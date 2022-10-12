You are here

Iranian journalist who broke news on Mahsa Amini pays heavy price

Iranian journalist who broke news on Mahsa Amini pays heavy price
A demonstrator with the Iranian flag painted on her face attends a rally in Paris in support of anti-regime protesters. (AFP)
Updated 12 October 2022
Reuters

Iranian journalist who broke news on Mahsa Amini pays heavy price

Iranian journalist who broke news on Mahsa Amini pays heavy price
  • Niloofar Hamedi in solitary confinement at Evin prison
Updated 12 October 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Niloofar Hamedi, an Iranian journalist specializing in women’s rights, got away with hard-hitting stories for years — until the day she took a photo of Mahsa Amini’s parents hugging each other in a Tehran hospital, where their daughter was lying in a coma.

The photo, which Hamedi posted on Twitter on Sept. 16, was the first sign to the world that all was not well with 22-year-old Amini, who had been detained three days earlier by Iran’s morality police for what they deemed inappropriate dress.

Amini’s death later that day would unleash a wave of mass protests across Iran that continue nearly three weeks later in different parts of the country, despite a government crackdown.

The photo of Amini’s parents was also one of the last things Hamedi, who worked for the pro-reform Sharq daily, would post before she was arrested some days later and her Twitter account listed as suspended.

“This morning, intelligence agents raided my client Niloofar Hamedi’s house, arrested her, searched her house, and confiscated her belongings,” Hamedi’s lawyer Mohammed Ali Kamfirouzi tweeted on Sept. 22. Hamedi has not been charged and is being held in solitary confinement in Iran’s Evin prison, he wrote.

Facing one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution, the authorities have used force to suppress the biggest public show of dissent in years.

At least 185 people, including 19 children, have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands have been arrested by security forces, according to rights groups.

The Iranian government said more than 20 members of the security forces have been killed and that it will investigate civilian deaths. The Committee to Protect Journalists has called on Iranian authorities to “immediately and unconditionally release ... all journalists arrested because of their coverage of Mahsa Amini’s death and the protests that have followed.”

It said last month that at least 28 journalists had been detained by the security forces, including Hamedi.

Friends of Hamedi described her as a brave journalist who is passionate about women’s issues and rights. Her investigative articles covered topics such as self-immolation among women suffering domestic abuse, and she interviewed the family of Sepideh Rashno, an Iranian writer and artist who was arrested in July for defying the Islamic dress code.

“She always went beyond her limit to be the voice of voiceless women who were deprived of their rights, whether by their fathers, husbands or by social limitations,” one friend of hers told Reuters, her name withheld for fear of reprisals.

“We hope Hamedi returns to the office, puts her bag on the table, ... write about the deprived and anonymous women who are victims of prejudice in Iran,” wrote her editor, Shahrzad Hemmati, on Oct 11.

Iran sends tanks, warplane to restive Kurdistan

Iran sends tanks, warplane to restive Kurdistan
Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News

Iran sends tanks, warplane to restive Kurdistan

Iran sends tanks, warplane to restive Kurdistan
Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Iranian security chiefs on Tuesday deployed tanks, a warplane and busloads of special forces to the city of Sanandaj in Kurdistan province, as more than three weeks of protests showed no sign of abating.
Kurdistan is the home province of Mahsa Amini, 22, whose death in morality police custody sparked the nationwide wave of demonstrations. More than 200 people have been killed in Iran’s brutal response to the protests.
Protests have been especially intense in Sanandaj, where rights groups fear heavy casualties and accuse authorities of resorting to shelling neighborhoods.
The Norway-based Hengaw rights group said an Iranian warplane had arrived at the airport in Sanandaj, and buses carrying special forces were on their way to the city.
Amnesty International said it was “alarmed by the crackdown on protests in Sanandaj amid reports of security forces using firearms and firing tear gas indiscriminately, including into people’s homes.”
The Center for Human Rights in Iran said there was a risk of a similar situation in Sistan-Baluchistan province in the southeast, where activists say more than 90 people have been killed since Sept. 30.
“The ruthless killings of civilians by security forces in Kurdistan province, on the heels of the massacre in Sistan-Baluchistan province, are likely preludes to severe state violence to come,” said its director Hadi Ghaemi.
Among those arrested in the security crackdown was the daughter of Iran’s former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Faezeh Hashemi, 59, a former member of parliament and a women’s rights activist, was detained in Tehran on Sept. 27 for inciting residents to take part in demonstrations. Judicial authorities said she had been charged with “collusion, disruption of public order, and propaganda against the Islamic republic.”

Another Israeli soldier killed near settlement in occupied West Bank

Another Israeli soldier killed near settlement in occupied West Bank
Updated 11 October 2022
AFP

Another Israeli soldier killed near settlement in occupied West Bank

Another Israeli soldier killed near settlement in occupied West Bank
  • The killing is the latest as violence surges in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Updated 11 October 2022
AFP

NABLUS: An Israeli soldier was shot dead Tuesday near a settlement in the occupied West Bank in an attack claimed by Palestinian militants, the second deadly assault on armed forces within days.

The killing is the latest as violence surges in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Israeli army said the soldier was killed when “two assailants arrived in a vehicle adjacent to the community of Shavei Shomron and shot live fire,” referring to an Israeli settlement.

The shooting was claimed by “The Lions’ Den,” a loose coalition of Palestinian fighters that has emerged in recent months.

“We announce carrying out a second shooting operation targeting occupation (Israeli) soldiers in the Deir Sharaf area, west of Nablus,” the group said.

Israeli forces are in pursuit of the assailants following the attack near Nablus in the northern West Bank, the military added in its statement.

A journalist saw security forces deployed in the area and checking vehicles.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz vowed to “get our hands on the terrorist and those who helped him,” writing on Twitter.

The soldier killed was named 21-year-old Ido Baroukh.

The killing comes three days after an 18-year-old Israeli soldier was shot dead at a checkpoint by the Palestinian refugee camp of Shuafat, in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

Israeli forces are continuing a manhunt for the alleged gunman, identified by police as a 22-year-old Palestinian resident of the city.

As part of the operation, Israeli forces shut the entrances to the refugee camp and the UN said schools there closed on Monday.

Ahmad Tibi, an Arab-Israeli lawmaker, visited the camp on Tuesday and described the “suffering” of residents.

“Sick people are not able to get outside to be treated, bakeries are empty, some physicians and doctors and nurses were not able to get in,” he said.

“In order to get out, you need to wait in your car, three or four hours. This is suffering, this is collective punishment.”

Since Friday, four Palestinian teenagers have been shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A fifth Palestinian, a 12-year-old boy, died Monday from wounds sustained last month during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin.

The Israeli army and other security forces have launched near daily West Bank raids in recent months, following deadly attacks against Israelis.

Dozens of Palestinian fighters and civilians have been killed during the military operations.

Family of Palestinian-American who died in Israeli detention reject deal claim

Family of Palestinian-American who died in Israeli detention reject deal claim
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

Family of Palestinian-American who died in Israeli detention reject deal claim

Family of Palestinian-American who died in Israeli detention reject deal claim
  • The family’s comments came after Israel issued a statement saying it had reached a settlement with relatives of 78-year-old Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad
  • As’ad, a retired grocery store owner, died in January after he was stopped at a checkpoint on his way home to Jiljilya
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The family of an elderly Palestinian-American man who died after being detained by Israeli soldiers have denied agreeing on a compensation deal with Israel’s defense ministry.

The family’s comments came after the ministry issued a statement saying it had reached a settlement with relatives of 78-year-old Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad.

According to the ministry, the family’s claim against the state in an Israeli court had been settled by a 500,000 shekel ($140,000) payout “in light of the unfortunate event’s unique circumstances.’’

Israel public broadcaster Kan reported that, in exchange, the family had agreed to withdraw its legal claims.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

As’ad’s brother Nawaf said that the family had not been contacted by the defense ministry in relation to a monetary deal, and they would not accept one if it meant dropping the case.

“We haven’t agreed anything with regards to my brother and the case. We don’t want money, we want justice,” he said by telephone from Jiljilya, the family’s village in the occupied West Bank.

“They need to explain why a bunch of soldiers who are supposed to be trained to deal with people and to protect people killed a frail, elderly man.”

As’ad, a retired grocery store owner, died in January after he was stopped at a checkpoint on his way home to Jiljilya and “resisted a check,” according to an IDF statement. He was then handcuffed, gagged and blindfolded for between 20 minutes and an hour.

In interviews, several witnesses who were detained by the unit at the same time said As’ad had clearly lost consciousness and stopped breathing, but the soldiers left without checking his well-being, despite the fact a military medic was nearby.

A postmortem commissioned by the Palestinian justice ministry found that As’ad had several pre-existing heart conditions, and died of a “stress-induced sudden cardiac arrest stemming from external violence.”

The high-profile case attracted international attention and calls from US legislators for a thorough investigation.

The IDF later described the incident as “a grave and unfortunate event resulting from moral failure and poor decision-making on the part of the soldiers.”

One officer involved had been reprimanded and two others reassigned to non-command roles, it said.

Criminal prosecutions against Israeli soldiers who harm Palestinians are extremely rare.

The IDF says it opens initial operational investigations in all cases in the West Bank in which a Palestinian is killed, unless the death occurred in a combat environment.

Man held in Jordan over fake video of daughter by mom’s grave

Man held in Jordan over fake video of daughter by mom’s grave
Updated 11 October 2022
Raed Omari

Man held in Jordan over fake video of daughter by mom’s grave

Man held in Jordan over fake video of daughter by mom’s grave
  • Police alerted to the footage launched an investigation
  • They discovered that the video had been faked by the youngster’s father to try and boost his online audience
Updated 11 October 2022
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Jordanian authorities have arrested a man who filmed his daughter purportedly crying by her mother’s grave in a bid to get more hits on his social media.

The video, that went viral, showed the girl looking sad and dishevelled and standing near to where the clip claimed was her mom’s burial site.

Police alerted to the footage launched an investigation and discovered that the video had been faked by the youngster’s father to try and boost his online audience.

Amer Sartawi, spokesman for the Public Security Department, said the girl featured in the video had been identified and was in good health, and her mother was alive.

He added that the girl’s dad had admitted fabricating the story in an attempt to attract more views on social media sites.

The girl had since been referred to the PSD’s family protection unit and authorities were considering possible legal action against her father, Sartawi added.

Egypt, UAE to celebrate 50-year partnership

Egypt, UAE to celebrate 50-year partnership
Updated 11 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt, UAE to celebrate 50-year partnership

Egypt, UAE to celebrate 50-year partnership
  • Festivities will include a review of the partnership path and achievements during five decades of economic, social and cultural cooperation
Updated 11 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt and the UAE will celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties with large-scale celebrations under the slogan “Egypt and the UAE are one heart.”
Cairo will host the celebrations from Oct. 26-28.
Festivities will include a review of the partnership path and achievements during five decades of economic, social and cultural cooperation.
The first day will focus on economic relations, and the second on successes in the cultural and media sectors. The final day will feature a concert involving more than 7,000 participants.
Egypt’s Premier Mostafa Madbouly said his government is keen to underline the depth of strategic relations with the UAE.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has issued a directive to strengthen cooperation frameworks between the two countries, he added.
Madbouly said the government is looking forward to welcoming the Emiratis at the celebrations.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president of the UAE, prime minister and ruler of Dubai, said: “At the Cabinet meeting, we reviewed 50 years of distinguished and stable Emirati-Egyptian relations, which were sponsored today by my brother, the president of the state.
“In celebration and consolidation of these exceptional brotherly Arab relations spanning 50 years, we have directed the organization of special celebrations.”
Hala El-Said, Egypt’s minister of planning and economic development, highlighted the depth of Egyptian-Emirati relations in a range of political and economic areas, in addition to investment cooperation.
Egypt was one of the first countries to support the union of the UAE in 1971, and was quick to support it internationally and regionally.

