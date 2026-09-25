ABU DHABI: Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi is hosting LEGO SHOWS Natural Brickstory, a world-first, limited-time exhibition that invites visitors to explore 13.8 billion years of natural history through creativity, play and hands-on discovery.

As part of the exhibition, the museum will also host an official Guinness World Records attempt, bringing the community together for a record-breaking LEGO brick build inspired by the UAE’s natural history.

Designed for curious minds of all ages, the interactive experience combines hands-on LEGO brick building with the museum’s extraordinary specimens and scientific stories. Throughout the exhibition, visitors will take part in a series of collaborative LEGO builds across themed zones inspired by Earth’s history, wildlife and the cosmos.

Each activity invites visitors to uncover the wonders of the natural world as they build, experiment and discover together, transforming scientific concepts into hands-on creative experiences that spark curiosity and learning.

The experience also features trails, workshops and a special community-building experience, bringing the community together to create a record-breaking LEGO brick build inspired by Stegotetrabelodon emiratus, the four-tusked elephant from Abu Dhabi’s Late Miocene period whose name honors the UAE.

Visitors can continue their journey through Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi’s galleries, where remarkable specimens, immersive experiences, dining and retail complete a full day of discovery for families, children and curious explorers alike.

Professor Peter C. Kjærgaard, director of Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, said: “Play is fundamental to learning and discovery. It sparks curiosity, fuels imagination, and nurtures creativity — the very qualities that drive scientific exploration. Through our collaboration with LEGO SHOWS Natural Brickstory, we are putting play, creativity, and imagination at the heart of the visitor experience. We are building a strong foundation for the next generation of scientists and stewards of our natural world.”

Alia Al-Hammadi, acting partnership and commercial department director at Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, said: “The most impactful partnerships are those that inspire people to see familiar places through a new lens. Through LEGO SHOWS, we are inviting everyone, from first-time visitors to dedicated LEGO enthusiasts, to experience the museum in an entirely new way. LEGO SHOWS Natural Brickstory seamlessly blends universal appeal brick building creativity with the museum’s rich scientific narratives, creating an immersive journey that extends throughout our galleries and sparks curiosity, imagination, and discovery for visitors of all ages.”

Natural Brickstory welcomes visitors daily from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays, with extended opening hours until 8:30 p.m. on weekends. Tickets and further information are available at nhmad.ae.