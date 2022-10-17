Al-Qemzi wins vital Italian Grand Prix to set UAE climax to title race

OLBIA: Team Abu Dhabi’s Thani Al-Qemzi powered his way to a superb victory in the Italian Grand Prix of Regione Sardegna on Sunday to set the stage for a thrilling climax to the 2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship in the UAE.
The veteran Emirati driver followed up his record-breaking pole position success 24 hours earlier by leading from start to finish in Olbia for a 2.97-second winning margin over Sweden’s reigning world champion, Jonas Andersson.
The result moved Al-Qemzi to within nine points of his Abu Dhabi teammate and championship leader Shaun Torrente, who secured the third podium position to maintain his bid for a third F1H2O drivers’ title.
It all adds up to a fascinating climax to the season in Sharjah where the championship concludes with back-to-back grand prix races on Dec. 16 and 18, with Andersson nine points away from Al-Qemzi in third place.
Chasing his first world drivers’ crown in a 22-year career, Al-Qemzi already looks assured of a fifth successive team title in partnership with Torrente, as the Team Abu Dhabi duo hold a 63-point lead over Team Sweden.
The Emirati had already earned a place in the record books in qualifying when he set the first sub-30-second lap time in modern F1H2O powerboat racing history to clinch pole position.
It was all change yesterday as the race course was re-shaped, the right hander on the back straight removed to allow for better lapping, resulting in 14 of the 15 qualifiers going below 30 seconds in the morning’s free practice session.
A new start procedure introduced for the grand prix saw the top 10 boats from qualifying starting first under lights, with the remaining five setting off five seconds later.
On one of the shortest race courses ever seen in the championship, a good start was vital, and Al-Qemzi was up to the challenge, shutting out Alberto Comparato at the first turn to take a clear lead.
A yellow flag soon came out when Finn Kalle Viippo spun out, but Al-Qemzi made a superb restart to reestablish and gradually extend his lead as the battle for the other podium places grew behind him.
Andersson moved ahead of Comparato into second place with a clever overtaking move on the 19th lap, and 10 laps later the young Italian, under pressure from Torrente, lost third place when he went out with mechanical issues.
There were no problems for Al-Qemzi, however, as he produced an immaculate performance all the way to the checkered flag. Meanwhile, a run of bad luck continued for Sharjah Team’s Sami Selio who went out with technical problems after 59 of 70 laps while lying fourth.
The 2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship points positions:
From Iran to France, how Sadaf Khadem became a boxer and champion of women’s rights
Iranian is now a personal trainer who lives in southern France, but her heart remains united with the female struggle in her home country
Updated 48 min 55 sec ago
Sarah Sfeir
From basketball to boxing, and then to personal training, Sadaf Khadem has taken an unorthodox route in the world of sport.
It is a strange journey geographically too, beginning in the Iranian capital of Tehran and ending in the coastal village of Royan in southern France.
As a student Khadem majored in physics and mathematics, but decided to pursue a sporty path that resulted in her becoming a personal trainer, traveling to Dubai at the age of 20 to obtain a coaching certificate from the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness.
Now 27, she is now a personal trainer, studies commerce and has recently founded her own clothing line.
But it has not been an easy journey for Khadem, who faced many obstacles while concentrating on sport.
The first was finding a boxing instructor and a location to train. A three-hour round trip sorted that one out.
Then there was the issue of no boxing federation for women existing in Iran to regulate the sport.
She said: “A lot of men train with women without any regulations set by any organization, and there is a lot of violence. In France or other countries, there is a federation that regulates things so it is more difficult to commit violent acts, but that’s not the case in Iran.”
Khadem told Arab News that after a bad experience with her first boxing coach in Iran, she stopped the sport for a year. She then resumed with the coach of the Iranian national team.
In 2019 she became the first female boxer from Iran to fight in France.
She added: “After training with the Iranian national team coach, I searched everywhere in order to participate in a boxing match. I tried Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan and, in the end, I sent a message on Instagram to coach Mahyar Monshipour and asked him if he could organize an official match and he agreed.
“I knew that it would be important because I was the first female boxer who wanted to participate in an official amateur boxing match. I knew that a lot of media outlets would want to cover the event, but I did not imagine it would be that big.”
Eventually Khadem moved to France with the help of Monshiphour, a French-Iranian former World Boxing Association champion.
She succeeded in taking part in her first official bout abroad, but ever since has had difficulties returning to Iran.
French laws meant she had to remove her hijab during fights, which led to her receiving threats from the Iranian regime, hastening her decision to live in forced exile in France. She has since decided to stay in the country voluntarily.
She said: “The first year was very difficult. I did not speak French, it was like coming from a different planet.
“I did not know the rules nor the culture here. Everything was different. On top of that I was on my own, without my family and without any money.
“The forced exile was only for a year and, after that, it was I who chose to stay in France. Journalists always say that I am a refugee, but I am not. I live here now willingly. I have my residency and my Iranian passport.”
Khadem was afforded freedom and protection in France. She added: “I am not saying that it is paradise and that there are no issues here, but compared to a country like Iran, I am freer.
“I lived in Iran so I know what it is like to be a woman living there. I remember when I was 16 years old and I wanted to train with men because I hated being a woman in Iran.”
Reporters in France used to ask her to comment on the political situation in her homeland but she always refused.
She said: “I never answered their questions because I would be putting my family in danger as they still live in Iran.
“Iran is not like France; we are not free to express our political opinion. I refused to give any interview until what happened a few weeks back with Mahsa Amini.
“I don’t reject the fact that I am Iranian, I am proud to be Iranian, but with all the kindness and freedom that I have experienced here in France, I would only go to visit today to see my family and friends. I cannot live there.”
Khadem sold one of her apartments in Iran and invested the money in her own clothing line. She hopes her example can empower women in her home country.
She added: “I am not a hardcore feminist who is against men, but human rights are important to me.
“The life of women there is different from other countries. I want to motivate women. I have spent a lot of money on my company and I haven’t made any profit, but I am proud.”
Khadem had not wanted to get involved in politics but was compelled to do so following the death of Amini, who was killed by the Iranian morality police after taking off her hijab.
She said: “I started posting about it on my Instagram account, not out of compassion because I am Iranian but because logically it is not OK to kill people in 2022, whether men or women, for a piece of cloth. I don’t accept this and I fight for human rights.
“Following the death of Mahsa Amini, there were over 100 others killed. The Iranian government has brought in its proxies living in other countries to kill its people.
“It pains me that people are protesting and the price that they are paying is their lives.
“People are protesting for democracy, to have a country where they can live more freely.”
She added: “We are only making noise and we cannot accompany the people in Iran. The price that we are paying here in France is a bit of tiredness. After that we go back home peacefully.
“The price that people are paying in Iran is their lives and I am not OK with that. That is why I suggested that the best solution would be an online protest and launching cyberattacks because everything is shared on social media these days.”
Khadem believes that strategy is very important at this stage, and says that most Iranians living in France do not realise what the regime is capable of.
She said: “You can protest but you must have a strategy and a path for everything you want in life. To run a country or make changes in a country is a big deal.
“If I don’t speak up today I will regret it tomorrow. I stand by the Iranian people until the day Iran becomes free. I am their soldier, I am a champion in the eyes of the Iranian people. I stand by them until the end for freedom and for human rights.”
South Korea and Indonesia were the other two countries that participated in the bidding
Qatar will host the World Cup starting next month
Updated 44 min 24 sec ago
AFP
KUALA LAMPUR: World Cup hosts Qatar will stage the 2023 Asian Cup, the Asian Football Confederation said on Monday, after China withdrew earlier this year because of Covid.
“The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) executive committee has today confirmed the Qatar Football Association (QFA) as the host association for the AFC Asian Cup 2023,” the Malaysia-based body said in a statement.
China in June 2019 won the bid to host the event but withdrew in May this year because of its “zero-Covid” policy, leaving the AFC scrambling to find a new host for its flagship men’s 24-team football tournament.
The tournament had been due to be held in 10 Chinese cities from June 16 to July 16 next year.
China is the last major economy still trying to stamp out Covid-19 within its borders, through a series of harsh measures involving snap lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions.
The Asian Cup is staged every four years. Qatar won the tournament’s last edition, in 2019, which was hosted by the United Arab Emirates.
South Korea and Indonesia were the other two countries that participated in the bidding to host after China’s withdrawal.
Qatar will host the World Cup starting next month.
Lesson learned for Ancelotti as Real Madrid beat Barcelona
It was Madrid’s sixth win in the last seven “clasicos,” with the only setback the 4-0 result the last time the teams met at the Bernabeu
Updated 17 October 2022
AP
MADRID: Carlo Ancelotti learned his lesson, and Real Madrid won the “clasico” on Sunday.
After an embarrassing 4-0 loss at home to Barcelona last season, the Madrid coach made sure he didn’t try anything different with his team this time as Madrid won 3-1 to take the lead of the Spanish league.
It also handed Barcelona another painful blow four days after the Catalan club’s hopes of advancing in the Champions League all but ended.
Ancelotti had used midfielder Luka Modric in the “false nine” position in attack last season and Barcelona took advantage to rout Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
“I thought about what happened last season, when I tried something different,” Ancelotti said. “For this match, I didn’t try to come up with anything, I left the players in their positions and Modric played a spectacular match in midfield.”
Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde scored first-half goals, and Rodrygo added another in second-half stoppage time as the defending champions won the first “clasico” of the season to move three points ahead of Barcelona in the league standings. The rivals had entered the match tied on points, with Barcelona ahead on goal difference.
It was Madrid’s sixth win in the last seven “clasicos,” with the only setback the 4-0 result the last time the teams met at the Bernabeu.
Sunday’s defeat was another frustrating setback for Barcelona after it was held 3-3 by Inter Milan at home on Wednesday to be virtually eliminated from the Champions League with two rounds left in its group stage.
“We had our chances, but we are going through a bad moment and nothing goes our way,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said. “We need to change this dynamic as soon as possible.”
Barcelona didn’t advance to the knockout stage of the Champions League last season, its first without Lionel Messi, but elimination this time would be extra disappointing considering the club went on a spending spree to boost its squad with players such as Roberto Lewandowski and Raphinha.
Lewandowski, the league’s leading scorer, wasted his greatest chance in the first half, missing high from near the goal line.
Barcelona dominated possession and created scoring chances, but it was Madrid that capitalized on its opportunities and took advantage of Barcelona’s defensive struggles.
“We knew how to suffer when they controlled possession, but we were effective up front and scored the three goals,” Modric said.
Benzema opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a shot from inside the area, off the rebound from a save by goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen in a one-on-one situation with Vinícius Júnior. It was Benzema’s first goal in six matches. He also had a goal disallowed for offside in the second half.
Valverde added to the lead with a low shot from just outside the area in the 35th, with Ferran Torres getting a goal back for the visitors in the 83rd.
Substitute Rodrygo sealed the victory for Madrid by converting a penalty kick in stoppage time after being brought down inside the area.
“We are very disappointed,” Barcelona defender Jules Kounde said. “We didn’t play a bad match but we made mistakes in transition in the first half and they took advantage.”
Madrid was still without injured goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, while Barcelona was also hit by injuries and Xavi had to improvise Koundé as a center back.
It was Madrid’s eighth win in nine league matches, with its only setback a 1-1 draw at home against Mallorca in the seventh round.
Barcelona, whose only draw had come in the first round against Rayo Vallecano at home, entered the match having conceded only once in eight league matches.
SOCIEDAD’S MOMENTUM
Real Sociedad won 2-1 at Celta Vigo for its seventh win in a row in all competitions.
Asier Illarramendi and Igor Zubeldia scored a goal in each half for Sociedad, which stayed in fifth place.
Midtable Celta, which scored through veteran striker Iago Aspas in the first half, has lost four of its last five games.
OTHER RESULTS
Real Betis moved to fourth after a 3-1 win over Almería with a pair of goals by William Carvalho and one by Borja Iglesias.
Espanyol, sitting 13th, beat Valladolid 1-0 with a 78th-minute winner from Joselu. Valladolid stayed just outside the relegation zone.
Mbappe insists he ‘never asked to leave’ as PSG down Marseille
It was a welcome return to winning ways for PSG after three straight draws and a week overshadowed by the doubts about Mbappe’s future
Updated 17 October 2022
AFP
PARIS: Kylian Mbappe insisted Sunday he has “never asked to leave” Paris Saint-Germain despite widespread reports last week that he would seek a move away from the Qatar-owned club as soon as possible.
The 23-year-old France superstar was speaking in the wake of PSG’s 1-0 win over Marseille, in which he set up Neymar for the only goal as his side moved three points clear at the top of Ligue 1.
“I am very happy. I have never asked to leave in January,” he said while insisting that he was not “implicated directly or indirectly” in the rumors about his future.
The story emerged on Tuesday, hours before PSG’s 1-1 Champions League draw with Benfica in which he scored.
“I didn’t understand why the story came out on the day of a game. I was as shocked as everyone,” Mbappe claimed.
“People can think I was involved but I wasn’t at all.”
Several sources assure that the noise about Mbappe wanting to leave PSG — despite only signing a new three-year contract in May after lengthy negotiations — came from the entourage of the player himself.
Mbappe has openly admitted that he has not enjoyed his position in the Paris attack this season, saying he plays with “more freedom” when on international duty.
But he insisted that there was no truth that he wanted to leave Paris, saying: “It is completely false. I am very happy.”
Neymar’s goal against Marseille came in first-half stoppage time as PSG beat their bitter rivals at the Parc des Princes to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.
The game also featured a red card for Marseille defender Samuel Gigot, who was dismissed in the second half for scything down Neymar.
It was a welcome return to winning ways for PSG after three straight draws and a week overshadowed by the doubts about Mbappe’s future.
PSG are three points clear of surprise package Lorient, who drew 0-0 on Saturday with Reims.
Lens are five points behind the leaders in third, with Marseille another point adrift now in fourth.
Mbappe lined up for the Parisians alongside Neymar and the returning Lionel Messi in attack and was twice denied by fine Pau Lopez saves in the first half.
“He created lots of chances. He was in his favorite position most of the time. He just lacked a bit of luck and came up against a good goalkeeper,” coach Christophe Galtier told broadcaster Amazon Prime.
“Obviously I have understood Kylian and that he wants to be in his favorite position,” said Galtier, who switched from a back three to a back four against Marseille.
“That is also why we tried to play with a different system, but believe me when I say everything is fine in the dressing room.
“I have players with big characters but they are great professionals.”
Messi hit the underside of the crossbar from a first-half free-kick for PSG, who lost Danilo Pereira to injury in the first half.
Marseille, who beat Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League in midweek, were a threat when they got forward but could not find a response to Neymar’s goal.
“I am not frustrated,” their coach, Igor Tudor, told Amazon Prime.
“It finished 1-0 but it could have been maybe 5-5 or 4-5 or 6-4. Paris deserved this win.”
Elsewhere, Lyon’s slump continued as they went down 3-2 to Rennes in their first game since appointing former PSG boss Laurent Blanc as their new coach.
Blanc succeeded the sacked Peter Bosz last week to return to French football more than six years after his departure from Paris, where he won three Ligue 1 titles in three seasons.
He is now charged with reviving the fortunes of the seven-time former French champions but a brace from Martin Terrier and an Amine Gouiri goal gave Rennes the victory which leaves them fifth.
Alexandre Lacazette scored twice for Lyon who are now 10th after seeing their run without a win extended to six games.
Monaco are sixth after a 1-1 draw with Clermont in which they were hindered by the early sending off of Malian midfielder Mohamed Camara.
Osimhen fires Serie A leaders Napoli past spirited Bologna
The Nigerian striker struck in the 69th minute to secure the win for unbeaten Napoli
It was his first league goal since August after helping his team to secure qualification to the Champions League last 16
Updated 17 October 2022
AFP
MILAN, Italy: Victor Osimhen made sure that Napoli kept hold of their Serie A lead on Sunday with the winning goal in a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Bologna which took their all-competitions winning streak to 10 matches.
Nigeria striker Osimhen struck in the 69th minute to secure the win for unbeaten Napoli, who maintained their two-point lead on Atalanta at the top of the pile.
It was his first league goal since August after helping his team to secure qualification to the Champions League last 16 with a midweek strike in Naples against Ajax.
“It’s always important for me to get a goal in this stadium because the atmosphere is really amazing,” said Osimhen to DAZN.
“I’m happy to be able to help the team with this goal and the victory, and I believe we will continue to push with this momentum.”
However Sunday’s win was far from the swashbuckling display expected against Bologna, who will drop into the bottom three if Verona beat AC Milan in the day’s final game.
Thiago Motta’s side sit 17th but come away from the Stadio Maradona with credit after a fine performance without star man Marko Arnautovic.
The hosts looked to be heading for a routine win once Hirving Lozano put them back ahead three minutes after halftime following a goalmouth scramble.
They had gone into the break level thanks to Juan Jesus bundling in his first goal of the season in final minute of the half, just four minutes after Joshua Zirkzee had give Bologna a shock lead.
However, Alex Meret allowed Musa Barrow to level for Bologna just two minutes after Lozano’s arrowed strike with a howler, letting the Gambian’s long-range shot squeeze under his body.
The home crowd squirmed but Osimhen, who replaced Giacomo Raspadori at halftime, forced his third league goal of the campaign under Lukasz Skorupski from the superb Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s pass to send the fans home drained but happy.
On a high from Wednesday night’s thrilling 3-3 draw at Barcelona, Inter Milan saw off Salernitana 2-0 at the San Siro thanks to goals either side of half-time from Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella.
Simone Inzaghi’s side are up to seventh after their second straight league win and trail Napoli by eight points.
“We’re on the right track, we started the season badly and lost important points, but we’ve turned the page now,” Martinez told Sky Sport Italia.
Three wins from their last four matches, including four points taken from Barca, have got their domestic season back on track and put them one win away from the last 16 of the Champions League.
Martinez had been in a worrying drought until he crashed in his superb strike at the Camp Nou, and he followed up on that strong performance by lashing home his first league goal since August in the 15th minute.
And Barella made sure Inter would collect the points six minutes later, drilling home his third goal of the campaign after collecting Hakan Calhanoglu’s perfect left-footed pass over the top.
Maurizio Sarri said Lazio should “look for another coach” after being outraged by the state of the Stadio Olimpico pitch during his team’s goalless draw with fellow in-form side Udinese.
Sarri said that the pitch, which has also been criticized Jose Mourinho whose team Roma play at the same stadium, was “impossible to play on” despite both teams putting on an engaging spectacle for the 45,000 present in Rome.
“I don’t know what the chairman is planning on doing, but if this is the pitch we have to play on he should get another coach,” Sarri told reporters, adding that playing out from the back “was like throwing a bomb under our feet.”
Sarri also lost Ciro Immobile to a thigh injury on the half-hour mark and third-placed Lazio struggled to create chances without the Italy striker.
Both teams are five points behind Napoli and can be overtaken by champions Milan and Roma, who are at bottom team Sampdoria on Monday.