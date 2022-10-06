You are here

Saudi-based SaaS startup raises $1.3m in seed funding

The company is an all-in-one platform for beauty and lifestyle service providers where consumers can find and book sessions.
The company is an all-in-one platform for beauty and lifestyle service providers where consumers can find and book sessions.
RIYADH: Saudi-based SaaS startup Glamera raised $1.3 million in a seed funding round led by venture capital firm Riyadh Angels Investors.

Established in Egypt in 2020, Glamera relocated to Saudi Arabia where it covers Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Taif, Qassim, Madinah, Tabuk as well as Cairo and Alexandria in Egypt.

The company is an all-in-one platform for beauty and lifestyle service providers where consumers can find and book sessions.

Since its establishment, the platform has managed to achieve huge growth in the region as it facilitated a gross merchandise value of $45 million in addition to continued growth in revenue and client acquisition.

“Now we can confidently work toward leading the market with our fully integrated solutions and play a part in the Saudi Digital Transformation Vision 2030. We aim to work with over 2,500 clients and achieve $500 million GMV by the end of 2023,” Mohamed Hassan, founder and CEO, said in a statement.

Omar Fathy, co-founder and chief technical officer of the startup, said that the company will use its funding to develop and launch new services as well as expand into Gulf markets.

RIYADH: Ajman Bank, one of the leading Shariah-compliant banks in the UAE, has signed an agreement with VaultsPay, a fintech company, to provide digital financial solutions for businesses and individuals.

The partnership will expand the bank’s payment capabilities by introducing digital access to financial services for its clients in the UAE.

“Our goal is to develop a robust electronic payment ecosystem driven by data and insights to increase the safety and security of electronic payments,” Ajman Bank CEO Mohamed Amiri said in a statement. Founded in 2020, VaultsPay is a UAE-based payment gateway platform.

RIYADH: Brent crude could reach $100 per barrel, much quicker than the previous estimation, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, agree to cut oil output by 2 million barrels from November, according to Morgan Stanley analysts.

According to a Bloomberg report, analysts including Martijn Rats noted that the reduction of output will tighten the market, and added that the prices will be also dependent on the EU’s decision on Russian energy exports.

Morgan Stanley also increased its Brent price forecast by $5 to $100 a barrel for the first three months of 2023.

Echoing similar views, Damien Courvalin, head of energy research at Goldman Sachs told Bloomberg TV that energy prices will surely increase by the end of this year.

“All the developments we have seen on the supply side at this point very much sets the stage for what we believe will be higher prices into the end of this year,” said Courvalin.

Goldman Sachs also increased its fourth-quarter estimate for Brent crude by $10 to $110 per barrel.

UBS Group AG said that the current output cuts, along with the European ban on Russian crude imports will squeeze the market in the coming months.

On the other hand, Citigroup Inc. noted that this output ban will be mostly on paper, as the effective cut will be much smaller as OPEC+ is already failing to fulfill their quotas.

Citigroup also warned that the move to reduce output could backfire on OPEC+ if it hits economic activity and oil demand further.

CAIRO: The Middle East and North African region’s economy is set to grow 5.5 percent this year, in what would be its fastest rate since 2016, according to a World Bank report.

However, the same area is forecast to see growth fall to 3.5 percent in 2023.

As oil prices rise, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are expected to witness a growth of 6.9 percent in 2022, which will then steady to 3.7 percent in the following year with the subsiding hydrocarbon prices.

The report identified Saudi Arabia as the primary driver of GCC growth, with a forecast 8.3 percent growth rate in 2022.

Non-oil sectors in the GCC region are also expected to witness growth to varying extents in the coming year — from 2.6 percent in Oman to 7.7 percent in Kuwait.

Among developing oil exporters, economists anticipated a moderate growth of 4.1 percent this year, with Iraq leading the pack at a growth rate of 8.2 percent.

However, Iraq’s non-oil gross domestic product growth between 2022 and 2024 is set to be less than 3 percent due to political instability and water and electricity shortages.

Algeria’s GDP growth is forecast to reach 3.7 percent by the end of this year, aided by European efforts to diversify energy sources. In comparison, Iran’s expected growth was recorded at 2.9 percent, limited by global economic sanctions.

World Bank economists averaged the developing oil exporters’ growth at 2.7 percent in 2023 as the hydrocarbon high subsides.

The report further said that developing oil importers are projected to grow by 4.5 percent in 2022, led by Egypt’s 6.6 percent growth by the end of its fiscal year in June.

Despite the country’s progress in tourism, telecom and gas exports, Egypt’s GDP is expected to drop significantly to 4.8 percent in 2023.

Jordan’s GDP growth should fall slightly to 2.1 percent in 2022 and up to 2.3 percent the following year, also supported by tourism, according to the report.

Apart from Egypt and Lebanon, the oil exporting countries are said to grow by only 0.7 percent this year and then slightly up to 2.5 percent in 2023.

The report pointed out that six of the 18 MENA countries will have recovered from pre-pandemic GDP growth levels in 2022, and three additional countries will catch up the following year.

The current account of the MENA region is expected to advance notably in 2022 to reach 10.5 percent of GDP compared to only 4.5 percent the year before.

The region’s fiscal balance is said to reach 1.9 percent of GDP, up from a deficit of 3.5 percent in 2021, stated the World Bank report.

Gulf countries’ current account alone is projected to reach 17.2 percent in 2022 and 14.6 percent the following year, while their fiscal balance will touch 5.3 percent in 2022, up from a deficit of 2.2 percent the year before.

RIYADH: Qatar is preparing to inaugurate its 800 megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant in Al-Kharsaah in mid-October, according to MEED.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, QatarEnergy’s president and CEO, and the country’s minister of state for energy affairs, said at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London that it is fully ready and operational, MEED added.

He added: “This week we are fully done with the project. I visited it last week. The emir will be inaugurating it in mid-October.”

According to Al-Kaabi, it is one of the world’s largest individual solar plants.

He said: “That power plant, in a gas country known for being the biggest gas producer, will be supplying about 10 percent of our power for the national grid, which is quite substantial for a gas producer.”

Qatar’s solar power goal is to reach 5GW by 2035, Al-Kaabi said.

Qatar to sign three gas project deals

QatarEnergy, Qatar’s state-owned energy company, is about to sign project deals with three partners to further develop the North Field, MEED reported Al-Kaabi as saying.

“We see three partners entering this project,” he said.

The North Field is the largest natural gas field globally, MEED said.

“We are done with almost everything. We are just defining the date when my counterpart can come to Qatar to celebrate,” Al-Kaabi added.

RIYADH: ExxonMobil is planning to meet with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. regarding the development of the $8 billion Upper Zakum oil field.

The company is looking to expand the project further, according to a statement by Liam Mallon, president of upstream ExxonMobil, during the Energy Intelligence Forum in London.

“It’s been an extraordinary journey with extraordinary technology and innovation – unlocking enormous potential in that field," Mallon added about the project. 

Upper Zakum is the second-largest offshore oil field in the world — and fourth-largest overall.

The work on the first phase of project UZ1000 commenced in 2020 — with an aim to increase oil production of the offshore Upper Zakum field to 1 million barrels a day by 2024.  

The field is located 84 kilometers from offshore Abu Dhabi and is owned predominantly by Zakum Development Co. — a joint venture between ADNOC and ExxonMobil.

