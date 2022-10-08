You are here

UK to get taste of Muslim comedy with 10-stop tour

UK to get taste of Muslim comedy with 10-stop tour
Arab News

UK to get taste of Muslim comedy with 10-stop tour

UK to get taste of Muslim comedy with 10-stop tour
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Super Muslim Comedy Tour, which platforms the “comedic superpowers of Muslims entertainers and their side-splitting performances,” is set to return to British stages with a tour that kicks off on Oct. 21, organizers have said.

Ten Muslim comedians, including Fathiya Saleh, Abdullah Afzal, Azeem Muhammad, Preacher Moss, Muhsin Yesilada, Farhan Solo, Atheer Yacoub, Salman Malik, and Prince Abdi are taking part again this year and performing live in 10 cities across the UK, including London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow, until Oct. 30.

The annual tour, now in its seventh year, and which received a prize at the 2022 British Muslim Awards, is organized by Penny Appeal, an international humanitarian charity working in more than 30 countries. The proceeds of this year’s tour will benefit people who have lost their livelihoods due to the recent Pakistan floods.

“The line-up of comedy styles and unique voices is guaranteed to bring laughter all night,” Penny Appeal said. “Acts range from Fathiya Saleh — a Londoner with Yemeni-Somali roots — to Atheer Yacoub, a Palestinian-American comedienne hailing from Alabama who has a half-hour special on Comedy Central Arabia, has been featured on AXSTV’s Gotham Comedy Live, (and) has also written for the Emmy award-winning channel BRIC TV on The Breakdown and Passport Control.”

Also flying in from the US is crowd-pleaser Azeem Muhammad, who uses comedy as a way of sharing his experience as a Muslim man in America and opening up about his conversion to Islam.

The tour’s co-founder, Yousaf Razaq, said the event is “a piece of entertainment that has filled a void and caters for the three million Muslims that are in the UK.

“It’s an environment where you can take a 5-year-old, you can take a 95-year-old, you can take your mum, your sister, your daughter, your auntie, go and have some fun as a family and literally just have a belly of laughs and in the process give money to charity,” he said.

Topics: United Kingdom Penny Appeal Pakistan Floods Muslims in UK Britain comedy charity British Muslims Super Muslim Comedy Tour

‘Masterpieces of Saudi Music’ concert delights in Paris

‘Masterpieces of Saudi Music’ concert delights in Paris
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News en franҫais

'Masterpieces of Saudi Music' concert delights in Paris

‘Masterpieces of Saudi Music’ concert delights in Paris
  • The “Masterpieces of Saudi Music” at the Theatre du Chatelet brought together more than 100 musicians
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News en franҫais

PARIS: A concert fusing Saudi and Western music was performed on Friday in Paris by Saudi and French orchestras.

The “Masterpieces of Saudi Music” at the Theatre du Chatelet brought together 50 musicians from the International Philharmonic Orchestra of Paris and 25 musicians and 40 singers from the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir.

Both orchestras, led by conductor Emad Zari and under the direction of Amine Kouider, presented a joint musical show, performing a medley of Saudi folk songs in different traditional styles, such as Al-Majrour, Al-Mizmar, Al-Khabiti and Al-Samari, followed by a world premiere of the score “Jeddah,” composed by Italian Antonio Bernardi.

The Parisian audience was also treated to interpretations of arias from classic operas, including “O mio bambino caro” by Giacomo Puccini, “O sole mio” by Eduardo di Capua and Emanuele Alfredo Mazzucchi and “Addio, del passato” from Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata.”

The Saudi NOC has performed throughout the Kingdom and at festivals abroad, and the decision to bring the troupe to Paris was approved by Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Sultan Al-Bazie, chairman of the Saudi Commission for Music, said: “The story began in Riyadh when the International Philharmonic Orchestra of Paris was invited to the Palais de la Culture in Riyadh to celebrate Europe Day, a cultural event organized in cooperation with the French Embassy and the Saudi Commission for Music under the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia.”

He continued: “On this occasion, my friend and maestro, Amine Kouider, with his creativity, was able to interpret pieces of classical music with using oriental instruments and Saudi rhythms.

“On the instruction of His Highness (Prince Badr), it was decided to deepen this experience and to carry it out in Paris. You will, ladies and gentlemen, discover a musical experience composed of Saudi songs and music as well as great French composers interpreted with Saudi instruments and rhythms,” he added.

* This article originally appeared on Arab News en Français, click here to read it.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France Music

Naomi Campbell joins forces with Qatar Creates to support new talent

Naomi Campbell joins forces with Qatar Creates to support new talent
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News

Naomi Campbell joins forces with Qatar Creates to support new talent

Naomi Campbell joins forces with Qatar Creates to support new talent
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: British supermodel Naomi Campbell’s charitable organization Fashion for Relief has joined forces with Qatar Creates to launch a new global initiative called Emerge. 

Through Emerge, the catwalk star will co-host a charity gala and fashion show to support creatives and business talents around the world, with a focus on Africa, the diaspora and developing communities around the world. 

The event, held under the patronage of Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, sister of Qatar’s emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, will take place on Oct. 28 at Qatar’s Ceremonial Court. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

Emerge is expected to “create new apprenticeships, after-school programs and university programs focused on creative and alternative industries such as general education, fashion, technology, art, sustainable innovations and agriculture.”

Emerge will unfold in three main events leading to a grand couture show — the Art Exhibit, the Fashion Exhibit and Emerge Talk. 

The Art Exhibit will highlight leading and acclaimed young artists. The Fashion Exhibit will showcase a selection of award-winning fashion designers from Africa, the diaspora and the Middle East, such as Thebe Magugu, Bianca Saunders and Abdel El-Tayeb. 

The creative and business event, Emerge Talk, will bring leading professionals together to discuss the future of alternative industries after an opening conversation on the power of creativity in business between Campbell, Sheikha Al-Mayassa and New York-based artist, Kehinde Wiley.

Topics: Naomi Campbell

‘Amsterdam’: An excellent cast does not quite elevate this period thriller
Updated 08 October 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

'Amsterdam': An excellent cast does not quite elevate this period thriller

‘Amsterdam’: An excellent cast does not quite elevate this period thriller
Updated 08 October 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Decades later, World War I and II stories are as enthralling as ever — and “Amsterdam” is yet another title that offers its take on the inter-war years.

David O. Russell’s crime caper is set in the 1930s and earlier, when the war clouds were gathering over Europe.

Headlined by no less an actor than Christian Bale (in his third outing with Russell after “American Hustle” and “The Fighter”), the film catches your eye with a series of close-ups and long lens work, courtesy of cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki.

As for the plot, Bale plays Dr. Berendsen, who, along with his friend Harold Woodsman (John David Washington), gets caught up in a bizarre conspiracy. The pair met in the trenches of WWI and formed a bond. Wounded on the battlefield, they meet an American nurse, Valerie (played by a compelling Margot Robbie), during their hospital stay. The trio become part of a story that unfolds on screen through flashbacks and love affairs.

Partly inspired by real historical events and people, it is based on the little-known 1933 “White House putsch” in which a set of wealthy businessmen conspired to overthrow President Franklin D. Roosevelt and dupe a retired army general into leading their fascist veterans’ organization.

The rather wacky take on real-life events is set between Amsterdam and New York, where a young woman (played by pop superstar Taylor Swift) meets Berendsen and Woodsman. She is convinced that her father, a US Army general, was murdered and the mystery deepens when she is killed and the blame falls on our pair of protagonists. Their quest to clear their names is muddied with the introduction of a bizarre duo played by Oscar winner Rami Malek — who is hardly allowed to be on his best form — and Ana Taylor-Joy. Completing the all-star cast is Robert De Niro in the role of another army general.

Although most of the performances are great and “Amsterdam” looks spectacular on screen, it is not a film that will remain in one’s memory. It makes an attempt to touch on race relations, the concentration of wealth and fascism, but does not quite get there. All in all, it is a tad disappointing considering Russell is a five-time Oscar nominee — audiences may well expect a more thrilling, nuanced ride.

Topics: Amsterdam

What We Are Eating Today: Circolo Pizza: An authentic Italian in the heart of ancient AlUla

What We Are Eating Today: Circolo Pizza: An authentic Italian in the heart of ancient AlUla
Updated 08 October 2022
Rahaf Jambi

What We Are Eating Today: Circolo Pizza: An authentic Italian in the heart of ancient AlUla

What We Are Eating Today: Circolo Pizza: An authentic Italian in the heart of ancient AlUla
Updated 08 October 2022
Rahaf Jambi

In the middle of the beautiful landscape of Alula, you can enjoy a delightful rich meal  at Circolo Pizza. 

Circolo Pizza is located in the beautiful Al-Jadidah district that is bustles with art and activities. 

Open for lunch and dinner, Circolo Pizza serves a delicious menu. 

The restaurant specializes in artisan pizzas, baked in wood-fired ovens, like buffalo margarita, pesto burrata, artichoke and spinach, Bresaola, among others. 

The menu also features citrus risotto, citrus, and fried goat cheese salad with a blood orange dressing, both made with regional ingredients.

You can see your pizza being baked in front of you with a beautiful view of AlUla, and you can enjoy the beautiful and serene view of the valley with the mountains in the distance while nestled on the edge of the Oasis. 

With a relaxed, rustic atmosphere and only the best ingredients, Circolo's authentic Italian dishes will keep you coming back for more. 

The portions are small, so I wouldn't recommend sharing. However, the taste is unforgettable, and every dish is different and delicious.

The restaurant also offers fresh pastas such as linguini with mushroom and truffle, AlUla citrus risotto, ravioli with butter and sage, and black pasta with lobster, which is a personal favorite. 

Their main courses contain veal Milanese, roasted baby chicken, and grilled salmon, but their baked seabass is a must-try. 

The dough of the pizza is light, and the fresh pasta is light, leaving your stomach happy and satiated. 

Make sure to save room for the delectable selection of gelato and traditional Italian sweets.

Circolo Pizza offers a complete experience: Good food, service, and view, making it one of the best restaurants to try in AlUla. 


 

Topics: What We Are Eating Today

Fashion Commission opens applications for second edition of Saudi 100 Brands program

Fashion Commission opens applications for second edition of Saudi 100 Brands program
Updated 07 October 2022
Arab News

Fashion Commission opens applications for second edition of Saudi 100 Brands program

Fashion Commission opens applications for second edition of Saudi 100 Brands program
  • The first edition last year delivered more than 5,000 hours of specialized training
  • Graduates displayed their talent at fashion week exhibitions in New York and Milan
Updated 07 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Designers in the Kingdom have been invited by the Fashion Commission to apply for the Saudi 100 Brands professional development program by the closing date of Oct. 16.

The program includes masterclasses, workshops, one-on-one mentorship sessions, and training from industry leaders and experts.

The first edition last year delivered more than 5,000 hours of specialized training, and saw graduates displaying their talent at fashion week exhibitions in New York and Milan.

The 10 program categories are: ready-to-wear, modest, concept, premium, demi-couture, bridal, handbags, jewelery and — new for this edition — fragrances and footwear.

Designers are chosen from a diverse group, with ages ranging from 20 to 70 and 85 percent female participation, as well as self-trained and graduates of international design schools. Those selected can choose a year-long international program for established brands or a six-month program for smaller brands.

Speaking to Arab News recently about the success of the first edition of Saudi 100 Brands, Fashion Commission CEO Burak Cakmak said the response in fashion capitals such as New York was “amazing.”

He added: “I was so excited to be able to take over the billboard in Times Square with ‘Saudi 100 brands’ logo, but also we had over 2,500 visitors in two weeks to our space, showing hundreds of unique pieces that came from a hundred Saudi designers.

“Everybody was positively impressed; they loved every piece they saw and started asking questions about who the designers were, and wanted to follow them and learn more about them.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Fashion Commission Saudi 100 Brands

