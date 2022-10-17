Masar: Behind the scenes of the 100-Billion-Riyal Destination.

In line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, more specifically toward achieving a sustainable and competitive economy in an inclusive and vibrant environment while following the growing concept of “destination-making”.

The Kingdom has witnessed an increase in unique destinations across its different regions. They all aim at positioning the country as a global go-to destination that offers visitors a chance to enrich their experiences.

Based in the spiritual heart of Saudi Arabia, Masar is an integrated urban destination, the first to be developed by Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction.

Umm Al Qura is the owner and developer of Masar which works with a developmental vision to elevate the urban and investment landscape of Makkah.

Umm Al Qura believes that prosperity in contemporary civil society is not only restricted to economic growth. Instead, it should create an integrated and holistic ecosystem that offers well-being, safety and security, and meets humanity’s all needs.

The role of a destination maker is different from that of a traditional real estate developer, which often ends with the delivery of the final product without considering the subsequent stages.

Destination-making focuses on designing and activating an interactive destination that continuously develops unique experiences that cater to humanity’s needs and the ever-evolving trends of the future.

The concept of “destination making” is evidently embedded in the MASAR project as it has planned the destination following leading global practices of urban planning and design that is fit for the next 100 years.

Throughout the journey, it has aimed to conserve the spiritual nature and the rich cultural and historical heritage of the holy city of Makkah.

It has assessed the needs of visitors and residents with the aim of providing unparalleled experiences.

Masar is creating an integrated destination that will help achieve Vision 2030’s goals of providing the best services to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims while improving the lives of residents.

Umm Al Qura is also working to make Masar Destination an investment platform operating with an integrated ecosystem.

A project that attracts diversified investments from various sectors, Masar will create about 16,000 direct and indirect job opportunities in the holy city.

With massive investments, Umm Al Qura is moving forward in developing the SR100 billion destination which is likely to raise Makkah’s GDP to unimaginable heights which contributing to the Kingdom’s tremendous efforts to enrich the experience of Muslims around the globe as they step on the sacred land of the holy city. This is what ignites our passion at Umm Al Qura and what motivates us to focus on the smallest details.