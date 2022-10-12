Saudi-funded hospital opens in Malawi

RIYADH: A Saudi-funded hospital has been opened in Malawi, helping improve lives in the landlocked African country.
The Phalombe district hospital was inaugurated by President Lazarus Chakwera and a delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development led by Azzam Albarrak, the director of eastern and southern Africa operations.
The SFD co-financed the project with a $12 million soft loan offered below the market rate. Fund officials said the facility would contribute to ongoing efforts to raise local living standards and support those in need.
“Phalombe hospital will provide 250 medical beds and quality health care. The hospital will serve more than 330,000 people, helping to combat diseases, reduce child mortality rates, and develop the health sector in Malawi,” a fund statement said.
Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, Malawi’s health minister, praised Saudi Arabia and the fund for its contributions to her country’s progress, adding that Phalombe hospital would provide high-quality care and help people lead healthier, happier lives.
The SFD has financed three projects in Malawi since 2009 with soft loans totalling more than $36 million.
The initiatives have contributed to the development of industry and infrastructure services including providing clean water, health care, energy, and transport.
Facility will provide high-quality care: Health minister
