Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia is open for diplomacy, says foreign ministry

Russia is open for diplomacy, says foreign ministry
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. (AFP/File)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Russia is open for diplomacy, says foreign ministry

Russia is open for diplomacy, says foreign ministry
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia is open for diplomacy, but Washington’s encouragement of Ukraine’s “bellicose mood” complicates diplomatic efforts to solve the conflict, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
“We repeat once again specially for the American side: the tasks that we set in Ukraine will be solved,” Zakharova wrote on the ministry website.
“Russia is open for diplomacy and the conditions are well known. The longer Washington encourages Kyiv’s bellicose mood and encourages rather than hinders the terrorist undertakings of Ukrainian saboteurs, the more difficult will be the search for diplomatic solutions.”

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

'We can't stay quiet': Indonesian activists stand in solidarity with Iran's women

‘We can’t stay quiet’: Indonesian activists stand in solidarity with Iran’s women
Updated 8 min 32 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

‘We can’t stay quiet’: Indonesian activists stand in solidarity with Iran’s women

‘We can’t stay quiet’: Indonesian activists stand in solidarity with Iran’s women
  • More protests in Jakarta in October to ‘inspire’ others
  • Female autonomy a critical global issue, insist rights advocates
Updated 8 min 32 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesian activists say they are acting in the interests of humanity by joining the chorus of global solidarity with the Iranian women at the helm of the largest anti-government protests in Iran since 2009.

Protests and public anger in Iran have swollen since mid-September, spreading to as many as 80 cities, following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was arrested by Iran’s morality police on accusations of failing to properly cover her hair.

At the forefront of the weeks-long uprising are Iranian women, who have cast off their legally required head scarves and cut their hair in acts of defiance, sparking a global show of solidarity in support of the demonstrations.

Several Indonesian activists organized a small protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Jakarta earlier this month, where they symbolically laid flowers at the gate and held placards that read “Solidarity for Mahsa Amini.”

“We want to call attention (to the fact) that what happened in Iran is an international issue, an issue for every nation, and in the name of humanity there must be solidarity,” Ririn Sefsani, a women’s rights activist based in Jakarta and one of the solidarity protest organizers, told Arab News.

“The world must step in, there must be global action to stop the violence in Iran,” she added.

“Even though our first action only involved a few people, we felt like we’re already doing something and I hope we’ll inspire other people to do the same.”

Sefsani said she is organizing another protest in solidarity with Iranian women, which will take place later this month. Iranian authorities have escalated their crackdown on demonstrations, reportedly killing dozens of people and arresting prominent activists and journalists. Norway-based Iran Human Rights estimates that at least 185 people have died, including 19 children.

Amnesty International said Iranian security forces are responsible for deaths and injuries across Iran, as troops have fired “live ammunition, metal pellets and tear gas at protesters.”

Some activists said there are some similarities with what is happening in Indonesia, where women and girls in many parts of the country have been subject to dress codes deemed “Islamic” for years. The world’s largest Muslim-majority nation is not an Islamic state and officially recognizes six religions.

However, Human Rights Watch said in a 2022 report that most of Indonesia’s provinces impose “discriminatory and abusive dress codes on women and girls.”

“It’s also important for us to kind of see how this is actually not very much far from our reality in Indonesia,” Anindya Restuviani, program director at Jakarta Feminist, told Arab News. “But even with no similarity with what’s going on in Indonesia, I think it’s important for us to still show solidarity because of intersectionality.”

Restuviani said the international community must “create some kind of accountability” for the perpetrators of violence in Iran. Though multilateral organizations such as the UN are supposed to do something about it, “they choose not to,” she added.

Damaira Pakpahan, a feminist who also co-organized the Jakarta protest, said acts of solidarity “must be done” not only for women in Iran, but for women everywhere.

“Indonesian women are part of the global women community, so there must be global solidarity on issues that oppress women, discriminate against women, and this is an important issue when it comes to women’s bodily autonomy,” Pakpahan said.

“This is part of an international movement in solidarity that has to be done. It’s a call for humanity; we have to do something, we can’t stay quiet.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini Indonesian activists

Philippines makes SIM card registration compulsory in bid to combat scams

Philippines makes SIM card registration compulsory in bid to combat scams
Updated 12 min 50 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippines makes SIM card registration compulsory in bid to combat scams

Philippines makes SIM card registration compulsory in bid to combat scams
  • New law also applies to tens of millions of existing users
  • Fraudsters use texts to offer fake jobs, promises of prize money
Updated 12 min 50 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law a measure making cellphone SIM registration compulsory in a move to fight text scams and online frauds.

The bill was passed last month after a controversial provision requiring social media users to register their real names and phone numbers was dropped.

Under the new law, users will have to show photo identification and complete a registration form with their personal details before buying a SIM card. The measure has been touted as a key step in combating spam and scam text messages, which usually include offers of fake jobs or promises of prize money.

After signing his first law since taking power in June, Marcos said: “This legislation is going to be welcomed by many of our people, especially now with reports of the commission of various crimes using mobile phones, including proliferation of text scams and spam.”

The Philippines’ population of 110 million people relies heavily on mobile devices for various daily needs, and there were more than 156 million cellular mobile connections at the beginning of 2022, data from GSMA Intelligence showed, as many Filipinos use more than one SIM card.

Users often buy prepaid SIM cards over the counter, which are purchased without the buyer giving their name or address.

The new law, which is also set to penalize those who use false information when registering, will be applied to tens of millions of existing users, who have to give their details to the telecom providers within a certain time period or risk being disconnected.

Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy said: “The prescribed time has to be set by the National Telecommunications Commission and (after) consultation with the telcos because they have to prepare the systems.”

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin said the new law will help tackle cybercrimes.

He said: “Telecommunication has been revolutionized extensively over the years, such that even criminal syndicates and terrorist organizations have taken advantage of technology for criminal and terrorist activities.

“They hid behind the comfort of anonymity by using prepaid SIM cards to defraud unsuspecting victims.”

Stephen Cutler, security expert and former FBI legal attache to the Philippines, told Arab News the new law could help reduce scams.

He said: “I don’t know how much it’s going to make a difference, (but) it is better than nothing.

“Scammers are going to scam. And so, just because you have a registered SIM card, I don't think it's going to stop scams. I think it will reduce, but it won't stop.”

Topics: Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. SIM card registration SIM card

UN assembly meets on Ukraine hours after Russian strikes

UN assembly meets on Ukraine hours after Russian strikes
Updated 53 min 21 sec ago
AP

UN assembly meets on Ukraine hours after Russian strikes

UN assembly meets on Ukraine hours after Russian strikes
  • UN assembly gathered to consider a proposed resolution that would condemn the “referendums” and claimed annexations as illegal
  • Russia wanted secret balloting, an unusual move that the assembly rejected, 107-13, with 39 abstentions
Updated 53 min 21 sec ago
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine — a discussion that came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew.
The assembly meeting, planned before Monday’s barrage, was intended to respond to Russia’s purported absorption last month of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The move followed Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” that the Ukrainian government and the West have dismissed as illegitimate.
But countries took the occasion to speak out on the Monday morning rush-hour attacks that hit at least 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital of Kyiv, and killed at least 14 people. Russia said it targeted military and energy facilities. But some of the missiles smashed into civilian areas.
Ukrainian Ambassador Sergey Kyslytsya told the assembly that some of his own close relatives were imperiled and unable to take cover in a bomb shelter.
“The entire world has once again seen the true face of the terrorist state that kills our people,” he said as the debate began. Russia hadn’t yet had its turn to speak.
Earlier Monday, Russia said it was retaliating for what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack Saturday on an important bridge. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak has called the bridge accusation “too cynical even for Russia.”
UN Secretary-General António Guterres was “deeply shocked” by the Russian attacks and spoke Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.
Hours later, the UN assembly gathered to consider a proposed resolution that would condemn the “referendums” and claimed annexations as illegal.
The European Union-led measure also would demand that Moscow “immediately and unconditionally” scrap its purported annexations, call on all countries not to recognize them and insist upon the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Russian forces from all of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory.
A vote is expected later in the week. Russia wanted secret balloting, an unusual move that the assembly rejected, 107-13, with 39 abstentions.
Russia recently vetoed a similar but legally binding UN Security Council resolution that would have condemned the supposed annexations. Under a decision made earlier this year, Security Council vetoes must now be explained in the General Assembly.
The assembly doesn’t allow vetoes and its resolutions aren’t legally binding. During the war, the assembly has voted to demand that Russia withdraw, to blame Moscow for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.
Meanwhile, there has been a stalemate in the Security Council, where Russia is among five countries with veto power.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia UN Ukraine

Show of force in Mozambique's north, but terror threat remains

Show of force in Mozambique’s north, but terror threat remains
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Show of force in Mozambique’s north, but terror threat remains

Show of force in Mozambique’s north, but terror threat remains
  • It has been five years since terrorists affiliated to Daesh launched an insurgency that monitoring groups say has killed more than 4,000 people
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

QUIONGA, Mozambique: A column of brand-new armored vehicles is parked outside what remains of a government building in Quionga, a village in Mozambique’s restive northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Kalashnikovs on their shoulders, Mozambican soldiers stare at the convoy — an unusual sight in this northern settlement, which just a year ago was controlled by insurgents who have wreaked havoc across the region.

Senior Rwandan officers were visiting on Monday.

They arrived to oversee a joint military operation with their more poorly equipped local counterparts, a show of force to impress residents and the journalists accompanying them.

“We can say to a large extent that the insurgents have been defeated,” says Rwanda Defense Force spokesman, Gen. Ronald Rwivanga.

But the display of confidence belies a still precarious security situation in the region. Only last week, the UN warned that the conflict had not subsided.

It has been five years since terrorists affiliated to Daesh launched an insurgency that monitoring groups say has killed more than 4,000 people.

Forces from Rwanda and other African countries, deployed in July 2021 after years of jihadist attacks, have helped Mozambique retake control of much of the province.

The militants had raided Quionga last year, burning down the local government office and setting up shop in the village.

They were using it as a base to carry out attacks on both sides of the nearby Tanzanian border.

Rwandan forces eventually ousted them in August 2021.

A year on, calm has returned to the area, and so have most of Quionga’s inhabitants.

Outside a field hospital for civilians, Rwandan and Mozambican generals pat each other on the shoulder.

Rwandan troops have secured the key districts of Palma and Mocimboa da Praia, formerly terrorist strongholds.

“The only incidents recorded are now isolated attacks involving very few individuals,” says Gen. Rwivanga.

“The insurgents no longer have major bases.”

Yet only last week, conflict tracker ACLED recorded a string of attacks, including the beheading of a farmer, and clashes between the militants and security forces.

Known locally as Al-Shabab, analysts say the terrorist group has splintered into smaller cells and started to stage incursions further south.

“The conflict has now spilled into the neighboring province of Nampula, which witnessed four attacks by armed groups in September affecting at least 47,000 people and displacing 12,000,” the UN said in a statement last week.

Since 2017, almost a million people have been forced to flee their homes because of the fighting, it added.

The government is hoping energy giants will resume work on gas projects in the region, where the largest deposits south of the Sahara were found in 2010.

TotalEnergies halted a $20 billion project last year, after a deadly raid on the coastal town of Palma.

The French oil giant’s base is a heavily protected enclave built on the sandy coast of the Afungi peninsula.

Its powerful neon lights shine through the night, creating a halo that can be seen for miles.

Some excavators are still at work near the shore, where building barges lie waiting to be shipped offshore where the gas extraction is to take place.

Inside the compound, the large dormitories and a high-end gym stand empty.

Mozambican and Rwandan soldiers guarding the facilities, as well as the few employees who remain on site, are instructed not to give interviews.

Rumors at the camp hold that operations could soon resume.

But last month TotalEnergies said that would not happen until “security and safety conditions have been permanently restored in the region.”

The terrorist leaders are yet to be apprehended and the group’s inner working remain a mystery.

“We do not understand how they work and how they manage to entice the population, there is a lack of intelligence,” said Mirko Manzoni, the UN’s special envoy to Mozambique.

Mozambique’s security forces are ill-trained and equipped compared to their Rwandan colleagues — and they are little trusted by locals.

Outside some villages, makeshift checkpoints made of wooden poles are guarded with old rifles. Some soldiers wait for passing vehicles sitting under the vegetation.

“Who are they going to arrest with this? It’s only to tax local people,” said one Rwandan officer on condition of anonymity.

Mozambican forces are responsible for about 20 percent of the incidents reported in the area, according to ACLED.

As AFP visited the village of Mute, residents gathered to discuss the funeral of an old man beaten to death by a soldier.

The EU is training Mozambican troops and Rwanda has also pledged assistance to smoothen a future handover to local forces.

But asked when that might happen, general Rwivanga is evasive.

“I don’t think I can give a timeline, it’s a long process,” he said.

Topics: Mozambique terror threat

US airport websites go offline after being targeted by Russian-speaking hackers

US airport websites go offline after being targeted by Russian-speaking hackers
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

US airport websites go offline after being targeted by Russian-speaking hackers

US airport websites go offline after being targeted by Russian-speaking hackers
  • The 14 websites include that of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
  • The  “hacktivists” are politically motivated to support the Kremlin but ties to Moscow are unknown
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The websites of more than a dozen airports in the US were inaccessible on Monday morning after they were targeted by Russian-speaking hackers, CNN has reported. 

Air travel was not affected by the incident, although some people seeking information may have been inconvenienced.

Chief of Staff at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Kiersten Todt insisted there was “no concern about operations being disrupted,” as he addressed a conference in Sea Island, Georgia.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was among the 14 websites affected. The Los Angeles International Airport website did appear offline for a while but was restored shortly before 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The hacking group known as Killnet has listed multiple US airports as targets. It has stepped up its activity to target organizations in NATO countries in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The “hacktivists” are politically motivated to support the Kremlin but ties to Moscow are unknown. The group last week claimed responsibility for knocking offline the websites of US state governments.

It is blamed for briefly making a US Congress website inoperable in July, and for cyberattacks on organizations in Lithuania after the country blocked the shipment of goods to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad in June.

The group usually floods computer servers with phony web traffic to knock them offline, a method known as “distributed denial of service.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US Airports Hackers cyberattacks

