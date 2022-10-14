23 children killed in Iran’s ‘brutal’ crackdown on protests: Amnesty report

LONDON: At least 23 children have been killed in a brutal crackdown by the Iranian regime on protests that erupted following the death last month of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, according to Amnesty International.
Protests have rocked Iran since Amini’s death in the custody of morality police, who had detained her for not wearing her hijab correctly. Hundreds of others have been killed in the violence and unrest since.
The “brutal crackdown” by the Islamic regime “on what many in Iran consider an ongoing popular uprising against the Islamic Republic system has involved an all-out attack on child protesters who have courageously taken to the streets in search of a future without political oppression and inequality,” Amnesty said in statement.
“The child victims include 20 boys, aged between 11 and 17, and three girls, two of whom were 16 years old and one 17 years old,” it added.
According to the rights group almost half of the victims are of an ethnic minority group and were killed during the so-called Bloody Friday on Sept. 30, the deadliest day of the violence in Iran.
“Iran’s security forces have killed with absolute impunity at least 23 children and injured many more in a bid to crush the spirit of resistance among the country’s youth and retain their iron grip on power at any cost,” Amnesty said.
The report does not include figures on children killed in October, but the group said the actual number was likely to be much higher than 23.
It said it had recorded the names and details of 144 men, women and children killed by security forces in Iran between the start of the protests and October 3.
Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has called the protesters “agents of the West” and called for them to be punished, according to state news agency IRNA.
Tunisian authorities recover bodies of 15 migrants on beach
Tunisian Red Crescent says most of the dead were part of a group of 18 young Tunisians, rom the Zarzis region who had sailed for Europe in a makeshift boat
Updated 15 October 2022
AP
TUNIS: Tunisian authorities have recovered the bodies of 15 migrants who died trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe, the coast guard said Friday.
A coast guard statement said the bodies were found Wednesday and Thursday on beaches near the town of Mahdia, 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of the capital, Tunis. It said most appeared to be Tunisians, and others were from sub-Saharan Africa.
Because of its proximity to the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, Mahdia is frequently a starting point for migrants from the Middle East and Africa trying to escape poverty, conflict and persecution.
In a separate incident Monday, the coast guard recovered the bodies of eight migrants off Tunisia’s southern port town of Zarzis, near the Libyan border.
The Tunisian Red Crescent said they were part of a group of 18 young Tunisians, mostly aged 16-18, from the Zarzis region who had sailed for Europe on Sept. 26 in a makeshift boat.
Rescuers were still seeking other survivors Friday.
Residents of Zarzis accuse authorities of moving slowly to start the search and rescue operation, and staged a protest this week shouting: “Bring our children back to us.” Demonstrators burnt tires and blocked traffic on the city’s main road.
Faced with bleak economic prospects and a protracted political crisis, Tunisians are increasingly risking their lives in search of a better life in Europe.
The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, an NGO that closely monitors migration, says 507 Tunisian migrants have died or gone missing so far in 2022 in the Mediterranean.
According to National Guard spokesman Houssameddine Jebabli, the coast guard thwarted more than 1,500 attempts at illegal migration to Italy from January to September 2022, involving entire families including nearly 2,500 children.
Last weekend alone, nearly 200 migrants, including eight children, were intercepted at sea, the defense ministry said.
As Iran activists call for new protests, Khamenei likens theocratic regime to a ‘mighty tree’ that cannot be uprooted
Iran's Islamic Republic cannot be uprooted, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says
Nationwide protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in the hands of religious police
Updated 15 October 2022
AFP Reuters
PARIS/DUBAI: Iranian activists called for fresh nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, as the movement entered a fifth week on Friday despite a crackdown that has killed dozens.
But Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that no one should dare think they can uproot the Islamic Republic.
Khamenei compared the Islamic Republic to an unshakeable tree. “That seedling is a mighty tree now and no one should dare think they can uproot it,” he said on state TV.
Outrage over the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s death on September 16, three days after she was arrested by Iran’s notorious morality police, has fueled the biggest wave of street protests and violence seen in the country for years.
Young women have been on the front line of the protests, shouting anti-government slogans, removing their headscarves and facing off with security forces in the streets.
At least 108 people have been killed in the Amini protests, and at least 93 more have died in separate clashes in Zahedan, capital of the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, according to Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights.
The unrest has continued despite what Amnesty International called an “unrelenting brutal crackdown” that included an “all-out attack on child protesters” — leading to the deaths of at least 23 minors.
There were fewer reports of people taking to the streets over Amini’s death on Friday, but hundreds of men were seen protesting after weekly prayers in Zahedan, in online videos verified by AFP.
Despite blocked access to Internet services and platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp, activists issued an online appeal for a huge turnout on Saturday for protests under the catchcry “The beginning of the end!.”
They have called on people across Iran to show up at spots where the security forces are not present and to chant “Death to the dictator.”
“We have to be present in the squares, because the best VPN these days is the street,” they declared, referring to virtual private networks used to skirt Internet restrictions.
In response, one of Iran’s main revolutionary bodies, the Islamic Development Coordination Council, has called on people to join a counter-demonstration after evening prayers on Saturday to “express their revolutionary anger against sedition and rioters.”
The bloody crackdown has drawn international condemnation and new sanctions on Iran from Britain, Canada and the United States.
Khamenei has accused the country’s enemies, including the US and Israel, of fomenting the “riots.”
On Friday, his government condemned French President Emmanuel Macron for remarks in which he expressed solidarity with the protests sparked over Amini’s death.
Foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said Macron’s remarks served to encourage “violent people and law breakers.”
He said it was “surprising” that France was condemning Iran’s security forces for dealing with “violent people and rioters” when it was threatening to use force in response to “labor strikes in the oil and gas sector” at home.
“This is clear hypocrisy,” he said.
Also on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed the mass protests in Iran as he met activists originally from the Islamic republic.
Blinken praised the “remarkable displays of courage throughout Iran as women, young people and many others continue to stand up for the fundamental rights that continue to be denied them by the Iranian regime.”
This week, a call went out to “retirees” of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for them to gather on Saturday given “the current sensitive situation,” according to a journalist at Shargh newspaper.
In response to the protests, the security forces have carried out a campaign of mass arrests that has netted young activists, journalists, students and even minors.
Schoolchildren have been arrested inside classrooms and ended up in “psychological centers,” Education Minister Yousef Nouri said this week, quoted by Shargh.
In a rare show of accountability, the Tehran police department said Friday that it will investigate the conduct of an officer following allegations of harassment during the arrest of a woman protesting Amini’s death.
It came after a video showed a male officer appearing to grope the woman from behind while arresting her, before she was eventually allowed to leave.
Some voices of support for the protesters have come from inside the country.
In an open letter published on its front page on Thursday, reformist newspaper Etemad called on Iran’s top security official, Ali Shamkhani, to stop arrests being made under “pretenses that are sometimes false.”
The Iranian authorities have organized their own rallies attended by women clad in black chadors, garments that cover their heads and bodies.
A bid to show they had the support of famous women unraveled overnight, after a photomontage of dozens wearing the hijab disappeared from a Tehran billboard within 24 hours of being erected as it featured some personalities known to oppose the headscarf.
Turkish opposition calls new media law ‘censorship’, will appeal to top court
Parliament on Thursday adopted the law with a vague reference to “false or misleading information”
The opposition warned that the measure could be used by those in power to punish critics
Updated 15 October 2022
Reuters
ANKARA: Turkey’s main opposition group said on Friday it would ask the top court to throw out new media legislation that would jail people for spreading “misinformation,” calling the measures unprecedented censorship.
Parliament adopted the law late on Thursday after it was proposed by President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party (AKP), which says it aims to regulate online publications, protect the country and combat disinformation.
The bill had drawn criticism from Turkey’s Western allies and rights groups who said its vague reference to “false or misleading information” can be interpreted differently by courts to punish those critical of the government.
The law’s Article 29 says those who spread false information about Turkey’s security to “create fear and disturb public order” will face a prison sentence of one to three years. The bill still needs to be approved by the president.
“We are talking about a law that is the most oppressive in our history and the law that contains the most censorship,” Burak Erbay, a member of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), said.
He said the party would file an application to the Constitutional Court as soon as the “Law on Amending the Press Law” was published in the Official Gazette.
“We believe the biggest censorship law in history will be reversed by the Constitutional Court and this law will be annulled. It is a regulation that takes us down to the level of underdeveloped societies,” Erbay told Reuters.
The AKP’s nationalist allies MHP joined it in voting to approve the bill, while opposition parties opposed it.
The AKP has dismissed the criticism and says it opposes censorship, adding the law aims to protect everyone from false accusations on social media.
The pro-government Sabah newspaper said a “safe era” in social media had begun. It said the regulations would improve national safety by allowing the immediate removal of content that would endanger public peace.
Hundreds of journalists have been jailed in a crackdown following a 2016 coup attempt, mainly on terrorism charges. Ankara has defended the measures as a necessary response to the scale of the security threat facing Turkey.
People have also been tried over social media posts including ones that criticize Turkey’s incursions in Syria or are seen as insulting the president, considered a crime in Turkey.
Ozgur Ogret, Turkey representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said the new law poses a danger not only for journalists but all citizens and could increase self-censorship ahead of elections set for next year.
“This law will hinder the free flow of information in the election atmosphere,” he said after a press freedom event organized by the International Press Institute in Istanbul.
“Freedom of expression is always important but in an election atmosphere, it is really crucial for everybody to speak their minds and voters to decide on solid information.”
Election polls show Erdogan could lose to an opposition candidate if a presidential election were held today — and that the opposition bloc would win a majority in parliament.
Arda Guzel, a student in Ankara, said the new law aimed to stifle dissenting voices on social media and prevent the opposition from garnering more votes.
“Because people nowadays look at social media more than mainstream media, they can access negative news about the government faster,” he said.
“They passed this law to counter these news stories.”
Iran faces new sanctions over ‘suicide drone’ sales to Russia
Tehran regime is banned until 2023 from exporting advanced military systems
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: The regime in Tehran faces tough new sanctions from Europe for supplying deadly drones that Russia has deployed in its war against Ukraine.
European foreign ministers will meet on Monday to discuss the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia and are expected to reach a political agreement on future sanctions.
Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks in recent weeks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. The most recent attack was on Thursday, when three drones operated by Russian forces attacked the small town of Makariv, west of Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Officials said critical infrastructure was struck by what they said were Iranian-made “suicide drones.”
Leading European countries believe Tehran’s supply of drones to Russia is a breach of UN Security Council resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to curb Iran’s nuclear program.
An arms embargo on Iran imposed under the resolution expired in October 2020, but the resolution still includes restrictions on missiles and related technologies that last until October 2023 and cover the export and purchase of advanced military systems.
France and Germany, both parties to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, have made it clear they believed the drone transfers were a violation of the UN resolution, and that new sanctions were necessary.
A diplomatic source said the drones also fell under the Missile Technology Control Regime, an agreement by35 states that seeks to limit the proliferation of missiles, missile technology and drones. Iran is not a signatory to that agreement, but Russia is.
The US imposed sanctions last month on an Iranian company for coordinating military flights to transport Iranian drones to Russia, and three other companies involved in the production of Iranian drones.
The new discussion on drones comes as EU foreign ministers prepare to rubber-stamp sanctions on Iran on Monday over human rights abuses in Iran’s violent crackdown on protests that began last month after the death in morality police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. More than 200 Iranians have been killed by security forces in a wave of demonstrations sweeping the country.
Iran has complained about the imminent new sanctions, but “they can't expect the EU to stay silent in the face of these mass human rights violations,” one European diplomat said.
Iran prevents Mani Haghighi from attending BFI London Film Festival
Authorities confiscate filmmaker’s passport without ‘reasonable explanation’
Event is showing Haghighi’s latest movie ‘Subtraction’
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Iranian filmmaker Mani Haghighi has been prevented from leaving Iran to attend the BFI London Film Festival, where his latest film “Subtraction” is being screened.
The movie made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival last month, which Haghighi was able to attend. He then returned to Tehran, but when he tried to board a flight to London he was stopped by Iranian authorities without any “reasonable explanation,” he said in a video statement.
Filmmaker Mani Haghighi was due to join us at the BFI London Film Festival with his film Subtraction. Authorities in Iran confiscated his passport and he could not leave.#LFF supports Haghighi and all filmmakers in their freedom to present their films around the world. pic.twitter.com/vFhja8EnqS
Haghighi has two theories on why he was stopped. The first is an Instagram video he posted recently criticizing Iran’s hijab laws and the crackdown on young people protesting against them.
He said that perhaps the authorities thought that by keeping him in the country they could keep a closer eye on him and shut him up.
“The very fact that I’m talking to you in this video right now kind of undermines that plan,” Haghighi said.
His second theory is that of an “exile in reverse,” whereby the authorities are forcing him to stay in Iran and making it a prison for him.
But he said: “I would rather be here than anywhere else in the world right now. So, if this is a punishment for what I’ve done, then, by all means, bring it on.”
Haghighi is not the first filmmaker to face the wrath of Iranian authorities. In July, acclaimed director Jafar Panahi was forced to serve a six-year jail sentence that had been handed down a decade ago, after he attempted to find information about fellow filmmakers Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Aleahmad, who had been detained earlier.
“The BFI London Film Festival supports Haghighi and all filmmakers in their freedom to make their films and present them around the world,” a spokesperson for the event said.
“Earlier this week, in solidarity with imprisoned Iranian filmmakers and the brave women of Iran who are challenging for their freedom, BFI London Film Festival filmmakers and delegates joined Festival Director Tricia Tuttle in a moment of solidarity and reflection.”