Calls for international probe into deaths of 18 children with leukemia in Houthi-held Sanaa

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni government officials and human rights groups have called for an independent international investigation into the deaths of 18 children with leukemia who were injected with expired drugs at a hospital in Houthi-held Sanaa.

Local media reports, independent organizations and family members said that health workers at Kuwait University Hospital administered doses of the chemotherapy drug methotrexate to about 50 cancer-hit children in late September, killing at least 18 of them and sending others to intensive care units.

Despite complaints from the children’s families, Houthi health officials attempted to conceal the case until earlier this month when local media outlets reported that child cancer patients had died at a hospital in Sanaa.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for an immediate independent investigation, with many Yemenis blaming the Houthis for dealing in expired and smuggled drugs.

The Geneva-based SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties, the American Center for Justice, and Bridges for Yemen issued a joint statement demanding that international aid bodies in Yemen investigate the case.

Hussam Al-Yafei, president of Bridges for Yemen, said: “The Houthi group has become untrustworthy in how it manages this health situation, particularly after press leaks revealed that the group sells medical aid such as medicines and supplies on the black market, or stores these medicines until they are damaged.”

Relatives said Houthi health authorities snubbed demands for an investigation and refused to issue death certificates.

Faisal Al-Khawlani, a relative of Ismail Mohammed who died at the hospital, told Belqees TV that the 12-year-old suffered from vomiting and a headache almost immediately after taking his regular chemotherapy drug on Sept. 24.

His worried family contacted his doctor, who instructed them to administer pain relief and transport him to the nearest medical facility. When his health deteriorated, his family sought medical attention once more.

Al-Khawlani said: “She told us to bring him back to the hospital right away because he was injected with an expired dose or something.

“The child was transferred to Palestine Hospital in Sanaa at midnight and died hours later.

“Our money has been spent on medication. We are helpless. We cannot file any complaints against anyone.”

When the case was made public, the Houthis refused to accept responsibility.

Ali Al-Fakih, editor of Al-Masdar Online, told Arab News: “The Houthis initially refuted the claim before placing the blame on one another.

“It appears that major minds are involved in this. They are currently seeking junior officials to use as scapegoats before closing the file.

“They would definitely close it because the smuggling of expired drugs is linked to companies owned by Houthi officials.”

Arab News asked health officials in Aden to comment on the situation. They refused to comment, citing a lack of knowledge, and a desire to protect their Sanaa-based colleagues from Houthi reprisals.