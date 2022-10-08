You are here

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas talks social media, GOATs and Gulf NBA games

Basketball Hall-of-Famer Isiah Thomas shared his views on the recent NBA Abu Dhabi Games. (AP/File Photo)
Basketball Hall-of-Famer Isiah Thomas shared his views on the recent NBA Abu Dhabi Games. (AP/File Photo)
Thomas, seen coaching the New York Knicks in his post-playing days, told Arab News he reckons the 89/90 Pistons’ reputation would have been even worse had there been social media at the time. (AFP/File Photo)
Thomas, seen coaching the New York Knicks in his post-playing days, told Arab News he reckons the 89/90 Pistons’ reputation would have been even worse had there been social media at the time. (AFP/File Photo)
Reem Abulleil

  • Thomas led the ‘Bad Boys’ Detroit Pistons to two championship titles in 1989 and 1990
ABU DHABI: Basketball Hall-of-Famer Isiah Thomas laughs when he considers the idea of him and his teammates from the Bad Boys-era Detroit Pistons having social media during their playing days in the 1980s and early ‘90s.

One of the most explosive point guards the game has ever seen, Thomas led the ‘Bad Boys’ to two championship titles in 1989 and 1990 and the Pistons were Michael Jordan’s ultimate nemeses as they knocked out the Chicago Bulls three years in a row before the tables finally turned in 1991.

Thomas, Dennis Rodman, John Salley, Bill Lambier, Joe Dumars and Rick Mahorn were the poster boys for the Pistons at the time and were the reason the team was labeled as extremely physical and aggressive.

“I can’t imagine Dennis Rodman, John Salley, Bill Lambier on social media back in the day. That would have been funny,” said Thomas with a chuckle as he spoke to Arab News at the NBA District fan zone in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

In the ‘Last Dance’ docu-series released in 2020 that chronicled the Bulls’ journey with Jordan – who produced the series – the Pistons were painted as the villains of the story. It included the infamous moment from 1991 when the Detroit players walked off court before the horn without shaking their opponents’ hands after losing to the Bulls.

The incident saw the Pistons heavily criticized and Thomas reckons the team’s reputation would have been even worse had there been social media at the time.

“Oh, we would have been perceived very differently because the information that was out and about how disparagingly Michael Jordan was talking about, not only the Pistons but also the state of Michigan, those words would have been known worldwide, as opposed to just in a small section,” said Thomas.

“A little bit of it has come out now but I think people are starting to understand why the state of Michigan, in Detroit, felt the way we felt during that particular time.”

Such extreme rivalries between teams have become rare in today’s NBA. Thomas spent his entire 13-season career with the Pistons – something you don’t see often nowadays.

“We have rivalry now between players, but we don’t have the visceral competitiveness that teams used to have for each other and that’s probably because it’s still a young league,” explains Thomas.

“They haven’t developed enough time competing against each other at a high level, where the cities can really like get behind and be like, ‘Oh, we don’t like that city’.

“I think that time (of bitter rivalries between teams) may be gone because people keep moving (between teams). So it’s very rarely do you have one player playing for a franchise as long as we did back then.”




One player committed to a single franchise and looks likely to finish his career with the same team is two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been with the Milwaukee Bucks since 2013 and has led them to the championship title in 2021.

Earlier this year, Shaquille O’Neal said Antetokounmpo will very soon be considered the undisputed best player in the league and Thomas believes “he’s there almost now”.

“His will and his determination, along with his skill, is really the thing that sets him apart,” said Thomas of the Greek Freak.

“He’s talented, he has skill. But he also still has the heart and the will to go out and compete every night. And then he understands his responsibility, not only to his team, but to the fans. So he shows up and he competes and people pay their money to come see him. So he goes out and he performs no night out.”

While Antetokounmpo is one of the top stars of the league right now, French teenager Victor Wembanyama has been getting an incredible amount of attention before even making it to the NBA.

The 18-year-old has been described as “an alien” by LeBron James, was tipped to become one of the greatest ever by Antetokounmpo and has been anointed as a top prospect by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

“The hype is deserved. He’s that special of a player, he’s that rare of a player,” said Thomas of Wembanyama.

“And do I think he’ll live up to it? Yes. The thing that you just hope for his sake, is that he has an injury-free career because that’s the key, to stay healthy. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was able to stay healthy, play a long time. LeBron James able to stay healthy, play a long time. And they were game-changers. He has a chance to be that. We just hope that he can stay healthy.”

Thomas, who is currently an analyst for NBA TV, is looking forward to the upcoming new season and expects the New Orleans Pelicans to be the “surprise team” of the 2022-2023 campaign.

“With Zion Williams coming back; he’s another different kind of athlete, and by him being away from the game for a year and then Covid a little bit, so he’s got a chance to be pretty special. And I think the Pelicans could be a surprise team,” he added.

Thomas is one of five legends invited to help promote the historic NBA Games in Abu Dhabi, alongside O’Neal, Vince Carter, Chris Bosch and Dominique Wilkins.

The 61-year-old believes the Games – the first-ever to be held in the Gulf and Arab world – will leave a lasting legacy in the region.

“I think it will be more because I think the NBA will continue to come,” said Thomas.

“When you’re welcomed as much as we’ve been welcomed, it’s impressive. You want to continue to build, you want to continue to come back and really show your gratitude for the way you’ve been treated. So I don’t think this is a one off and I think it will be long lasting.

“It’s definitely special to be a person who’s chosen to come over to introduce the sport.

“To still be relevant now and to still have people know your story 30 years later. It’s pretty cool. It’s pretty cool.

“The country is just overwhelmingly beautiful,” he said of the UAE. “Not only that, but just how hospitable the people have been.

“You don’t realize how impactful you’ve been from afar. So seeing the kids and in the way people have reacted to the players and NBA and knowing the history, it’s been impressive.”

Goal hero Bruno Guimaraes a ‘bargain,’ says Newcastle boss Howe

Goal hero Bruno Guimaraes a ‘bargain,’ says Newcastle boss Howe
  • The Magpies have spent more than $200million in the last two transfer windows, with around 20 percent of that splashed on Brazil international
NEWCASTLE: Bruno Guimaraes is Newcastle United’s Premier League “bargain,” that’s the view of head coach Eddie Howe.
The 24-year-old was instrumental as the Magpies recorded their second emphatic top flight win on the bounce at St. James’ Park on Saturday, hammering Brentford 5-1. Guimaraes netted the first and crucial third in the encounter.
The Magpies have spent more than $200million in the last two transfer windows, with around 20 percent of that splashed on Brazil international Guimaraes.
And despite the incredible sum it cost to land Bruno from French outfit Lyon, Howe believes in today’s transfer market, United have netted themselves a steal.
“I find it difficult with that number, but yes he is. In the current climate he is absolutely a bargain,” said Howe.
“He has had a huge effect on the club and team. And in today’s market that is a relatively modest sum, even though I can’t believe I am saying that.”
When asked whether Guimaraes is the best player he’s ever played with or coached, Howe joked: “That makes me laugh — play with? No disrespect to anyone I played with, bar maybe Jermain Defoe in his early days was incredible. But there is no one like him.
“Coaching, I have coached some good individuals, but he would be right up there. An incredible talent, an incredible person. We love him to bits, enjoying watching him, coaching him and playing a part in his development.”
An almost flawless display from the player, set to star for his nation in Qatar this winter, was cut short midway through the second period, which was a cause for concern among the United faithful, who serenaded the player as he walked off.
However, Howe admits he was protecting the player’s fitness, rather than taking him off due to injury.
Howe said: “I said to him to run himself out and once he was done let me know.
“Again, I think the beauty of Bruno is he won’t let the team down when he gets to the point of being done.
“He’s obviously building up his fitness levels after his injury. He took responsibility for that to let me know so I could withdraw him.”
United climbed to fifth in the top flight table with the win and have done so by only conceding nine in their first nine games and losing just once.
However, it still feels like there’s more to come from this team.
Howe said: “There is definitely more to come because I think there are elements of our game we are not happy with. But that will always be the case under my eye, as I want perfection.
“The goal that went to VAR was maybe the jolt we needed. The first goal is always important and we got it.”
And on his match-winner, he concluded: “It takes very good players to effect games and I thought Bruno did throughout.
“The finish for the third goal was excellent because he had players outside him and he decided to take responsibility. It was a great finish.”

Newcastle up to 5th in Premier League after 5-1 rout of Brentford

Newcastle up to 5th in Premier League after 5-1 rout of Brentford
  • Eddie Howe’s Magpies were in rampant form on Tyneside as they put the west Londoners to the sword
NEWCASTLE: It seemed only fitting that one year on from those jubilant takeover scenes, Newcastle United would again create a party atmosphere at St. James’ Park.
Eddie Howe’s Magpies were in rampant form on Tyneside as they put Brentford to the sword, with Bruno Guimaraes the man at the heart of it all.
The crafty Brazilian netted twice on the day from defensive midfield as he orchestrated yet another comprehensive win for United.
Miguel Almiron took his goals tally for the season to four, making him top-scorer ahead of Callum Wilson, while Jacob Murphy got his first of the campaign before an Ethan Pinnock own goal rounded things off.
While Ivan Toney netted from the spot for the visitors, as United climbed into the Premier League’s top five with three points.
Having seen off Fulham at Craven Cottage with relative ease last weekend, head coach Howe stuck with the same starting XI against the Bees.
And it was one of those who he decided to keep in the side — Murphy — who more than justified his decision, with a pacey, dynamic display, capped with the second in a blistering opening 45 at St. James’ Park.
So close to bagging a hat-trick last weekend, Almiron almost added another to his growing collection of United wonder goals. His cut in from the right was tipped wide by David Raya when it looked destined for the far corner.
Despite a dominant start, Brentford showed they can hurt anyone on the break. And they had the ball in the net with 11 minutes gone only for VAR, and referee John Brooks to rule it out.
The impressive Bryan Mbuemo found the bottom corner of Nick Pope’s goal only for Ivan Toney to be ruled out for offside, having been adjudged to have interfered with play in the build-up.
It was a let off for United, and it was not one they weren’t going to take warning of.
Vibrant in attack, full of pressing and running, and creating chances galore, it looks like only a matter of time before Newcastle score in games at the moment — and score they did on 22. It was something a little special, too.
Straight off the training pitches of the club’s Benton training base, Almiron played back to creator-in-chief, Kieran Trippier, whose high ball to the back post was nodded brilliantly past Raya for 1-0.
It was two goals to the good soon after when Raya inexplicably played the ball straight to Wilson who drove into the area and cut back for Murphy to score his first of the season.
No matter the game, no matter the opposition, every team always has a period in a game — and just after half-time was Brentford’s.
They managed to reduce the deficit when a cross was handled by Dan Burn in the area and former United frontman Toney, who never misses, to tuck home from the spot.
What’s the perfect way to answer that? A goal, of course.
And that man Bruno was again the man on the spot for United. Winning the ball back as Brentford looked to break, the Brazilian strode into wide open spaces in front of him and caressed the ball into Raya’s bottom corner.
Wilson went close to making it four when he hammered wide after a smart free-kick by Sean Longstaff put him free. The home faithful didn’t have long to wait for that fourth, however, when an error Pinnock gifted Almiron possession in the area and the Paraguayan rounded the keeper for a deserved fourth.
That bit of icing was put on the Geordie cake, one year on from those jubilant scenes, when Pinnock clipped a Joelinton cross past the helpless Raya for 5-1.
And with that, United made it nine goals in a week in the Premier League — it’s fair to say it feels like a long time since they’ve done anything remotely close to that. In fact, you have to go back two decades and the reign of the late, great Sir Bobby Robson to find a sequence where United have netted four goals in successive Premier League encounters.
All that, without really feeling like they’re firing on all cylinders. It still feels like there is more to come from Howe’s men — and long may this upward trajectory continue.

Dolce More wins Saudi Arabia Royal Cup at Tokyo Racecourse

Dolce More wins Saudi Arabia Royal Cup at Tokyo Racecourse
  • The 2-year-old was ridden by Kazuo Yokoyama and trained by Naosuke Sugai
TOKYO: Dolce More took his second straight victory in the 8th Saudi Arabia Royal Cup at Tokyo Racecourse on Saturday.

The 2-year-old was ridden by Kazuo Yokoyama and trained by Naosuke Sugai.

The G3 race for 2-year-olds was run over 1,600 meters for 33 million yen in prize money. Nine runners participated in this year’s race, with 20,000 fans packing the stands.

Dolce More, the second favorite at 6-1, chased down frontrunner Granite and won by a head. Silver Duke finished third. Favorite Knocking Point finished in fourth place.

Dolce More is descended from his father, Rulership, mother, Ayusan, and mother’s father, Deep Impact, one of Japan’s most famous racehorses.

His previous win was in August in Sapporo city of Hokkaido prefecture.

Eng. Marwan Al-Olayan, the secretary-general of the Saudi Equestrian Authority and the Chief Executive Officer of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, extended the winning prize of $619,000 to the jockey Yokoyama.

“I would like to thank Nayef Al-Fahadi, our ambassador in Japan, for the support he provided,” Al-Olayan told Arab News Japan.

“I’m very happy and proud to present Saudi Arabia and the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia on behalf of Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud and extend my welcome for the warm hospitality I’ve found here in Japan. This race is an opportunity for us to collaborate on this partnership and for Japan and Saudi Arabia to take it to the next level.”

Meanwhile, Japan Racing Association General Manager ITO Hiroshi told Arab News Japan that Saudi Arabia and Japan have been very close, and we have established the Saudi Arabia Royal Cup. “The Saudi Arabia Royal Cup winner in Japan has been very successful and has become a very good 3-year-old in the classic seasons.

Ito expressed his hope that the winner will be able to participate in races in Saudi Arabia. “We hope representatives from Japan racing will have opportunities to visit the great Kingdom. Japanese horsemen look forward to participating in the Saudi Cup and other races.”

Ambassador Al-Fahadi hosted a reception at the venue attended by high-ranking Japanese officials of JRA, the foreign ministry, and diplomats.

• This story originally appeared on Arab News Japan.

Chacarra shoots sparkling 63 to lead by 5 strokes after 2 rounds of LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok

Chacarra shoots sparkling 63 to lead by 5 strokes after 2 rounds of LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok
  • The Spanish player, one of the co-leaders after the first round, had a 36-hole total of 16-under 128 on the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club course north of Bangkok
BANGKOK: One of the best former amateur golfers in the world is leading after two rounds of the LIV Golf tournament in Thailand.

Ex-Oklahoma State player Eugenio Chacarra turned professional to play on the LIV series. The two-time first-team All-American was No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking before he signed a three-year contract with the Saudi-backed LIV tour.

On Saturday he birdied three of his first five holes and eagled his sixth on the way to a 9-under 63 and a five-stroke lead after two rounds of the 54-hole event.

The Spanish player, one of the co-leaders after the first round, had a 36-hole total of 16-under 128 on the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club course north of Bangkok.

There was a four-way tie for second. First-round co-leader Richard Bland (68), Sihwan Kim (66), Harold Varner III (66) and Patrick Reed (65) were at 11 under.

Branden Grace, one of the first-round leaders with Chacarra and Bland, withdrew after three holes Saturday with an undisclosed injury.

“The conditions are great and the course is unbelievable,” Chacarra said. “But I think the key was I went back to see what I was doing in college because I was working so good and I didn’t do as good the first four weeks as a pro, and it was just try to have fun and then play to not make bogeys.

“I’m actually hitting it pretty good, but I’m playing smart and I’m having fun.”

It’s the first time LIV Golf is being played outside the US since its inaugural event in early June near London.

Al-Shabab stay perfect: 5 things we learned from Round 6 of Roshn Saudi League

Al-Shabab stay perfect: 5 things we learned from Round 6 of Roshn Saudi League
  • Leaders notch sixth straight win, while goals have dried up for champions Al-Hilal
There was plenty of action to talk about in the sixth round of the Roshn Saudi League, as leaders Al-Shabab maintained a perfect start to the season.

Below are five things we learned from this week’s matches.

Hamdallah and Ittihad are back

After the 0-0 draw last week, and a somewhat disappointing performance, the Tigers and star striker Abderrazak Hamdallah had to bounce back. They did just that as Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Fateh 3-1 to move into second.

Last week it was all about the defense in a gritty Classico stalemate and this time, once more, the Jeddah giants were happy to let the opposition have the ball, but the difference was that there were clinical counter-attacks and well-worked set pieces.

The return of Romarinho made a difference, and the Brazilian scored the opener, but it was Hamdallah’s goal that made it 2-1 with 21 minutes remaining that was really beautiful. A fine chipped pass from Igor Coronado found the thigh of Abdulrahman Al-Obud, which cushioned the ball into the path of the Moroccan marksman who made no mistake with a first-time shot.

Coronado was also impressive, assisting the first and then firing home the third from the edge of the area. When the two Brazilian attacking players are on song, then last year’s runners-up can beat anyone and will be perfectly happy to be sitting in second after six games.

Goals drying up for Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal drew 0-0 with Al-Ettifaq, a result that means that the champions now have dropped five points from the last two games. It is nothing to worry about in a season of 30 matches, but scoring just once in the last two games against Al-Wehda and Ettifaq despite a huge amount of possession and more than enough scoring opportunities will be frustrating for coach Ramon Diaz.

The Riyadh giants were dominant from the get-go in Dammam on Thursday but just could not find a way to score against a determined and hard-working opponent. In the absence of the injured Salem Al-Dawsari and Salman Al-Faraj, the chances were higher in quantity than quality, and it was noticeable that there were plenty of shots from outside the area and most of the best attempts came from set pieces. When Saleh Al-Shehri did score with 20 minutes remaining (to scenes of great delight after his lengthy injury lay-off), VAR intervened.

A point at Al-Ettifaq is not a bad result, but such are the high standards Al-Hilal have set themselves that it feels like one. The Riyadh giants have not really got going this season despite their four wins from four in the beginning. 

Pole helping Al-Shabab into pole position

Al-Shabab stay top with a 1-0 win over Al-Raed to take the team on to a maximum of 18 points from six games, with 15 goals scored and just one conceded. It could barely be going better for new coach Vicente Moreno even if this was not the best of the six performances.

Grzegorz Krychowiak is not the biggest-name foreign player in the Saudi Professional League, but the Polish international midfielder has played all but four minutes of the season so far, coming off late in a 4-0 win over Al-Tai. If the Spanish coach has taken to Saudi football smoothly, the 32-year-old Krychowiak has played with authority from the beginning.

He scored both goals in the previous 2-1 win over Al-Feiha. The first was a stunning long-range effort that flew into the top corner, and the second was not quite as spectacular but did win the game. His presence gives Al-Shabab more composure in midfield than last season.

The latest victory came courtesy of an own goal but when you have the tightest defense in Asia, it was enough. Six out of six, but the first really big test comes next against Al-Hilal.

Win for Radif, Al-Taawoun and Saudi Arabia

Whatever happens in the coming weeks and months, Al-Taawoun surely do not have to worry about relegation this season as they have already collected 14 points from the first six games and are not far short of amassing half of the 34 points they managed all season last time around. 

The club have been up and down in recent years, but there is no doubt that they are heading in the right direction, defeating Al-Hilal last week and then downing Al-Wehda 2-0. The latest win should be cheered by most as it featured a fine goal from Abdullah Radif. The 19-year-old striker has impressed at youth level for Saudi Arabia, an encouraging development for a country that does not produce many goal-getters.

He was never going to get much playing time at Al-Hilal and so moved on loan to Al-Taawoun. On his debut, he scored an impressive goal on the stroke of half-time, breaking free of the defense and firing a fine low shot from outside the area into the bottom corner. It will be good for everyone — Al-Taawoun, Al-Hilal and Saudi Arabia — if he keeps it up.

Al-Nassr back on track

After the frustrating goalless draw against Al-Ittihad last week, a game that all at Al-Nassr felt they should have won, the Yellows were clinical as they won 3-0 at Abha. It was always expected that the nine-time champions would take the points against the struggling hosts, but it was a smooth and professional performance. 

In some ways, it was encouraging that the big-name foreign attackers did not get on the scoresheet. Vincent Aboubakar and Talisca have contributed just three goals combined this season and when they move into top gear, then the rest of the league really should have something to worry about.

Luiz Gustavo gave Rudi Garcia’s men the perfect start after just five minutes, taking advantage of a goalkeeping error, and Al-Nassr proceeded to control the game. Sami Al-Najei continued his impressive form this season and was busy probing the Abha defense and, in the end, it was a comfortable win.

There are three very winnable games coming next for last year’s third-place team, and they could be in a good position by the time they face Al-Hilal in December.

