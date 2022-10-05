KSrelief, OIC to provide food aid to Afghanistan/node/2175996/saudi-arabia
KSrelief, OIC to provide food aid to Afghanistan
The pact was signed by Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, KSrelief’s assistant general supervisor of operations and programs, and Mohammed Saeed Al-Ayyash, director general of the OIC mission in Afghanistan, at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh. (SPA)
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center signed an agreement on Tuesday with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to provide food aid to Afghanistan, which would help alleviate the effects of poverty and natural disasters.
The pact was signed by Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, KSrelief’s assistant general supervisor of operations and programs, and Mohammed Saeed Al-Ayyash, director general of the OIC mission in Afghanistan, at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.
Under the agreement, 47,400 food baskets weighing 2,938 tons will be distributed to flood-affected and needy families in 24 Afghan provinces, benefiting 284,400 individuals.
Each basket will weigh 62 kilograms and include flour, rice, beans, dates, vegetable oil and sugar.
KSrelief provides aid to those in need across the world.
Search for Saudi Arabia’s gifted students underway
Pupils in grades 3 to 10 targeted in nationwide drive
2,480 students have already registered for aptitude test
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
A total of 2,480 students have already registered for the 13th edition of the National Project for the Identification of the Gifted, as the annual nationwide drive kicked off on Monday across cities in Saudi Arabia.
The project targets students in grades three to 10, with the closing date for applications on Dec. 15.
The project is organized annually by the King Abdulaziz and his Companions’ Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, Mawhiba, in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Qiyas Center.
Students can register through their schools or on the Mawhiba website.
All registered students will have to sit for the Mawhiba Multiple Cognitive Aptitude Test, which will be held between Dec. 18 and Jan. 16 next year at the National Center for Assessment centers across the Kingdom.
The MMCAT is available in Arabic and English, and the test results will be announced on March 14, 2023.
Dr. Amal Al-Hazaa, acting secretary-general of Mawhiba, said that more than 466,000 male and female students have taken the aptitude test since the project’s inception in 2011.
Al-Hazaa said the national project seeks to discover, nurture and empower Saudi talent through the strategic partnership between Mawhiba, the Ministry of Education, and the Education and Training Evaluation Commission.
Selected students are given various sponsorships, including for study at prestigious universities abroad, training camps for international competitions in science, research and innovation, and admission to local academic programs.
Riyadh Outlet attracts sneakers collectors at Sneak.Me festival
Updated 13 min 4 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Sneaker collectors will be thrilled to know that Riyadh Outlet is currently hosting a festival called Sneak.Me.
Exploring the world of casual footwear, their designs and global reach is the focus of the Sneak.Me festival, which runs from Oct. 1–14 and is the first of its kind in the Kingdom, in Al-Rehab district.
In addition to an array of musical performances, the festival offers attendees sneakers in a variety of distinctive and unique designs, a museum, and an auction that will feature a selection of sneakers, rare and expensive collectibles, and limited editions.
The Sneaker Museum showcases such items as 1998 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls signed Air Jordan IV fire red sneakers, and Nike MAG Back To The Future sneakers among others.
The first floor of the museum contains the auction area, and the second the collections of famous sneakers obsessives in the Arab world.
Prince Faisal Al-Saud’s collection, featuring rare Yeezy Nike shoes, is on show, also including 1998 Jordan 6 Batman boots and Sadu Dunk shoes, made by hand from Saudi Sadu fabric.
The museum contains 200 rare items as well as stores, brands and international designers specializing in custom designs.
British brand Matt B Customs, which makes exclusive hand-crafted costume footwear, came from Manchester to participate in the festival.
“We create handmade custom footwear from branded shoes like Nike, Adidas, Balenciaga, Dior, and we customize them — we change them, paint them, we put new materials on them, and make it super unique. Also we have a website that you can order from,” founder Matt Burgess told Arab News.
Another British brand, Crep Protect, is also on hand to help you clean your shoes.
Aljan, a worker at Crep Protect, said: “This is our first time in Saudi Arabia, and our business is all about shoe cleaning, how to protect the shoe, and how to keep them clean.”
The festival features a special area set aside for musical performances by local DJs and hip-hop groups.
A basketball court can be found in the sports zone, which also has a cafe with a unique view. It also hosts discussion sessions about sports and the various cultures of sneakers.
The area has many surprises for visitors such as the barber corner, where the Brazilian barber, Stenio, provides the finest grooming along with braids and dreadlocks by his partner Lil’ Boy.
“Young guys love dreadlocks and I think it’s a great idea to have such a shop here for grooming and braiding because it’s special and different and I didn’t see it in Riyadh before, to have a barber shop among the festival and the turnout is crazy,” Lil’ Boy said.
“This is my first visit to Saudi Arabia, and I’ve decided to stay and work as a barber because I like it here. Riyadh is nice, and the people here are wonderful,” Stenio said.
A British personal shopper with A list clients, FTP Kicks, is one of the stores that caught people’s attention.
“Since I’ve been collecting sneakers for 10 years and have a thorough understanding of them, I started this business in 2015, and everything you see here is authentic, sold out, and has a special backstory,” founder Hamza Inayat said.
Celebrities and influencers approach him for the most sought-after sneakers, he continued: “Once, a famous influencer reached out to me to get her a pair of the Travis Scott X Nike SB Dunk Lows in a size 38, and that size is a unicorn size — very hard to find — my client wanted them fast, and I managed to find them and deliver them to her within three days, and that was the hardest request I’ve had.”
Labor market experts: It is vital to anticipate future’s most in-demand jobs
Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development approved legislation, initiatives to adapt to changes in the labor market, says deputy minister
Updated 9 min 6 sec ago
Hebshi Al-Shammari
RIYADH: Human resources and labor market experts at the Liqaat Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah Forum 2022 stressed the importance of anticipating the most in-demand jobs in the future.
The forum, organized by the Human Resources Development Fund in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, was inaugurated by Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Tuesday.
The three-day forum aims to invest in human capital, raise the skills of national cadres, support training programs, employ talented individuals and qualify them to join the labor market. The forum also reviews honorable national models and their success stories and features a job fair.
Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Dr. Abdullah Abu Thunain indicated that work patterns had changed in most sectors based on developments in the labor market, including the preferences of employers and workers.
“The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has approved many legislations and launched multiple initiatives to adapt to changes in the labor market…such as platforms specialized in flexible work, remote work and freelance employment,” he said.
“The ministry has established a supply- and demand-anticipating unit that issues indicators regarding required jobs in various business sectors in the future,” he added.
Dr. Ahmed Al-Fuhaid, governor of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp., stressed the importance of job researchers focusing on personal skills such as communication, emotional intelligence and innovation, in addition to professional skills related to the nature of work.
“We encourage the private sector to adopt modern trends in the labor market. At the same time, we study the visions of giant enterprises in various business sectors and seek to contribute to the recruitment of national cadres in these sectors,” he said.
Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Sarani, president of Taibah University, stressed that the university seeks to keep pace with the Kingdom’s vision for the education sector and has thus raised the number of admissions into some of the most sought-after disciplines in the labor market.
“The university has developed applied colleges, given that most jobs require specialized diplomas,” Al-Sarani said.
He emphasized the importance of programs that grant professional degrees: “There are comprehensive studies for all disciplines at the university, and it has already begun to conduct a restructuring of some colleges.”
Turki Al-Jawini, director-general of the HRDF, said that the fund is working closely with its partners in the private sector, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and a number of other parties to keep pace with changes in the labor market, discover job opportunities and support the training and qualification of national cadres to avail of these opportunities.
Al-Jawini highlighted the fund’s keenness to support and develop national human capital through many programs and initiatives.
“The fund cooperates closely with universities and the TVTC and has signed about 45 agreements with a training institute, within the framework of the strategic partnerships program, based on start-up training support for employment in the private sector,” he said.
International publishers exhibit works for first time at Riyadh book fair
One of the exhibitors at the book fair was China Intercontinental Press, a publishing house founded in 1993 by the Chinese government to promote the country’s culture and history abroad
Updated 05 October 2022
Lama Al-Hamawi
RIYADH: The Riyadh International Book Fair 2022 has expanded to welcome many more international publishing houses and distributors to exhibit their works for the first time in the city, including publishers from the UK and China.
One of the exhibitors at the book fair was China Intercontinental Press, a publishing house founded in 1993 by the Chinese government to promote the country’s culture and history abroad.
“This is our first time in Riyadh, and what was interesting is that we found many people here who could speak Chinese very well,” Guo Xi, exhibit marketing manager, told Arab News.
During the publishing house’s first few days at the book fair, many people would approach their exhibit speaking Chinese, and they were pleasantly surprised by how often it happened.
China Intercontinental Press displayed a variety of publications, including genres suitable for both adults and children.
“We have Chinese fiction books, as well as children’s books about Chinese culture and books on politics. They have all been translated into both Arabic and English,” Guo said.
What on Earth Publishing was another publishing house to feature at the book fair. The British company specializes in educational children’s books that present information creatively to help children better understand the material and develop a passion for books.
“This experience has been amazing. Honestly, I love the book fair, and I love the vibes here. Everyone is so helpful. I’m grateful for it,” Juman Salama, What on Earth assistant publishing director, told Arab News.
The publishing house was founded this year, with the initial release of books in May 2022.
“We specialize in non-fiction scientific books aimed at children that discuss the history of engineering and science. We also have books about the Earth and global warming, teaching children how they can take better care of the planet in the near future,” Salama said.
“We try to give this information to children in creative ways so they can actually read and enjoy the books rather than just receive facts or information in a boring way. We are creative about it,” she said.
Britannia Books is another British distribution house that can be found at this year’s book fair in Riyadh. Based in London, the idea behind Britannia Books was conceived one year ago and was brought to life in August.
“Britannia Books was established by three young men from Lebanon in the hopes of distributing English books from the UK to all the Arab world,” Hicham Karan, sales manager at Britannia Books, said.
“We wanted to bring English books for adults and children to our Arab world. We don’t have any specific genre; we are trying to fill all markets,” he said.
Karan has personally participated at the book fair in Riyadh with other publishing houses in the past, but this year marks the debut of his own distribution house.
“For me, the book fair in Riyadh was the pioneer and leader of all Arab book fairs. I have participated in six or seven countries’ book fairs around the world, and Riyadh’s was No. 1.”
Aside from book displays, the fair is also hosting cooking shows, cultural exhibitions and guest lectures throughout the 10-day event, featuring local and international pavilions.
In this year’s edition, Tunisia participated as the guest of honor, with 16 Tunisian publishing houses present. The Tunisian pavilion also highlighted the culture and history of the country through displays, workshops and cultural dialogues open to the public.
The Riyadh International Book Fair will continue until Oct. 8 at the Riyadh Front and is open from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.
ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has sent 4,000 tons of food relief to Pakistan, with the aid provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center helping almost 800,000 people worst affected by the disaster.
The floods, caused by abnormal monsoon rains and glacial melt, have submerged vast swathes of the South Asian country since mid-June and killed almost 1,700 people, most of them women and children.
Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are living in the open, exposed to malaria, diarrhea, dengue fever, and severe skin and eye infections, with stagnant floodwaters, which officials say will take months to recede, increasing disease transmission.
“A total of 4,385 tons of different kinds of relief goods through land route and air bridges have been distributed so far, which benefited more than 785,636 people all across Pakistan,” Dr. Khalid Muhammad Al-Othmani, KSrelief Pakistan director, told reporters in Islamabad on Tuesday.
He said the agency had also distributed 15,000 packages containing more than 1,425 tons of essential food items in the southwestern province of Balochistan, one of the worst hit by floods.
Ten Saudi flights loaded with various relief goods delivered the aid, with packages handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority. Relief goods have also been sent via a land bridge established by KSrelief.
“So far, a total of 65,000 food packages, 50,000 mosquito nets, 5,000 relief tents, and 25,000 NFI (non-food items) kits have been distributed in 51 affected areas all over Pakistan,” Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said.
He added that a field survey will be conducted in coordination with other government organizations to assess damage due to the floods, which swept away and destroyed houses, schools, health centers, water projects, bridges and roads.
“After the data is collected, the scope of the works will be studied, and the facilities will be rehabilitated by KSrelief together with the Saudi Fund for Development,” Al-Malki said.
NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz thanked the Kingdom’s leadership for the timely assistance.
“Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in difficult times, be it the earthquake of 2005, the super flood of 2010, and these unprecedented monsoon-triggered floods now,” he said.
“On behalf of the government of Pakistan and NDMA, I assure you that whatever support is coming, without delay it will be delivered to the affected people in the most proficient manner.”