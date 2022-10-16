You are here

Uihlein leads LIV Golf in Jeddah by 1 shot from Koepka

Uihlein leads LIV Golf in Jeddah by 1 shot from Koepka
Updated 16 October 2022
AP
AFP

Uihlein leads LIV Golf in Jeddah by 1 shot from Koepka

Uihlein leads LIV Golf in Jeddah by 1 shot from Koepka
Updated 16 October 2022
AP AFP

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: Peter Uihlein takes a one-shot lead going into the final day of the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah after a 7-under 63 in the second round on Saturday.

The American made seven birdies and one eagle to compensate for a double bogey on the 13th hole at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

Uihlein took over from previous leader Brooks Koepka, who had a 3-under-67.

Sergio Garcia (64) and Charl Schwartzel (67) were three strokes off the lead.

This is the seventh and final LIV Golf Invitational for individual and team play.

The last event of the inaugural season will be in Miami in two weeks for four-man teams.

LIV Golf is funded by the Public Investment Fund, but this is the first tournament held in Saudi Arabia after previous events in London, Portland, Bedminster, Boston, Chicago and Bangkok.

Garcia said his days on the European Tour could be over after he was fined by the circuit for pulling out of a tournament.

The 2017 Masters champion and Ryder Cup stalwart said he felt “more welcomed and loved” on LIV, where he has been one of the star attractions in its debut season.

Spain’s Garcia, 42, was reportedly fined by the European Tour for failing to medically explain his withdrawal from last month’s BMW PGA Championship after an opening round of 76.

“I don’t know. As of now, it doesn’t look like it. But we’ll see,” the 16-time European winner said, when asked if he would play on the tour again.

“At the end of the day I want to play where people want me, where people are excited to have me and where I feel like I’m welcomed and loved.

“And right now that’s here, that’s LIV and I’m very excited about it.”

Garcia has three top-10 finishes in six events so far on the lucrative circuit, which has split golf and angered the established tours by poaching top players for exorbitant fees.

The Spaniard, who is also a team captain in the 54-hole, no-cut series, is tied for third on nine-under-par 131 behind leader Peter Uihlein at this week’s $25 million Jeddah Invitational.

Victory in round three on Sunday would earn him at least $4 million — more than double the $1.98 million he pocketed for his famous win at Augusta five years ago.

Garcia wore shorts and a left-knee brace at par-70 Royal Greens in King Abdullah Economic City, and said he would have a scan next week to see if he needs meniscus surgery.

“It might need a little clean-up or something. I’ll know more next week when I have a proper MRI and take a look at it,” Garcia said.

“It sucks because I’ve been very fortunate with injuries throughout my career, I’ve been very healthy, and to play through one it’s not the most enjoyable thing.”

Uihlein had an eagle-birdie finish to edge ahead of fellow American and team-mate Koepka by one shot at the top of the leaderboard on 12-under 128.

He said he preferred the team format — where players can also win money depending on their collective scores with three team-mates — compared to the “lone wolf mentality” of the US PGA Tour.

South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel, who shares third with Garcia and won the opening LIV tournament in London, said it was impossible to compare the new circuit with the “prestige” of a major victory.

“The Masters, winning a green jacket is the biggest achievement that you can do in our game, I believe,” he said.

“I won a lot of money, it was fantastic,” Schwartzel added.

“But I cannot compare it to winning a green jacket.”

Topics: LIV Golf Peter Uihlein Jeddah golf

Benzema expected to win Ballon d'Or after exploits with Real Madrid

Benzema expected to win Ballon d’Or after exploits with Real Madrid
Updated 16 October 2022
AFP

Benzema expected to win Ballon d’Or after exploits with Real Madrid

Benzema expected to win Ballon d’Or after exploits with Real Madrid
  Of the 30 nominees, the Real Madrid striker is the outstanding candidate after his remarkable performances last season
  Lionel Messi,who won the award for the 7th time last year, was not nominated this time after a disappointing season at Paris Saint-Germain
Updated 16 October 2022
AFP

PARIS: Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favorite to win the men’s Ballon d’Or at a ceremony in Paris on Monday and thereby become the first Frenchman to claim the most prestigious individual prize in football since Zinedine Zidane almost quarter of a century ago.
There are 30 nominees, but the Real Madrid striker is the outstanding candidate after his remarkable performances last season helped his club win the Champions League and La Liga.
Benzema scored an astonishing 44 goals in 46 games for his club including 15 in the Champions League.
His exploits included a hat-trick in 17 second-half minutes against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, and another away to Chelsea in the quarter-final first leg. He also scored three more goals over both legs of the semifinal against Manchester City.
Benzema was named the UEFA player of the year in August, and he is living a marvellous twilight to his career with the World Cup to come.
Formerly a pariah, frozen out of the France team for five and a half years because of his involvement in a blackmail scandal over a sextape involving teammate Mathieu Valbuena, Benzema has put that behind him and is playing the best football of his career with his 35th birthday approaching the day after the World Cup final.
“What is most important to me is to win collective trophies. If you do things well on the field, individual awards will follow,” Benzema pointed out recently.
His victory at the Chatelet Theatre in the French capital seems an inevitability.
“If they don’t cancel it then he’s probably going to win this Ballon d’Or,” said Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski this week.
That was a joke by the Pole, who would surely have been crowned in 2020 had that year’s award not been canceled due to the pandemic.

Normal service was restored last year when Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or for the seventh time, but he is not even nominated this time after a disappointing season at Paris Saint-Germain.
Cristiano Ronaldo is nominated but there is no Neymar on the list.
Benzema aside, there are four other members of Real’s Champions League-winning side: Vinicius, the evergreen Luka Modric, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and midfielder Casemiro, now of Manchester United.
Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Lewandowski and Kevin De Bruyne feature too, but Benzema stands out by a distance.
If Benzema wins, he will be the fifth Frenchman to do so, following in the footsteps of Raymond Kopa in 1958, Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985), Jean-Pierre Papin (1991) and Zidane (1998).
The award was previously based on a player’s performances over the course of the calendar year.
But the format has changed, with the prize now based on a player’s record over the last season.

There is far less certainty about the identity of what will be the fourth women’s Ballon d’Or.
There are three members of England’s European Championship-winning squad short-listed among the 20 contenders.
Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright were both named but Arsenal striker Beth Mead is the most likely candidate after scoring six goals at the Euro.
Australia’s Sam Kerr and German duo Lena Oberdorf and Alexandra Popp may have a claim too, but it could also once again be Spain’s Alexia Putellas, who won last year.
The 28-year-old is currently recovering from a serious knee injury which saw her miss the Euro with Spain and means she is unlikely to play at all this season.
Putellas, who followed in the footsteps of Ada Hegerberg and Megan Rapinoe by winning a year ago, captained Barcelona to the Champions League final last season as well as a domestic league and cup double.
She was the Champions League top scorer with 11 goals, although her club lost the final to Lyon.
The winners will also receive digital tokens (NFTs) to go with their gleaming trophies, while organizers France Football magazine have also added a new humanitarian prize.
It is named for Socrates, the former Brazil midfielder who also held a medical degree.
The prize “will identify the best social initiative by committed champions,” France Football said.
 

Topics: Ballon d'Or Karim Benzema real madrid

Leicester held by Palace, Forest sink to bottom of the Premier League

Leicester held by Palace, Forest sink to bottom of the Premier League
Updated 16 October 2022
AFP

Leicester held by Palace, Forest sink to bottom of the Premier League

Leicester held by Palace, Forest sink to bottom of the Premier League
  Leicester's only league win this season was a 4-0 victory against Forest earlier this month but that proved to be a false dawn for the 2016 champions
Updated 16 October 2022
AFP

LONDON: Leicester edged off the bottom of the Premier League despite drawing a blank in a goalless draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday as Nottingham Forest fell to the foot of the table after losing 1-0 at Wolves.

Fulham and Bournemouth remain in the top half of the table after sharing the points in a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.

Leicester’s only league win this season was a 4-0 victory against Forest earlier this month but that proved to be a false dawn for the 2016 champions.

The Foxes, who have the leakiest defense in the division, were solid at the back on Saturday but failed to capitalize on their chances at the King Power.

“The players are fighting and running and giving everything,” said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

“I always felt after the summer market we would have to fight our way through the season but the players are doing that and hopefully we will get better results as the season goes on.”

Leicester signed defender Wout Faes from French club Reims in the closing hours of the transfer window to replace Chelsea-bound defender Wesley Fofana in their only significant piece of business.

However, a record 23 new arrivals has not helped Forest on their return to the top flight after 23 years.

Steve Cooper’s men have taken just one point from their last seven games after losing out in a tale of two penalties at Molineux.

Ruben Neves scored from the spot to move managerless Wolves out of the bottom three before Jose Sa saved Brennan Johnson’s penalty at the other end.

Bournemouth extended their unbeaten run to six games under caretaker boss Gary O’Neil, but let a win slip away after leading twice at Fulham.

Dominic Solanke slotted home the opener from Philip Billing’s cut-back after just two minutes.

Issa Diop levelled midway through the first half with a towering header from Andreas Pereira’s corner, but Bournemouth retook the lead just seven minutes later when Solanke teed up Jefferson Lerma.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had been a doubt due to a foot injury, but Fulham’s talisman made his mark from the penalty spot to salvage a point after he had been hauled down inside the area by Lerma.

The heavyweight clash of the weekend takes place on Sunday when champions Manchester City face Liverpool at Anfield.

Leaders Arsenal are also in action on Sunday away to Leeds.

Topics: english Premier League Leicester City Crystal Palace football

Juventus wins derby at Torino to relieve pressure on Allegri

Juventus wins derby at Torino to relieve pressure on Allegri
Updated 15 October 2022
AP

Juventus wins derby at Torino to relieve pressure on Allegri

Juventus wins derby at Torino to relieve pressure on Allegri
  Dušan Vlahović scored 16 minutes from time for a Juventus side
  Juventus moved up to seventh, five points behind Atalanta
Updated 15 October 2022
AP

MILAN, Italy: Juventus relieved a bit of the pressure on coach Massimiliano Allegri by beating Torino 1-0 in a Serie A derby on Saturday.
Dušan Vlahović scored 16 minutes from time for a Juventus side which have been struggling.
Juventus had been in a punitive retreat following an embarrassing defeat at Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Tuesday, three days after a loss to AC Milan.
Juventus moved up to seventh, five points behind Atalanta which could go top with a win at home to Sassuolo later.
There were few clear goal-scoring opportunities in the derby. Juventus had a triple chance shortly before halftime but Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić parried Vlahović, then Manuel Locatelli on the rebound, and Adrien Rabiot from distance.
Juventus broke the deadlock in the 74th when a corner was floated in from the right and flicked on by Danilo for Vlahović to turn in at the back post.
RUN ENDED
Monza endured their first defeat under coach Raffael Palladino, 1-0 at Empoli.
Palladino won his first three games in charge, starting against Juventus before the international break for Monza’s first ever Serie A win.
But Nicolas Haas netted in the 11th minute to end that streak for Silvio Berlusconi’s side.
Empoli also hit the post and had a goal ruled out for offside early in the second half.
Monza midfielder Nicolò Rovella was sent off in stoppage time for his part in a scuffle.

Topics: Juventus Torino Italy

Tottenham top Everton in best top-flight start since 1963

Tottenham top Everton in best top-flight start since 1963
Updated 15 October 2022
AP

Tottenham top Everton in best top-flight start since 1963

Tottenham top Everton in best top-flight start since 1963
  Their 23 points moved Spurs level with second-placed Manchester City
  Conte is a proven winner himself at Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan
Updated 15 October 2022
AP

MANCHESTER, England: The Antonio Conte effect is truly taking hold at Tottenham.
A 2-0 win against Everton on Saturday secured Tottenham’s best start in the English Premier League era after 10 games.
Their 23 points moved Spurs level with second-placed Manchester City and represented their highest tally at this stage since 1963.
Spurs keep looking more like a genuine title contender, supported by their recent good record against City. Their first scheduled league meeting last month was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Conte wasn’t disappointed. Spurs are warming up nicely.
Pep Guardiola has led City’s dominance of England and assembled arguably the most powerful squad in Europe, but counterpart Conte is a proven winner himself at Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan.
That was always the fascinating aspect of his decision to accept the post at Tottenham, a team that haven’t won the English title since 1961 and counts the 2008 League Cup as their last trophy.
Mauricio Pochettino came close to ending that search for major silverware – reaching the Champions League final in 2018 – but the club’s fortunes have unraveled since then.
Now Conte has provided new energy and new hope. And as long as Harry Kane is fit . . .
Kane opened the scoring for Tottenham about an hour in after being brought down by Jordan Pickford in the box. It was the England international’s 14th goal in his last 11 games against Everton.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sealed the win late.
These are early days in the campaign, but Tottenham’s consistency is already seeing their stand out as one of the teams that look most capable of threatening City, with the Conte factor pivotal.
Elsewhere, Leicester drew with Crystal Palace 0-0 at home and moved off the bottom of the table, Nottingham Forest fell to last after losing to Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0, and Fulham and Bournemouth drew 2-2.
LEICESTER RISES
Leicester were no longer last in the league but the pressure was still on manager Brendan Rodgers to craft a recovery.
Television cameras focused on Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, who looked unimpressed after the final while.
Fans inside King Power Stadium called for Rodgers to be fired, with one sign reading: “Time for action.”
Rodgers revealed he held talks with Aiyawatt on Friday.
“They understand the difficulties there is going to be this year, in terms of us not being able to improve but he wants to win,” he said.
“I have had no indication of anything, but I understand football. It will never change — my feeling for him — if he had to make a change. That is the reality.”
WOLVES LICKING LIPS
Wolverhampton was quick to gloat after winning their relegation scrap with Midlands rival Nottingham Forest.
Shortly after fulltime at Molineux, which saw the manager-less home team triumph 1-0 courtesy of Ruben Neves’ second-half penalty, the club’s official Twitter account posted a picture of a tree stump with an axe embedded in it. The caption read, “Playtime’s over.”
Victory lifted Wolves out of the relegation zone after only their second win.
Forest, sitting lost on goal difference, wasted a golden opportunity to share the points when Brennan Johnson’s second-half penalty kick was saved by Jose Sa.
Remarkably, the Wolves goalkeeper has been playing with a broken wrist since the second round.
“Fair play to Jose for playing through that pain and showing courage to do that,” Wolves interim manager Steve Davis said. “They all need to be that big person if we’re going to turn our form around. I thought we took a big step toward that.”
FULHAM FIGHTBACK
Fulham twice came from behind to draw with Bournemouth but manager Marco Silva still bemoaned his team’s failure to win.
Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 52nd-minute penalty helped Fulham equalize for a second time. They pushed for the winner and ended with 19 shots and 69 percent possession.
“It was something that our players definitely deserved with the fight, with the character that they showed, but it is one point,” Silva said.

Topics: Tottenham Hotspur everton Harry Kane Jordan Pickford Premier league

UAE Pro League completes preparations for World Leagues Forum

UAE Pro League completes preparations for World Leagues Forum
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

UAE Pro League completes preparations for World Leagues Forum

UAE Pro League completes preparations for World Leagues Forum
  Representatives from FIFA, European Club Association, FIFPro, IFAB and ILO to attend event
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE will host the annual meeting of the World Leagues Forum (WLF), being held for the first time in the region, on October 18 and 19.
The UAE Pro League has finalized preparations to host the WLF, which is set to be attended by an elite group of decision-makers and football experts in Dubai, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.
Representatives from FIFA, the European Club Association, the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPro), the International Football Association Board "IFAB" and the International Labor Organization “ILO” will attend the two-day sessions at Dubai Festival City.
The event aims to discuss issues related to the governance of global football, rules of the game, integrity and coordination of international schedules to ensure the availability of players within the context of international competitions.
The regulation of transfers and the regulation of agents and intermediaries will also be on the agenda.
The meeting will provide recommendations, according to WAM, which will help develop the football industry and overcome current and expected challenges.
It will also assess the latest development in digital assets in the football world and the mechanism for applying them.

Topics: UAE FIFA UAE Pro League World Leagues Forum

