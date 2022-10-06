You are here

More or Less? Facebook gives users greater control over their feeds

Currently, users of Facebook and Instagram can hide posts from people they follow or have been suggested, but the new feature will encompass Facebook posts from friends and recommendations. (AFP/File)
Currently, users of Facebook and Instagram can hide posts from people they follow or have been suggested, but the new feature will encompass Facebook posts from friends and recommendations. (AFP/File)
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

More or Less? Facebook gives users greater control over their feeds

More or Less? Facebook gives users greater control over their feeds
  • New buttons will allow people to customize what they see, company says
  • Move is part of wider effort to improve AI systems
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Facebook has introduced a new set of features to give users more control over what appears on their feeds.

The changes mean that on all posts from individuals and communities that a user is linked to, including recommended posts, there will be buttons offering the options to “Show more” or “Show less.”

“Today, we’re announcing new ways to customize what you see in your Facebook Feed so you can discover what’s most relevant to you,” the company said in a blog post.

Depending on which button is pressed, the algorithm will temporarily increase or decrease related content, it said.

Facebook said the move was part of its ongoing efforts to improve its artificial intelligence systems.

“By offering more ways to incorporate direct feedback into feed ranking, we’re making our artificial intelligence systems smarter and more responsive”, it said.

According to Tom Alison, the head of Facebook’s core app, the algorithm will record the preference for 30 to 60 days, a time frame decided after a study of users’ preferences.

“We are looking at it as a signal you are giving us that is a little more time-bound than liking a post,” Alison said.

Currently, users of Facebook and Instagram — both of which are owned by Meta Platforms Inc. — can hide posts from people they follow or have been suggested, but the new feature will encompass Facebook posts from friends and recommendations.

The company said also it was trialing new ways to help users customize how much content they see in their feeds from the friends and family, groups and other pages to which they are connected.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the changes were part of the company’s efforts to compete with the surge in popularity of Chinese rival TikTok, whose recommendation-based algorithm has proven a hit for the video-sharing app.

“Features like these can help you discover more of the content that’s valuable to you, so you can see more of what you want and less of what you don’t,” the company said.

“As with every product change we make, we’ll use direct feedback to continually refine our approach.”

Updated 3 sec ago

Prince Harry launches legal action against UK media group

Prince Harry launches legal action against UK media group
Updated 3 sec ago
LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry and singer Elton John are among six public figures suing the publisher of the Daily Mail over alleged unlawful information-gathering at its titles.
The others taking part in the legal action are actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, John’s husband David Furnish and Doreen Lawrence, the mother of murder victim Stephen Lawrence, the domestic PA news agency said in a report.
The six had “become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy” by Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), a statement by law firm Hamlins acting for the group said.
ANL, also the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, said on Thursday it “utterly and unambiguously” rejected the allegations.
Lawrence, whose son was killed in a racially-motivated attack in south London in 1993, had also lodged a claim against Rupert Murdoch-owned News Group Newspapers, publisher of various titles including The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World.
The details of that claim are not known, but it is understood also to relate to misuse of private information.
The statement about the legal action against ANL released by Hamlins claimed that the unlawful acts alleged to have taken place included the hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside cars and homes and the recording of private phone conversations.
It also alleged that payments were made to police “with corrupt links to private investigators” for sensitive information, that medical information was “obtained by deception” and that bank accounts and financial information was accessed “through illicit means and manipulation.”
Hamlins is representing Harry and Frost, while the other claimants are represented by law firm Gunnercooke.
There have been a number of damages claims over unlawful activity at newspapers in the wake of Britain’s phone-hacking scandal.
That resulted in the closure of the Murdoch-owned News of the World.
While most of those claims have now been settled, this is the first claim to be brought against ANL.
News Group Newspapers (NGN) settled claims relating to the News Of The World, while never admitting any liability over claims made in relation to The Sun.
Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) has settled claims relating to its titles, including The People and The Sunday Mirror.
Both publishers are currently facing further claims, and have recently made attempts to bring the long-running litigation to an end.
A spokesman for Associated Newspapers said it “utterly and unambiguously” refuted “these preposterous smears which appear to be nothing more than a pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone hacking scandal concerning articles up to 30 years old.
“These unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims, based on no credible evidence, appear to be simply a fishing expedition by claimants and their lawyers, some of whom have already pursued cases elsewhere.”

Iranian artist's struggle for freedom explored in 'Hair Uncovered'

Iranian artist’s struggle for freedom explored in ‘Hair Uncovered’
Updated 06 October 2022
Arab News

Iranian artist’s struggle for freedom explored in ‘Hair Uncovered’

Iranian artist’s struggle for freedom explored in ‘Hair Uncovered’
  • Short film focuses on woman forced to seek asylum due to her artwork
Updated 06 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An Iranian artist’s struggles for control of her own body have been captured on film, as thousands take to the streets against the regime in a country she can no longer visit.

Mim, who was forced to seek asylum in the UK due to her artwork and who is also deaf, is the focus of “Hair Uncovered”, a short that explores a “love-hate relationship” with her hair and her fight for freedom of expression.

The film comes amid widespread protests in Iran over the death in Tehran of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, after she was beaten by Iran’s “morality police” for allegedly breaking a law ordering women to wear headscarves. 

Mim, who first arrived in the UK to study, uses her own hair to create brooches that serve as a symbol of her personal freedom away from Iran. However, the content of her work has enraged the regime.

“Becoming an asylum seeker wasn’t my choice,” she says in the film’s trailer. “I lost a lot of things. But the benefit of that loss is freedom.”

The artist said that the film focuses on “just a tiny part of being a woman in Iran. But so many stories of Iran’s women have not been heard. Be our voice so they can be heard.”  

Abigale Borsberry, the producer, said that she knew how important Mim’s story was from the moment they met. 

“Her ability to share her experiences in her own words and weave her art throughout is utterly spellbinding. Now more than ever, Mim’s story and journey need to be shared with the world,” she said.

“Hair Uncovered”, which was directed by Cathey Heffernan, is to be screened at the Aesthetica Film Festival, which will take place in York between Nov. 1 and Nov 6. 

The film is scheduled to be released in December.

Google's Russian subsidiary files lawsuit against state bailiffs

Google’s Russian subsidiary files lawsuit against state bailiffs
Updated 06 October 2022
Reuters

Google’s Russian subsidiary files lawsuit against state bailiffs

Google’s Russian subsidiary files lawsuit against state bailiffs
  • Company's subsidiary filed for bankruptcy in June following the seizure of its bank account by authorities
Updated 06 October 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: Google’s Russian subsidiary has filed a lawsuit against Russian state bailiffs, court documents show, in a year that has seen the unit file for bankruptcy in Russia and have more than 7.7 billion roubles ($127 million) in funds seized.
Alphabet Inc.’s Google declined to comment.
In May, Russian bailiffs seized funds from Google that it had been ordered to pay late last year. A month earlier, Tsargrad, a Russian Orthodox television channel blocked by YouTube, said bailiffs had seized 1 billion roubles from Google.
Google’s subsidiary filed for bankruptcy in June after saying that authorities had seized its bank account, making it impossible to pay staff and vendors.
Court documents published on Oct. 4 showed the Moscow Arbitration Court had accepted an application from Google LLC dated Sept. 30 and would consider the case.
The court listed the Moscow department of Russia’s Federal Bailiffs Service and one of its senior officials as the defendants.
Russia’s Federal Bailiffs Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The RIA news agency reported in August that the same Moscow court had rejected Google’s demand that the 1 billion roubles seized in the Tsargrad case be returned, with the TV channel still unable to access all Google services.
Tsargrad TV is owned by businessman Konstantin Malofeev, who was sanctioned by the United States and European Union in 2014 over accusations that he funded pro-Moscow separatists fighting in Ukraine, something he denies. Russia considers such Western sanctions illegal.
Tsargrad TV had no immediate comment.

Rights watchdogs condemn Taliban for latest media crackdown

Rights watchdogs condemn Taliban for latest media crackdown
Updated 06 October 2022
Arab News

Rights watchdogs condemn Taliban for latest media crackdown

Rights watchdogs condemn Taliban for latest media crackdown
  • Hasht-e Subh Daily and Zawia News shuttered for ‘propaganda’
  • Afghanistan ranks 156 out of 180 countries on Press Freedom Index
Updated 06 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders condemned the Taliban on Wednesday for shutting down two news websites in Afghanistan and urged the group to stop censoring the media.

“The Taliban must restore full online access to Hasht-e Subh Daily and Zawia News,” said CPJ’s Asia Program Coordinator Beh Lih Yi.

“More than ever, Afghans and the world need to know what is happening in Afghanistan. The Taliban must stop suppressing the media.”

Meanwhile, the RSF said in a statement: “In addition to the Taliban’s continuous restriction of the media, the closure of the websites of Hasht-e-Subh (8am) and Zawia Media, marks the start of a new phase in the Taliban’s war on media freedom.”

“They have used violence and regulations to restrict and censor the media, but for the first time they have gone so far as to directly violate media freedom by closing the websites of two Afghan newspapers,” the statement added.

On Monday, the Taliban’s Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology shut down the websites of Hasht-e Subh Daily and Zawia News reportedly due to “false propaganda” against the Taliban.

The Hasht-e Subh Daily and Zawia News sites are two prominent independent media outlets that have been operated by Afghan journalists reporting from exile since the Taliban took over the country in August 2021.

The award-winning Hasht-e Subh Daily newspaper has operated in Afghanistan since 2007 and moved its operations entirely online after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. It has nearly 2.75 million combined followers on Facebook and Twitter.

Meanwhile, Zawia News is part of Zawia Media, which, according to its website, describes itself as a “pioneer” of digital media in Afghanistan and covers “untold realities” about the country.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Afghanistan ranks 156 out of 180 countries on the 2022 Press Freedom Index. In the first three months after the Taliban takeover in August 2021, 43 percent of Afghan media outlets disappeared.

According to the RSF, although four new media outlets have been created since August 2021, Afghanistan has lost 219 of the 547 media outlets it used to have operating in the country.

Musk, Twitter could reach deal to end court battle, close buyout soon

Musk, Twitter could reach deal to end court battle, close buyout soon
Updated 06 October 2022
Reuters

Musk, Twitter could reach deal to end court battle, close buyout soon

Musk, Twitter could reach deal to end court battle, close buyout soon
  • Billionaire, after a surprising U-turn on Monday, pledged to finish his proposed $44 billion takeover of Twitter
Updated 06 October 2022
Reuters

WILMINGTON: Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. may reach an agreement to end their litigation in coming days, clearing the way for the world’s richest person to close his $44 billion deal for the social media firm, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Musk, who is also chief executive officer of electric car maker Tesla Inc, proposed to Twitter late on Monday he would change course and abide by his April agreement to buy the company for $54.20 per share, if Twitter dropped its litigation against him.
In their effort to end the litigation, the two sides agreed to postpone the billionaire’s deposition in court scheduled for Thursday, the source said on Wednesday, but negotiations are continuing with a full resolution expected to take more time.
However, Twitter’s legal team was yet to accept any agreement and Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, the judge on Delaware’s Court of Chancery, earlier in the day said she was preparing for the looming trial.
“The parties have not filed a stipulation to stay this action, nor has any party moved for a stay. I, therefore, continue to press on toward our trial set to begin on Oct. 17, 2022,” McCormick wrote in a Wednesday court filing.
Musk’s proposal on Monday included a condition that the deal closing was pending the receipt of debt financing. The potential agreement would likely remove that condition, said the source, who requested anonymity as the discussions are confidential.
Twitter’s legal team and lawyers for Musk updated the judge on Tuesday with their attempts to overcome mutual distrust and find a process for closing the deal.
Two firms that were interested in partly financing the deal, Apollo Global Management Inc. and Sixth Street Partners, had ended talks to provide up to a combined $1 billion, two sources told Reuters.
An attorney representing a proposed class action against Musk on behalf of Twitter shareholders said in a letter to McCormick that Musk should be required to make a “substantial deposit” in case he again reneges on his commitment to close. He should also be liable for interest delaying the closing of the deal, said the letter from attorney Michael Hanrahan.
Representatives of Musk and Twitter held several unsuccessful talks in recent weeks about a possible price cut to his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform before he reversed course on Monday, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
Musk initially sought a discount of as much as 30 percent, according to the report, which was later narrowed to about 10 percent and ultimately rejected by Twitter.
A DISTRACTION
It is not clear what led the Musk legal team to offer to settle, but his scheduled deposition on Thursday in Austin, Texas, was expected to include some tough questioning, which could have given Twitter leverage in talks to close the deal.
Shares of Twitter closed 1.3 percent lower at $51.30 on Wednesday. The stock on Tuesday hit its highest level since Musk and Twitter agreed in April that he would buy the company for $54.20 per share.
Tesla stock ended down 3.5 percent on Wednesday as investors worry that Musk may have to sell more shares in the electric carmaker to fund the Twitter deal and that Twitter could be a distraction for the entrepreneur.
Musk sold $15.4 billion worth of Tesla stock this year, but analysts said he may have to raise an additional $2 billion to $3 billion provided that the rest of his financing remains unchanged.
Musk said in July he was walking away from the takeover agreement because he discovered Twitter had allegedly misled him about the amount of fake accounts, among other claims.
Part of Musk’s case was based on allegations by Twitter whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko that became public in August, and Musk’s legal team on Wednesday rejected the idea that they had inappropriate talks with Zatko or spoken with him before his concerns became public.
Twitter’s legal team has wanted to investigate if Alex Spiro, a lawyer from legal firm Quinn Emanuel, who has led the case for Musk, communicated with the whistleblower as early as May.
Twitter lawyers were suspicious that Zatko sent an anonymous May 6 email to Spiro. The sender claimed to be a former Twitter employee, offered information about the company and suggested communicating by alternate means.
Spiro said in a filing with the court on Wednesday he never read the email until Twitter brought it to his attention and it appeared to be someone seeking a job. Spiro also said he was unaware of the existence of Zatko’s allegations before they became public on Aug. 23.

