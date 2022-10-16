Anker Innovations showcase latest advancements at Gitex Global 2022

Anker Innovations displayed the latest developments across its brands at the recent Gitex Global 2022 exhibition — including Anker Charging, eufy Smart Home, Soundcore Audio, AnkerWork and Nebula projectors — showcasing the future of the connected living experience.

“Committed to creating a thriving technology eco-system in the UAE, Gitex Global 2022 provides us with an ideal platform to interact with our stakeholders in addition to potential partners and customers, said Faraz Mehdi, general manager, Anker Innovations, MEA and South Asia.

He added: “The efforts taken by the leadership of the UAE have helped position the country as a hub for future technologies improving the living standards of people. With the launch of our latest offerings, including the new eufyCam 3 and Edge Security System, we look forward to showcasing our cutting-edge solutions at Gitex this year to make lives easier and more convenient.”

To address the increasing privacy requirements of customers, eufy Security, Anker Innovations’ smart security brand, will launch the eufyCam 3 at Gitex 2022.

The Edge Security System will include HomeBase 3 data hub, two eufyCam three solar-powered cameras with 4K resolution, free local storage, machine-learning AI with 99 percent accurate recognition and automatic analysis of video and events directly from the enhanced eufy Security mobile app.

Managed by the new HomeBase 3, the eufyCam 3 will leverage eufy Security’s proprietary BionicMind, a self-learning AI that will over time deliver 99 percent accuracy in recognizing different people, as well as detecting pets and objects.

With BionicMind, every time someone passes through the camera’s field-of-view, their face, body and movements are sent to HomeBase 3.

The more information the new data hub receives, the more precise its analysis will become, with up to 99 percent accuracy. The HomeBase 3 uses computing technology that analyzes user data and automatically curates and catalogues it using HomeBase 3’s free local storage. This creates a more efficient user experience where the homeowner has complete control over who can access their video footage.

BionicMind’s facial recognition capabilities help users automatically capture and classify past video footage by family members, friends or other frequent visitors.

HomeBase 3, BionicMind and the mobile app also work together to identify and instantly notify users of strangers or intruders who’ve been spotted near their home/property.

In addition, the eufy Security app has been upgraded to allow users to manage all of their notifications and devices on one interface, and take advantage of the HomeBase 3’s BionicMind technology to instantly catalog and organize footage.

HomeBase 3 comes with 16GB of free, 256-bit encrypted local storage. The data hub can support up to 16 TB of additional memory using an external hard drive (not included in the Edge Security System) for up to 60 years of local video storage without the need to clear space.

HomeBase 3 is set to come bundled with two of the new eufyCam 3 security cameras that have been designed with 4K ultra-HD resolution and include night vision, two-way audio, built-in spotlight and 13,400 mAh battery with an integrated solar panel for non-stop power.

The new cameras also feature the latest outdoor home grade specifications including color night vision, motion detection and IP 67 weatherproof rating.

eufy’s new Edge Security System will eventually be compatible with a number of other eufy Security devices including Video Smart Lock, Video Doorbell Dual, Floodlight Cam 2 Pro, Solo Indoor Cam and Door Sensor.