First direct flight from Cairo to AlUla inaugurated
Updated 09 October 2022
First direct flight from Cairo to AlUla inaugurated
ALULA: The Royal Commission for AlUla and flynas airline have launched the first direct flights between Cairo International Airport and AlUla International Airport.

The commission aims to enhance AlUla’s links with international and local destinations, as well as strengthen it as a global logistics station in the northwest of Saudi Arabia.

Since August 2019, AlUla International Airport has witnessed a number of development projects to keep pace with the expected growth of air traffic in the region in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Development work included increasing the airport’s capacity of 100,000 passengers to 400,000 passengers annually.

Philip Jones, head of RCU marketing and destination, said: “Today we celebrate the launch of a direct flight line between two cities that share the cultural and historical importance of each.

“We will continue to build a vibrant and sustainable system for the tourism infrastructure in AlUla, while increasing the flight capacity of several local and international airports to provide more experiences for visitors amid the cultural natural environment.”

Flynas will operate round-trip flights between AlUla International Airport and Cairo International Airport on Saturdays and Thursdays each week.

Malta’s foreign minister tours AlUla during visit to Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH: Malta’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ian Borg on Saturday visited the Saudi city of AlUla, where he was briefed on the historical monuments and civilizations that date back thousands of years, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Borg was also briefed on the great development the area has witnessed during the past years, including hosting international conferences, forums, and cultural and entertainment events.
During the tour, where he was accompanied by Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji, the representative of the Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate gave a detailed explanation of the programs and plans aimed at preserving the historical and human heritage in AlUla, in addition to the future visions that will enhance its position as a global tourist destination that attracts international and regional entertainment events, as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia to host global health forum on Sunday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to host the Global Health Exhibition on Sunday in the capital, Riyadh, with the participation of more than 112 speakers from more than 27 countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The three-day forum, held under the patronage of Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajil, will be at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, with the slogan “Transformation in the Health Sector.”

The event, which is the largest forum for health care professionals in the Kingdom, is expected to attract more than 10,000 people, and includes five conferences that will be held on the sidelines of the event, including four continuing medical education conferences in public health, quality health care, and the future of medical laboratories and radiology.

This year’s event also includes the leaders forum, which aims to enable dialogue between thought leaders and government officials on achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, advancing digital transformation in the health sector, and promoting access to medicines and technologies, leadership and governance.

New additions to the event this year will also include a “medical lab zone” that highlights the latest innovations and technologies in medical laboratories, and “Innov8 Talks” sessions that will showcase the latest health care innovations, startups and ambitious projects through live product presentations.

The forum will provide opportunities for visitors to meet industry professionals, clinicians and policymakers, access the latest medical discoveries and trends, as well as to network and develop business opportunities with the global health care community.

The Kingdom has made great strides over the past few years to develop the health care sector and improve its services to improve the quality of life, along with the government’s focus on strengthening health care infrastructure and digital health, strengthening public-private partnerships and adhering to the principle of value-based health care.

Riyadh to host Cirque du Soleil’s ‘OVO’
  • Seven million people in 26 countries have seen the show, which features 52 performers and spectacular aerial displays backed by music from South America
RIYADH: The Saudi capital Riyadh will host Cirque du Soleil’s “OVO” touring show, the General Entertainment Authority has announced.

The production will be staged at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University from Oct. 12 until Dec. 3.

Seven million people in 26 countries have seen the show, which features 52 performers and spectacular aerial displays backed by music from South America.

The dazzling performance revolves around a story of insects threatened by the arrival of a strange creature inside a mysterious egg. With dancers performing the role of the insects, the show offers a startling insight into the beauty of biodiversity in all its forms.

The show will be staged five days a week from Tuesday to Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Cirque du Soleil has presented seven shows in Saudi Arabia since 2018. The most recent was “Fuzion” during the Jeddah Season 2022 festival in May.

The international circus consists of 39 artists, supported by 25 technicians, and includes acrobatics, juggling games, helium balloons and flying swings.

In November 2021, Cirque du Soleil staged “Messi 10,” based on the life of the Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, as part of Riyadh Season.

Who’s Who: Abeer Almutlaq, founder of KSA’s first vegan restaurant
Abeer Almutlaq is the founder of Wabi Sabi, Saudi Arabia’s first and only vegan restaurant offering a scientific and mindful approach to food.

Almutlaq brings 11 years of real estate and business transformation expertise to the food and beverage industry. With the country’s first vegan restaurant, Almutlaq has made a bold statement for the Kingdom.

She also serves as the director of human resources and administration at Almutlaq Real Estate Investment Co., where she directs, oversees and coordinates human resources activities through efficient implementation of operational HR processes. The role includes employment, compensation, labor relations, benefits, training, employee services, appraisal systems, succession planning and yearly training.

With a degree in psychology from the American University of Paris, she has also studied yoga, life coaching and nutrition, certified by the International Nutrition Network and hypnotherapy.

Almutlaq became inspired by Ayurveda, an ancient medical healing modality that helped her understand the power of food and the connection between mind and body. This experience drove her to launch Wabi Sabi in the Kingdom. By September 2022, two new branches will open in Sharjah and Mirdif, expanding its presence in the UAE.

Wabi Sabi has a wellness center, restaurant and retail venue. Boutique, its retail arm, promotes nutritional supplements, jewelry, clothing, and beauty treatments featuring small and ethical brands. It also sells brands such as Alo Yoga, 001 Skincare London, Organic Olivia and Beauty Bites.

Local farmers, producers brew up a storm at Saudi Coffee Festival
  • A screen featuring videos of the “Year of Saudi Coffee 2022” activities and achievements was also showcased
JEDDAH: The Saudi Coffee Festival at the Jeddah Superdome introduced visitors to the Kingdom’s coffee story, and a whole new world of delicious drinks and flavors.

It ran from Oct. 6 to 8, highlighting Saudi coffee’s cultural heritage and increasing its global and local presence. The festival, which was organized by the Culinary Arts Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Quality of Life Program, was one of the activities of the “Year of Saudi Coffee 2022” initiative.

Visitors were met at the entrance with a small cup of Saudi coffee before they started their cultural journey.

The festival was divided into four different sections. The first, “Finjal Al-Daif,” consisted of the green museum that focused on the cultivation of coffee bean plants and the tools used in farming. There was also a museum displaying antiques and valuable items used in coffee consumption. Visitors also discovered different kinds of dallah, a traditional coffee pot, including one used by the late King Faisal.

A screen featuring videos of the “Year of Saudi Coffee 2022” activities and achievements was also showcased.

The most important area in this section was the kid’s area, which focused on teaching children about the diverse and rich culture of Saudi Arabia.

Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission, said: “We are educating everyone on the Saudi coffee culture and shedding light on one of our heritage ingredients — the Saudi Khawlani coffee beans. The festival serves as a platform for spreading awareness about Saudi coffee and promoting the private sector investment in our coffee and heritage.”

The second section, “Fiinjal Al-Kaif,” held coffee exhibitors and experts explaining the different kinds of Saudi beans cultivated across the Kingdom along with a special tasting experience.

This section brought together key players from the Saudi coffee industry, owners of coffee shops and roasteries who shared their love for coffee with the visitors. There were also many interactive experiences arranged for the visitors where they were taught about the various types of Saudi coffee beans and the special tools and utensils used in making the coffee. Guests were also introduced to the recipes from the Kingdom’s various regions, giving them an authentic insight into the different sweets or dates that accompany coffees from their respective region.

Speaking to Arab News, Esmail Almalki, founder of Ghosn Algod, an online coffee trading platform that sells authentic Saudi Khawlani coffee from the mountains of Jazan, said: “I am very excited to be part of the festival and glad that it has grabbed the attention of the people in Saudi coffee.”

A native of Al-Dayer Bani Malek province, Almalki owns many farms and tries to help other farmers around him by marketing and selling their products through his online store to the people who love specialty coffee. The store was created to produce high-quality Khawlani beans, which coffee connoisseurs hold in high regard.

“This unique opportunity presented by the Ministry of Culture helps an online platform like us to interact with customers since most of the work is done online,” he added.

Al-Mohanad Al-Marwai, co-founder and CEO of the Arabian Coffee Institute, said that they were using the event to spread awareness about all aspects of the coffee sector. “During the festival, we conducted different workshops to persuade the people to recognize coffee as different than out of the box strategy. Everyone thinks coffee is basically copying or tasting. But we wanted to take people out of the box in terms of evaluating coffee in a professional manner and provided them with some free informative sessions during the three days of the festival.”

He added: “We are focused heavily on sensory performance, sensory marketing, neurosensory as neuromarketing. We are training the participants to understand the ways to open a successful coffee business and start a failed business in the coffee industry. One of the workshops was on the coffee roastery trending business.”

He believes that the trend of roastery is becoming dangerous not only for the market but also for the people who are investing in the market. “With the right guidance to everyone involved in the coffee industry achieving success will be much easier.”

Along with Rakan Alsuwaydi, a senior training specialist, and Mohammed Abughazalah, co-founder of the Arabian Coffee Institute, Al-Marwai gave three workshops and sessions each day covering all the aspects of the industry, starting from the perception of the product, logo, coffee cup and the coffee itself.

Before the third section, “Finjal Al-Saif,” which featured a series of coffee dialogue and panel discussions, workshops and training, a storyteller tent hosted prominent introduced visitors to traditional coffee stories from days gone by.

The “Finjal Al-Saif” section provided a specialized platform to encourage and train those interested in Saudi coffee.

Sultan Al-Sudairi, program developer at the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, told Arab News: “With our participation in the festival, we aim to basically preserve and maintain traditional arts by infusing coffee elements to it and engage with the community in preparing these crafts.”

A series of workshops on creating metal-based accessories for dallah and carving traditional Saudi motifs on the gypsum material was organized by the institute.

COFE, the e-commerce app, presented several workshops to teach people the techniques to get the most out of their coffee, showing them the process from bean to cup.

The first workshop helped the participants prepare the perfect cup of Saudi coffee with spices from various regions, bringing out the scent and flavor.

The second workshop centered around educating people on the wealth of flavor and taste that is hidden in Saudi coffee beans and what they can do to really create a cup of rich specialty coffee.

The festival’s collaboration with Pur Gahwa, which is a local brand, highlighted the importance of its partnership with Saudi farmers, who form an integral part of the growing chain of Saudi coffee.

COFE vendors and workshops at the festival gave people the true flavor of everything COFE stands for: Bringing together coffee communities everywhere.

