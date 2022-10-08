UK to get taste of Muslim comedy with 10-stop tour

LONDON: The Super Muslim Comedy Tour, which platforms the “comedic superpowers of Muslims entertainers and their side-splitting performances,” is set to return to British stages with a tour that kicks off on Oct. 21, organizers have said.

Ten Muslim comedians, including Fathiya Saleh, Abdullah Afzal, Azeem Muhammad, Preacher Moss, Muhsin Yesilada, Farhan Solo, Atheer Yacoub, Salman Malik, and Prince Abdi are taking part again this year and performing live in 10 cities across the UK, including London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow, until Oct. 30.

He's the pioneer and O.G. of Muslim Comedy and the founder of “Allah Made Me Funny” - yes, that's right, it's your man Preacher Moss! He has an exclusive message for YOU! Book your tickets now to catch him on tour! Tickets are only £10 https://t.co/xtoEaJgku7 pic.twitter.com/TvQfo6fECX — pennyappeal.org (@pennyappeal) October 5, 2022

The annual tour, now in its seventh year, and which received a prize at the 2022 British Muslim Awards, is organized by Penny Appeal, an international humanitarian charity working in more than 30 countries. The proceeds of this year’s tour will benefit people who have lost their livelihoods due to the recent Pakistan floods.

“The line-up of comedy styles and unique voices is guaranteed to bring laughter all night,” Penny Appeal said. “Acts range from Fathiya Saleh — a Londoner with Yemeni-Somali roots — to Atheer Yacoub, a Palestinian-American comedienne hailing from Alabama who has a half-hour special on Comedy Central Arabia, has been featured on AXSTV’s Gotham Comedy Live, (and) has also written for the Emmy award-winning channel BRIC TV on The Breakdown and Passport Control.”

Next up on our line-up is the sweetest soul with the finest comedy, Fathiya Saleh! Fathiya claims her mother is the funniest person she knows - a big shout out to mum! Drop an orange heart in the comments if you have a funny mama! BOOK NOW!https://t.co/xtoEaJgku7 pic.twitter.com/T4bQrDxZoo — pennyappeal.org (@pennyappeal) October 3, 2022

Also flying in from the US is crowd-pleaser Azeem Muhammad, who uses comedy as a way of sharing his experience as a Muslim man in America and opening up about his conversion to Islam.

The tour’s co-founder, Yousaf Razaq, said the event is “a piece of entertainment that has filled a void and caters for the three million Muslims that are in the UK.

“It’s an environment where you can take a 5-year-old, you can take a 95-year-old, you can take your mum, your sister, your daughter, your auntie, go and have some fun as a family and literally just have a belly of laughs and in the process give money to charity,” he said.