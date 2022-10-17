Al-Shabab dominate, Al-Ittihad unbeaten: 5 talking points from Roshn Saudi League Round 8

You are here

Ahmed Hegazi heads home Al-Ittihad's dramatic late winner against Al-Wehda. (Twitter: @ittihad)
  • Teams now take a break as the Saudi national side heads to Abu Dhabi for their final World Cup preparation
The Roshn Saudi League reached round eight over the weekend and that will be the last domestic action until after the World Cup as Herve Renard’s national squad head to the UAE for their final training camp ahead of Qatar 2022.

Here are five things we learned from the latest action.

1. Al-Ittihad show spirit to Nuno Santo

Will Sunday’s 1-0 win over Al-Wehda be the last in charge for Nuno Santo as his former club Wolverhampton Wanderers are sniffing around? The Jeddah club said that no official offer has been made so it remains to be seen. Whatever happens, the Portuguese boss will look back at the fighting spirit and determination shown by the Tigers with some pride.

On the stroke of halftime, they were reduced to 10 men as Abdulrahman Al-Obod collected a second yellow. At the time, the scoreline was 0-0 and it looked as if Al-Ittihad would be slipping further behind the leaders. It was a physical battle against the newly promoted team.

Last season Al-Ittihad may have lost this game but they just dug in and were determined to get something. They got the maximum return and it was no surprise that it came via a set piece as it has done more than once this season. It was a fantastic header from Ahmed Hegazi and it was enough to take three points and move the Jeddah club into third.

Now it just remains to be seen whether their coach stays. If so, then he has plenty of time to work with his players and make them even harder to beat. It could be an interesting season for Al-Ittihad.

2. Al-Shabab keeping the pressure on everyone else

The leaders defeated Al-Khaleej 4-0 on Saturday to move on to 22 points, which equals the club’s best-ever start. Seven wins and one draw, against Al-Hilal last week, is obviously a phenomenal platform from which to build a title challenge.

Fans and media focus on the big games against the big clubs but if you do not win against the so-called smaller sides then there is not going to be any championship. The fact that Al-Shabab keep winning puts pressure on their rivals at the top of the table. On Sunday, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad knew that they could not afford to make mistakes as they needed to win to keep the leaders in sight.

It was an easy win for Al-Shabab as they took the lead after just two minutes and after that there was little doubt as to the end result. It remains to be seen what the two-month break will do to the team as they will want to keep playing and winning, but a good rest may set them up nicely for the next stage of the season.

3. Al-Hilal ride their luck

Al-Hilal won 3-2 at Al-Tai and will be very relieved at having done so. Sometimes the result is all that matters and that is certainly the case for the champions after they had collected just two points from the previous three games to pile the pressure on coach Ramon Diaz. A visit to Al-Tai is a tough proposition these days with the team going well but all seemed to be under control with Ighalo and the busy Michael putting the visitors two goals ahead early in the second half.

There had been some sloppiness in Al-Hilal’s play however with goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf almost gifting Guy Mbenza a goal in the first half.

The Congo striker took advantage of a mistake from Saud Abdulhamid to pull one back soon after. Then there was some more poor defending and it was suddenly all square. Diaz’s job was in danger but a corner in the 90th minute was not dealt with and there was Ali Al-Bulaihi to score the winner from close range. It could be a big three points but Al-Hilal will need to improve.

4. Al-Nassr finding their groove

Al-Nassr defeated Al-Feiha 4-0 at home with all the goals coming in the final 15 minutes and if there is one coach who will be frustrated with the World Cup break then it is Rudi Garcia. The Yellows have won five of the last six, with the 0-0 draw against Al-Ittihad the odd one out, scoring 17 goals and conceding just two, with goals coming from all around the team.

Luiz Gustavo was not signed for his ability to score — the midfielder managed just five in the last three seasons — but the Brazilian scored twice to take his tally for this campaign to four in just eight games. With Talisca also bagging a brace, the South Americans are really starting to make Al-Nassr look impressive going forward. This means that it is not a huge problem at the moment that Vincent Aboubaker is not scoring.

Gustavo has been impressive in midfield too and his recent partnership with Abdullah Al-Khaibari has really clicked and helped his side to 3-0, 4-1 and 4-0 wins in the past three games.

Al-Nassr have moved quietly into second place and are looking like real title challengers.

5. Damac and Al-Taawoun keep going

After eight games, the top four places are occupied by the big clubs but only just as Al-Taawoun, Damac and Al-Tai are picking up plenty of points.

Al-Taawoun beat Al-Ettifaq 1-0 to move on to an impressive 17 points from eight games. Last season they were in a relegation battle and depended on the goals of Leandre Tawamba to stay up. This time, the Cameroon striker has only managed two but that has not been a problem as others have chipped in as happened on Sunday, with Saad Al-Nasser getting the only goal of the game.

Damac are not far behind after beating Al-Adalah 2-0 to move up to sixth place, and given their fifth-place finish last season, there is no reason why they cannot repeat that feat this time around. With Al-Tai also going well, there are teams pushing the big four and improving the strength in depth in the league.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League al shabab Al Ittihad Saudi Arabia

  • Speaking in her native Polish, Swiatek thanked the vocal Polish contingent that exhorted her with chants of “Iga! Iga!”
SAN DIEGO: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek overcame a challenge from qualifier Donna Vekic on Sunday to win the San Diego Open title with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 victory.

Swiatek earned her tour-leading 64th victory of the season heading into the WTA Finals that begin Friday in Fort Worth, Texas. The event features the tour’s top eight singles and doubles teams.

The 21-year-old won the French Open and US Open earlier this year.

“I’ve worked hard with my coach and my psychologist to keep focused on those moments that make it easier to close the match,” Swiatek said. “I just wanted to be proactive in making my shots.”

Speaking in her native Polish, Swiatek thanked the vocal Polish contingent that exhorted her with chants of “Iga! Iga!”

“I wanted to be the one who hit the last ball in, use my patience more and not think too much,” said Swiatek, who ascended to world No. 1 some seven months ago following the surprise retirement of Australia’s Ash Barty.

Swiatek was awarded a winner’s check of $116,340 along with a yellow surfboard.

After Vekic won the second set, Swiatek left no doubt about her dominance in the final set with her array of topspin cross-court forehands and looping shots that flustered her tiring opponent.

“I managed to win the second set, but in the third I just hit the Iga wall,” said Vekic, who came into the first-year WTA event as an unseeded qualifier, winning seven matches in eight days.

“She played out of this world,” the Croatian added. “She showed why she’s definitely the best player in the world right now.”

An unlikely finalist, Vekic, ranked 77th, reached the finals only a few hours before her match with Swiatek, claiming a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2) semifinal win over unseeded Danielle Collins of the US

Spread over two days due to Saturday night’s two lengthy rain delays, the Vekic-Collins match totaled three hours, including Sunday’s 32-minute finish. Collins re-started with a 4-2 edge in the third set, but Vekic battled back to earn the finals berth.

Topics: Iga Swiatek San Diego Open

  • Veteran Emirati driver closes gap on Abu Dhabi teammate Shaun Torrente
OLBIA: Team Abu Dhabi’s Thani Al-Qemzi powered his way to a superb victory in the Italian Grand Prix of Regione Sardegna on Sunday to set the stage for a thrilling climax to the 2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship in the UAE.

The veteran Emirati driver followed up his record-breaking pole position success 24 hours earlier by leading from start to finish in Olbia for a 2.97-second winning margin over Sweden’s reigning world champion, Jonas Andersson.

The result moved Al-Qemzi to within nine points of his Abu Dhabi teammate and championship leader Shaun Torrente, who secured the third podium position to maintain his bid for a third F1H2O drivers’ title.

It all adds up to a fascinating climax to the season in Sharjah where the championship concludes with back-to-back grand prix races on Dec. 16 and 18, with Andersson nine points away from Al-Qemzi in third place.

Chasing his first world drivers’ crown in a 22-year career, Al-Qemzi already looks assured of a fifth successive team title in partnership with Torrente, as the Team Abu Dhabi duo hold a 63-point lead over Team Sweden.

The Emirati had already earned a place in the record books in qualifying when he set the first sub-30-second lap time in modern F1H2O powerboat racing history to clinch pole position.

It was all change yesterday as the race course was re-shaped, the right hander on the back straight removed to allow for better lapping, resulting in 14 of the 15 qualifiers going below 30 seconds in the morning’s free practice session.

A new start procedure introduced for the grand prix saw the top 10 boats from qualifying starting first under lights, with the remaining five setting off five seconds later.

On one of the shortest race courses ever seen in the championship, a good start was vital, and Al-Qemzi was up to the challenge, shutting out Alberto Comparato at the first turn to take a clear lead.

A yellow flag soon came out when Finn Kalle Viippo spun out, but Al-Qemzi made a superb restart to reestablish and gradually extend his lead as the battle for the other podium places grew behind him.

Andersson moved ahead of Comparato into second place with a clever overtaking move on the 19th lap, and 10 laps later the young Italian, under pressure from Torrente, lost third place when he went out with mechanical issues.

There were no problems for Al-Qemzi, however, as he produced an immaculate performance all the way to the checkered flag. Meanwhile, a run of bad luck continued for Sharjah Team’s Sami Selio who went out with technical problems after 59 of 70 laps while lying fourth.

The 2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship points positions:

1. Shaun Torrente (US) 64

2. Thani Al-Qemzi (UAE) 55

3. Jonas Andersson (Sweden) 46

4. Ferdinand Zandbergen (Netherlands) 34

5. Alec Weckstrom (Finland) 30

6. Peter Morin (France) 21

 

Topics: Team Abu Dhabi

In 2019 she became the first female boxer from Iran to fight in France. (File/AFP)
  • Iranian is now a personal trainer who lives in southern France, but her heart remains united with the female struggle in her home country
From basketball to boxing, and then to personal training, Sadaf Khadem has taken an unorthodox route in the world of sport.

It is a strange journey geographically too, beginning in the Iranian capital of Tehran and ending in the coastal village of Royan in southern France.

As a student Khadem majored in physics and mathematics, but decided to pursue a sporty path that resulted in her becoming a personal trainer, traveling to Dubai at the age of 20 to obtain a coaching certificate from the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness.

Now 27, she is now a personal trainer, studies commerce and has recently founded her own clothing line.

But it has not been an easy journey for Khadem, who faced many obstacles while concentrating on sport.

The first was finding a boxing instructor and a location to train. A three-hour round trip sorted that one out.

Then there was the issue of no boxing federation for women existing in Iran to regulate the sport. 

She said: “A lot of men train with women without any regulations set by any organization, and there is a lot of violence. In France or other countries, there is a federation that regulates things so it is more difficult to commit violent acts, but that’s not the case in Iran.”

Khadem told Arab News that after a bad experience with her first boxing coach in Iran, she stopped the sport for a year. She then resumed with the coach of the Iranian national team.

In 2019 she became the first female boxer from Iran to fight in France.

She added: “After training with the Iranian national team coach, I searched everywhere in order to participate in a boxing match. I tried Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan and, in the end, I sent a message on Instagram to coach Mahyar Monshipour and asked him if he could organize an official match and he agreed.

“I knew that it would be important because I was the first female boxer who wanted to participate in an official amateur boxing match. I knew that a lot of media outlets would want to cover the event, but I did not imagine it would be that big.”

Eventually Khadem moved to France with the help of Monshiphour, a French-Iranian former World Boxing Association champion.

She succeeded in taking part in her first official bout abroad, but ever since has had difficulties returning to Iran.

French laws meant she had to remove her hijab during fights, which led to her receiving threats from the Iranian regime, hastening her decision to live in forced exile in France. She has since decided to stay in the country voluntarily.

She said: “The first year was very difficult. I did not speak French, it was like coming from a different planet.

“I did not know the rules nor the culture here. Everything was different. On top of that I was on my own, without my family and without any money.

“The forced exile was only for a year and, after that, it was I who chose to stay in France. Journalists always say that I am a refugee, but I am not. I live here now willingly. I have my residency and my Iranian passport.”

Khadem was afforded freedom and protection in France. She added: “I am not saying that it is paradise and that there are no issues here, but compared to a country like Iran, I am freer.

“I lived in Iran so I know what it is like to be a woman living there. I remember when I was 16 years old and I wanted to train with men because I hated being a woman in Iran.”

Reporters in France used to ask her to comment on the political situation in her homeland but she always refused.

She said: “I never answered their questions because I would be putting my family in danger as they still live in Iran.

“Iran is not like France; we are not free to express our political opinion. I refused to give any interview until what happened a few weeks back with Mahsa Amini.

“I don’t reject the fact that I am Iranian, I am proud to be Iranian, but with all the kindness and freedom that I have experienced here in France, I would only go to visit today to see my family and friends. I cannot live there.”

Khadem sold one of her apartments in Iran and invested the money in her own clothing line. She hopes her example can empower women in her home country.

She added: “I am not a hardcore feminist who is against men, but human rights are important to me.

“The life of women there is different from other countries. I want to motivate women. I have spent a lot of money on my company and I haven’t made any profit, but I am proud.”

Khadem had not wanted to get involved in politics but was compelled to do so following the death of Amini, who was killed by the Iranian morality police after taking off her hijab.

She said: “I started posting about it on my Instagram account, not out of compassion because I am Iranian but because logically it is not OK to kill people in 2022, whether men or women, for a piece of cloth. I don’t accept this and I fight for human rights.

“Following the death of Mahsa Amini, there were over 100 others killed. The Iranian government has brought in its proxies living in other countries to kill its people.

“It pains me that people are protesting and the price that they are paying is their lives.

“People are protesting for democracy, to have a country where they can live more freely.”

She added: “We are only making noise and we cannot accompany the people in Iran. The price that we are paying here in France is a bit of tiredness. After that we go back home peacefully.

“The price that people are paying in Iran is their lives and I am not OK with that. That is why I suggested that the best solution would be an online protest and launching cyberattacks because everything is shared on social media these days.”

Khadem believes that strategy is very important at this stage, and says that most Iranians living in France do not realise what the regime is capable of.

She said: “You can protest but you must have a strategy and a path for everything you want in life. To run a country or make changes in a country is a big deal.

“If I don’t speak up today I will regret it tomorrow. I stand by the Iranian people until the day Iran becomes free. I am their soldier, I am a champion in the eyes of the Iranian people. I stand by them until the end for freedom and for human rights.”

Topics: Iran France

  • South Korea and Indonesia were the other two countries that participated in the bidding
  • Qatar will host the World Cup starting next month
KUALA LAMPUR: World Cup hosts Qatar will stage the 2023 Asian Cup, the Asian Football Confederation said on Monday, after China withdrew earlier this year because of Covid.
“The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) executive committee has today confirmed the Qatar Football Association (QFA) as the host association for the AFC Asian Cup 2023,” the Malaysia-based body said in a statement.
China in June 2019 won the bid to host the event but withdrew in May this year because of its “zero-Covid” policy, leaving the AFC scrambling to find a new host for its flagship men’s 24-team football tournament.
The tournament had been due to be held in 10 Chinese cities from June 16 to July 16 next year.
China is the last major economy still trying to stamp out Covid-19 within its borders, through a series of harsh measures involving snap lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions.
The Asian Cup is staged every four years. Qatar won the tournament’s last edition, in 2019, which was hosted by the United Arab Emirates.
South Korea and Indonesia were the other two countries that participated in the bidding to host after China’s withdrawal.
Qatar will host the World Cup starting next month.

Topics: 2023 Asian Cup Qatar

  • It was Madrid’s sixth win in the last seven “clasicos,” with the only setback the 4-0 result the last time the teams met at the Bernabeu
MADRID: Carlo Ancelotti learned his lesson, and Real Madrid won the “clasico” on Sunday.

After an embarrassing 4-0 loss at home to Barcelona last season, the Madrid coach made sure he didn’t try anything different with his team this time as Madrid won 3-1 to take the lead of the Spanish league.

It also handed Barcelona another painful blow four days after the Catalan club’s hopes of advancing in the Champions League all but ended.

Ancelotti had used midfielder Luka Modric in the “false nine” position in attack last season and Barcelona took advantage to rout Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

“I thought about what happened last season, when I tried something different,” Ancelotti said. “For this match, I didn’t try to come up with anything, I left the players in their positions and Modric played a spectacular match in midfield.”

Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde scored first-half goals, and Rodrygo added another in second-half stoppage time as the defending champions won the first “clasico” of the season to move three points ahead of Barcelona in the league standings. The rivals had entered the match tied on points, with Barcelona ahead on goal difference.

It was Madrid’s sixth win in the last seven “clasicos,” with the only setback the 4-0 result the last time the teams met at the Bernabeu.

Sunday’s defeat was another frustrating setback for Barcelona after it was held 3-3 by Inter Milan at home on Wednesday to be virtually eliminated from the Champions League with two rounds left in its group stage.

“We had our chances, but we are going through a bad moment and nothing goes our way,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said. “We need to change this dynamic as soon as possible.”

Barcelona didn’t advance to the knockout stage of the Champions League last season, its first without Lionel Messi, but elimination this time would be extra disappointing considering the club went on a spending spree to boost its squad with players such as Roberto Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Lewandowski, the league’s leading scorer, wasted his greatest chance in the first half, missing high from near the goal line.

Barcelona dominated possession and created scoring chances, but it was Madrid that capitalized on its opportunities and took advantage of Barcelona’s defensive struggles.

“We knew how to suffer when they controlled possession, but we were effective up front and scored the three goals,” Modric said.

Benzema opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a shot from inside the area, off the rebound from a save by goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen in a one-on-one situation with Vinícius Júnior. It was Benzema’s first goal in six matches. He also had a goal disallowed for offside in the second half.

Valverde added to the lead with a low shot from just outside the area in the 35th, with Ferran Torres getting a goal back for the visitors in the 83rd.

Substitute Rodrygo sealed the victory for Madrid by converting a penalty kick in stoppage time after being brought down inside the area.

“We are very disappointed,” Barcelona defender Jules Kounde said. “We didn’t play a bad match but we made mistakes in transition in the first half and they took advantage.”

Madrid was still without injured goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, while Barcelona was also hit by injuries and Xavi had to improvise Koundé as a center back.

It was Madrid’s eighth win in nine league matches, with its only setback a 1-1 draw at home against Mallorca in the seventh round.

Barcelona, whose only draw had come in the first round against Rayo Vallecano at home, entered the match having conceded only once in eight league matches.

SOCIEDAD’S MOMENTUM

Real Sociedad won 2-1 at Celta Vigo for its seventh win in a row in all competitions.

Asier Illarramendi and Igor Zubeldia scored a goal in each half for Sociedad, which stayed in fifth place.

Midtable Celta, which scored through veteran striker Iago Aspas in the first half, has lost four of its last five games.

OTHER RESULTS

Real Betis moved to fourth after a 3-1 win over Almería with a pair of goals by William Carvalho and one by Borja Iglesias.

Espanyol, sitting 13th, beat Valladolid 1-0 with a 78th-minute winner from Joselu. Valladolid stayed just outside the relegation zone.

Topics: Carlo Ancelotti real madrid Barcelona football

