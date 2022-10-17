You are here

Oil Updates — Crude rises; King Salman says Saudi Arabia seeks stability and balance in oil markets

Oil Updates — Crude rises; King Salman says Saudi Arabia seeks stability and balance in oil markets
Brent crude futures rose 66 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $92.29 a barrel by 0430 GMT, recovering from a 6.4 percent fall last week. (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude rises; King Salman says Saudi Arabia seeks stability and balance in oil markets

Oil Updates — Crude rises; King Salman says Saudi Arabia seeks stability and balance in oil markets
RIYADH: Oil prices rose Monday after China rolled over liquidity measures to help its pandemic-hit economy, igniting hopes for a better fuel demand outlook from the world's top crude importer.

Brent crude futures rose 66 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $92.29 a barrel by 0430 GMT, recovering from a 6.4 percent fall last week. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.17 a barrel, up 56 cents, or 0.6 percent, after a 7.6 percent decline last week.

China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a second month on Monday.

King Salman says Kingdom seeks stability in oil market

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Sunday that the kingdom has been working hard to support stability and balance in oil markets.

“The Kingdom is working hard, within its energy strategy, to support the stability and balance of global oil markets,” said King Salman.

Kuwait welcomes OPEC+’s output cut

Kuwait has welcomed the decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies known as OPEC+, to cut oil production by two million barrels per day, state news agency KUNA reported, quoting Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's CEO.

Sheikh Nawaf al-Sabah also reiterated Kuwait has been keen on maintaining a balance in oil markets for the benefit of both consumers and producers.

He said increasing economic concerns and expected slow global economic growth led to more disturbance of the balance between oil supply and demand.

(With input from Reuters)

Saudi IT firm Al Moammar names Abdullah Al-Ghamdi as CEO

Saudi IT firm Al Moammar names Abdullah Al-Ghamdi as CEO
Saudi IT firm Al Moammar names Abdullah Al-Ghamdi as CEO

Saudi IT firm Al Moammar names Abdullah Al-Ghamdi as CEO
RIYADH: Al Moammar Information Systems Co.’s board decided to appoint the company’s designated CEO, Abdullah Ghazi Al-Ghamdi, to lead the MIS company.

The appointment of Al-Ghamdi as the new CEO of the company will take effect on Oct. 16, the information technology firm said in a bourse filing.

Al-Ghamdi is currently the CEO of Excellence for Application Solutions for Information Technology, a company owned by Al-Moammar.

He worked in several agencies as a consultant and participated in several development programs for digital transformation. He also has over 25 years of technical, administrative, and business development experience.

Lending to Saudi Arabia's mining sector rises 60%

Lending to Saudi Arabia’s mining sector rises 60%
Lending to Saudi Arabia's mining sector rises 60%

Lending to Saudi Arabia’s mining sector rises 60%
  • Credit to the sector increased 45 percent from SR163.6 million in Q1: SAMA
RIYADH: Finance companies’ loans to the Saudi mining and quarrying sector surged 60 percent to SR237.1 million ($63 million) in the second quarter from SR148.2 million during the same period last year, revealed the data released by Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

Credit to the sector, which constitutes 1.4 percent of the overall loan disbursals from finance companies, increased 45 percent from SR163.6 million in the first quarter.

“Mining and quarrying is a capital-intensive activity. These companies would typically take bigger ticket facilities from the banks or even through capital markets,” Jarmo Kotilaine, an economist and strategist focusing on the Gulf region, told Arab News.

The increase in lending could be attributed to the heightened interest among finance companies to diversify lending but also by businesses to explore new sources of funding as credit conditions tighten, pointed out Kotilaine.

Credit to the transportation and communications sector increased 10.9 percent to SR1.9 billion in the second quarter from SR1.7 billion in the quarter ending March. 

Moreover, the sector showed the highest recorded increase since the first quarter of 2018, the earliest data recorded by the SAMA table. It also more than doubled from SR1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2021, constituting 10.8 percent of total loans in this quarter.

“I suspect something similar is going on with transportation and communication. However, since we are talking about figures returning to pre-COVID levels, this could reflect normalization or the post-pandemic rebound,” Kotilaine added. 

According to the SAMA data, finance companies directed most of the lending during the second quarter toward the building and construction sector at 24.4 percent, followed by commerce at 22.2 percent and services at 16.7 percent.

Moreover, the loan disbursals to the services sector increased 7.6 percent to SR2.9 billion in the second quarter from SR2.7 billion between January and March.

Loans to building and construction activity escalated 6.28 percent to SR4.3 billion between April and June from SR4 billion in the first quarter.

Commerce loans increased 3.6 percent to SR3.9 billion in the second quarter from SR3.8 billion in the first quarter.

“Other” loans, which hold 11.7 percent of the total loan pie, declined by 26.7 percent to SR2.1 billion this quarter.

Similarly, lending to electricity, water, gas and health services decreased by 4.7 percent from SR619.9 million to SR590.6 million.

Overall, total loans by finance companies to non-retail economic activities remained nearly the same, increasing by only 0.32 percent from SR17.5 billion to SR17.6 billion, the lowest growth rate in the past seven quarters.

The percentage reported in the story was calculated after rounding off the values in the period under review.

Tadawul All Share Index dips as investors worry about inflation

Tadawul All Share Index dips as investors worry about inflation
Tadawul All Share Index dips as investors worry about inflation

Tadawul All Share Index dips as investors worry about inflation
  • The Tadawul All Share Index dipped 0.14 percent to end at 11,405, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 0.13 percent to finish at 19,744
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, ended the first session of the week in the red, with investors remaining concerned about high inflation in the country.

The Tadawul All Share Index dipped 0.14 percent to end at 11,405, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 0.13 percent to finish at 19,744.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 1.13 percent lower, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged down 0.14 percent.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, ended the session flat, while Saudi British Bank increased by 1.64 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank, Al Rajhi, gained 0.49 percent, while Alinma Bank was up 0.84 percent. Saudi Co. for Hardware, known as SACO, edged up 0.60 percent, having appointed Abdel-Salam Bdeir as CEO after Haytham Alhamidi resigned.

Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. gained 4.76 percent to lead the gainers, while Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. fell 6.19 percent to lead the fallers since last week.

Zain KSA rose 2.09 percent, following the sale of its subsidiary to the Public Investment Fund for the nominal amount of SR10,000 ($2,666). The PIF previously joined with Prince Saud bin Fahad and Sultan Holding Co. in February to acquire an $807 million stake in Zain KSA’s tower infrastructure, a bourse filing showed.

The Communications and Information Technology Commission on Sept. 7 issued no-objection voting to the agreement between the parties to take over at least 8,069 of the telecom tower sites owned by Zain KSA.

The company, formally known as Mobile Telecommunication Co., will transfer 80 percent of its share capital to the acquirers upon completion of the deal.

As per the offer with the PIF, the company will grant the sovereign wealth fund the right to buy the remaining 20 percent stake at a certain amount.

The three deals will see the telecom firm sell its towers infrastructure comprising 8,069 towers while retaining wireless communication antennas, software, technology, and intellectual property.

The transaction will result in SR1.1 billion from the transfer of towers over the next 18 months to the financial closing.

Kuwait says it welcomes OPEC+ cut

Kuwait says it welcomes OPEC+ cut
Kuwait says it welcomes OPEC+ cut

Kuwait says it welcomes OPEC+ cut
  • Sheikh Nawaf said increasing economic concerns and expected slow global economic growth led to more disturbance of the balance between supply and demand
CAIRO: Kuwait welcomes OPEC+’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day, Kuwait News Agency said on Sunday, quoting Kuwait Petroleum Corporation’s CEO.
Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah also reiterated Kuwait was keen on maintaining balance in oil markets for the benefit of both consumers and producers.
He said increasing economic concerns and expected slow global economic growth led to more disturbance of the balance between oil supply and demand.

Saudi Arabia to open 59 logistic zones to bolster supply chain, says minister

Saudi Arabia to open 59 logistic zones to bolster supply chain, says minister
Saudi Arabia to open 59 logistic zones to bolster supply chain, says minister

Saudi Arabia to open 59 logistic zones to bolster supply chain, says minister
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is working to inaugurate 59 logistic zones to bolster supply chains and logistic services, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser.

He was speaking at the opening of the two-day annual Supply Chain and Logistics Conference taking place in Riyadh. He said these zones will enable the Kingdom to play and regional and global role.

A total of 18 industrial zones were chosen to expand their business scope to become a logistical industrial hub, the minister added.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Osama Al-Zamil spoke on behalf of Bandar Alkhorayef, minister of industry and mineral resources.

He said the ministry is working, in cooperation with government agencies and the private sector, to ensure the development of local supply chains and activate the role of small and medium enterprises and their integration with large strategic industries to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Al-Zamil also revealed the launch of the Local Supply Chain Development Initiative, which aims to achieve clarity in industrial supply chains, and develop industrial value chains for products.

 

 

 

 

 

