Troublesome English, Welsh football fans blocked from travel before Qatar World Cup

Troublesome English, Welsh football fans blocked from travel before Qatar World Cup
The Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar's capital Doha can be seen ahead of the FIFA football World Cup 2022. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Troublesome English, Welsh football fans blocked from travel before Qatar World Cup

Troublesome English, Welsh football fans blocked from travel before Qatar World Cup
  • “We will not let the behavior of a minority of lawbreakers tarnish what will be an exciting tournament,” says UK home secretary
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Over 1,000 English and Welsh football fans with civil orders banning them from attending sports stadiums due to illegal behavior have been told to hand in their passports ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Some 1,308 fans from the two countries, both of which have qualified for the tournament and will play in the same group, will be blocked from traveling to the Gulf amid fears that hooliganism could disrupt the tournament.

From Oct. 14, the Home Office said that it will bring in new rules to prevent “any supporter who has previously caused trouble and is deemed likely to do so again” from traveling to Qatar.

“We will not let the behavior of a minority of lawbreakers tarnish what will be an exciting tournament,” said Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

The Home Office said in a statement that the 1,308 fans subject to banning orders will “be forced to hand their UK passports over to police” ahead of the World Cup, which runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

Banning orders are issued to football fans who are convicted of a football-related criminal offense, which often includes violence and hooliganism.

The department added that those who do not comply with the rules or travel to Qatar could face up to six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

The Home Office will be running additional checks at air and sea ports to prevent anyone under a banning order from sneaking out of the country and heading to Qatar.

“Violence, abuse and disorder is not tolerated here, and this criminal behavior will not be tolerated at the World Cup which is why we are taking this firm approach,” Braverman added.

Topics: World Cup Qatar English Welsh

UAE Pro League review: Ali Mabkhout shines in Al-Jazira's dramatic 3-3 draw with Sharjah

UAE Pro League review: Ali Mabkhout shines in Al-Jazira’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Sharjah
Updated 09 October 2022
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League review: Ali Mabkhout shines in Al-Jazira’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Sharjah

UAE Pro League review: Ali Mabkhout shines in Al-Jazira’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Sharjah
  • Andriy Yarmolenko leads Al-Ain to victory over Dibba, while Al-Wahda’s Pizzi scores goal of the round
Updated 09 October 2022
Matt Monaghan

Spoils were shared in the epic summit clash between Al-Jazira and Sharjah, Andriy Yarmolenko showcased his class for Al-Ain and there was further frustration for Leonardo Jardim’s Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club in the ADNOC Pro League’s memorable matchweek five.

Jazira icon Ali Mabkhout shone bright with a brace amid the galaxy of stars in Friday’s sensational 3-3 draw at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, while Greece centerback Kostas Manolas was culpable for two goals during an evening to forget.

Ukraine technician Yarmolenko, meanwhile, conjured an instinctive sixth-minute finish in the Boss’ 2-0 victory at winless Dibba Al-Fujairah, which had dispensed with head coach Zoran Popovic post-match and hired Gregory Dufrennes.

UAE forward Fabio De Lima’s hattrick propelled Al-Wasl into second courtesy of their 4-0 rout of Al-Dhafra, Belgium defender Jason Denayer’s first Shabab Al-Ahli start produced only a dispiriting goalless stalemate with Ittihad Kalba and Al-Wahda’s impressive 4-0 thrashing of Al-Nasr gifting manager Manolo Jimenez a sparkling return to the capital.

Ajman earned consecutive wins with the 2-0 dispensing of Baniyas and Khor Fakkan secured their opening three points in a consummate 3-0 defeat of promoted Al-Bataeh.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action:

Player of the week: Ali Mabkhout (Al-Jazira)

Household names who counted Barcelona, Roma, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus among their former employers stood in opposition.

Yet, there can be no discussion about who remains the UAE top flight’s outstanding performer.

Mabkhout topped the bill during a rollercoaster heavyweight contest, played at furious tempo.

Sharjah will bemoan individual errors and Jazira will hail individual brilliance. There seemed little to separate these challengers in what could be a title race for the ages.

A first-half double moved the UAE’s top scorer onto – an Erling Haaland-esque – nine goals in five matches this term and record-extending 190 career goals in his nation’s top flight. To contextualize the achievement, it is one more goal than Saudi Arabia’s lionized center forward Majed Abdullah achieved at Al-Nassr in league competition during the 20th century.

Mabkhout buzzed around the park from kick-off, energized by sonorous support via packed stands. Within moments of Spain center forward Paco Alcacer’s header for the visitors, he ghosted behind a bewildered Manolas and volleyed into the corner.

A nerveless dinked finished followed almost 10 minutes later from Manolas’ slapdash back-pass. Teammate Abdullah Ramadan’s deflected free kick and Brazilian forward Caio’s double completed the scoring.

Mabkhout has played with, and against, a series of celebrated footballers. This gem of Asian football continues to prove a cut above — no matter the company.

Goal of the week: Pizzi (Al-Wahda)

These are curious times at Wahda.

Their 4-0 victory at Bataeh under Carlos Carvalhal was immediately followed by another 4-0 triumph versus Nasr under successor Jimenez, the Spaniard who guided them to a forgettable fifth in the 2019-20 season.

There was, though, a greater exuberance to this display. Set-pieces dominated the previous weekend, while Saturday was about style.

This was the case for Pizzi’s beguiling 90th-minute conclusion. The former Benfica skipper exchanged exuberant flicked one-twos with Egypt debutant Ahmed Refaat, before lashing in an opening goal in claret from just inside the penalty box.

A rancorous start to 2022-23 could yet come good if this standard is maintained.

They must be at their best on Saturday when Al-Ain welcome them to a hostile Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. The champions are unlikely to let ceding of 60 percent possession go unpunished, unlike Nasr.

Recreation of the interplay for Pizzi’s fine effort could, though, make all the difference.

Coach of the week: Abdulaziz Al-Anbari (Khor Fakkan)

The Saqr bin Mohammed al Qassimi Stadium support waited patiently for this moment.

Khor Fakkan’s talented side had taken one point from four prior outings, despite being newly led by the 2018-19 title winner in Abdulaziz Al-Anbari.

The top flight’s sole UAE custodian was, finally, left overjoyed by Saturday’s fine result against disrupters Bataeh.

Portuguese winger Aylton Boa Morte, the resigned Ramon Lopes and rapid Brazilian forward Juninho got on the scoresheet. But this result was truly vital to their coach.

Al-Anbari’s lifelong attachment to Sharjah — where he lifted silverware as a player and manager — was cut short last winter amid a degradation of results. The ex-UAE midfielder’s reputation required rehabilitation.

It was essential his next post was chosen wisely. Ambitious Khor Fakkan could be an apt pick.

Manolas must react to reality check

Sharjah or their elite centerback recruit did not envisage this start when contracts were signed last month.

From Manolas’ leaked interaction with a lion which went viral to Friday’s horror show at Jazira, it has been a chastening introduction.

Performances on the pitch from the former Olympiacos star will always take prominence. The latest was a torrid one in defense, but the King will hold onto promise about the extra dimension he can bring to build-up play.

Manolas was procured to dominate big nights. The 31-year-old’s career has included the famous Roma “Romantada” against Barcelona, selection for World Cup 2014, Rome derbies and Napoli’s pursuit of glory.

But he was still dissected by a razor-sharp Mabkhout.

Question marks about concentration emerged. Was he also prepared for the opposition presented?

A return to defensive fundamentals is essential. So, too, repetition of the wonderful, 40-yard assist for Caio which few are capable of.

Manolas’ ability is unquestionable. But he would not be the ADNOC Pro League’s first stellar name to stutter.

A positive response is critical when on-song Wasl come to town for matchweek six.

Topics: UAE Pro League Al Jazira

Verstappen retains F1 world title after dramatic Japan victory

Verstappen retains F1 world title after dramatic Japan victory
Updated 09 October 2022
AFP

Verstappen retains F1 world title after dramatic Japan victory

Verstappen retains F1 world title after dramatic Japan victory
  • The race got off to a chaotic start in heavy rain, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Williams’ Alex Albon exiting on the first lap prompting a safety care
  • Red Bull’s Verstappen crossed the line first and he was then awarded the title when second-place finisher Charles Leclerc was given a five-second penalty
Updated 09 October 2022
AFP

SUZUKA, JAPAN: Max Verstappen was declared Formula One world champion Sunday after winning a dramatic rain-shortened Japanese Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s Verstappen crossed the line first and he was then awarded the title when second-place finisher Charles Leclerc was given a five-second penalty, dropping him to third.

The result gave Verstappen an unassailable 113-point lead in the championship, making him only the third driver after Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel to clinch the title with four races to spare.

Ferrari’s Leclerc finished the race second in front of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, but he was hit with a penalty after squeezing Perez wide and leaving the track in a late surge for the line.

Verstappen was informed he had retained his title midway through the post-race TV interview, and even the driver himself was not sure if he had sealed the deal.

“It’s a crazy feeling of course as I didn’t expect it when I crossed the line,” said a shell-shocked Verstappen.

“Was it going to be half points? I didn’t know how many points I was going to get. I was happy with the race we had.”

The race got off to a chaotic start in heavy rain, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Williams’ Alex Albon exiting on the first lap prompting a safety care.

A red flag soon followed and forced the drivers to wait for more than an hour before the action restarted, again under a safety car.

Verstappen resumed with a lead over Leclerc and Perez, and extended it as conditions gradually improved.

Verstappen has won 12 of 18 races in 2022 and thanked his team for an “incredible” year.

“The first (championship) is a little more emotional, the second one is beautiful,” he said.

“It’s been a special year, and you need to remind yourself as these kind of years you don’t have very often.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said Verstappen had “grown” as a driver.

“Carrying that No. 1 this year, he’s done it with a lot of pride,” he said.

Topics: Max Verstappen Formula 1

Lopez-Chacarra wins LIV Golf Bangkok by three strokes

Lopez-Chacarra wins LIV Golf Bangkok by three strokes
Updated 09 October 2022
AP

Lopez-Chacarra wins LIV Golf Bangkok by three strokes

Lopez-Chacarra wins LIV Golf Bangkok by three strokes
  • Ex-Oklahoma State player Lopez-Chacarra, who turned professional to play on the LIV series, led after the second round and was among three who led after the first
Updated 09 October 2022
AP

BANGKOK: Former top amateur Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra shot a final-round 69 and won the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok by three strokes over Patrick Reed on Sunday.

Lopez-Chacarra had a three-round, 19-under total of 197 after the storm-delayed finish on the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club course north of Bangkok.

Reed shot a closing 67 while Paul Casey (65), Richard Bland (68) and Sihwan Kim (68) were tied for third, four shots behind Lopez-Chacarra.

Ex-Oklahoma State player Lopez-Chacarra, who turned professional to play on the LIV series, led after the second round and was among three who led after the first.

The two-time first-team All-American was No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking before he signed a three-year contract with the Saudi-backed LIV tour.

Topics: sport golf

Al-Tai's Knowledge Musona voted Roshn League Team player of the week

Al-Tai’s Knowledge Musona voted Roshn League Team player of the week
Updated 09 October 2022
Khaled Alarafah

Al-Tai’s Knowledge Musona voted Roshn League Team player of the week

Al-Tai’s Knowledge Musona voted Roshn League Team player of the week
  • The Zimbabwean rated 9.4 by SofaScore after his hat trick against Al-Khaleej in round 6 of the season
Updated 09 October 2022
Khaled Alarafah

Al-Tai’s Knowledge Musona has been voted Roshn Saudi League player of the week by statistical website SofaScore after a match-winning performance against Al-Khaleej in round six of the season.

The 32-year-old Zimbabwean striker received a rating of 9.4 out of 10 after scoring a hat trick in the 3-0 win on Oct. 6.

The team of the week included Al-Tai goalkeeper Victor Braga, defenders Sultan Al-Ghannam (Al-Nassr), Darko Velkovski (Al-Ettifaq), Hassan Tambakti (Al-Shabab) and Yousef Al-Shammari (Al-Batin), whose two-goal contribution enabled his team to claim their first point of the season.

The midfield is made up of Musab Al-Juwayr (Al-Hilal), Igor Coronado (Al-Ittihad), and Adam Maher (Damac), while in attack Andre Carrillo (Al-Hilal) and Hillal Soudani (Damac) join player-of-the-week Musona.

The next round of the Roshn Saudi League will take place on Monday and Tuesday, with most eyes firmly on leaders Al-Shabab’s clash with champions Al-Hilal coming up first in the week.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League

Djokovic reaches Astana final and brink of 90th title after Medvedev retirement

Djokovic reaches Astana final and brink of 90th title after Medvedev retirement
Updated 09 October 2022
AFP

Djokovic reaches Astana final and brink of 90th title after Medvedev retirement

Djokovic reaches Astana final and brink of 90th title after Medvedev retirement
  • Djokovic will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final as he bids for a 90th ATP title
Updated 09 October 2022
AFP

ASTANA KAZAKHSTAN: Novak Djokovic reached the final of the ATP tournament in Astana on Saturday as opponent Daniil Medvedev surprisingly retired at the end of the second set.

With the score at 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), Medvedev called it quits before the deciding set, with even Djokovic initially appearing surprised.

“It’s the second time in my life I retired like this with a pulled muscle,” Medvedev said. “So here, on the second point of the tiebreak, I felt a little bit (of a) strange pop in my adductor.

“I first thought maybe it is cramp and after the point I was like, ‘No, probably not a cramp.’ 

“And during the tiebreak, I felt I can play like five, 10 more points but that’s it. If I play one more set, you can do it, but you can probably miss half a year instead of one month.”

Djokovic will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final as he bids for a 90th ATP title.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion has won seven of his nine meetings with the Greek, including in last year’s French Open final.

Medvedev became the first player to take a set off Djokovic in a singles event since Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final.

Djokovic levelled a dramatic match, in which both players were near their very best, in a tense tiebreak.

But Medvedev signalled that he could not continue, sending Djokovic into his 128th ATP final.

“It was such a close match, particularly in the second set,” added Djokovic of the battle between two former world No. 1s.

“I would probably say he was a better player on the court in both sets.

“I was fighting and trying to find a way. I found a way to win the second, but I’m just sad for the tournament and for these people who were enjoying the battle, and for Daniil, that it had to end this way.”

Earlier, third seed Tsitsipas beat Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach his sixth final of the season.

“It was not easy, being a set down,” said Tsitsipas. “To have to deal with a very good opponent on the other side of the net made it an extremely physical battle.

“I am pleased with myself for being so determined to make it work so well.”

A break in the opening game of the match proved enough to give fifth seed Rublev the first set.

But Tsitsipas, who saved five of six break points in the match, improved as the tie went on and he made his move in the 10th game of the second set to force a decider.

The 24-year-old was rock solid again in the third, wrapping up victory after two hours and 10 minutes to take his head-to-head record against Rublev to 6-4.

“My mentality kind of changed,” Tsitsipas added. “I played with more of an aggressive game style and didn’t have anything by luck.”

Topics: Novak Djokovic ATP Astana Open

