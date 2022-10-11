French architects learn about Saudi vision of the future

RIYADH: Top French architects have traveled to Saudi Arabia to learn about the Kingdom’s landmark infrastructure projects, share expertise and explore opportunities to get involved.

Members of AFEX, a nonprofit group representing 120 French firms, met top executives from Saudi giga-projects for a symposium in Riyadh. They will also tour the city, before traveling to Jeddah and AlUla to view projects and learn more about the country’s ambitions.

The events are part of the second Saudi-French Strategic Partnership for Designing Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow, organized by AFEX in partnership with Business France, a government agency promoting French firms abroad.

“We are here today to first understand the ambitions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The impact of Vision 2030 is obviously to change the Kingdom rapidly, but it also has an impact internationally,” said Reda Amalou, AFEX’s president.







The participants in the tour include 21 French design and architecture firms, the largest such delegation to gather in one country.



The tour directly connects architects with the leaders of Saudi giga-projects from the Ministry of Culture, Red Sea Development Project, Qiddiya, NEOM’s The Line, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, and the newly added Boutique Group.

“Expertise ranges from heritage, culture, health, transportation, tourism and eco-tourism, and it’s something that is very wide in terms of expertise and could be something of interest in partnerships,” said Amalou.

“Some of the projects are a utopia coming to reality, which the whole world is looking at as something which is exemplary, but it is also about pushing the boundaries of development in terms of sustainability and how we move towards those very large-scale projects and very in-depth changes in a sustainable way.”

The participants in the tour include 21 French design and architecture firms, the largest such delegation to gather in one country. Some are new to the Kingdom, while others have been contributing to major projects such as AlUla.

Speakers at the Riyadh symposium included Sumaya Al-Sulaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design commission, who highlighted the role of the Ministry of Culture in preserving the Kingdom’s architectural styles in future projects.

“It’s important that we have these cultural exchanges and that we have different platforms where we make sure people understand where we are coming from and how we define ourselves,” Al-Sulaiman said.

Ludovic Pouille, France’s ambassador, concluded the forum by presenting tokens of appreciation to guests who spoke about the Kingdom’s projects.

French architects are currently working on several Saudi projects, including Jean Nouvel’s Sharaan resort. French AFalula is meanwhile working on projects with the Royal Commission of AlUla.