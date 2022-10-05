Search for Saudi Arabia’s gifted students underway

A total of 2,480 students have already registered for the 13th edition of the National Project for the Identification of the Gifted, as the annual nationwide drive kicked off on Monday across cities in Saudi Arabia.
The project targets students in grades three to 10, with the closing date for applications on Dec. 15.
The project is organized annually by the King Abdulaziz and his Companions’ Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, Mawhiba, in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Qiyas Center.
Students can register through their schools or on the Mawhiba website.
All registered students will have to sit for the Mawhiba Multiple Cognitive Aptitude Test, which will be held between Dec. 18 and Jan. 16 next year at the National Center for Assessment centers across the Kingdom.
The MMCAT is available in Arabic and English, and the test results will be announced on March 14, 2023.
Dr. Amal Al-Hazaa, acting secretary-general of Mawhiba, said that more than 466,000 male and female students have taken the aptitude test since the project’s inception in 2011.
Al-Hazaa said the national project seeks to discover, nurture and empower Saudi talent through the strategic partnership between Mawhiba, the Ministry of Education, and the Education and Training Evaluation Commission.
Selected students are given various sponsorships, including for study at prestigious universities abroad, training camps for international competitions in science, research and innovation, and admission to local academic programs.
Saudi woman criminology graduate trains with US police
Alaa Al-Hamad spent a year with Indiana State department
Author of book on crime committed to Kingdom’s justice system
Updated 06 October 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: A Saudi criminology graduate who spent a year training with the Indiana State Police in the US plans to use her expertise to tackle perpetrators in the country.
Alaa Al-Hamad said her alma mater, Indiana University, nominated her to undergo training with the state’s police department, after fulfilling criteria which included having no criminal record and excelling academically.
During her stint with the Indiana State Police, Al-Hamad dealt with a wide range of criminal activities including murder and theft. She also worked on a high number of suicide cases. She learned to shoot guns and handle German Shepherd dogs in the department’s K9 unit.
Speaking to Arab News, Al-Hamad said that the “experience was enriching” as she would accompany the police following 911 calls and conduct investigations.
Al-Hamad received a scholarship to study computer engineering at Indiana University after completing high school in 2017.
However, she did not enjoy computer engineering, and later “decided to major in criminal justice following the advice of one of her teachers.”
She said it was her ability to “analyze and reach conclusions” that led to her changing course in her studies. She graduated with distinction from the institution.
Al-Hamad has also authored a book titled “Another Kind of Crime” in which she writes about a variety of offenses, including those involving “emotional” abuse.
She said emotional crimes “are deeper” than physical ones, having long-lasting effects on victims, with perpetrators often causing harm unwittingly.
Al-Hamad urged Saudi women to take up studies in the field because there was a great need for committed and educated individuals to work in the criminal justice system.
She said crimes related to drug abuse was a scourge in society, and added that awareness programs should be launched at schools and universities to highlight the “devastating negative effects” it has on society, families and individuals.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center signed an agreement on Tuesday with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to provide food aid to Afghanistan, which would help alleviate the effects of poverty and natural disasters.
The pact was signed by Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, KSrelief’s assistant general supervisor of operations and programs, and Mohammed Saeed Al-Ayyash, director general of the OIC mission in Afghanistan, at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.
Under the agreement, 47,400 food baskets weighing 2,938 tons will be distributed to flood-affected and needy families in 24 Afghan provinces, benefiting 284,400 individuals.
Each basket will weigh 62 kilograms and include flour, rice, beans, dates, vegetable oil and sugar.
KSrelief provides aid to those in need across the world.
Riyadh Outlet attracts sneakers collectors at Sneak.Me festival
Updated 05 October 2022
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Sneaker collectors will be thrilled to know that Riyadh Outlet is currently hosting a festival called Sneak.Me.
Exploring the world of casual footwear, their designs and global reach is the focus of the Sneak.Me festival, which runs from Oct. 1–14 and is the first of its kind in the Kingdom, in Al-Rehab district.
In addition to an array of musical performances, the festival offers attendees sneakers in a variety of distinctive and unique designs, a museum, and an auction that will feature a selection of sneakers, rare and expensive collectibles, and limited editions.
The Sneaker Museum showcases such items as 1998 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls signed Air Jordan IV fire red sneakers, and Nike MAG Back To The Future sneakers among others.
The first floor of the museum contains the auction area, and the second the collections of famous sneakers obsessives in the Arab world.
Prince Faisal Al-Saud’s collection, featuring rare Yeezy Nike shoes, is on show, also including 1998 Jordan 6 Batman boots and Sadu Dunk shoes, made by hand from Saudi Sadu fabric.
The museum contains 200 rare items as well as stores, brands and international designers specializing in custom designs.
British brand Matt B Customs, which makes exclusive hand-crafted costume footwear, came from Manchester to participate in the festival.
“We create handmade custom footwear from branded shoes like Nike, Adidas, Balenciaga, Dior, and we customize them — we change them, paint them, we put new materials on them, and make it super unique. Also we have a website that you can order from,” founder Matt Burgess told Arab News.
Another British brand, Crep Protect, is also on hand to help you clean your shoes.
Aljan, a worker at Crep Protect, said: “This is our first time in Saudi Arabia, and our business is all about shoe cleaning, how to protect the shoe, and how to keep them clean.”
The festival features a special area set aside for musical performances by local DJs and hip-hop groups.
A basketball court can be found in the sports zone, which also has a cafe with a unique view. It also hosts discussion sessions about sports and the various cultures of sneakers.
The area has many surprises for visitors such as the barber corner, where the Brazilian barber, Stenio, provides the finest grooming along with braids and dreadlocks by his partner Lil’ Boy.
“Young guys love dreadlocks and I think it’s a great idea to have such a shop here for grooming and braiding because it’s special and different and I didn’t see it in Riyadh before, to have a barber shop among the festival and the turnout is crazy,” Lil’ Boy said.
“This is my first visit to Saudi Arabia, and I’ve decided to stay and work as a barber because I like it here. Riyadh is nice, and the people here are wonderful,” Stenio said.
A British personal shopper with A list clients, FTP Kicks, is one of the stores that caught people’s attention.
“Since I’ve been collecting sneakers for 10 years and have a thorough understanding of them, I started this business in 2015, and everything you see here is authentic, sold out, and has a special backstory,” founder Hamza Inayat said.
Celebrities and influencers approach him for the most sought-after sneakers, he continued: “Once, a famous influencer reached out to me to get her a pair of the Travis Scott X Nike SB Dunk Lows in a size 38, and that size is a unicorn size — very hard to find — my client wanted them fast, and I managed to find them and deliver them to her within three days, and that was the hardest request I’ve had.”
Who’s Who: Al-Mohanad Al-Marwai, CEO of Arabian Coffee Institute
Updated 06 October 2022
Arab News
Al-Mohanad Al-Marwai is the co-founder and CEO of the Arabian Coffee Institute since January 2022.
The institute, comprised of experts and researchers, educates on all aspects of the coffee value chain, offering a wide range of internationally accredited training courses.
Al-Marwai is also the co-founder and CEO of two other companies in the coffee industry: Coffee Lights and AgriNexsus Ltd.
Coffee Lights specializes in the operation of coffee shops, consultation, training of staff and baristas, and the import and export of coffee.
AgriNexsus Ltd. is a Ugandan-based organic farming and production company that uses Ugandan Community Supported Agriculture, which allows consumers to get high-quality local and seasonal food directly from certified farmers’ communities.
By leading both these organizations, Al-Marwai offers Saudi cafes a transparent supply chain of authentic specialty coffee served to the Kingdom’s public.
Over the past 12 years, Al-Marwai has founded eight companies in Saudi Arabia, Uganda, the UK and the US.
During these years in the coffee industry, Al-Marwai has worked in quality assurance and business consultancy, supporting and empowering small businesses to launch and reach new heights.
He is one of 30 licensed coffee graders in the Kingdom; the total number of licensed coffee graders globally is only 3,000.
He is also among the 36 certified trainers in Saudi Arabia’s coffee industry. He has trained and mentored over 2,000 leaders in the coffee sector and entrepreneurship.
Al-Marwai has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Business and Technology in Jeddah.
He holds three master’s degrees: an MBA in multimedia from the University in Malaysia (2009); an MBA in entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial studies from the Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (2018); and a master’s degree in entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial studies from Babson College in Massachusetts (2018).
In 2018, Al-Marwai also earned a diploma in the coffee skills program from the Specialty Coffee Association in London.
Currently, he is pursuing a master’s degree in coffee excellence from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences and will graduate in 2023.
Labor market experts: It is vital to anticipate future’s most in-demand jobs
Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development approved legislation, initiatives to adapt to changes in the labor market, says deputy minister
Updated 05 October 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari
RIYADH: Human resources and labor market experts at the Liqaat Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah Forum 2022 stressed the importance of anticipating the most in-demand jobs in the future.
The forum, organized by the Human Resources Development Fund in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, was inaugurated by Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Tuesday.
The three-day forum aims to invest in human capital, raise the skills of national cadres, support training programs, employ talented individuals and qualify them to join the labor market. The forum also reviews honorable national models and their success stories and features a job fair.
Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Dr. Abdullah Abu Thunain indicated that work patterns had changed in most sectors based on developments in the labor market, including the preferences of employers and workers.
“The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has approved many legislations and launched multiple initiatives to adapt to changes in the labor market…such as platforms specialized in flexible work, remote work and freelance employment,” he said.
“The ministry has established a supply- and demand-anticipating unit that issues indicators regarding required jobs in various business sectors in the future,” he added.
Dr. Ahmed Al-Fuhaid, governor of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp., stressed the importance of job researchers focusing on personal skills such as communication, emotional intelligence and innovation, in addition to professional skills related to the nature of work.
“We encourage the private sector to adopt modern trends in the labor market. At the same time, we study the visions of giant enterprises in various business sectors and seek to contribute to the recruitment of national cadres in these sectors,” he said.
Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Sarani, president of Taibah University, stressed that the university seeks to keep pace with the Kingdom’s vision for the education sector and has thus raised the number of admissions into some of the most sought-after disciplines in the labor market.
“The university has developed applied colleges, given that most jobs require specialized diplomas,” Al-Sarani said.
He emphasized the importance of programs that grant professional degrees: “There are comprehensive studies for all disciplines at the university, and it has already begun to conduct a restructuring of some colleges.”
Turki Al-Jawini, director-general of the HRDF, said that the fund is working closely with its partners in the private sector, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and a number of other parties to keep pace with changes in the labor market, discover job opportunities and support the training and qualification of national cadres to avail of these opportunities.
Al-Jawini highlighted the fund’s keenness to support and develop national human capital through many programs and initiatives.
“The fund cooperates closely with universities and the TVTC and has signed about 45 agreements with a training institute, within the framework of the strategic partnerships program, based on start-up training support for employment in the private sector,” he said.