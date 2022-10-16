You are here

  • Home
  • Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin to perform during FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin to perform during FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin to perform during FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Taboo, will.i.am and apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas will perform in Qatar on Nov. 20. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jr8w8

Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin to perform during FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin to perform during FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Two new international acts have been added to the list of concerts announced to take place at the FIFA World Cup — Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin

World Stage, organized by Qatar Airways and Qatar Tourism in association with Alchemy Project, will bring musical superstars from across the world for six nights of music as part of the Qatar Live 2022 series.

The World Stage will kick off at the Doha Golf Club on Nov. 20 with a show by Grammy Award-winning group Black Eyed Peas, known for chart-topping tracks like “I Gotta Feeling” and “Where is the Love?” The trio, made up of will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo, recently performed in Saudi Arabia and at Expo 2020 Dubai.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin)

On Nov. 24, Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin, one of the world's best-selling Latin music artists, will entertain concertgoers.

He was the first Latino artist to top Spotify's global streaming charts singing only in Spanish.

Other acts and ticket prices for World Stage have yet to be announced.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MDLBEAST (@mdlbeast)

Last week, Saudi music entertainment company MDLBEAST revealed the list of 56 international and regional artists confirmed to perform at ARAVIA at Qatar’s Al Rihla venue during the FIFA World Cup season.

International artists such as David Guetta, Tyga, Hardwell, Afrojack, DaBaby and Steve Aoki will perform at ARAVIA, the Saudi organizer’s first event outside the Kingdom. The line-up also includes regional superstars like Hamaki and Amr Diab as well as up-and-coming Saudi talents Biirdperson, DJ duo Dish Dash and Cosmicat.

Topics: Black Eyed Peas J Balvin FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 World Stage

India’s ‘Lady Superstar’ visits Kingdom for first time to premiere new film trailer

India’s ‘Lady Superstar’ visits Kingdom for first time to premiere new film trailer
Updated 16 October 2022
Jasmine Bager

India’s ‘Lady Superstar’ visits Kingdom for first time to premiere new film trailer

India’s ‘Lady Superstar’ visits Kingdom for first time to premiere new film trailer
  • Manju Warrier: ‘The story happens in Saudi Arabia, and it beautifully portrays the relationship between Indian and Arab cultures’
  • Warrier: ‘There is a warm welcome that is being extended to the entire world from Saudi Arabia in art and culture, especially for women and the empowerment of women’
Updated 16 October 2022
Jasmine Bager

DAMMAM: The Indian actress and performer Manju Warrier, known in her homeland as “Lady Superstar,” visited Dammam on Saturday on the final stop of a three-city visit to the Kingdom to premiere the trailer for her latest film “Ayisha.”

On the three-day trip — Warrier’s first to Saudi Arabia — the actress spoke about the upcoming multilingual movie, which is based on the life stories of an Indian housekeeper, Ayisha, played by Warrier, and a Saudi woman, the mistress of the house.

The movie is mostly in Arabic and the Indian regional language Malayalam, but also features Tamil, Kannada and Hindi, with a sprinkling of English.

“It’s probably one of the first Indo-Arab intersectional movies. I cannot think of a better platform to showcase our film than Saudi Arabia because the story happens in Saudi Arabia, and it beautifully portrays the relationship between Indian and Arab cultures. It’s a story about a beautiful friendship between the two cultures and two people,” Warrier told Arab News.

“I think about 80 percent of the actors in this film are Arabic, Egyptian, Syrian, Nigerian or Indonesian, so this is intersectional cinema in its true sense,” she said.

The actress began her mini-tour in Jeddah before visiting Riyadh. Dammam was her final stop before leaving the Kingdom. Lengthy queues greeted her arrival in each city.

“There are a lot of windows opening from Saudi Arabia to the world. There is a warm welcome that is being extended to the entire world from Saudi Arabia in art and culture, especially for women and the empowerment of women,” she said.

Warrier introduced herself to the admiring crowd as an “actor from south India.”

With more than three decades of experience in the film industry and over 40 movies to her name, the 44-year-old mother of one is a cinema heroine to many South Indian fans in Saudi Arabia.

Warrier, a savvy social media influencer with 2.6 million followers on Instagram, took selfies with fans and spoke with audience members for almost an hour, responding to questions mostly from young girls who were curious about her dancing career.

The actress danced with young girls from a local dance school on a stage set up to launch the trailer, took time to award a local Indian nurse a cash prize for her service, and accepted a painting of her movie poster by a local Indian artist.

Viewers were given a glimpse of what they could expect in the film.

“The film echoes the lives of millions of Indians who have migrated to the Gulf countries, and reflects the relationship formed, established and maintained between the two regions. This film aims to highlight the beauty of the Arab tradition, as a token of love to the region it is based on, and to showcase the fascinating profile of human bonds,” the filmmakers said in a statement.

Award-winning Indian choreographer Prabhu Deva created dance moves combining Indian and Gulf movements and sensibilities, renowned composer M. Jayachandran composed the score, and singer Shreya Ghoshal lent her beautiful voice to the film.

Several Arab musicians contributed to the movie as well, including Noora Al-Marzooqi, who wrote the Arabic lyrics. 

The press event was hosted at the Cinepolis Cinema Theatre, LuLu Mall.

After viewing the trailer, a longtime Saudi actor, who was in attendance, urged the film team to cut a scene he considered distasteful.

The Indian director, Aamir Pallikal, who made his directorial debut with the movie, swiftly took the mic and promised to remove the scene, which did not elegantly portray a Saudi man dancing.

The scene will be cut from the GCC showings, and the producers, who were also in attendance, thanked Saudi citizens for being diligent and gracious in their gentle, but firm, critique.

South Indian Mohammed Ashhal, who came to the preview with his family, said that he was excited to bring his six-year-old daughter, named Aayisha, who is a huge fan of Warrier.

“We usually watch Tamil and Malayalam movies because we are from South India; we are from Kerala. We came to see Manju Warrier, but we just caught a glimpse of her face. They didn’t expect it to be so crowded,” he said.

Production of “Ayisha” will be completed in the next few weeks, and the film will be shown at cinemas across Saudi Arabia, the GCC and in India.

Topics: Saudi Arabia  India Manju Warrier ‘Lady Superstar’

Related

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan thanks Mideast fans while promoting adaption of Hollywood’s ‘Forrest Gump’ 
Lifestyle
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan thanks Mideast fans while promoting adaption of Hollywood’s ‘Forrest Gump’ 
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar heads to Dubai to promote new film ‘Raksha Bandhan’
Lifestyle
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar heads to Dubai to promote new film ‘Raksha Bandhan’

Vietnamese model crowned Miss Intercontinental 2022 winner in Egypt

Vietnamese model crowned Miss Intercontinental 2022 winner in Egypt
Vietnamese model Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc was crowned the winner of the Miss InterContinental 2022 international pageant. (Instagram)
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

Vietnamese model crowned Miss Intercontinental 2022 winner in Egypt

Vietnamese model crowned Miss Intercontinental 2022 winner in Egypt
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Vietnamese model Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc was crowned the winner of the Miss Intercontinental 2022 international pageant, which was held in Egypt this year.

The event took place at Meraki Resort in Sharm El-Sheikh over the weekend and saw 70 contestants go head-to-head in a series of rounds.

Puerto Rico’s Mariela Pepin was announced as the first runner up, while Brazil's Maria Cecilia Almeida de Sousa was the second runner up.

Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc was also the first runner up in the Miss World Vietnam 2022 pageant.

Less known than Miss World, Miss Universe, Miss International and Miss Earth, the pageant started in 1971 to promote tourism in Aruba.

Victorian-era London home boasting Arab Hall reopens after $8.9 million restoration

Victorian-era London home boasting Arab Hall reopens after $8.9 million restoration
The Arab Hall in Leighton House Museum, RBKC. (Supplied)
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

Victorian-era London home boasting Arab Hall reopens after $8.9 million restoration

Victorian-era London home boasting Arab Hall reopens after $8.9 million restoration
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The London home of Victorian artist Lord Frederic Leighton reopened on Saturday after an 18-year, $8.9 million restoration of its interior, including its famous Arab Hall.

The Grade II-listed building was restored by architecture firm BDP and reopens to the public with a year-long exhibition program presented across two new gallery spaces.

Located in West London, the story of this sumptuous space begins with one of the Victorian era’s most-distinguished artists and travelers, Lord Frederic Leighton, who was only in his mid-thirties when he started building his red-brick house and studio in the Holland Park neighborhood in 1864.

The two-story house was designed by architect George Aitchison. For more than 30 years, until Leighton’s death in 1896, the sophisticated house was an evolving project, featuring a library, a dining room, a grand staircase, a blue ‘Narcissus Hall’ and an impressive studio drenched in natural light. The only ‘private’ part of the house was Leighton’s simple bedroom, accommodating a single bed. 

One room in particular was crowned the star of Leighton’s house: the Arab Hall.

“It was always commented on that the exterior of the house was relatively plain and didn’t give away the richness of the interiors, and that still is the case,” Leighton House Museum’s senior curator Daniel Robbins previously told Arab News. “People will come into the house and have no idea that the Arab Hall is there. So when they discover it, it never ceases to amaze them. If people know Leighton House, the one thing they’ll know it for is the Arab Hall.”

Construction on the Arab Hall commenced in 1877, inspired by ‘La Zisa’ (or ‘Al-Aziza’ in Arabic) — an ancient Arab-Norman palace in Palermo, Sicily. Both Leighton and Aitchison were drawn to its honeycombed wall niches, golden mosaics and fountains. Leighton’s Arab Hall turned into an intimate oasis, with walls of visually stunning tiles imported from Syria, Iran, and Turkey and a shimmering mosaic frieze depicting vines, deer, birds, flowers, ​mythical figures, over which looms a majestic golden dome.

Arabic calligraphy is an integral aspect of the tiles, featuring verses from the Qur’an. Although some of them have been swapped around, disrupting the flow. “His response to the material was absolutely an aesthetic one. There’s no evidence that he had any scholarly interest in it,” explained Robbins, who has been at the museum for nearly 20 years. 

Model, entrepreneur Gigi Hadid says she has ‘imposter syndrome’

Model, entrepreneur Gigi Hadid says she has ‘imposter syndrome’
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

Model, entrepreneur Gigi Hadid says she has ‘imposter syndrome’

Model, entrepreneur Gigi Hadid says she has ‘imposter syndrome’
Updated 15 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Palestinian Dutch model Gigi Hadid opened up this week about what it is like to be a brand founder. 

Hadid, who launched her cashmere brand Guest in Residence in September, revealed to Vogue that she has “imposter syndrome all the time,” despite being in the fashion industry since she was 2 years old. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Imposter syndrome is the persistent doubt concerning one’s abilities or accomplishments and feeling like a fraud. 

“You can’t model forever,” Hadid said. “I was creative and that is where I saw my life going.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

The supermodel, who has a 2-year-old daughter with her ex-partner Zayn Malik, started taking her brand seriously when she was pregnant. 

“I think (pregnancy) just made me think about how much more settled I would feel to have an office space job. I can take my daughter there with me,” she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

“I thought that it was…not necessarily obvious but expected for me to come out with something that was more a fast-fashion type situation,” she added. “It just felt like the right material that I could play with in a lot of different ways that was true to me, true to my style.” 

Hadid is one of the most sought-after fashion stars. She has walked for renowned fashion houses, fronted high-profile advertising campaigns and landed covers of prestigious publications all over the world.

Topics: Gigi Hadid

Princess Nourah Al-Faisal reveals design inspiration for her label NUUN Jewels

Princess Nourah Al-Faisal reveals design inspiration for her label NUUN Jewels
Updated 15 October 2022
Hanadi Merchant Habib

Princess Nourah Al-Faisal reveals design inspiration for her label NUUN Jewels

Princess Nourah Al-Faisal reveals design inspiration for her label NUUN Jewels
  • Saudi Arabia’s ancient history is a main source of ideas
  • With a boutique in Paris, NUUN boasts an array of resplendent, one-of-a-kind pieces
Updated 15 October 2022
Hanadi Merchant Habib

DUBAI: There is no denying that the design scene in Saudi Arabia is buzzing. Designers from the Kingdom have been making headlines regionally and internationally, and one of the pioneering creatives was Princess Nourah Al-Faisal with her label NUUN Jewels.

With a boutique in Paris’ luxurious Rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré, NUUN boasts an array of resplendent, one-of-a-kind pieces.

After completing an apprenticeship in Paris, Al-Faisal started by designing pieces for her family and friends. “I’ve always loved designs in all their forms — jewelry being my favorite because of the precious metals and the emotional connection,” said Al-Faisal.

As her creations gained popularity, opening her own boutique was a natural next step. And given her experience with fine Parisian craftsmen, the city made for an ideal choice. “The business is based in France because that’s where I did my apprenticeship and where my network was. There were obstacles on the business side, but once I found my NUUN family, it worked out.”

Al-Faisal said that 80 percent of what she creates is bespoke, so it comes as no surprise that each piece boasts not only meticulous craftsmanship but also a unique aesthetic. Case in point: A bracelet from her most recent “Jewels of Arabia” collection inspired by a face mask found in the tomb of a princess in Saudi Arabia. Featuring a brushed gold finish and encrusted with diamonds, the oval shape in the middle of the bracelet is complete with eyes, a nose and a mouth to represent what the princess would have looked like.

For Al-Faisal, a true artist at heart, beginning a new collection does not necessarily start with a specific idea. (Supplied)

“The nice thing about the ‘Jewels of Arabia’ collection was that I was given a point of inspiration — the ancient civilizations that pre-existed in Saudi Arabia — I worked directly from that history,” explained Al-Faisal. Another standout creation from this collection includes a ring inspired by ancient tablets — made from half-moon diamonds and baguettes, it features oxidized copper with a patina effect to give it an antique finish.

For Al-Faisal, a true artist at heart, beginning a new collection does not necessarily start with a specific idea. “I work very organically — I create and eventually the pieces will tell me what they want to do. I am currently working on a few pieces that will hopefully become a new collection, which I’ll tell you about in a few months,” she said.

Bo Caree Ti & Quartz. (Supplied)

And perhaps it is exactly this romantic approach to design that leads her to create the conceptual pieces she is known for. It is not every day you come across a bracelet reminiscent of a goat’s horn crafted out of amethyst, gold, and reversed diamonds; or the geometric rings from her extremely successful “Thahab” line, which are almost otherworldly and unlike anything out there in the market.

Jewelry design aside, Al-Faisal takes her role in the Saudi Cup, alongside supporting regional creatives, very seriously. For the Saudi Cup, the country’s premiere racing event, Al-Faisal worked closely with the Fashion Commission to co-create a dress code, and she is also a consultant for The Jockey Club. Juggling all this while running a successful brand is not easy, and yet she does it effortlessly. “I think it is all about being inspired by the different elements and the people around you. I draw my energy and inspiration from the young people I come across every day.”

Topics: Nourah Al-Faisal

Latest updates

Taibah University crowned women’s university basketball champions
Taibah University crowned women’s university basketball champions
Saudi Arabia stresses importance of tackling climate change
Saudi Arabia stresses importance of tackling climate change
Saudi Arabia launches new economic indicator to monitor private sector
Saudi Arabia launches new economic indicator to monitor private sector
Diriyah Gate to open the first phase of realty assets next month: CEO
Diriyah Gate to open the first phase of realty assets next month: CEO
Saudi Arabia, South Africa aim to establish world-class mining system, vice minister says
Saudi Arabia, South Africa aim to establish world-class mining system, vice minister says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.