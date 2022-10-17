Aramco launches 2 offshore fabrication yards to raise Saudi Arabia’s capacity by 200%

You are here

Start-up of the facilities is planned for the third quarter of 2023, with the initial combined production capacity estimated at around 70,000 metric tons. File
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH:  Saudi Aramco, in collaboration with international partners, will establish two offshore fabrication yards in Ras Al-Khair, according to a statement issued on Monday.

The two partners include the National Petroleum Construction Co. and McDermott International. The move aims to deliver a more than 200 percent increase in Saudi Arabia’s offshore fabrication capacity.

Start-up of the facilities is planned for the third quarter of 2023, with the initial combined production capacity estimated at around 70,000 metric tons.

This will increase the Kingdom’s total offshore fabrication capacity from 30,000 metric tons to 100,000 metric tons annually. 

The newly established yards are expected to fabricate and assemble offshore platforms, jackets and structures for subsea pipelines, designed to serve Saudi Arabia, gulf countries and other markets.

The establishments at Ras Al-Khair also aims to support localization of the maritime industry, and supplement the nearby King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services.

“They are expected to harness the latest technologies, support localization efforts, improve the supply chain and contribute to the development of Saudi talent,” Ahmad Al-Sa’adi, Aramco senior vice president of technical services, said.

“In addition, they aim to contribute to economic diversification in the Kingdom,” he added. 

Upon full operation, the yards are expected to create up to 7,000 direct and indirect jobs, with a target Saudization rate of 70 percent.

Updated 18 October 2022
Mohammed Najib

Gaza offshore gas project: Agreement expected by year-end

Gaza offshore gas project: Agreement expected by year-end
  • PM says team of ministers to finalize energy venture
Updated 18 October 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestine is preparing a final agreement with an Egyptian company to explore and extract gas from a field off the shores of the Gaza Strip.

It is expected to provide millions of dollars to the treasury of the Palestinian Authority and improve the ability of the Gaza power plant to generate electric power for residents.

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyieh said at the start of the weekly government session on Monday in Ramallah that the government would form a team that includes several ministers to follow up on the issue of Palestinian gas.

He said that the chairman of the Palestinian Investment Fund, Mohammed Mustafa, and his team, were negotiating with Egypt to conclude an agreement on gas, in a manner that serves Palestinian national rights and benefits.

A senior Palestinian government official who attended Monday’s Cabinet meeting in Ramallah told Arab News that the Palestinian Authority’s government ministries would facilitate the mission of the Palestinian Investment fund in the issuance of the necessary permissions.

“The gas extraction project is an important strategic scheme for us,” a senior PA government official told Arab News.

“The prime minister and the government are very interested in it because it will generate sums of money that will help the government’s treasury.”

The Palestinian Authority had commissioned energy firm British Gas to conduct gas exploration in the area back in 1999.

A year later, British Gas found Marine 1 about 30 km out to sea, and later the smaller Marine 2, but eventually withdrew from the contract.

The project was handed over to energy giant Shell in 2016 only for it to pull out two years later.

The Palestinian natural gas field Gaza Marine is located in the Palestinian coastal areas.

The field includes an estimated reserve of about 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

The cost of developing the Gaza Marine is estimated at $1.2 billion, said Palestinian sources.

The Palestinian Investment Fund and the Consolidated Contractors Company for Oil and Gas are global development partners for the project.

They will cooperate with leading Egyptian natural gas holding company EGAS.

“The talks between the Palestinian coalition companies and the Egyptian company are progressing greatly to reach a final agreement soon,” a senior Palestinian source related to the coalition companies told Arab News.

The Palestinian government has formed a governmental committee to follow up on the progress, said the source.

The source pointed out that there are no negotiations with Israel over this issue. Israel is the occupying power that controls the Gaza Sea, and companies in charge of exploration and extraction of gas need its approval to enter and operate their equipment in Palestinian gas fields.

The Palestinian source confirmed that the decision of the Palestinian government, which was taken in 2018, gives the coalition of Palestinian companies a 55 percent stake and gives the other company working on gas extraction 45 percent.

Palestinian economic expert Samir Hulileh told Arab News that the annual income from the Palestinian gas field — if operated — will be between $700-$800 million annually, equivalent t0 $7-8 billion within 10 years.

Hulileh added that there would be no extension of the gas pipeline to the Israeli city of Ashdod, but rather the lines would be extended to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish. The Egyptian company would then process the gas and sell it, along with Egyptian gas, to Europe.

Part of that gas will be allocated to the power plant in Gaza to increase its production capacity.

Israel recently allowed the Palestinian Authority to explore for gas off the shores of Gaza through Egyptian mediation and US pressure.

Ret. Israeli Maj. Gen. Giora Eiland, the former chief of the Israeli Security Council, said Israel should allow the Palestinians to use the gas field.

The net value of the gas field is $3-$4 billion, forming an excellent national economic asset for the Palestinians.

“Let the Palestinian Authority and Hamas have discussions and decide to share the benefits of the revenues from this gas field,” Eiland said.

Saudi Arabia launches initiative to develop supply chains for industrial products

Saudi Arabia launches initiative to develop supply chains for industrial products
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches initiative to develop supply chains for industrial products

Saudi Arabia launches initiative to develop supply chains for industrial products
  • Kingdom is also working to inaugurate 59 logistic zones to bolster local ecosystem
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resource has launched an initiative aimed at developing local supply chains for around 9,000 industrial products.

This happens as the ministry seeks to raise the rate of industry and local content’s growth, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The initiative aims to enhance awareness of local supply chains and the industrial sector in Saudi Arabia.

It also aims to develop mechanisms for studying local supply chains, in addition to solving the challenges facing small and medium enterprises in entering supply chains.

This comes as a result of the importance of collecting the necessary information regarding products and making it available to the relevant authorities.

This initiative would enable identifying the manufacturing opportunities that attract local and foreign investment.

Saudi Arabia is also working to inaugurate 59 logistic zones to bolster supply chains and logistic services, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser.

He was speaking on Sunday at the opening of the two-day annual Supply Chain and Logistics Conference taking place in Riyadh.

He said these zones will enable the Kingdom to play a regional and global role.

A total of 18 industrial zones were chosen to expand their business scope to become a logistical industrial hub, the minister added.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Osama Al-Zamil spoke on behalf of Bandar Alkhorayef, minister of industry and mineral resources.

He said the ministry is working, in cooperation with government agencies and the private sector, to ensure the development of local supply chains and activate the role of small and medium enterprises and their integration with large strategic industries to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

In an exclusive interaction with Arab News on the sidelines of the Local Content Forum in September, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef said Building capabilities in local content will not only serve the local market but will also help Saudi Arabia play a stronger role in the supply chain globally. 

“Local content is a concept that would definitely be an enabler for the industry. It would be an enabler for existing installations, to come up with new capacities to improve their performance in sales and profitability,” said Alkhorayef. 

He added that local content will increase both local and international investments in Saudi Arabia. 

The Kingdom launched the National Transport and Logistics Strategy last year. The strategy aims to position the country as a global logistics hub connecting three continents, and improve all transport services in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

A host of game-changing projects are planned to help achieve the strategy’s economic and social goals, along with improved governance to enhance the work of the organizations involved. It also reflects the renaming of the Ministry of Transport as the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services.

It has four main goals: To transform Saudi Arabia into a logistics hub; boost the quality of life across the country; enhance fiscal sustainability; and improve the performance of public entities.

OPEC+ members endorse output cut

OPEC+ members endorse output cut
Updated 17 October 2022
Reuters

OPEC+ members endorse output cut

OPEC+ members endorse output cut
  • Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said the Oct. 5 decision to reduce output by 2 million barrels per day was unanimous and based on economic factors
  • His comments were backed by ministers of several OPEC+ member states including the UAE
Updated 17 October 2022
Reuters

CAIRO: OPEC+ member states lined up on Sunday to endorse the steep cut to its output target agreed this month.
The United States last week said the cut would boost Russia’s foreign earnings and suggested it had been engineered for “political reasons” by Saudi Arabia, which on Sunday denied it was supporting Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine.
King Salman said the Kingdom was working hard to support stability and balance in oil markets, including establishing and maintaining agreement of the OPEC+ alliance.
OPEC+ comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia.
The Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman also said the Oct. 5 decision to reduce output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) was unanimous and based on economic factors.
His comments were backed by ministers of several OPEC+ member states including the United Arab Emirates.
The UAE’s energy minister, Suhail Al-Mazrouei, wrote on Twitter: “I would like to clarify that the latest OPEC+ decision, which was unanimously approved, was a pure technical decision, with NO political intentions whatsoever.”
His comment followed a statement from Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO.
“There is complete consensus among OPEC+ countries that the best approach ...is a pre-emptive approach that supports market stability and provides the guidance needed for the future,” a SOMO statement said.
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Chief Executive Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah also welcomed the decision by OPEC+ and said the country was keen to maintain a balanced oil markets, Kuwait News Agency reported.
“Purely technical”
Oman and Bahrain echoed the comment in separate statements.
Algerian energy minister Mohamed Arkab, meanwhile, called the decision “historic” and said that he and OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais expressed full confidence in it, Algeria’s Ennahar TV reported.
In a statement to Reuters on Monday, Arkab said the OPEC+ decision, was “a purely technical response based on purely economic considerations.”

Oil steady as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears

Oil steady as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears
Updated 17 October 2022
Reuters

Oil steady as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears

Oil steady as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears
Updated 17 October 2022
Reuters

HOUSTON: Oil prices held steady on Monday in choppy trading as China’s continuation of loose monetary policy offset fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession.

Brent crude futures were down 2 cents, or 0.02 percent, to $91.67 a barrel by 11:37 a.m. EDT (1537 GMT), recovering from a 6.4 percent fall last week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 4 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $85.57 after a 7.6 percent decline last week.

“US inflation remains a front topic and with the Fed set to raise rates at least into next year, there are fears that demand destruction will escalate,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.

China’s central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans on Monday while keeping its key interest rate unchanged for a second month, in a signal that loose monetary policy would be maintained.

Beijing will also greatly increase domestic energy supply capacity and step up risk controls in key commodities including coal, oil, gas and electricity, a senior National Energy Administration official said on Monday.

China will further increase reserve capacities for key commodities, another state official told a news conference in Beijing.

Chinese trade and third-quarter gross domestic product data, along with September activity data, are due to be released on Tuesday, with quarterly growth possibly rebounding from the previous quarter but annual growth threatening to be China’s worst in almost half a century.

Meanwhile, a strong US dollar and the likelihood of further interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve are helping to contain price gains.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Friday said inflation had become “pernicious” and difficult to arrest, warranting continued “frontloading” through larger rate increases of three-quarters of a percentage point.

Inflation in the US remains stubborn and growth in European Union countries is expected to weaken to 0.5 percent, International Monetary Fund official Gita Gopinath said on Monday.

“It has been another turbulent few weeks in oil markets from global growth concerns to super-sized OPEC+ output cuts and it seems they're yet to fully settle down,” said Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at OANDA.

“Brent has seen lows of $82 and highs of $98, so perhaps what we’re now seeing is it finding its feet somewhere in the middle.”

Oil supply is likely to remain tight after OPEC and allies including Russia pledged on Oct. 5 to cut output by 2 million barrels per day.

OPEC+ output cuts attracted portfolio investors and funds back to the oil markets with continued heavy buying of crude oil futures and options for a second week after OPEC+ cut its production target more than expected.

Saudi ports handle 16m tons of food items up to Q3

Saudi ports handle 16m tons of food items up to Q3
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi ports handle 16m tons of food items up to Q3

Saudi ports handle 16m tons of food items up to Q3
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ports registered a foodstuff throughput of over 16 million tons during the first three quarters of 2022, said a statement issued on Monday to mark the World Food Day.

Ports across the Kingdom unloaded around 3 million cattle heads between January and September of this year, which represents a 3.43 percent year-on-year growth in comparison to over 2.9 million cattle heads previously. 

The Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, has contributed to boosting the Kingdom’s food security by streamlining import and export procedures, providing modern warehouses, and automating processes.

The national maritime sector regulator had earlier signed six key deals to build logistics parks with local and global giants like Maersk, LogiPoint, CMA CGM, DP World, Bahri, and Globe Group at a combined value of over SAR2 billion. With the potential to create 6,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, these projects fulfill the goals assigned by Saudi Vision 2030 to improve the Kingdom’s score in the Logistics Performance Index and expand overall port capacity.

A deal was also struck with the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, to build the region’s first and largest terminal for importing, processing, and exporting grains over 313,000 sq. m. of leased land at the Yanbu Commercial Port with an annual capacity of 5 million tons.  

Mawani also signed an investment agreement with United Feed Co. to build 16 silos at Jazan Port and Ras Al-Khair Port with a one-time storage capacity of 1 million tons besides developing a full-scale grain distribution and packaging complex, further underscoring the role played by the ports and logistics sectors in driving the growth of Saudi food industries. 

