bring businesses closer to the resources they may need as they establish operations, navigate new challenges, and explore chances for expansion.

Together, these relationships strengthen the wider Shams ecosystem, creating a community where businesses are not only formed, but have more opportunities to connect, collaborate and grow.

The future of Shams is not simply about building a bigger ecosystem, but a better-connected one, creating stronger opportunities in Sharjah while opening new doors to the world.