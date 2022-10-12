Saudi-funded hospital opens in Malawi

Riyadh hosts French-German-Saudi photography workshop

RIYADH: The Goethe Institute and Alliance Francaise in cooperation with Gharem Studio concluded a 10-day on-site workshop in Riyadh that offered people the opportunity to work with internationally renowned photographers Scarlett Coten (France), Susanne Kriemann (Germany) and Tasneem Al-Sultan (Saudi Arabia).

During the workshop, attendees explored the theme of gender equality through their work. They were also offered the possibility to review their art in the context of social changes happening in Saudi Arabia.

The workshop aims to mobilize artists and the public on a subject still new to Saudi Arabia. (Photo credit Abdulrahman Bin Shalhoub)

This project, held under the slogan “Lens for Equality,” came as part of close collaboration between the German, Saudi and French teams. The German Embassy in Saudi Arabia, the Goethe Institute, the French Embassy in Saudi Arabia, Alliance Francaise and Gharem Studio organized the workshop to encourage documentary photography. Artist Abdulnasser Gharem, founder of Gharem Studio, said that the workshop aimed at “developing the skills and experience of young Saudi artists.”

He added: “There is an amazing teacher coming from Berlin called Susanne Kriemann. but also artists from France. So, it is very beneficial to have this kind of collaboration with professional and international artists.”

French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille was present at the event. (Photo credit Abdulrahman Bin Shalhoub).

French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille, who was present during the event, praised the project. He said: “This is one of the first collaborations between France and Germany, here in Saudi Arabia, to support the Saudi artistic youth.

“The result is impressive, with a lot of creativity and originality. We feel the artistic talent and the dynamism of Saudi society.”

The three internationally renowned photographers heading the workshop are Susanne Kriemann, Scarlett Coten and Tasneem Al-Sultan. The trio agreed to teach photography by transmitting their techniques and vision to others.

The German, French and Saudi artists have had very different journeys in the world of photography.

The workshop explores the concept of equality through photography and collaboration. (Photo credit Abdulrahman Bin Shalhoub)

Kriemann, a professor at Karlsruhe University of Arts and Design, said that photography is a “recording system” — a privileged means to study the human species.

Saudi American Al-Sultan is an award-winning photographer. She uses images to capture the spirit of the Middle East and its people, as well as recent changes that have transformed the region.

Coten explores the themes of gender, identity and intimacy mainly through the form of portraits.

The varied backgrounds of the three photographers added richness to the innovative workshop. The session aimed to mobilize artists and the public on a subject still new to Saudi Arabia, and promote the art of documentary photography.

* This story was first published on Arab News En Français.