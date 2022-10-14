You are here

What the new Lebanon-Israel maritime border deal means for everyone

Special A picture taken on August 5, 2021, from the northern Israeli town of Metula near the border with Lebanon, shows Lebanon and Israel flags. (AFP)
A picture taken on August 5, 2021, from the northern Israeli town of Metula near the border with Lebanon, shows Lebanon and Israel flags. (AFP)
What the new Lebanon-Israel maritime border deal means for everyone
The Israeli navy was deployed in June as tensions flared in Lebanon and Israel’s maritime dispute when an Israeli drilling rig entered disputed waters. (AFP)
Special What the new Lebanon-Israel maritime border deal means for everyone
Lebanon's officials led by President Michel Aoun (C) meeting with US envoy Amos Hochstein (5th L) and his team at the presidential palace in Baabda on Aug. 1, 2022. (Dalati & Nohra via AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

What the new Lebanon-Israel maritime border deal means for everyone

What the new Lebanon-Israel maritime border deal means for everyone
  • US-mediated talks over the disputed maritime border dragged on for more than a decade  
  • The contention centered around access to key gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean
Updated 19 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: Ten years after the US began its mediation efforts, Lebanon and Israel have finally reached an agreement delineating their maritime border in what pundits are describing as a “historic” moment. However, some observers are taking a more cautious view.

“It’s at least 10 years overdue,” said Ambassador Frederic Hof, a former director of the Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East, who served as US mediator in 2012 under President Barack Obama.

“We need to be cautious at this point. There is still an elongated ratification process in Israel. There is a question of whether, after the Nov. 1 elections, the deal would be sustained if there’s a change in government,” he told Arab News.




A platform of the Leviathan natural gas field in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from the Israeli northern coastal beach of Nasholim. (AFP)

“On the Lebanese side, there are a couple of questions. The obvious question is: Are there indeed marketable natural gas deposits under Lebanese waters? And, given the fact that there will not likely be any revenues for five years, will the Lebanese political system undergo some changes that would enable the Lebanese people to benefit from all of this?”

The dispute goes back to 2012, when the two countries failed to reach an agreement over the location of their shared maritime border. Israel initially pushed for Line 1 (see map), while Lebanon favored Line 29. 

Hof, who was the first US mediator appointed to the process, proposed a line that lay closer to the Israelis’ preferred option. In the end, however, the border that was agreed is Line 23, which is closer to Lebanon’s preferred boundary.

At the heart of the dispute are two offshore natural gas fields: the untapped Qana field in Lebanon’s territorial waters and the Karish field in Israeli territory. The contested claims to the resources escalated in July when Hezbollah, the Lebanese Iran-backed militia, launched a drone attack on the Karish field. Israeli air defenses managed to shoot down all three drones before they reached their target. It is hoped this week’s border agreement will stave off similar incidents.

According to leaked details of the deal, revenues from gas extracted from the Qana field will be split between Lebanon and French energy company Total, and 17 percent of Total’s revenues will go to Israel. Israel will continue to have exclusive rights to the Karish field.




United Nations peacekeeping force vehicles patrol in Naqura, south of the Lebanese city of Tyre, on the border with Israel on June 6, 2022. (AFP)

Although the deal settles the maritime border issue, it does not affect the yet-to-be recognized land border between the two countries, the so-called Blue Line that was demarcated in 2000 and is supervised by the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

Reflecting on why a maritime border agreement could not be reached 10 years ago when the process began, Hof said the then government of Najib Mikati — who now serves as Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister — had already started to “steadily fall apart.”

He added: “Now, the decision-making process seems to be in the hands of the three presidents in Lebanon (the president, prime minister and speaker of parliament) and unless things change, which I don’t think they will, all three seem to agree that Lebanon did well in this mediation.”




Lebanese President Michel Aoun (R) meeting with US envoy Amos Hochstein and US Ambassador Dorothy Shea (L) at the Presidential Palace in Baabda on June 14, 2022 . (Dalati & Nohra photo via AFP)

Others, such as Tony Badran, a research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and Levant analyst for Tablet Magazine told Arab News that “what changed now is that the Biden administration abandoned the earlier framework of dividing the disputed area along a 55:45 ratio, and managed to press a pliant lame duck government to concede to 100 per cent of Hezbollah's demands.”

US officials also view the maritime deal, mediated by Amos Hochstein, the Biden administration’s senior advisor for energy security, as a diplomatic win that will ultimately improve overall security and stability in the region.

“At the end of the day, the US was able to mediate a deal between Lebanon and Israel — two enemy countries — to get into a maritime border deal that they think would stabilize the situation between both countries and make it harder for them to go to war,” Laury Haytayan, the Middle East and North Africa director at the Natural Resource Governance Institute, told Arab News.

Indeed, she believes that Israel, which already enjoys sufficient energy supplies, correctly identified the security benefits offered by a deal that favored Lebanon’s territorial claims over Israeli economic self-interest.

“If Lebanon is stable, and Lebanon focuses on its economy, they think that they will be less interested in war” and, in turn, less dependent on Hezbollah and Iran, Haytayan added.

Officials in Beirut likely had other concerns in mind, however. As Lebanon faces economic catastrophe, the caretaker government is eager to show it is playing ball with the international community’s demands for reforms in exchange for assistance.




Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah react as the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah addresses them through a giant screen on August 9, 2022. (AFP)

Haytayan said Lebanon’s primary aim was to place “a card in the hands of the political class to use to talk to the international community and to talk to the Americans for the first time, so that the Americans will not continue with the sanctions.”

Since Lebanon’s economic collapse in 2019, which was compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating explosion at Beirut’s port in August, 2020, the US has put sustained pressure on the Lebanese government to address a culture of rampant corruption.

Among those placed under sanctions by the US is President Michel Aoun’s son-in-law, Gebran Bassil, who is a former foreign minister and the current head of the Free Patriotic Movement.




Gebran Bassil, the current head of Lebanon's Free Patriotic Movement. (AFP)

Because of the reputation of the Lebanese elite for lining their own pockets at the expense of the public purse, citizens cannot help but feel pessimistic about the prospect of any oil revenues that result from the border deal being put to good use.

“I think the threat to revenues not being used for the benefit of the Lebanese people, and for the rebuilding of Lebanon, comes from the existence of a totally corrupt and totally incompetent political class in Lebanon, which enjoys the support and protection of Hezbollah,” said Hof.

Although it will be at least five years before Lebanon sees any financial return on gas explorations, there are several indirect, short-term gains on offer, said Haytayan.

A public commitment given by Total that it will begin drilling operations in the Qana field could help to convince more businesses to invest in Lebanon, which would give the Lebanese government additional “cards to play with negotiators, with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the international community, the US and Europeans,” said Haytayan. “This would ease the pressure for reform that has been put on them for three-and-a-half years.”




Total Energies has committed to begin drilling operations in the Qana field once Israel and Lebanon settle their maritime border dispute. (AFP file)

US President Joe Biden called his Lebanese counterpart, Aoun, to congratulate Lebanon on the maritime deal.

“Everybody is happy that Lebanon has done this deal with Israel, so there is political energy injected into the survival (of Lebanon’s political class),” Haytayan said.

The maritime border deal is no doubt a major step forward. However, Hof doubts it will lead to any normalization of relations between Israel and Lebanon in the near future. Instead, he views the coming years as a test of the willingness of Lebanese politics for reform and of the elite’s readiness to put the needs of the public ahead of their own.

“Five years is the estimate one most often sees (for gas exploration),” said Hof. “This gives the Lebanese people five years to do their best to create a system reflecting rule of law, accountability, transparency, and to build a Lebanese state that is capable of using these God-given resources for the benefit of the Lebanese people.”

As for Badra, he explained that the deal lead Hezbollah to “emerge clearly as the Biden administration’s, and France’s, primary interlocutor in Lebanon -- a recognition that it is the only party that matters in, and that dominates, Lebanon."

“The Biden administration not only assisted Hezbollah’s optics of coercing Israel to concede under fire, but also, the deal itself cements France's partnership with Hezbollah, along with other potential foreign investments.”

 

Topics: Editor's Choice Israeli-Lebanese Maritime Border Deal Israel Lebanon Najib Mikati Lebanese President Michel Aoun Amos Hochstein

'Look At Us': Film festival turns spotlight on Palestinians' plight

‘Look At Us’: Film festival turns spotlight on Palestinians’ plight
Updated 13 October 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

'Look At Us': Film festival turns spotlight on Palestinians' plight

‘Look At Us’: Film festival turns spotlight on Palestinians’ plight
  • Annual event will see 43 productions screened in Gaza Strip, West Bank
  • Organizer says he hopes to ‘remind the world of our suffering’
Updated 13 October 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: The sixth annual Red Carpet Human Rights Film Festival in Palestine got underway on Thursday, providing a platform for local and international productions with a humanitarian message.

This year’s event will see 43 features and documentaries being screened at three venues in the Gaza Strip and one in the West Bank. They were selected from about 300 submissions received via the FilmFreeway International platform, which provides filmmakers from around the world with access to major festivals.

The theme of this year’s event is “Choufona” or “Look At Us,” and organizers hope it will shine a light on the violations suffered by Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

Executive Director Montaser Al-Saba told Arab News that the message for the international community was to not forget Palestine and its issues amid other global crises like the war in Ukraine.

“We will try to remind the world of our suffering through the festival,” he said.

“It seems that there is a global insistence on the absence of the Palestinian narrative, keeping the violations against the Palestinian people away from the media, and focusing on other issues in the world, despite the ugliness of what is happening in Palestine daily.”

In light of the many Israeli violations against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, and the closure of human rights institutions, the message to the world was “no to human rights violations,” Al-Saba said.

He added that about 40 percent of the films at this year’s festival dealt with the suffering of Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause, while the rest highlighted humanitarian issues from elsewhere in the world, such as the plight of refugees.

Five of the submissions were produced in the Gaza Strip and were of high quality, he said.

Festival spokesman Saud Abu Ramadan said the event would shine a light on the neglect faced by Palestinians.

“The crime of the occupation does not only mean an absolute evil, but it seeks to isolate the Palestinians humanly, geographically, culturally, legally and at all levels,” he told Arab News.

The “Look At Us” message sought to show that the pain of suffering was the same for all people and that “our rights will always remain alive in the revolution and all its dimensions,” he said.

One of the local entries is an animated film by young Palestinian director Ahmed Saleh, which sheds light on the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Saleh, who lives in Germany, won the Audience Award for his animated short “Ayny,” or “My Second Eye,” at Mizna’s Twin Cities Arab Film Festival in Minnesota, US in 2017.

In the 1970s there were 13 cinemas in the Gaza Strip but since the Palestinian Intifada in 1987 they have all disappeared, a situation lamented by Ramadan.

“The lack of cinema in Gaza is a crime,” he said. “We will say it through the festival to all parties. We need a cinema in Gaza in order to encourage film production and improve the environment for that.

“Through the festival, we give inspiration to young people and local directors to join the art process and produce films that contribute to strengthening the position of the Palestinian cause locally and internationally.”

Ramadan added that films had the power to deliver a message to the world about the Palestinian issue and the decades-long suffering of its people.

Topics: Red Carpet Human Rights Film Festival Palestine Gaza strip West Bank Look At Us Choufona

Lebanon's MPs fail to elect new president in voting 'farce'

Lebanon’s MPs fail to elect new president in voting ‘farce’
Updated 13 October 2022
Najia Houssari 

Lebanon's MPs fail to elect new president in voting 'farce'

Lebanon’s MPs fail to elect new president in voting ‘farce’
  • Speaker calls another vote on Oct. 20 amid warnings of ‘presidential vacuum’
  • Thursday’s session was adjourned due to lack of quorum and agreement on a serious candidate
Updated 13 October 2022
Najia Houssari 

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Parliament on Thursday failed to elect a successor to President Michel Aoun for a second time in less than a month.

Some MPs boycotted the vote, meaning a quorum was not reached, while others described the events surrounding the failed meeting as a farce.

Although 88 MPs were present at the parliamentary headquarters, only 71 attended the voting session.

The required quorum is 86 MPs, or two-thirds of the total number of 128 MPs.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called for another vote on Oct. 20 before Aoun’s term finishes at the end of the month.

Aoun is due to leave the presidential palace at midnight on Oct. 31.

Thursday’s session was adjourned due to lack of quorum and agreement on a serious candidate.

The parliamentary bloc of 19 MPs that represents Aoun’s team, headed by his son-in-law Gebran Bassil, boycotted the session because it coincided with the 32nd anniversary of the Syrian army’s storming of the presidential palace in Baabda.

Hundreds of Lebanese soldiers were killed in the attack, while Aoun fled to the French Embassy.

Armenian MPs allied with Bassil’s Free Patriotic Movement also boycotted the parliamentary session on Thursday.

MP George Bushekian said that all political blocs need to reach consensus.

“So far, things are not clear and we want to pick the right man to serve the country’s interests,” he said.

Several MPs were absent due to medical reasons, including reformist MP Cynthia Zarazir, who last week stormed a bank to recover her withheld savings so she could pay for surgery last week.

Although only 15 more MPs were needed to reach a quorum, some of Hezbollah’s 15 MPs and Amal’s 15 MPs present at parliament headquarters did not enter the hall where sessions are held.

This prompted some MPs to describe the events as a farce since the quorum was met at parliament headquarters but not in the session itself.

Reformist MP Paula Yacoubian said: “Had you told us this would happen, we would not have attended and wasted gasoline.”

Most MPs who attended the session expressed concerns over the threat of a presidential vacuum if parliament fails to elect a president next week.

Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said before the session: “The country needs understandings and consensus between the parliamentary blocs. Challenging one another will lead to a vacuum.”

Meanwhile, MP Michel Moussa from Berri’s bloc revealed that the bloc would cast a blank vote during the session.

Bassil, who stood with his bloc in front of the Unknown Soldier monument, near parliament headquarters, said: “This moment carries blood, pain and violence, and it is more important than anything else. We should have respected each other’s martyrs. On this day, soldiers were martyred for the sake of legitimacy and our homeland, but some have betrayed their memory.”

Berri had sarcastically responded to the FPM’s objection to holding the session on Oct. 13, saying: “I had no idea it was an official holiday.”

The blocs that attended the session were either going to cast a blank ballot, vote for the candidate MP Michel Moawad, or cast a vote with “Lebanon” written on the ballot.

The Lebanese Forces, the Progressive Socialist Party, the Kataeb Party, and Tajaddod announced that they would have voted for Moawad once again. He was expected to get 40 votes, although he needs 64 to be elected president.

LF deputy head MP George Adwan said: “There is no excuse for blocs no voting for any candidate. There is no excuse for not having any candidate with a clear stance. Moawad has the ability to achieve the desired change.”

Progressive Socialist Party MP Hadi Abu Al-Hassan said: “Moawad is a patriotic candidate who believes in the Taif agreement and has a clear economic vision. Most of the opposition blocs agreed on Moawad. Why not vote for him unanimously?”

He criticized the MPs who disrupted the session, saying: “We just had a major breakthrough in the maritime border demarcation issue, which requires reviving state institutions, establishing a reform workshop in parliament, and resuming negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. Why would we miss the opportunity to achieve a secure and prosperous future for the Lebanese?”

Reformist MPs and two independent MPs from Sidon said that they would not cast a blank vote.

MP Osama Saad noted: “I would have voted for Dr. Essam Khalifa in protest against the maritime border demarcation process. Khalifa is one of the fiercest academics who criticized Lebanon’s adoption of Line 23 to demarcate the maritime border, instead of Line 29 which guarantees Lebanon its rights to part of the Karish field.”

After the session, MP Melhem Khalaf demanded that Berri call on parliament to hold an emergency session to discuss the maritime border demarcation.

Topics: Lebanon Michel Aoun Nabih Berri Gebran Bassil

Palestinian rivals agree to hold elections but doubts persist

Palestinian rivals agree to hold elections but doubts persist
Updated 13 October 2022
Rueters

Palestinian rivals agree to hold elections but doubts persist

Palestinian rivals agree to hold elections but doubts persist
  • The deal aims to end a rift between President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement and Hamas
  • The delegations did not agree to form a unity government
Updated 13 October 2022
Rueters

ALGIERS/GAZA: Rival Palestinian factions signed an agreement in Algiers on Thursday aimed at resolving 15 years of discord by holding elections within a year after months of talks mediated by Algeria.
The deal aims to end a rift between President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement and Hamas that has split Palestinian governance in the Gaza Strip from the West Bank and hindered Palestinian ambitions of statehood.
However, there was skepticism back home that the pledge to hold presidential and legislative elections would deliver any concrete changes after previous unmet promises. The delegations did not agree to form a unity government.
The division between Palestinian factions, triggered after Hamas won a legislative election in 2006, has prevented any further elections since then.
The Islamist group, which opposes peace with Israel, seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 while Abbas’ Western-backed Palestinian Authority stayed dominant in the West Bank.
Speaking after the signing ceremony, senior Fatah official Azzam Al-Ahmad vowed the agreement “will be implemented and will not remain a dead letter,” describing the years of division as a “cancer.”
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the agreement marked “a happy day for the Palestinians and a day of sorrow to the (Israeli) occupation.”
The deal also recognized the Palestine Liberation Organization, of which Abbas is the head, as the sole representative of the Palestinian people, and called for elections to its national council within a year.
The leaders of 14 factions, including Fatah and Hamas, held two days of talks in the run-up to an Arab summit in Algiers next month after months of Algerian mediation.
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune hailed the agreement as historic.
Tebboune wants to use next month’s Arab League summit — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic — to cement his country’s place as a regional heavyweight. It has held talks for months with Palestinian factions for a deal.
Renewed demand for Algerian oil and gas, and the end of mass street protests that rocked the country from 2019-20, have bolstered its confidence on the international stage.
However, its ongoing dispute with neighboring Morocco, which has affected both countries’ relations with major European states, has overshadowed the run-up to the summit.

Topics: Palestinians Algiers Fatah movement Hamas

UN experts urge warring sides to renew truce in Yemen

UN experts urge warring sides to renew truce in Yemen
Updated 13 October 2022
AFP

UN experts urge warring sides to renew truce in Yemen

UN experts urge warring sides to renew truce in Yemen
  • The truce, in effect since April 2 and extended on an emergency basis twice, expired on October 2
  • UN assistant secretary general for humanitarian affairs denounced havoc that conflict has wreaked on civilians
Updated 13 October 2022
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: UN officials on Thursday urged the warring parties in Yemen to renew their truce after seven years of devastating war between the Yemeni government and the Iranian-backed Houthis.
The truce, in effect since April 2 and extended on an emergency basis twice, expired on October 2 without the Yemeni government and Houthis reaching an agreement to roll it over for another six months.
“As I continue to work with both sides to find solutions, I urge them to demonstrate the leadership and flexibility required to reach an extended and expanded agreement,” pleaded UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg.
The Swedish diplomat, speaking via video to the UN Security Council, welcomed the fact that “the parties have shown restraint since the expiration of the truce on October 2, as we have fortunately not witnessed any major escalation.”
Speaking from Yemen, the UN assistant secretary general for humanitarian affairs, Joyce Msuya of Tanzania, denounced “the havoc that this conflict has wreaked on civilians.”
“For their sake, I urge the parties to avoid any escalation in violence and to engage with the special envoy to agree on an extended and expanded truce,” she said.
Speaking from the Yemeni coastal area of Hodeidah, Msuya said that she met “Yousef, a 12-year-old boy who lost both of his legs after stepping on a land mine a few weeks ago. He had to travel two long hours to get to the hospital, and now... will need lifelong support and assistance.”
The conflict in Yemen has plunged it into one of the world’s worst humanitarian tragedies, which successive truces have helped to alleviate, according to humanitarian organizations.
According to the UN, the war has left hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced, with a large part of the population close to famine.
Talks on a final peace accord have stalled.

Topics: Yemen UN Truce

US says return to Iran deal unlikely 'in the near future'

US says return to Iran deal unlikely ‘in the near future’
Updated 14 October 2022
AFP

US says return to Iran deal unlikely 'in the near future'

US says return to Iran deal unlikely ‘in the near future’
  • On-off talks have been underway since 2021 to revive the deal
  • President Joe Biden is “committed to not allowing Iran to achieve a nuclear weapons capability,” Kirby said
Updated 14 October 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday ruled out any imminent revival of the Iranian nuclear deal, issuing a downbeat assessment of long-stalled talks over the 2015 accord.
The landmark JCPOA deal has been in tatters since then-president Donald Trump withdrew the United States from it in 2018 and Iran later backed away from some of its own commitments.
On-off talks have been underway since 2021 to revive the deal, which gave Iran much-needed sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
“It’s not that we don’t want to see the JCPOA reimplemented, we of course do. We’re just not in a position where... that’s a likely outcome anytime in the near future,” White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
“What we’re focused on is holding the (Iran) regime accountable for what they are doing to these innocent political protesters.”
Protests and unrest have gripped the Islamic republic since Mahsa Amini, 22, died on September 16 after being arrested by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the strict dress code for women.
The European Union had submitted in August a final draft of a modified nuclear text for the agreement, but there are key sticking points between Tehran and Washington and the UN nuclear watchdog.
President Joe Biden is “committed to not allowing Iran to achieve a nuclear weapons capability,” Kirby said.
“The president still believes that a diplomatic way forward is the best way forward to achieve that outcome.
“At this time, the Iranians have come back with unreasonable demands, many of which have nothing to do with the deal itself.”
In contrast, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said earlier this month that the deal could still be revived and that work was ongoing.

Topics: US White House Iran nuclear deal

