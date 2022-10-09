Three men face murder charge after stabbing near UK mosque

LONDON: Three men have been charged with murder by British police a week after Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz was fatally stabbed outside the Jamiah Masjid & Institute in Coventry, England.
The 52-year-old was knifed on Oct. 2, dying in hospital soon after the attack.
Adam Razaaq, 20, Hasnian Razaaq, 23, and Mohammed Faisal, 29, are set to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court next Saturday.
The three men, from Halesowen and Birmingham, have been bailed.
West Midlands Police, which has oversight of Coventry and the surrounding area, said that the men had also been charged with attempted murder after another man was found with a knife wound at the mosque fight.
Nawaz was knifed to death during a fight involving a large group of men, some armed with knives, with the police called out to calm the situation.
Nawaz’s family issued a statement thanking the emergency services for their “tireless effort trying to save our father.”
North Korea fires more missiles, seventh launch in two weeks
Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have ramped up combined naval exercises in recent weeks, infuriating Pyongyang
Pyongyang has fired an intermediate range ballistic missile over Japan last week
Updated 09 October 2022
AFP
SEOUL: North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea early Sunday, Seoul’s military said, the seventh such launch in two weeks, just hours after a nuclear-powered American aircraft carrier wrapped up joint drills off the Korean peninsula.
Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have ramped up combined naval exercises in recent weeks, infuriating Pyongyang, which sees them as rehearsals for invasion and justifies its blitz of missile launches as necessary “countermeasures.”
With talks long stalled, Pyongyang has doubled down on its banned weapons programs, firing an intermediate range ballistic missile over Japan last week, with officials and analysts warning it has completed preparations for another nuclear test.
South Korea’s military said Sunday it had “detected two short-range ballistic missiles between 0148 and 0158 (1648-1658 GMT) fired from the Munchon area in Kangwon province toward the East Sea,” referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.
The missiles “flew approximately 350 kilometers (217 miles) at an altitude of 90 kilometers,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, calling the launches a “serious provocation.”
Tokyo also confirmed the launches, with the coast guard saying the missiles had landed outside the Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
Japanese senior vice defense minister Toshiro Ino said Tokyo was analysising the missiles, adding that “either one of them has the possibility of being a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).”
Seoul said last month it had detected signs the North was preparing to fire an SLBM, a weapon Pyongyang last tested in May.
The US military’s Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that they were “consulting closely with our allies and partners,” adding that the launch highlighted the “destabilising” nature of North Korea’s missile programs.
North Korea’s missile tests usually aim to develop new capabilities, but its recent launches, “from different locations at different times of day, may be intended to demonstrate military readiness,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
“This is not merely for self-defense and deterrence as Pyongyang claims,” Easley told AFP.
“The Kim regime is trying to coerce Seoul, Tokyo and Washington to abandon their trilateral security cooperation.”
The recent spate of launches is part of a record year of weapons tests by isolated North Korea, which leader Kim Jong Un last month declared an “irreversible” nuclear power, effectively ending the possibility of denuclearization talks.
In response to the growing threat from the North, Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have ramped up joint military drills, including with the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and its strike group, which was redeployed to the area last week.
On Thursday Seoul’s military said it had scrambled 30 fighter jets after 12 North Korean warplanes staged a rare formation flight and apparant air-to-surface firing drills.
Go Myong-hyun, a researcher at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said North Korea was trying to claim that the nature of its sanctions-busting weapons tests were the same as the defensive joint drills between the allies.
“North Korea is trying to give equivalence through its continued missile launches,” he told AFP.
Analysts say Pyongyang is emboldened to continue its weapons testing, confident that gridlock at the United Nations will protect it from further sanctions.
Last week, the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting to discuss Pyongyang’s launch over Japan, which officials and analysts said was a Hwasong-12 that likely traveled the longest horizontal distance of any North Korean test.
But at the meeting, North Korea’s longtime ally and economic benefactor China blamed Washington for provoking the spate of launches, with Deputy Chinese ambassador to the UN Geng Shuang accusing the United States of “poisoning the regional security environment.”
US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield called for the “strengthening” of existing sanctions on North Korea, something China and Russia vetoed in May.
The council has been divided on responding to Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions for months, with Russia and China on the sympathetic side and the rest of the council pushing for punishment.
“To Kim’s benefit, there are other contingencies occupying the slate of US policymakers, which involve his two primary backers, Russia and China,” Soo Kim, an analyst at the RAND Corporation, told AFP.
“So we’re not likely to see Moscow or Beijing supporting the US on the North Korea issue anytime soon,” she said. “If anything, the two countries may have an even greater motivation to not help the US right now.”
Officials in Seoul and Washington have been warning for months that Pyongyang will also conduct another nuclear test, likely after China’s Communist Party Congress later this month.
“A flurry of missile tests like the one we’ve seen could indicate a build-up to a nuclear test, but predicting the timing with any precision is quite challenging,” US-based security analyst Ankit Panda told AFP.
“A test can take place almost immediately after Kim orders one.”
US says failed rocket attack targeted American troops in Syria
The 107 mm rocket failed to impact anything inside the Rumalyn Landing Zone US compound in northeast Syria.
Central Command did not say who it believed might be responsible for the failed attack
Updated 09 October 2022
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The US military said late on Saturday that unidentified forces fired a rocket at a compound in Syria hosting US troops and partnered local forces, but failed to cause any injuries or damage.
The military, in a short statement, said the 107 mm rocket failed to impact anything inside the Rumalyn Landing Zone US compound in northeast Syria.
“Additional rockets were found at the launch site,” said the US military’s Central Command, which oversees US troops in the Middle East.
Central Command did not say who it believed might be responsible for the failed attack.
It came just two days after a rare US helicopter raid on a government-held village in Syria’s northeast killed a Daesh militant on Thursday, followed hours later by a separate US air strike later that killed two other militants.
US forces first deployed into Syria during the Obama administration’s campaign against Daesh, partnering with a Kurdish-led group called the Syrian Democratic Forces. There are about 900 US troops in Syria, most of them in the east.
Still, Washington has blamed Iran-backed militias for attacks on American troops in recent months. Those Iran-backed forces established a foothold in Syria while fighting in support of President Bashar Assad during Syria’s civil war.
One man said in a video that his daughter had been poisoned and tested positive for cocaine at a private laboratory
State prosecutor’s office says 15 toxicology exams tested so far had all come out negative for illicit drugs, but more tests will be done
Updated 09 October 2022
Reuters
MEXICO CITY: At least 57 students were poisoned by an unidentified substance in a rural secondary school in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, according to local authorities.
The mass poisoning on Friday was the third at Chiapas schools reported in local media over the past two weeks, spooking students and prompting outrage from parents.
The Mexican Social Security Institute said Friday that 57 teenage students in the rural community of Bochil had arrived at a local hospital with symptoms of poisoning. One student in a “delicate” condition was transferred to a hospital in the state’s capital while the rest were stable, the institute said.
Authorities did not speculate on a cause, but local news outlets said some parents believe the students were exposed to contaminated water or food.
“We are outraged by these events,” leaders of Bochil said in a statement, adding that they are collaborating with a state prosecutor’s investigation.
Videos circulating on social media showed a chaotic scene in which adults carrying teenagers in school uniforms rushed through a hospital hallway amid anxious shouting.
The state prosecutor’s office said on social media on Saturday that it had conducted 15 toxicology exams which had all come out negative for illicit drugs, after reports circulated in local media and on social media that students had tested positive for cocaine.
In a Facebook video on Saturday, dozens of parents gathered at the basketball court of the secondary school, passing a microphone around as they demanded answers from authorities while over a dozen police, some with shields, looked on.
One man in the video said his daughter had been poisoned and tested positive for cocaine at a private laboratory, along with other students.
The state prosecutor’s office said it would continue testing students but did not respond to questions about the prior poisoning events
Since Sept. 23, local media have reported two previous cases of mass poisoning in the city of Tapachula, affecting dozens of students.
The attack in the north of Djibouti was carried out by the Front for the Restoration of Unity and Democracy, said Alexis Mohammed, an adviser to President Ismail Omar Guelleh
Updated 09 October 2022
Reuters
NAIROBI, Kenya: Seven Djiboutian troops have been killed in clashes between the army and an armed opposition group, a presidential adviser said on Saturday.
Djibouti, home to one of East Africa’s major ports as well as US and Chinese military bases, has faced sporadic violence, usually sparked by protests against the government of President Ismail Omar Guelleh.
The latest attack in the north of the country was carried out on Thursday night by the Front for the Restoration of Unity and Democracy, said Alexis Mohammed, an adviser to Guelleh.
A spokesperson for FRUD, made up of members of the ethnic Afari community, denied being involved in the attack, and instead blamed a splinter group.
FRUD, formed in 1991, signed a peace deal with the government in 1994, when it split into two groups with one staying out of the accord.
Assailants attacked an army post in an area called Garabtissan in Tadjourah region on Thursday night, leading to the deaths and an unspecified number of injuries, Mohammed said.
“The barbaric act perpetrated ... by a terrorist group against our army established in the north of the country will not go unpunished,” he said.
FRUD Spokesperson Ibrahim Hamabou Hassan said in a statement the violence was “unjustifiable,” and accused an armed splinter group run by former military soldiers of carrying it out.
The last attack by FRUD was in January 2021, when one policeman was killed, Mohammed said.
Hate crimes, rising Islamophobia belie Canada’s image of tolerance
Six teens were recently charged with assaulting a 15-year-old Syrian orphan who had come as a refugee
Hate crimes rose from 2020 to 2021 in what is thought to be an accepting nation
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News
DUBAI/RIYADH: “There’s no racism in Canada,” is a phrase commonly used to describe Canada’s tolerant and pleasant nature, but a string of hate crimes, mass killings and racism against ethnicities erodes the nation’s picture-perfect image.
Canada’s official government website states that diversity and inclusion are cornerstones of Canadian identity, a source of social and economic strength. The image of Canadians in the world’s eye is primarily positive, warm, generous, polite, always saying please, thank you and sorry. The London-based Legatum Institute also listed the country as the most tolerant in the world in 2015.
However, a lurking darkness behind Canada’s gilded image is slowly seeping into public view as discriminatory, Islamophobic, anti-Semitic and racist acts are on the rise.
Last week, six Canadian youths were charged with multiple hate crimes after assaulting a young Syrian refugee. The assault, recorded on video and shared widely on social media, occurred on Sept. 8 near Gloucester High School in Ottawa. In the video, the 15-year-old Syrian orphan can be seen surrounded by other young boys, one ripping a necklace from his neck before he is pushed to the floor and punched and kicked.
The six face charges, including robbery, conspiracy to commit an indictable offense, and intimidation.
Outwardly, Canada does have a welcoming policy of accepting refugees. Around one-fifth of the country’s population is foreign-born, and Canada has taken in more than one million refugees since 1980, according to UNCHR.
However, not all Canadians are so welcoming of refugees, particularly when it comes to those from the Middle East. A May 2022 survey by the Angus Reid Institute found that only 35 percent of Canadians support accepting more refugees from Afghanistan, and only 31 percent support taking in Syrians.
The attack on the Syrian youth is far from an isolated incident, and the past decade has seen intolerance against Muslims on the rise in Canada. In September 2014, a group of Muslim students at Ontario’s Queen’s University was attacked by men yelling racial slurs. In May 2016, a student of Iranian origin at Western University in Ontario was assaulted by a perpetrator who called him an “Arab.”
In January 2017, an armed man attacked the Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec, leaving six dead and 19 wounded. Three years later, a volunteer at the International Muslim Organization was stabbed in Toronto.
Many Muslim women wearing headscarves have also been subjected to verbal and physical attacks; in December 2020, two Muslim women wearing headscarves were verbally and physically assaulted by a man in Edmonton.
Last year, an entire family — 77-year-old Talat Afzaal, her son, 46-year-old Salman, his wife, 44-year-old Madiha, 15-year-old Yumna, and nine-year-old Fayez — were struck by a pickup truck in London, Ontario. All but Fayez died, and police later said that the perpetrator had Islamophobic motives.
In March, worshippers at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Center were shocked to find a man entering the mosque and spraying bear spray toward the 20 worshippers, but they were quick to subdue the hatchet-wielding attacker.
The government agency Statistics Canada conducted a study in August 2022, revealing that the number of documented Islamophobic attacks rose from 84 in 2020 to 144 in 2021.
Racist and xenophobic attacks in Canada may be justified in the minds of those with a propensity to commit hate crimes by Canadian government policies. Since 2010, local and national governments have attempted to implement laws banning the headscarf. In 2017, the National Assembly of Quebec passed a law prohibiting wearing face coverings while giving or receiving services from the state — essentially meaning that women who wear the niqab or burqa could no longer work in government offices or even use public transportation.
Surveys in 2017 by Ipsos and the Angus Reid Institute found that 76 percent of Quebecers and 70 percent of Canadians outside of Quebec supported the law or one similar to it.
Though Muslims are the most disliked group in Canada (by 28 percent of Canadians, according to a 2016 FORUM poll), they are not the only victims swept up in the tide of hate sweeping the country. The number of hate crimes overall increased from 2,646 in 2020 to 3,360 in 2021, according to Statistics Canada, and attacks targeting Jews rose by 47 percent in the same period.
Hateful rhetoric has even spread beyond religious minorities and the foreign-born. Though the US has often been singled out in terms of its horrific treatment of Native Americans — called First Nations people in Canada — Canada’s track record is not much better. Last year, a mass grave containing 215 indigenous children, some as young as three, was discovered at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.
The “cultural genocide,” described by a National Truth and Reconciliation Commission, created as part of a government apology and settlement over the schools, marks a dark chapter in Canadian history.
Indigenous people of Canada suffered greatly in these schools, with many exposed to mental, physical and sexual abuse as schoolteachers attempted to assimilate them, forcing them to convert to Christianity and forbidding them from using their indigenous names and language or wearing traditional clothing. Many thousands also died from lack of adequate medical care.
Though decades have passed since the last residential schools were shut down, and the government of Canada’s website states that it supports “Indigenous peoples’ right to self-determination, including the right to freely pursue their economic, political, social, and cultural development,” First Nations people in Canada continue to be victimized.
In Canada, a settler colonial state, systemic racism is deeply rooted in the country’s policies, processes and system. This means tht the systems were designed to benefit white colonists while disadvantaging the indigenous populations who had lived there before colonialism.
According to Statistics Canada, more than one-third of those subjected to sexual or physical violence while under the government’s care were indigenous. According to a Human Rights Watch report from 2013, hundreds of indigenous women and girls have been murdered or gone missing across the country over the past decades. The report also documented at least ten incidents in which Canadian policy violated the rights of indigenous women and girls.
Canada’s image as a clean, tolerant, accepting nation is belied by the strong undercurrent of hate and intolerance, which has only risen in the country. To its credit, in 2017, the 42nd Canadian Parliament passed Motion 103, which stated that the members of the House of Commons called on Canada’s government to condemn Islamophobia and carry out studies on how to reduce racism and discrimination.
Though the bill passed, it sparked many protests, with anti-Muslim and far-right groups organizing against it. The MP who introduced the bill, Iqra Khalid, reportedly received tens of thousands of hateful emails after proposing the bill.
Last year, the Canadian government hosted a national summit on Islamophobia and announced its intention to declare Jan. 29 as a day of remembrance for the Quebec City mosque attack.
Though Canadian Muslims welcomed the pressing of charges against the perpetrators of the attack on the 15-year-old Syrian refugee, they say that there is still a lot to be done for Canada’s reality to align with its squeaky-clean image.
Speaking to CBC Canada in September last year, former National Council of Canadian Muslims CEO Mustafa Farooq said: “What Canadians should keep in mind is that these (policies) are unfortunately somewhat of a drop in the bucket scenario in terms of actually solving the problem.”