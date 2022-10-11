You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia shaken by tragic death of boy left on school bus in Qatif

Saudi Arabia shaken by tragic death of boy left on school bus in Qatif

Saudi Arabia shaken by tragic death of boy left on school bus in Qatif
Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the tragic death of Hassan Hashim Al-Shoala. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rcxjv

Updated 11 October 2022
Tarek Al-Thaqafi

Saudi Arabia shaken by tragic death of boy left on school bus in Qatif

Saudi Arabia shaken by tragic death of boy left on school bus in Qatif
  • The child, Hassan Hashim Al-Shoala, died after being forgotten on a bus that was supposed to accompany him to Al-Nakheel Kindergarten on Sunday
Updated 11 October 2022
Tarek Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: A 5-year-old boy died on a school bus on Sunday in the town of Halat Mahish in Qatif, eastern Saudi Arabia.

The child, Hassan Hashim Al-Shoala, died after being forgotten on a bus that was supposed to accompany him to Al-Nakheel Kindergarten on Sunday. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Hashim Al-Shaola, Hassan’s father, told Arab News that he received a call at 11:20 a.m. from the kindergarten asking why his son never made it to school that day. He said he was shocked to hear this because his son had woken up for school, and his wife had made sure he was ready to take the bus on time.

“According to the bus driver, he found Hassan not moving,” Hashim said. “I immediately wondered if something bad had happened to him. Did he get into a fight with one of his friends? Did someone hurt him? Did he faint? The driver said that wasn’t the case, and right away I knew that something was off and that something bad had happened to him.

“The driver said that when he saw him not moving, he got him some ice to try and wake him up. They kept trying to wake him up to no avail. So I asked the driver to take him to the nearest hospital and told him I would meet them there. But the driver insisted that I go to get him. 

“I urged him to take Hassan to the hospital because it is critical to act quickly in such situations, and I finally managed to convince him. I followed them to the hospital, where the medical staff did their best to reanimate my son. But it turned out that he had passed. He had passed a while ago.

“As soon as I saw him and touched him, I could feel his limbs were stiff. That is when I realized that my son had really passed away.”

Hashim said that his son’s death has broken their hearts, especially Hassan’s mother, who is yet to grasp what happened.

“Someone neglected to do their job, and we are certain that those responsible will be held accountable,” he said. “The school should have called us and told us our son had not made it there as soon as classes started, and the bus driver should have made sure all students were off the bus before locking it up and leaving.”

The Education Department in the Eastern Province extended its condolences to Hassan’s family.

Saeed Al-Bahes, the department’s spokesman, explained that the tragedy was a result of the school bus driver’s negligence, as he failed to ensure there was no student left inside the vehicle.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

A picture taken March 18, 2020 shows school buses parked in an open area after closure of schools in Riyadh amid measures to combat the novel COVID-19 coronavirus disease. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Transport fleet ready for new academic year in Saudi Arabia
With a dearth of domestic drivers, companies such as the TTC and other MoE transportation initiatives are helping teachers and students get to schools and back home safely. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Parents battle dearth of domestic drivers as Saudi schools prepare to open

Saudi Falcons Club spokesman says auction sales reached $172,000

Saudi Falcons Club spokesman says auction sales reached $172,000
Updated 44 min 52 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi & Ghadi Joudah 

Saudi Falcons Club spokesman says auction sales reached $172,000

Saudi Falcons Club spokesman says auction sales reached $172,000
  • The auction began with falconer Sami Al-Balawi’s peregrine Qirnas (over 1 year old) falcon being sold for SR40,000
  • The SFC aims to develop falcon auctioning in the Kingdom by preserving its cultural and economic value
Updated 44 min 52 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi & Ghadi Joudah 

RIYADH: The Saudi Falcons Club auction witnessed many successes over five nights, according to the club’s official spokesman Walid Al-Taweel, who said it has so far sold six falcons for SR645,000 ($172,000). 

The third edition of the SFC auction is being held at the club’s headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, and will conclude on Nov. 15. 

Al-Taweel told Arab News that the club seeks to encourage the participation of experienced falconers in the auction through prizes. He added that the SFC’s calendar is full of surprises, with the launch of the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival upcoming this December, an event that is highly anticipated by falconers all over the world.

The auction began with falconer Sami Al-Balawi’s peregrine Qirnas (over 1 year old) falcon being sold for SR40,000 to Ali Al-Otaibi. 

Then came the competition for the second falcon, a young peregrine, who was sold for SR76,000 to Bandar Al-Enizi. 

The young falcon belonged to falconers Yasser Al-Majed, Saddam Al-Banaqi and Habis Al-Hazimi. 

In the Arabian Peninsula, falcons are revered as an inheritance and legacy that represents a large part of the region’s culture, and the peregrine is regarded as the most predatory bird of all falcon subspecies.

Sultan bin Towais Al-Qahtani, businessman and expert in the field of falconry, told Arab News: “The price of falcons is determined by their weight, color and characteristics, such as shoulders and legs.

“Qirnas refers to falcons over the age of 1 year old. Unlike the Qirnas, young peregrines come with a bigger price tag, just as wild peregrines are more expensive than those that are trained,” Al-Qahtani added. 

The SFC aims to develop falcon auctioning in the Kingdom by preserving its cultural and economic value and welcoming falconry lovers and those interested in raising the animals from all around the world. 

The club offers many advantages to falconers through its teams across the Kingdom. It provides a way to regulate and organize the buying and selling falcons in Saudi Arabia. 

The club’s teams receive the owner of the falcon — also known as Al-Tarouh — in their respective region, and then provide housing and transportation for the Tarouhs to the auction house.

The falcon is then offered in a competitive, direct and fast auction that is broadcast live on television channels and SFC social media accounts without the buying and selling process being subject to any fees.

Once the sale is finalized, electronic anklets for the falcons are installed, and official documents are issued to complete the sale procedures. 

The Al-Melwah race was also launched, organized by the club on Fridays and Saturdays over six weeks in conjunction with the auction. 

Al-Taweel said that the Al-Melwah race aims to promote falconry, raise awareness of the importance of preserving falcons, train younger generations in the sport and enable falconers to practice their hobby.

The first day of the race, which was dedicated to the saker falcon chick category, witnessed great excitement. Six categories competed — the lanner falcon, saker falcon, peregrine falcon, gyr pure, gyr taba and gyr garmoosha — with prizes amounting to SR756,000.

Many falconers said that the Al-Melwah race encouraged them and enabled them to practice their hobby. Falconer Wadih Al-Saadi praised the club’s efforts, noting that the race has many advantages, as it breaks the stagnation period and puts falconers in the spirit of competition.

Falconer Abdullah Ghazi, who said this was his first time participating, said that Al-Melwah race is a good opportunity for falconers from all over the Kingdom to meet. He noted that the incentives offered by the club have contributed to the return of many falconers to this hobby.

Fahd Al-Hajri stressed the importance of the race at this time, saying that it helps falconers determine the readiness of their birds, especially chicks who still need to get used to racing.

Al-Hajri thanked the club for its efforts to serve falconers and preserve this ancient heritage.

The SFC allocated valuable prizes for each run of the Al-Melwah race, offered to the first five places in each run. 

The first-place holder receives SR25,000, the second-place holder receives SR15,000, the third-place holder receives SR10,000, the fourth-place holder receives SR8,000 and the fifth-place holder receives SR5,000.

Topics: Saudi Falcons Club (SFC) Walid Al-Taweel Al-Melwah race

Related

Algeria’s Ambassador Mohammed Ali Boughazi visits the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Foreign envoys briefed on Saudi Falcons Club’s efforts to preserve falconry heritage
Raising and using falcons for hunting is an integral part of the culture. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Falcons Club to host international exhibition, auction

Saudi Arabia lifts all health restrictions for Egyptian Umrah performers

Saudi Arabia lifts all health restrictions for Egyptian Umrah performers
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia lifts all health restrictions for Egyptian Umrah performers

Saudi Arabia lifts all health restrictions for Egyptian Umrah performers
  • The event was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Egypt, Osama bin Ahmed Nugali
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: All health restrictions have been lifted for Egyptian Umrah performers, following an announcement on Monday by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah.
Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah made the announcement during a press conference held at the kingdom’s embassy in Cairo, according to state agency SPA.
The event was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Egypt, Osama bin Ahmed Nugali, and senior officials from the ministry and embassy.
The move, which is based on the directives of King Salman, comes within the country’s framework to facilitate procedures related to performing Umrah.
During the press conference Al-Rabiah cited the distinguished relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia under both countries’ leaderships.
He also highlighted some of the electronic services provided via the “nusuk.sa” platform, which include obtaining Umrah and visit visas around the clock, and services related to transportation and accommodation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt Umrah

Related

Saudi Hajj and Umrah ministry launches ‘Nusuk’ platform to facilitate pilgrim procedures
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Hajj and Umrah ministry launches ‘Nusuk’ platform to facilitate pilgrim procedures

Who’s Who: Ibrahim Al-Mutawa, Managing Director of Jummar PR

Who’s Who: Ibrahim Al-Mutawa, Managing Director of Jummar PR
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

Who’s Who: Ibrahim Al-Mutawa, Managing Director of Jummar PR

Who’s Who: Ibrahim Al-Mutawa, Managing Director of Jummar PR
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

Ibrahim Al-Mutawa is co-founder and managing director of Riyadh-based consultancy agency Jummar PR and a strategy board member of the Middle East Public Relations Association.

Working in the heart of the journalism and public relations industries for more than two decades, Al-Mutawa has led Jummar since 2021 and has supervised the expansion of the company’s portfolio to include prominent clients from sectors including aviation, finance, real estate, media, technology and education.

Before joining Jummar, Al-Mutawa had a three-year stint with BCW, leading Saudi operations as vice president.

Throughout his journalism career, Al-Mutawa worked with several leading business news titles. He was a treasury correspondent for Reuters’ Riyadh bureau and earlier a KSA correspondent for Forbes Arabia.

Al-Mutawa holds a certificate in public administration and has completed several specialized courses in financial journalism as well as marketing communications, both inside and outside Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Who's Who: Waleed Al-Khayyat, head of marketing and corporate communication at LogiPoint
Saudi Arabia
Who's Who: Waleed Al-Khayyat, head of marketing and corporate communication at LogiPoint
Shada Al-Dahash. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Who's Who: Shada Al-Dahash, corporate sustainability director at the telecom company Zain KSA

KSRelief launches program to foster families of orphans in Yemen

KSRelief launches program to foster families of orphans in Yemen
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

KSRelief launches program to foster families of orphans in Yemen

KSRelief launches program to foster families of orphans in Yemen
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has launched a program in Aden for foster families of orphans across three Yemeni governorates, SABA news agency reported.

The program aims to empower 166 foster families living in Aden, Lahj and Ma’rib by training them on livelihood activities that create sustainable job opportunities, as well as providing living and educational guarantees for 536 orphans within the targeted families.

The KSRelief team has also been continuing to provide assistance in disaster and conflict-hit areas.

In Pakistan, as many as 1,564 food baskets, 1,391 tents and 3,641 mosquito nets were distributed for 11,648 people in flood-hit areas. 

In Lebanon, 505 food baskets were distributed on Saturday in Tyre to 2,525 Syrian and Palestinian refugees from the neediest groups.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen Lebanon Pakistan

Related

KSRelief distributes food baskets in Pakistan, Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes food baskets in Pakistan, Lebanon
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief sends 8000 food baskets to families in Pakistan, Lebanon, Bangladesh 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief sends 8000 food baskets to families in Pakistan, Lebanon, Bangladesh 

French architects learn about Saudi vision of the future

French architects learn about Saudi vision of the future
Updated 11 October 2022
Lama Alhamawi

French architects learn about Saudi vision of the future

French architects learn about Saudi vision of the future
  • Members of AFEX, a nonprofit group representing 120 French firms, met top executives from Saudi giga-projects for a symposium in Riyadh
Updated 11 October 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Top French architects have traveled to Saudi Arabia to learn about the Kingdom’s landmark infrastructure projects, share expertise and explore opportunities to get involved.

Members of AFEX, a nonprofit group representing 120 French firms, met top executives from Saudi giga-projects for a symposium in Riyadh. They will also tour the city, before traveling to Jeddah and AlUla to view projects and learn more about the country’s ambitions.

The events are part of the second Saudi-French Strategic Partnership for Designing Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow, organized by AFEX in partnership with Business France, a government agency promoting French firms abroad.

“We are here today to first understand the ambitions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The impact of Vision 2030 is obviously to change the Kingdom rapidly, but it also has an impact internationally,” said Reda Amalou, AFEX’s president. 

The participants in the tour include 21 French design and architecture firms, the largest such delegation to gather in one country. (Supplied)

The tour directly connects architects with the leaders of Saudi giga-projects from the Ministry of Culture, Red Sea Development Project, Qiddiya, NEOM’s The Line, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, and the newly added Boutique Group.

“Expertise ranges from heritage, culture, health, transportation, tourism and eco-tourism, and it’s something that is very wide in terms of expertise and could be something of interest in partnerships,” said Amalou. 

HIGHLIGHTS

• The events are part of the second Saudi-French Strategic Partnership for Designing Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow, organized by AFEX in partnership with Business France, a government agency promoting French firms abroad.

• The tour directly connects architects with the leaders of Saudi giga-projects from the Ministry of Culture, Red Sea Development Project, Qiddiya, NEOM’s The Line, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, and the newly added Boutique Group.

• French architects are currently working on several Saudi projects, including Jean Nouvel’s Sharaan resort. French AFalula is meanwhile working on projects with the Royal Commission of AlUla.

“Some of the projects are a utopia coming to reality, which the whole world is looking at as something which is exemplary, but it is also about pushing the boundaries of development in terms of sustainability and how we move towards those very large-scale projects and very in-depth changes in a sustainable way.”

The participants in the tour include 21 French design and architecture firms, the largest such delegation to gather in one country. Some are new to the Kingdom, while others have been contributing to major projects such as AlUla.

Speakers at the Riyadh symposium included Sumaya Al-Sulaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design commission, who highlighted the role of the Ministry of Culture in preserving the Kingdom’s architectural styles in future projects.

“It’s important that we have these cultural exchanges and that we have different platforms where we make sure people understand where we are coming from and how we define ourselves,” Al-Sulaiman said.

Ludovic Pouille, France’s ambassador, concluded the forum by presenting tokens of appreciation to guests who spoke about the Kingdom’s projects.

French architects are currently working on several Saudi projects, including Jean Nouvel’s Sharaan resort. French AFalula is meanwhile working on projects with the Royal Commission of AlUla.

Topics: French architects Saudi Vision 2030 AFEX Saudi giga-projects

Related

Special Ministry of Culture plans to export architectural ideas designed in Saudi, says commission CEO video
Business & Economy
Ministry of Culture plans to export architectural ideas designed in Saudi, says commission CEO
Saudi interior ministry making progress on Saudi Vision goals, says minister
Saudi Arabia
Saudi interior ministry making progress on Saudi Vision goals, says minister

Latest updates

Egypt denies sending observers to Russian referendums in occupied Ukraine
Egypt denies sending observers to Russian referendums in occupied Ukraine
Lionel Messi’s Argentina to tackle UAE in Abu Dhabi days before World Cup kickoff
Lionel Messi’s Argentina to tackle UAE in Abu Dhabi days before World Cup kickoff
Iran ex-president’s daughter held, charged amid protests
Iran ex-president’s daughter held, charged amid protests
IMF downgrades global economy forecast amid ‘storm clouds’ warning
IMF downgrades global economy forecast amid ‘storm clouds’ warning
Arrests after oil workers protest in Iran: Authorities
Arrests after oil workers protest in Iran: Authorities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.