Where We Are Going Today: Lily

Wake up and smell the roses, the saying goes, but a cafe in Alkhobar wants you to smell the flowers — and the coffee.

Lily Flowers and Cafe opened several years ago near gate 3 in the popular Mall of Dhahran, offering customers the chance to enjoy a cup and choose a bouquet in one stop.

Earlier this year, the cafe moved its fresh flower kiosk to a separate shop near gate 5 in the mall.

A short drive away, in the trendy Alkhobar City Walk, a more sophisticated version of Lily has opened — a glam cafe with intricate design, a broader menu, and a host of flavors and scents at customers’ fingertips.

Their iced Spanish latte, served in a smaller cup, is one of the better ones I have tasted in the Kingdom.

Pastries and cake slices are fresh and delightful. I like their donut coated in zataar with chocolate filling.

Lily’s latest cafe in bloom is in Riyadh at the View Mall, and is a fine addition to the capital’s growing cafe scene. Soft opening hours are from 3 p.m. until midnight.

Follow on Instagram @lily_flowers_and_cafe and @lily_fresh_flowers for opening hours and deals.

Flowers can be shipped online, and a selection of vases, fun boxes and gift packages, including some with coffee, is available for all occasions.