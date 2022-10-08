You are here

Spotify axes 10 original podcast shows
date 2022-10-08
In this photo taken on Oct. 29, 2019, Reba McEntire attends Spotify's launch of its new podcast in Nashville, Tennessee. (Getty Images for Spotify/AFP file)
  The cancellations will reportedly affect less than 5 percent of staff that work on the podcasts
DUBAI: Spotify is canceling 10 original podcasts produced by in-house studios Parcast and Gimlet over the next month.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the shows that will come to an end are “How to Save a Planet,” “Crime Show” and “Every Little Thing” from Gimlet, and “Medical Murders,” “Female Criminals,” “Crimes of Passion,” “Dictator,” “Mythology,” “Haunted Places” and “Urban Legends” from Parcast.

Another Parcast podcast, “Horoscope Today,” was also axed but will continue to release new episodes until the second quarter of next year.

The cancellations will reportedly affect less than 5 percent of the staff working on the podcasts, with some being reassigned to other projects.

Spotify currently produces more than 500 original and exclusive shows across four in-house studios: Parcast, Gimlet, The Ringer and Spotify Studios. Staff and podcasts from the latter two are not expected to be affected at this time.

Spotify has made significant investments in podcasts over the years. In 2019, it invested $1 billion in podcasting, including the acquisition of Parcast and Gimlet. Since then, it has acquired several additional podcast companies, including some specializing in podcast technologies, including Chartable, Podsights, Megaphone, Anchor, Whooshkaa and Betty Labs.

This month it acquired content-moderation tech company Kinzen to help it identify harmful content on the platform.

It is not clear whether the cuts will affect any Spotify content produced in the Middle East. A spokesperson from the regional team declined to comment.

Topics: Spotify Parcast and Gimlet kinzen

Two Palestinian journalists shot, injured by Israeli soldiers
Updated 07 October 2022

Two Palestinian journalists shot, injured by Israeli soldiers
Updated 07 October 2022
Arab News

Two Palestinian journalists shot, injured by Israeli soldiers

Two Palestinian journalists shot, injured by Israeli soldiers
  Media watchdog calls for a 'thorough and transparent' investigation
Updated 07 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Israeli Defense Forces have been accused of shooting and injuring two Palestinian journalists who were covering events in the occupied area of the West Bank.

Photojournalists Louay Samhan and Mahmoud Fawzy were reporting on a raid in the village of Deir al-Hatab, near the city of Nablus, when IDF opened fire and injured the two reporters.

A 21-year-old Palestinian man, Alaa Zaghal, was killed, and four other people injured in the incident.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said: “Israeli authorities must conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the shooting of two Palestinian journalists, and take all necessary precautions to ensure that the Israel Defense Force does not shoot at journalists doing their work.”

According to sources, Samhan and Fawzy, who were working for the Palestinian Authority-funded Palestine TV, were wearing helmets and blue vests that read “Press” on the front and back when they were shot on Wednesday.

A video of the incident shows the two journalists being shot in the hand and leg, respectively, before receiving medical attention. These facts were confirmed by Israeli reports and a statement by the journalists’ employer.

Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed on Thursday that Samhan and Fawzy were treated in hospital and are in a stable condition.

According to news reports, at the time of the incident IDF was carrying out a raid at the home of Hamas militant suspect Salman Amran.

It has been reported that during the raid Amran barricaded himself in the house and returned fire before being arrested.

In May, IDF was criticized after Al Jazeera’s Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed by soldiers as she was reporting on an Israeli raid in Jenin.

Israeli officials first disputed that IDF soldiers shot Abu Akleh, but they later acknowledged that it was likely their fire resulted in her death.

Justin Shilad, CPJ’s senior Middle East and North Africa researcher, said: “Even after Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing generated outrage worldwide, the Israel Defense Forces have again fired on clearly marked journalists while they do their jobs.

“Israeli authorities must investigate this shooting immediately and implement procedures to ensure that journalists are not targets.”

Since March, the number of Israeli raids in the West Bank has surged, with news reports accusing the IDF of conducting near-daily raids of Palestinian homes, towns and villages.

Topics: Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Palestine Israel

Saudis praise energy minister's response in dealing with media questions
Updated 08 October 2022

Saudis praise energy minister’s response in dealing with media questions
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News

Saudis praise energy minister’s response in dealing with media questions

Saudis praise energy minister’s response in dealing with media questions
  Commentators on social media were impressed by how he reacted during a press conference at the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna this week
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News

  LONDON: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is earning praise on social media for his response to a journalist during a press conference at the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna this week.

On Wednesday, a video went viral in which the Saudi Energy Minister is seen snapping at Reuters reporter Alex Lawler and refusing to answer his questions. Instead, he tells the journalist that he is unhappy with news stories published by the agency that suggested Saudi Arabia and Russia are working together to manipulate global oil prices.

“You have got it wrong twice,” Prince Abdulaziz told the reporter in reference to a Reuters report. “You (Reuters) did not do a proper job.”

He added that despite speaking with a Reuters journalist to clarify the facts, the agency did not retract or correct the story and instead published another report repeating the claims.

“I acted in a very respectful way, emanating from respecting the agency, but you elected to choose a phantom Saudi source,” the minister continued. He then declined to answer any questions from Lawler.

As the video spread on social media sites, many people praised the minister for his response and stance.

One person wrote: “Prince Abdulaziz isn’t having it! Not today, Reuters.”

 

 

Another user simply said: “Roasted…”

 

 

Later during the conference, when CNBC reporter Hadley Gamble asked the minister about suggestions that the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production was an affront to the West, an irritated Prince Abdulaziz said: “Show me where is the act of belligerence. Period.”

It was not the first abrupt encounter between the energy minister and Gamble. Last year, when the American journalist asked a question relating to an International Energy Agency report on achieving net-zero carbon emissions, the prince dismissed the report as a “La La Land” fantasy.

His approach to the media on Wednesday was on display even as he arrived at the OPEC+ conference in Vienna. When a journalist asked him if there was a consensus to cut oil production, he ignored the question and replied: “It is a sunny day and will continue to be a sunny day.”

In October last year, during a ceremony for the signing of an electrical interconnection project between Saudi and Egypt, the minister raised a few eyebrows when he went off on a tangent to highlight the fact that his nurse is Egyptian.

It came as he said he has strong ties to the Egyptian people and added: “I believe we will be happy and proud if we support every Saudi and Egyptian citizen, and if every person who loves Egypt and Saudi has electricity in their smile,” referring to the lyrics of an Egyptian song.

Topics: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Saudi Arabia OPEC+ Hadley Gamble Reuters

Saudi Arabia, UAE most valuable national brands in Middle East
Updated 07 October 2022

Saudi Arabia, UAE most valuable national brands in Middle East
The UAE ranked highest globally in brand performance, with a score of 80.5 out of 100. (Shutterstock/file)
Updated 07 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, UAE most valuable national brands in Middle East

Saudi Arabia, UAE most valuable national brands in Middle East
  • Kingdom catching up to UAE as region’s No. 1
  • Russia’s value down $144bn in year
Updated 07 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Middle Eastern nations have seen the value of their brand grow this year, while Russia’s has fallen by billions of dollars, according to a report by a London-based consultancy firm.

the firm said that Saudi Arabia’s nation brand value had increased 7 percent to $768 billion.

Brand Finance, a brand valuation company, measures the relative strength of national brands through a balanced scorecard of metrics evaluating brand investment, equity, and performance. 

The Kingdom is catching up with the UAE, which has the most valuable nation brand in the Middle East, up 3 percent to $772 billion. Israel is third at $393 billion, up 17 percent, while Qatar is fourth having seen its value fall by 3 percent to $217 billion. 

Andrew Campbell, the managing director of Brand Finance Middle East, told Arab News that the Saudi value had grown “significantly” thanks to its efforts to open up to the world.

“Saudi Arabia is being recognised world-wide for opening up to increased business and trade. Further, the opening of tourism by leveraging its cultural heritage is leading to high ratings for influence and familiarity across the world,” he said.

The UAE ranked highest globally in brand performance, with a score of 80.5 out of 100 in part due to a successful coronavirus pandemic response that allowed it to open for business sooner than many other countries.

Campbell noted that the UAE had received “global acclaim for its response to COVID-19. The UAE is attracting more trade, tourism, investment, and talent than other nation brands.”

Russia suffered the largest drop in brand value in the world this year, down $144 billion compared to 2021. 

It means the country’s brand value has fallen by a third from its pre-pandemic figure of $960 billion. It is now placed at 24th among the world’s top 100 nations, sitting between Belgium ($647 billion) and Austria ($570 billion).

The US leads the chart at $26.5 trillion, while China is second at $21.5 trillion. In third place is Germany, at $4,500 billion.

Topics: Brand Finance Saudi Arabia UAE Nation Brand

Biden signs order to implement EU-US data privacy framework
Updated 07 October 2022

Biden signs order to implement EU-US data privacy framework
Updated 07 October 2022
Reuters

Biden signs order to implement EU-US data privacy framework

Biden signs order to implement EU-US data privacy framework
  Deal comes after Europe's top court threw out two previous pacts due to concerns about US surveillance
Updated 07 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: US President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order to implement a European Union-United States data transfer framework announced in March that adopts new American intelligence gathering privacy safeguards.
The deal seeks to end the limbo in which thousands of companies found themselves after Europe’s top court threw out two previous pacts due to concerns about US surveillance.
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters the executive order “is the culmination of our joint effort to restore trust and stability to transatlantic data flows” and “will ensure the privacy of EU personal data.”
The framework addresses the concerns of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), which in July 2020 struck down the prior EU-US Privacy Shield framework as a valid data transfer mechanism under EU law.
European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said he was “quite sure” there would be a fresh legal challenge, but he was confident that the pact met the demands of the court.
“We have a real improvement relative to the Privacy Shield.... It’s totally different,” he told Reuters in an interview. “Maybe the third attempt will be the good one.”
The White House said “transatlantic data flows are critical to enabling the $7.1 trillion EU-US economic relationship” and the framework “will restore an important legal basis for transatlantic data flows.”
The US Chamber of Commerce and Microsoft welcomed the executive order, but digital rights activist group Access Now and European consumer organization BEUC said it did not appear that people’s rights were being sufficiently protected.
The White House said Biden’s order bolstered current “privacy and civil liberties safeguards” for US intelligence gathering and created an independent, binding multi-layer redress mechanism for individuals who believe their personal data was illegally collected by US intelligence agencies.
Reynders said it would take about six months to complete a complex approval process, noting the previous system only had redress to an ombudsperson inside the US administration, which the EU court rejected.
Biden’s order adopts new safeguards on the activities of US intelligence gathering, requiring they do only what is necessary and proportionate, and creates a two-step system of redress — first to an intelligence agency watchdog then to a court with independent judges, whose decisions would bind the agencies.
Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in March said the provisional agreement offered stronger legal protections and addressed the EU court’s concerns.
Raimondo on Friday will transmit a series of letters to the EU from US agencies “outlining the operation and enforcement of the EU-US data privacy framework” that “will form the basis for the European Commission’s assessment in a new adequacy decision,” she said.
Under the order, the Civil Liberties Protection Officer (CLPO) in the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence will investigate complaints and make decisions.
The US Justice Department is establishing a Data Protection Review Court to independently review CLPO’s decisions. Judges with experience in data privacy and national security will be appointed from outside the US government.
European privacy activists have threatened to challenge the framework if they did not think it adequately protects privacy. Austrian Max Schrems, whose legal challenges have brought down the previous two EU-US data flow systems, said he still needed to analyze the package.
“At first sight it seems that the core issues were not solved and it will be back to the CJEU (EU court) sooner or later,” he said.

Topics: US EU privacy Data

Judge halts Twitter-Musk case, sets Oct. 28 deadline to close deal
Updated 07 October 2022

Judge halts Twitter-Musk case, sets Oct. 28 deadline to close deal
Updated 07 October 2022
AFP

Judge halts Twitter-Musk case, sets Oct. 28 deadline to close deal

Judge halts Twitter-Musk case, sets Oct. 28 deadline to close deal
  The trial was due to start on October 17
Updated 07 October 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: A US judge on Thursday suspended litigation in the saga over Elon Musk’s proposed $44-billion takeover of Twitter, giving the parties until October 28 to finalize the on-again, off-again megadeal.
Delaware Judge Kathaleen McCormick, ruling on a Musk request to freeze the case that had drawn a biting retort from Twitter, said a trial originally scheduled to begin in 11 days could be rescheduled for next month if a deal is not finalized.
“If the transaction does not close by 5 p.m. on October 28, 2022, the parties are instructed to contact me by email that evening to obtain November 2022 trial dates,” McCormick said in the order.
The move buys time for a potential reconciliation between two parties that began squabbling as soon as Musk sealed an agreement in April to purchase the influential social media site for $54.20 per share.
With an October 17 trial date on Twitter’s breach-of-contract suits against Musk looming, the unpredictable Tesla boss did an about-face on Tuesday, reviving his $44-billion takeover plan on condition the Delaware court halt the lawsuit against him.
Twitter said Tuesday it expects to close the buyout deal at the $54.20 price in a statement that did not address Musk’s demands over freezing the litigation.
Legal briefs filed earlier Thursday shed further light on prickly proceedings characterized by mutual distrust.
“There is no need for an expedited trial to order Defendants to do what they are already doing and this action is now moot,” said a filing prepared by Musk’s attorneys that alluded to his latest offer.
“Yet, Twitter will not take yes for an answer. Astonishingly they have insisted on proceeding with this litigation, recklessly putting the deal at risk and gambling with their stockholders interests.”
The filing said Twitter had opposed a suspension on the “theoretical possibility” of lack of financing for the transaction, adding that Musk has access to financing to close the deal “on or around October 28.”


Twitter refuted those arguments, noting that Musk’s side had still not committed to a closing date and calling Musk’s latest appeal “an invitation to further mischief and delay,” Twitter attorneys said in a filing to the Delaware court.
“’Trust us,’ they say, ‘we mean it this time,’” Twitter lawyers said in a brief that described Musk as seeking an “indefinite” time frame to close the deal.
“The obstacle to terminating this litigation is not, as Defendants say, that Twitter is unwilling to take yes for an answer. The obstacle is that Defendants still refuse to accept their contractual obligations.
“Until Defendants commit to close as required, Twitter is entitled to its day in court to... prove Defendants’ breaches so as to ensure complete relief in the event the closing should for any reason not occur,” they said.
Analysts say the litigation provides leverage to Twitter against the risk of another shift by Musk.
US media have reported that the talks are stuck in part on Musk’s assertion that the deal is contingent on billions of dollars in debt financing by major banks.
Twitter “thought they had a deal before,” said Adam Badawi, a law professor at the University of California, Berkeley. “So to actually accept something from (Musk), it’s going to have to be as ironclad as it possibly can.”
But experts were eyeing the latest court twist as beneficial for Musk.
“I think it’s definitely an advantage to him. I mean, he obviously very much wanted to delay this,” Ann Lipton, a law professor at Tulane University, told AFP.
But she noted the advantage would shift to Twitter should Musk not seal the deal by October 28.
“If somehow that doesn’t happen, I think that Twitter will have a stronger case that he’s been acting in bad faith all along, which... justifies whatever equitable remedies would be appropriate for that,” Lipton added.
A serial entrepreneur made rich through his success with Tesla electric cars, Musk began to step back from the Twitter deal soon after it was agreed.
Musk said in July he was canceling the purchase because he was misled by Twitter concerning the number of fake “bot” accounts, allegations rejected by the company.
Twitter, meanwhile, has sought to prove Musk was contriving excuses to walk away — simply because he changed his mind.
Musk’s potential stewardship of the influential social media site has sparked worry from activists who fear he could open the gates to more abusive and misinformative posts.
Shares of Twitter, which surged on Tuesday’s news of Musk’s reversal, fell 3.7 percent to $49.39.

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter trial

