Calls for international probe into deaths of 18 children with leukemia in Houthi-held Sanaa

Calls for international probe into deaths of 18 children with leukemia in Houthi-held Sanaa
Yemeni children suffering from blood cancer (leukemia) receive treatment at an oncology ward of a hospital in Sanaa, on World Cancer Day, on February 4, 2021. (AFP file)
Updated 19 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Calls for international probe into deaths of 18 children with leukemia in Houthi-held Sanaa

Calls for international probe into deaths of 18 children with leukemia in Houthi-held Sanaa
Updated 19 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni government officials and human rights groups have called for an independent international investigation into the deaths of 18 children with leukemia who were injected with expired drugs at a hospital in Houthi-held Sanaa.

Local media reports, independent organizations and family members said that health workers at Kuwait University Hospital administered doses of the chemotherapy drug methotrexate to about 50 cancer-hit children in late September, killing at least 18 of them and sending others to intensive care units.

Despite complaints from the children’s families, Houthi health officials attempted to conceal the case until earlier this month when local media outlets reported that child cancer patients had died at a hospital in Sanaa.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for an immediate independent investigation, with many Yemenis blaming the Houthis for dealing in expired and smuggled drugs.

The Geneva-based SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties, the American Center for Justice, and Bridges for Yemen issued a joint statement demanding that international aid bodies in Yemen investigate the case.

Hussam Al-Yafei, president of Bridges for Yemen, said: “The Houthi group has become untrustworthy in how it manages this health situation, particularly after press leaks revealed that the group sells medical aid such as medicines and supplies on the black market, or stores these medicines until they are damaged.”

Relatives said Houthi health authorities snubbed demands for an investigation and refused to issue death certificates.

Faisal Al-Khawlani, a relative of Ismail Mohammed who died at the hospital, told Belqees TV that the 12-year-old suffered from vomiting and a headache almost immediately after taking his regular chemotherapy drug on Sept. 24.

His worried family contacted his doctor, who instructed them to administer pain relief and transport him to the nearest medical facility. When his health deteriorated, his family sought medical attention once more.

Al-Khawlani said: “She told us to bring him back to the hospital right away because he was injected with an expired dose or something.

“The child was transferred to Palestine Hospital in Sanaa at midnight and died hours later.

“Our money has been spent on medication. We are helpless. We cannot file any complaints against anyone.”

When the case was made public, the Houthis refused to accept responsibility.

Ali Al-Fakih, editor of Al-Masdar Online, told Arab News: “The Houthis initially refuted the claim before placing the blame on one another.

“It appears that major minds are involved in this. They are currently seeking junior officials to use as scapegoats before closing the file.

“They would definitely close it because the smuggling of expired drugs is linked to companies owned by Houthi officials.”

Arab News asked health officials in Aden to comment on the situation. They refused to comment, citing a lack of knowledge, and a desire to protect their Sanaa-based colleagues from Houthi reprisals.

Topics: Houthi miliitia Kuwait University Hospital Leukemia SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties Bridges for Yemen American Center for Justice

Updated 31 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

Palestinians demand practical steps for reconciliation on the ground

Palestinians demand practical steps for reconciliation on the ground
  • Rival factions signed an agreement in Algiers on Thursday aimed at resolving 15 years of discord
Updated 31 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Palestinian political leaders, experts, and opinion makers have expressed a high degree of skepticism about the recently announced Palestinian reconciliation agreement.

Rival factions signed an agreement in Algiers on Thursday aimed at resolving 15 years of discord. It states that elections will be held within a year after months of talks mediated by Algeria.

The agreement is aimed at mending the rift between President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah and Hamas, which has split Palestinian governance in the Gaza Strip from the West Bank and hindered Palestinian ambitions of statehood.

Hamadeh Faraneh, an influential columnist in Jordan and Palestine, told Arab News that the agreement follows on from several previous agreements that have made no real difference.

“The Algerian declaration is no different in substance from the previous agreements and declarations in Cairo, Turkey, Makkah and other places. The difference (now), of course, is that Algeria is a staunch supporter of the Palestinian people,” he said.

Faraneh said the keyword that has been repeated in the Algerian agreement is “partnership.” “Abbas will be attending the October 23 Arab summit in Algiers. It would be a very nice gesture if he included a Hamas official in the Palestinian delegation to the summit,” Faraneh added.

Abbas was unable to attend the Algiers meeting because of previous commitments in Kazakhstan, but sources close to the president told Arab News that the presidency highly appreciated the efforts of Algeria “and whoever else wants to help us in reaching the goal of reconciliation.”

A major obstacle facing the Palestinian leadership, they say, is the fact that Hamas is not willing to accept international law and the Palestinian principles set out in the Palestinian charter and resolutions of the Palestine National Council.

Ali Jarbawi, a political studies professor at Bir Zeit University in the West Bank, told Arab News that reconciliation does not happen in meetings but needs to be carried out on the ground. “There is nothing (in this agreement compared to previous ones) that gives us reason for optimism that the situation on the ground will change,” he said.

Roman Orthodox Archbishop Atallah Hanna told Arab News that the reconciliation agreement signed in Algiers is a step in the right direction, “but it needs to be followed up on the ground so that it doesn’t just remain on paper.”

Mohammad Rajoub, a popular radio anchor at the private radio station Ajjyal, told Arab News that Palestinians have long lost faith in reconciliation efforts.

“People don’t care because they are convinced that what is happening is a charade by both Fatah and Hamas, who don’t want to appear publicly to be opposed to reconciliation,” he said.

Rajoub added that the concern is that Palestinians will lose the support of the Algerian people if this agreement does not result in reconciliation is not carried out. He estimates its chances of success as “near zero.”

Nora Kort, a community activist in the old city of Jerusalem, told Arab News that such agreements “are nothing more than a waste of time.”

She said: “We need serious efforts on behalf of Palestine. We have suffered because of the selfishness of all these factions.”

Khalil Assali, a Jerusalem-based journalist, told Arab News that the vast majority of people he has interviewed in the holy city expressed skepticism in the leadership of both Ramallah and Gaza.

“They used the Arabic term ‘kalam fadi’ (empty rhetoric) to describe the agreement. The truth is that the factions can talk around the clock about ending the division. But unless they take urgent steps on the ground, no one will believe them,” Assali said.

Palestinian activist and critic of the Abbas administration Fadi Elsalameen told Arab News that “as long as an Israeli strategy is built on separating the Palestinians to advance illegal settlements and halt any political progress on the ground, the reconciliation is at risk.”

“One must ask who on the Palestinian side is executing this Israeli strategy and why they are standing in the way of reconciliation,” he added. “I’ll believe in reconciliation when I see Abbas in Gaza when we form a unity government and dates for elections are not canceled.”

Topics: Palestinians Palestinian Reconciliation Algeria

Fire, gunfire breaks out at Tehran's Evin Prison

Fire, gunfire breaks out at Tehran's Evin Prison
Updated 6 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Fire, gunfire breaks out at Tehran's Evin Prison

Fire, gunfire breaks out at Tehran's Evin Prison
Updated 6 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

TEHRAN: A fire, and sounds of gunfire broke out at Tehran's Evin Prison on Saturday, according to witnesses.

More to follow...

Israeli military measures put Palestinian medics on alert

Israeli military measures put Palestinian medics on alert
Updated 15 October 2022
Mohammed Najib

Israeli military measures put Palestinian medics on alert

Israeli military measures put Palestinian medics on alert
  • Bullet injuries caused by Israeli soldiers are more severe this time around than during the second intifada
  • Journalists and photojournalists have started wearing anti-tear gas masks
Updated 15 October 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinian medical teams have raised their state of readiness to maximum following recent Israeli military measures which include blockades, checkpoints, incursions and violent crackdowns imposed on Nablus, Jenin and other West Bank cities.

Vacationing doctors and nurses have been told to be ready to return to work if they are required.

A senior doctor at the Palestinian Ministry of Health told Arab News: “We have asked all medical staff to be at the highest levels of readiness to respond to any emergency, and we have provided surgery rooms and supplied them with the materials and medical equipment they need, along with boosting the specialized cadre.”

He added that bullet injuries caused by Israeli soldiers are more severe this time around than during the second intifada (uprising), in which 6,000 Palestinians were killed and more than 20,000 wounded.

He said Israeli troops are aiming at the upper parts of bodies, such as the head and chest.

Journalists and photojournalists have started wearing anti-tear gas masks. They are also displaying press signs on their vehicles and using bulletproof vests.

Duha Asous, a farmer from Burin village, told Arab News that she has started storing food and gas cylinders as she cannot reach Nablus, 7 km away, due to the Israeli closure.

Asous said she is more worried about her son, a bus driver in a region that sees almost daily protests and clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli army. 

She added that many of her friends and relatives have either postponed their children’s weddings or downsized them in the wake of Palestinian deaths in neighboring areas.

Muna Musa, 20, a student at An-Najah National University in Nablus, told Arab News that she walked 7 km to reach her classes last week after a military checkpoint stopped her vehicle. The university has now gone back to online teaching, as was the case during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many students have left dorms and returned to their cities in the West Bank following the deterioration of the security situation and Israeli incursions.

Musa said: “Students from outside Nablus are thinking of not coming to the university because of the feeling of insecurity.

“The last time I came back from my university, I waited two hours at a checkpoint, then took a detour. Later, my family came to take me home in their vehicle.”

Ahmed Zawahreh, a minibus driver on the Bethlehem to Ramallah route, told Arab News his 45-minute journey now takes two hours because of Israeli checkpoints and ID checks.

Zawahreh, who is one of 40 drivers on the route, said he and his colleagues kept in touch and informed each other of checkpoint issues on a WhatsApp group.

Groups on Facebook and Telegram also keep people up to date about congestion at checkpoints.

Mahmoud Barham, mayor of Beita, southeast of Nablus, told Arab News that there are eight military checkpoints at city entrances which prevent the movement of citizens.

He added: “Only grocery stores, butchers and bakeries are operating normally, while the rest of the commercial interests have been greatly affected.”

Topics: Palestinians medics Israeli blockades West Bank

Kuwait FAO envoy calls for action on emerging hunger crisis

Kuwait FAO envoy calls for action on emerging hunger crisis
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

Kuwait FAO envoy calls for action on emerging hunger crisis

Kuwait FAO envoy calls for action on emerging hunger crisis
  • 3.1bn people worldwide face struggle to afford proper nutrition, FAO chief reveals
  • Pope Francis warns the world is engaged in a ‘third global war’
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

ROME: The world produces food enough to feed every individual on earth, but a third of every year’s agricultural crop is wasted, according to a Kuwaiti official.

Addressing a Food and Agriculture Organization session, Kuwait’s delegation head and permanent representative at the organization, Yousef Juhail said that World Food Day on Sunday should promote communities’ nutrition awareness, and stimulate individuals and institutions to enhance global food security and stop the spread of hunger, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Saturday.

Juhail speech came as FAO celebrates its sixth anniversary and World Food Day.

KUNA said the event was attended by the Kuwaiti delegation, officials representing the organization member states and dignitaries, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Juhail said that the new World Food Day logo, “leaving no one behind,” highlighted a call for action on various fronts to combat poverty, tackle malnutrition and fight inequality as part of the objectives of the UN Sustainable Development strategy.

In his inaugural address, FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu said: “In the shadow of the emerging hunger crisis gripping the globe, states should seek collective action to build a better future where peoples will be able to have access to food regularly.”

About 828 million people were threatened by hunger in 2021, while 3.1 billion people will struggle to afford healthy nutrition in the coming years, he said.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said millions of people worldwide are deprived of a fair share of the global food output.

Meanwhile, Guterres said in a video address: “World Food Day coincides with critical conditions worldwide at the nutrition level, urging stakeholders to abstain from despair and resort to action.”

In a statement read on behalf of Pope Francis, the Vatican envoy warned that the world is engaged in a “third global war,” urging stakeholders “not to leave any one behind” in efforts to secure necessities for nations and communities across the globe.

Chairman of the International Fund for Agricultural Development Alvaro Lario called for increased aid for “small farmers” who secure nutrition for communities, despite their hard living conditions.

David Beasley, the World Food Programme’s executive director, warned that global food production would be badly affected in the coming months due to conflicts and climate change.

The FAO has called for renewed efforts to achieve the goals of the 2020 sustainable development agenda by improving laborers’ living standards, gender equality and social solidarity, and by tackling child labor.

Topics: Kuwait Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Hunger World Food Day

Thousands from rival Tunisian parties protest against president

Thousands from rival Tunisian parties protest against president
Updated 15 October 2022
Reuters

Thousands from rival Tunisian parties protest against president

Thousands from rival Tunisian parties protest against president
  • Thousands of supporters from the Ennahda party and the Free Constitutional Party held parallel rallies
  • "Tunisia is bleeding. Saied is a failed dictator," said protester Henda Ben Ali
Updated 15 October 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: Two rival Tunisian opposition groups staged one of the biggest days of protest so far against President Kais Saied on Saturday, denouncing his moves to consolidate political power as public anger grows over fuel and food shortages.
Thousands of supporters from the Ennahda party and the Free Constitutional Party held parallel rallies in adjacent areas of the capital, Tunis, accusing Saied of economic mismanagement and of an anti-democratic coup.
“Tunisia is bleeding. Saied is a failed dictator. He has set us back for many years. The game’s over. Get out,” said protester Henda Ben Ali.
Saied, who moved to rule by decree after shutting down parliament last year and expanding his powers with a new constitution passed in a July referendum, has said the measures were needed to save Tunisia from years of crisis.
In a speech on Saturday to commemorate the departure of French troops upon Tunisia’s 1956 independence, he demanded the departure today of “all who want to undermine independence” — an apparent allusion to his political foes.
Saied’s opponents say his actions have undermined the democracy secured through a 2011 revolution that ousted autocratic leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and triggered the Arab spring.
Ennahda and the Free Constitutional Party have long been bitter foes, but both are now more focused on their struggle against Saied.
Tunisians are meanwhile struggling to make ends meet as a crisis in state finances has contributed to shortages of subsidised goods including petrol, sugar and milk on top of years of economic malaise and entrenched unemployment.
The president, who has blamed hoarders and speculators for the shortages, appears to retain broad support among many Tunisians, but the growing hardships are causing frustration and increasing the flow of illegal migrants to Europe.
In the southern town of Zarzis this week, residents protested over the burial in unmarked graves of local people who had died in one of the many shipwrecks of migrants trying to reach Italy.
“While our youth are dying at sea in boats to escape from hell, Saied is only interested in gathering power,” said Monia Hajji, a protester.
In Tunis, there have been some isolated clashes this week in poor districts between police and protesting youths, and there was a heavy police presence in the city on Saturday.
The Free Constitutional Party leader Abir Moussi, a supporter of the pre-revolution autocracy, criticized the stringent security arrangements in a speech to protesters, asking Saied: “Why are you afraid?.”
At both rallies, protesters chanted “the people want the fall of the regime,” the slogan of the 2011 revolution.
“The situation is about to explode and is dangerous for the future,” said the Ennahda former prime minister Ali Larayedh.

Topics: Tunis Protests Ennahda party President Kais Saied

