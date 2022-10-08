You are here

What We Are Eating Today: Circolo Pizza: An authentic Italian in the heart of ancient AlUla

What We Are Eating Today: Circolo Pizza: An authentic Italian in the heart of ancient AlUla
Rahaf Jambi

What We Are Eating Today: Circolo Pizza: An authentic Italian in the heart of ancient AlUla

What We Are Eating Today: Circolo Pizza: An authentic Italian in the heart of ancient AlUla
Rahaf Jambi

In the middle of the beautiful landscape of Alula, you can enjoy a delightful rich meal  at Circolo Pizza. 

Circolo Pizza is located in the beautiful Al-Jadidah district that is bustles with art and activities. 

Open for lunch and dinner, Circolo Pizza serves a delicious menu. 

The restaurant specializes in artisan pizzas, baked in wood-fired ovens, like buffalo margarita, pesto burrata, artichoke and spinach, Bresaola, among others. 

The menu also features citrus risotto, citrus, and fried goat cheese salad with a blood orange dressing, both made with regional ingredients.

You can see your pizza being baked in front of you with a beautiful view of AlUla, and you can enjoy the beautiful and serene view of the valley with the mountains in the distance while nestled on the edge of the Oasis. 

With a relaxed, rustic atmosphere and only the best ingredients, Circolo's authentic Italian dishes will keep you coming back for more. 

The portions are small, so I wouldn't recommend sharing. However, the taste is unforgettable, and every dish is different and delicious.

The restaurant also offers fresh pastas such as linguini with mushroom and truffle, AlUla citrus risotto, ravioli with butter and sage, and black pasta with lobster, which is a personal favorite. 

Their main courses contain veal Milanese, roasted baby chicken, and grilled salmon, but their baked seabass is a must-try. 

The dough of the pizza is light, and the fresh pasta is light, leaving your stomach happy and satiated. 

Make sure to save room for the delectable selection of gelato and traditional Italian sweets.

Circolo Pizza offers a complete experience: Good food, service, and view, making it one of the best restaurants to try in AlUla. 


 

Jasmine Bager

Where We Are Going Today: Pollino

Pollino, an Italian restaurant, is elegance and decadence on a plate.

With an inviting, crisp white aesthetic and cozy atmosphere, the indoor dining space is filled with families munching on chow and people typing on their laptops while enjoying a delectable meal between meetings.

The menu is filled with the usual suspects: salads, pastas, desserts and proteins galore. service is smooth, with attentive waiters who take your order enthusiastically but do not linger too long.

With the weather cooling, the ample outdoor seating is adorned with fairy lights and plants that make you feel like you have been transported to Italy.

We tried their avocado and fig salad, which had cubes of feta cheese, sliced fresh fig wedges, and long avocado slices on a bed of fresh spinach leaves. The creamy dressing offered the perfect balance to tie in all of those flavor profiles. It cost sr49 ($13) and was a melodic symphony in the mouth.

When we ordered a cappuccino, we were offered an opportunity to choose which logo we’d like applied as a design to sip on — with cocoa powder sprinkled through a stencil. I told the waiter to select the logo of his choice and so i got a cup with Dior on the top. 

During October, and in celebration of World Coffee Day, the restaurant is offering diners a complimentary pitcher of coffee or tea with every dine-in breakfast order.

Based on popular demand, Pollino recently extended the hours during which they serve breakfast; it is available from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. The restaurant itself is open daily from 7:30 a.m. until midnight on most days. 

On Thursdays and Fridays, their doors close at 1 a.m.

Where We Are Going Today: Arches Coffee House

Where We Are Going Today: Arches Coffee House
Updated 05 October 2022
Jasmine Bager

Where We Are Going Today: Arches Coffee House

Where We Are Going Today: Arches Coffee House
Updated 05 October 2022
Jasmine Bager

With plenty of natural sunlight seeping in from the windows, Arches Coffee House in Alkhobar is the perfect little getaway from your desk if you’re on deadline and want a slight change of scenery. Under many of the chairs, there are outlets so you can charge your device as you recharge, too.

On the afternoon of our visit, people with laptop bags had them leaning on the walls as they sipped their beverages quietly while looking out of the window.

If you do not want to read your notifications or respond to emails, an area in the back contains a bookshelf with a selection of books to browse and borrow. A few games are available there too, if you feel like passing the time in that way.

The cafe has a selection of savory and sweet delights, notably the mozzarella and tomato danish, their labna with zataar croissant and their raspberry eclair and date cake.

The barista recommended we try their banana pudding, a glass jar containing layers of fresh banana slices smothered with custard-like creamy goodness with a sort of cake base at the bottom.

They recently introduced matcha to the menu and it is offered in both hot and iced varieties. Beverages can be made with regular full-fat milk or one can choose lacto-free milk and they offer Alpro brand’s barista coconut variety, almond or soya as options.

Also at the barista’s recommendation, I tried their pineapple iced tea, which was refreshing. The iced tea had tiny pieces of fruit floating in the cup to nibble on. What I liked was how the iced beverage contained round ice cubes which melted very slowly and did not water down the drink rapidly.

The cafe, as the name implies, has arches. The white ceilings are carved to honor their architectural inspiration.

Jasmine Bager

Where We Are Going Today: Flaky

Alkhobar has a cool new restaurant in town — a whole place dedicated to crispy chicken born and breaded locally.

With the slogan “Crunch it out,” Flaky opened up earlier this year on the trendy Alkhobar City Walk. The main wall upon entering the eatery is decorated with a giant hand-painted chicken with sunglasses.

With a small seating area to the side and a sink so that you can wash your hands before and after a deep fried feast with sauces galore, Flaky is a good spot to stop for a quick bite or to indulge in for a longer time.

Flaky promises that every single chicken it sells is locally raised. Then the restaurant’s free-range chickens are chilled to ensure optimal freshness and are fried to order.

The original burger consists of crunchy chicken slathered with melted cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce and some pickles to add a tangy punch between a perfectly toasted bun. It comes with a spicy option as well — the same concept with a different homemade sauce.

They also offer a maple sriracha burger, a buffalo burger and a Nashville burger — which promises to be a bit hot.

For those who want brunch in a bite, Flaky offers a chicken n’ waffle option in original and in Nashville-style. They also offer chicken strips and, of course, french fries: Original and loaded Flaky fries.

There are eight kind of sauces for SR3 ($0.8) a pop. Most of Flaky’s burgers are around SR30 and the fries are separate.

This summer, Flaky started to offer little ice cream bites in what they refer to as the “guilt-free zone.” The bites are layered with vanilla ice cream and coated in chocolate.

They now also offer mojitos in addition to bottled water and sodas.

Working hours are daily from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. on most days and from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays. Check Flaky’s Instagram page @flaky.sa for more info.

Delivery apps like Hunger Station, Jahez and The Chefz can have your Flaky order sent right to your front door.

Alkhobar chill: Gioelia Cremeria offers a taste of Italy on Saudi Arabia’s east coast

Alkhobar chill: Gioelia Cremeria offers a taste of Italy on Saudi Arabia’s east coast
Updated 01 October 2022
Arab News

Alkhobar chill: Gioelia Cremeria offers a taste of Italy on Saudi Arabia's east coast

Alkhobar chill: Gioelia Cremeria offers a taste of Italy on Saudi Arabia’s east coast
Updated 01 October 2022
Arab News

A cool new ice cream cafe and shop has opened on Alkhobar City Walk, offering visitors a true taste of Italy.

Owned and run by local man Bader Al-Hussaini and his family, Gioelia Cremeria Italiana is packed full of tasty delights — from thirst-quenching fruity gelato and chocolate cakes to cookies and cannoli.

Before opening the store in mid-September — the first outlet of the famous brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East — Al-Hussaini and his father traveled to Italy to sample the products they would be selling.

On opening day the place was packed with happy customers young and old as they sampled the dozen or so treats on offer.

Al-Hussaini recommended we try the pistachio gelato, and it tasted like summer in a cup. The creamy texture of the ice cream combined with chips of pistachio was neither overwhelming nor too subtle. It also came with a thin wafer on the top to give it extra crunch.

As well as the desserts — available for eat-in or takeaway — the shop offers a wide range of hot and iced coffees, smoothies, frappes, and bottles of sparkling and still water from Italy.

Al-Hussaini said his personal favorite was the gelato, “because I really like it and we don’t have many gelato shops here in Alkhobar.”

He told Arab News that unlike most ice creams, gelato does not contain much water, “which makes it more creamy.”

Gioelia Cremeria Italiana is open from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Palestinian kebab shop named as one of Italy’s best street food outlets

Palestinian kebab shop named as one of Italy’s best street food outlets
Updated 30 September 2022
Arab News

Palestinian kebab shop named as one of Italy's best street food outlets

Palestinian kebab shop named as one of Italy’s best street food outlets
  • ‘The kebabs from Ciao Kebab are so good,’ says editor of Gambero Rosso food guide
  • Right-wing politicians in Italy have targeted kebab shops as foreign invaders
Updated 30 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A Palestinian kebab shop in Bologna has been named one of the best street food outlets in Italy by the Gambero Rosso food guide, The Times reported on Friday.

Ciao Kebab was singled out as the best street food outlet in Emilia Romagna, a region famous for its parmesan cheese and prosciutto ham, and considered a temple of Italian cuisine.

Opened in 1991 by a Palestinian emigre, Ciao Kebab is now run by Omar Shihadeh, 33, the founder’s son.

It offers a gourmet kebab made with beef, local vegetables, and the option of a homemade tahini or spicy tomato sauce.

“They might not admit it, but a kebab can beat a piadina,” said Shihadeh, referring to the cheese and prosciutto-stuffed flatbread that won the Gambero Rosso award last year.

“Gambero Rosso is getting more international. They saw we do a quality kebab,” he said, adding that Bologna is “surprisingly open” to “new food.”

But right-wing politicians have targeted kebab shops as pernicious foreign invaders, and officials from the anti-migrant League party have sought to shut them down.

Shihadeh’s colleague Andrea Liotta said he knew of a kebab shop in Verona, northern Italy, which had faced hostility because of its perception as a “foreign product.”

Pina Sozio, who edited the 2022 edition of Gambero Rosso, said the guide had never before given the accolade to a non-Italian food outlet in Emilia Romagna.

“It’s a region rooted in culinary traditions, but the kebabs from Ciao Kebab are so good, and this is a way to encourage people to change habits,” Sozio told The Times.

“Things are changing. Italians still argue endlessly about the right way to cook pasta carbonara, but when it comes to street food they will try other things if they are good.”

