Team Abu Dhabi duo ready for world title battle in Italy

Team Abu Dhabi's Shaun Torrente currently leads the 2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship standings.
Updated 11 October 2022
Arab News

  • Partners Shaun Torrente, Thani Al-Qemzi turn rivals as F1H2O series returns to Sardinia
ABU DHABI: Team Abu Dhabi’s Shaun Torrente and Thani Al-Qemzi are preparing for another fierce test of their double title ambitions when the 2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship returns to Italy at the weekend.

Just three weeks ago, after in an incident-packed double header in San Nazzaro, Torrente emerged with a 17-point championship lead over his Emirati team-mate, and a third world drivers’ crown well within his grasp.

Since then, the season has taken on a different look, with Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix of Regione Sardegna added to the calendar, ahead of two Grand Prix in three days at December’s season-ending return of the championship to Sharjah.

Torrente said: “I’m really happy about my position. It’s the best start to a season I’ve ever had. There were 60 points available, and I’ve got 52, so that’s a pretty good start. We just need to keep going, and take really good points on Sunday, if we can’t win the race.

“The feeling in the team is good. We want to win every race. We won the first race in San Nazzaro, had a second and a third place in the other. I stayed on in Italy for an extra day to test and prepare for Olbia. We’re anxious to get there and, hopefully, get another win.”

Torrente and Al-Qemzi arrive in the Sardinian coastal city of Olbia as friendly rivals in the drivers’ title race, and partners in the bid to deliver a fifth successive team crown to Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club.

They already hold a 46-point advantage over the Team Sweden pairing of Jonas Andersson and Kalle Viippo and once again will have the considerable benefit of Guido Cappellini’s experience and local knowledge to count on at the weekend.

Since he took over as team manager in February 2015, the Italian powerboat racing legend has captured 15 world titles, and his desire to win two more this season is as strong as ever.

The championship is returning to Sardinia after an 18-year gap, and Cappellini will have fond memories of his success there, including victories on the way to two of his 10 world titles in 2002 and 2003.

If the vastly experienced Al-Qemzi is to finally make it his year this time, he may need to win on Olbia to build on his two second places so far this season.

Currently lying third in the standings, reigning world champion Andersson will be looking to pile the pressure on the Team Abu Dhabi duo, as will Sharjah Team’s Ferdinand Zandbergen.

The Dutch rookie followed up his maiden F1H2O pole position last time out in San Nazzaro with an impressive Grand Prix victory, to go fourth in the championship.

Zandbergen can be forgiven if he is already thinking ahead to the final two Grand Prix of the season on Sharjah’s Khalid Lagoon. So too can Torrente, who clinched his second world title there in dramatic style in 2019, edging out Andersson on a countback.

2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship leading positions:

Shaun Torrente (US) 52 points

Thani Al-Qemzi (UAE) 35

Jonas Andersson (SWEDEN) 31

Ferdinand Zandbergen (NETHERLANDS) 27

Peter Morin (FRANCE) 21

Alec Weckstrom (FINLAND) 21

Topics: Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates (UAE) UIM Formula 1 World Powerboat Championship (F1H2O)

Neuer ruled out for Bayern game at Viktoria Plzen

Neuer ruled out for Bayern game at Viktoria Plzen
Updated 11 October 2022
AFP

Neuer ruled out for Bayern game at Viktoria Plzen

Neuer ruled out for Bayern game at Viktoria Plzen
  • Bayern have won all three games so far in Group C
Updated 11 October 2022
AFP

MUNICH, Germany: Bayern Munich goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer will miss Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Czech side Viktoria Plzen with a bruised shoulder, his club said.
The German champions will clinch a place in the last 16 with two games to spare should they win and Barcelona fail to beat Inter Milan at Camp Nou.
Bayern have won all three games so far in Group C but will also be without Matthijs de Ligt, Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies against Plzen.
Sven Ulreich is expected to fill in for Neuer in goal. Thomas Mueller will take over as captain following his return from a Covid-19 infection.

Topics: Bayern Munich Manuel Neuer champions league

Clubs to receive over $200 mn World Cup compensation

Clubs to receive over $200 mn World Cup compensation
Updated 11 October 2022
AFP

Clubs to receive over $200 mn World Cup compensation

Clubs to receive over $200 mn World Cup compensation
  • This compensation will be paid to "all clubs" for which the footballer has played in the two years before the World Cup
Updated 11 October 2022
AFP

LAUSANNE: FIFA will distribute 209 million dollars (215 million euros) to clubs that release their internationals for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the same amount as four years ago in Russia, football’s world governing body announced on Tuesday.
Each club will receive “approximately 10,000 dollars” for each one of the days the relevant player remains with his national team during the tournament, including the preparation period.
This compensation will be paid to “all clubs” for which the footballer has played in the two years before the World Cup.
FIFA originally set up the system ahead of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, in agreement with the powerful European Clubs Association (ECA), whose members provide most of the participants in international competitions.
During the 2018 World Cup, 416 clubs from 63 national federations shared the same amount.

Topics: 2022 Qatar World Cup clubs

Capital city spoils shared: 5 things we learned from Riyadh derby between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab

Capital city spoils shared: 5 things we learned from Riyadh derby between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab
Updated 11 October 2022
John Duerden

Capital city spoils shared: 5 things we learned from Riyadh derby between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab

Capital city spoils shared: 5 things we learned from Riyadh derby between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab
  • Despite dropping their first points of the season, leaders Al-Shabab will be happier with the 1-1 draw
Updated 11 October 2022
John Duerden

The Riyadh Derby ended 1-1 on Monday, as the reigning champions and current leaders showed that there is not much to choose between them this early in the Roshn Saudi League season.

Moussa Marega put Al-Hilal ahead in the first half, before Carlos Junior struck early in the second to give Al-Shabab a draw that keeps them top with 19 points from seven games. They are four ahead of Al-Tai in second though both Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun could reduce the gap at the top to two points if they win on Tuesday. Al-Hilal are currently in fourth.

1. Al-Shabab the happier of the two teams

The leaders may have dropped points for the first time this season and it may now be 19 games since they last beat their Riyadh rivals, but they will probably be a little happier at the stalemate. Al-Hilal had more chances to score and also saw a second half penalty saved by Kim Seung-gyu. In short, the champions just about deserved to win the game, so for Al-Shabab coming back from a goal down and saving a spot kick will be satisfactory.

It was Al-Hilal who were the more desperate to win going into the game. For most teams, going three games without victory is not even a blip but for Asian football’s winning machine, it is almost a full-blown crisis. The draw also means that they are still five points behind the leaders.

Al-Shabab will see it as a test that was passed and with a home game against newly promoted Al-Khaleej to end this first stage of the season, will be confident of going into the World Cup break with 22 points from eight games. That’s title-winning form.

2. Diaz feeling the pressure

After the game, Al-Hilal boss Ramon Diaz pointed to the injuries that have robbed his team of stars including Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari and Matheus Pereira and he has a point; and he also had a point in that the champions should have won. It was not a bad performance and had Odion Ighalo scored from the spot early in the second half to make it 2-0, it would probably have been three points and second place.

But it wasn’t and excuses don’t carry much weight when it comes to the most successful team in Saudi Arabian and Asian football. Diaz said that fans will really see what the team is made of when the injury situation improves but unless things get better, he may not be around when that happens.

The Argentine knows that he has to win against Al-Tai on Saturday otherwise, with the World Cup break coming up, he may well find himself out of a job. That is just the way things are at the club. The heroics of last season are in the past. After all, Diaz replaced Leonardo Jardim less than three months after the Portuguese coach led Al-Hilal to a record fourth Asian Champions League title.

3. Kim the hero for Al-Shabab

Since signing for Al-Shabab in the summer, South Korea’s No. 1 Kim Seung-gyu has had to pick the ball out of the back of the net just once in the first six games of the season.

Perhaps the international goalkeeper was slightly disappointed to be beaten at his near post by Marega in the first half, even if it was a fierce shot from close range. If so, he redeemed himself early in the second half. If Ighalo had scored from the spot to extend Al-Hilal’s lead, it would have more than likely been game over, and the whole conversation surrounding both clubs would now be very different.

Kim had other ideas and got down very well, low to his right, to push the ball out for a corner, from which he made another fine save, tipping over a shot from Michael.

Shortly after, Carlos equalized and instead of 2-0 it was 1-1. Goalkeepers don’t often make the headlines but Kim’s save was the difference between a defeat that would have been a blow to Al-Shabab’s confidence and raised doubts over their title credentials, and a battling draw that keeps them nicely placed.

4. It was a proper derby

Derbies can be cagey with teams more concerned about not losing than risking being too aggressive in search of a win. An outside observer may have expected two defenses, who had conceded a combined total of just three goals in their six games so far, to have been happy to sit back and let the backlines do their thing. That was not the case here with both teams looking to win.

Al-Hilal were especially quick out of the starting blocks, as the contest quickly became an entertaining one. It was end-to-end stuff. Marega had a shout for an early penalty for handball while Santi Mina probably should have done better than his low shot that just brushed the outside of the Al-Hilal post. There were last-ditch tackles, delicious through balls and plenty going on.

These are two of the best teams in Asia and they provided a fine advert for the Saudi Professional League.

5. Al-Tai now above Al-Hilal and now a crunch match

Objectively, Al-Hilal’s start to the season has not been bad at all as the champions have taken 14 points from seven games, a solid platform from which to move up into the next gear and mount a title challenge. Yet they are now below their next opponents Al-Tai, the team that struggled against relegation for much of last season and only finished four points above the drop zone.

Now, after a 2-0 win at Al-Raed, that started with a fine header from Guy Mbenza who grabbed his second goal of the season, Al-Tai are flying. What was even more impressive is that the team played the second half with 10 men but still kept their two-goal advantage and a clean sheet. Relegation should not be an issue this season and they currently sit in an unlikely second spot.

They go into their clash against Al-Hilal on Friday full of confidence and who knows what will happen?

And if Al-Taawoun, another relegation candidate from last season, as expected beat Abha on Tuesday, they will move three points clear of Al-Hilal, and possibly ahead of Al-Tai into second.

It is shaping up to be a very interesting season indeed.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League Al-Shabab Football Club Al Hilal SFC

Taif horseracing season ends, with Riyadh gearing to go

Taif horseracing season ends, with Riyadh gearing to go
Updated 11 October 2022
George Charles Darley

Taif horseracing season ends, with Riyadh gearing to go

Taif horseracing season ends, with Riyadh gearing to go
  • City had 348 races with $8.8m in prize money
  • Focus now on winter season, $35.35m Saudi Cup
Updated 11 October 2022
George Charles Darley

As Great Scot romped home to victory in the final challenge of Taif’s King Khaled Racecourse on Sunday, so concluded this year’s summer horseracing season.

Situated at an altitude of 1,900 meters in the western mountains of Saudi Arabia, Taif’s year-round cool and balmy climate make it a perfect location for the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia’s summer fixtures.

Pretty much the entire Saudi equine ecosystem — along with many owners, trainers and jockeys from surrounding countries and even further afield — relocates to the pleasant environs of Taif from mid-June to early October.

Kicking off on June 16 with a significantly expanded program, the Taif Season saw a total of 48 meetings and no less than 384 races, double the number of fixtures staged in 2021.

GALLERY: Taif horseracing season ends

Several new contests were added to the calendar, including the $260,000 Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Cup for Purebred Arabian horses, and the National Day Cup fixture, which features the Taif Derby, Taif Sprint Cup and Taif Arabian Horses Derby, all worth over $100,000.

These new races were run alongside more established competitions such as the marquee King Faisal Cup for Purebred Arabians, and the Taif Cup.

Prizes claimed through the Taif season totaled $8.8 million.

Salem Binmahfooz, JCSA director of racing, told Arab News: “Our expansion of the Taif racing season at King Khalid Racecourse in 2022 signifies our continued investment in racing in Saudi Arabia and our eagerness to see the sport flourish and to engage new audiences.

“The significant increase in racing and prize money has attracted some of the best horses in Saudi Arabia as well as the region to race at this unique course.”

The King Khaled Racecourse has seen major investment in recent years, including floodlighting for races to continue after sunset, enhanced quarantining and health checks for the horses, and improved track conditions. The track now includes specialized dirt with a composition of wood pulp and three grades of sand.

“The surface the horses run on is really important, it could make the difference between a horse achieving world-class or terrible times,” JCSA Chief Marshal David Rogers told Arab News. “In many racecourses they don’t get the composition of the dirt quite right, but the JCSA is constantly improving these factors.”

All these efforts contribute to the JCSA’s and Saudi Arabia’s ongoing integration within the global horseracing circuit. The Kingdom has risen from Part III to Part II status, with ambitions to move to Part I.

A wide range of criteria influences this progress, including a consistently high average rating for both local horses competing in JCSA races and Saudi horses competing abroad, and compliance with standards and regulations laid down by the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities.

With the wrapping up of Taif Season, the Kingdom’s equine community will now decamp back to Riyadh for the winter racing season, held at the JCSA’s King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Al-Thumamah, just north of the capital.

The annual highlight of the Riyadh Season is The Saudi Cup, launched in 2020 and the world’s most valuable. Held in the last weekend of February, the Saudi Cup will this year offer no less than $35.35 million (SR132.5 million) in prizes.

Binmahfooz continued: “Riyadh season is the lead-up to The Saudi Cup of course, but as a standalone race series it also features a number of very important Cup days in its own right.

“Racing seasons are cyclical and the racing programs across Taif and Riyadh are designed to complement each other so that horses can progress from Taif to the big stage of Riyadh and even to The Saudi Cup.”

Alongside a packed program of racing, the JCSA’s Riyadh Season will also feature a host of side activities including fashion, arts and crafts and regional and international cuisine, making it a key fixture of the Kingdom’s sporting, cultural and social agenda.

JCSA Chairman Prince Bandar bin Khaled Al-Faisal told Arab News: “The 2022 Taif Season has been our most significant yet, with the local racing community feeling the benefits of a number of infrastructure improvements implemented by the JCSA. We have enjoyed an extended race schedule with some very important domestic races as well as an expanded Purebred Arabian program.

“Now we will carry this momentum into the Riyadh racing season. Many of the standout horses that were campaigned through the Taif Season will be very much in evidence at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh, as we build towards our major cups and of course, The Saudi Cup.

“This is a hugely exciting time to be part of the JCSA and to see the progress that Saudi Arabia is making as a racing jurisdiction, both globally and on the domestic front.

“We encourage anyone who is interested in learning more, or experiencing the thrill of the action, to come and visit us during our race meetings, ask questions and get involved.”

Topics: horseracing Riyadh

