What We Are Eating Today: Circolo Pizza: An authentic Italian in the heart of ancient AlUla

In the middle of the beautiful landscape of Alula, you can enjoy a delightful rich meal at Circolo Pizza.

Circolo Pizza is located in the beautiful Al-Jadidah district that is bustles with art and activities.

Open for lunch and dinner, Circolo Pizza serves a delicious menu.

The restaurant specializes in artisan pizzas, baked in wood-fired ovens, like buffalo margarita, pesto burrata, artichoke and spinach, Bresaola, among others.

The menu also features citrus risotto, citrus, and fried goat cheese salad with a blood orange dressing, both made with regional ingredients.

You can see your pizza being baked in front of you with a beautiful view of AlUla, and you can enjoy the beautiful and serene view of the valley with the mountains in the distance while nestled on the edge of the Oasis.

With a relaxed, rustic atmosphere and only the best ingredients, Circolo's authentic Italian dishes will keep you coming back for more.

The portions are small, so I wouldn't recommend sharing. However, the taste is unforgettable, and every dish is different and delicious.

The restaurant also offers fresh pastas such as linguini with mushroom and truffle, AlUla citrus risotto, ravioli with butter and sage, and black pasta with lobster, which is a personal favorite.

Their main courses contain veal Milanese, roasted baby chicken, and grilled salmon, but their baked seabass is a must-try.

The dough of the pizza is light, and the fresh pasta is light, leaving your stomach happy and satiated.

Make sure to save room for the delectable selection of gelato and traditional Italian sweets.

Circolo Pizza offers a complete experience: Good food, service, and view, making it one of the best restaurants to try in AlUla.



