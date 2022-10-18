You are here

  • Home
  • UAE rejects ‘racist’ remarks by EU foreign policy chief, summons diplomat

UAE rejects ‘racist’ remarks by EU foreign policy chief, summons diplomat

UAE rejects ‘racist’ remarks by EU foreign policy chief, summons diplomat
EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell called Europe as a “garden”, while the rest of the world is “a jungle.” (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cz6bs

Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

UAE rejects ‘racist’ remarks by EU foreign policy chief, summons diplomat

UAE rejects ‘racist’ remarks by EU foreign policy chief, summons diplomat
  • The UAE foreign ministry summoned Emil Paulsen over the remarks
  • Borrell’s office was also asked to provide a written explanation of the comments
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has rejected “racist” statements made by European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell at the inauguration of the new European Diplomatic Academy in Belgium.

Borrell has lately come under fire for describing Europe as a “garden”, while the rest of the world is “a jungle [that] could invade the garden.”

In a statement on the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the UAE called Borrell’s remarks “discriminatory and inappropriate” and said they “contribute to a worsening climate of intolerance and discrimination worldwide.”

“Borrell’s remarks are a disappointing development that comes at a time when all parties are aware of the importance of respect for other religions, cultures, and ethnic groups, as well as values such as pluralism, coexistence, and tolerance,” read the WAM statement.

The foreign ministry summoned Emil Paulsen, acting head of mission at the EU delegation to the UAE, on Monday over the remarks, said WAM.

Borrell’s office was also asked to provide a written explanation of the comments.

Topics: EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell Josep Borrell United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Related

UAE signs $25m agreement with WHO to support East Jerusalem hospital
Middle-East
UAE signs $25m agreement with WHO to support East Jerusalem hospital

OIC to hold conference combating disinformation and Islamophobia in Istanbul

OIC to hold conference combating disinformation and Islamophobia in Istanbul
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

OIC to hold conference combating disinformation and Islamophobia in Istanbul

OIC to hold conference combating disinformation and Islamophobia in Istanbul
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold a conference to discuss combating disinformation and Islamophobia in Istanbul from October 21-22.

OIC information ministers taking part in the event will discuss ways to confront Islamophobia and present the true image of Islam, strengthen the role of the media in confronting terrorism, and develop media training and expertise in the Muslim world.

The importance of intensifying media action on the Palestinian issue will also be discussed.

Secretary general Hissein Brahim will address the opening session of the conference during which he will focus on the role of the OIC in various fields of information which benefit member states, the organization said.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Istanbul Islamophobia

Related

OIC holds meeting with African Group member states
Saudi Arabia
OIC holds meeting with African Group member states
OIC calls for global action to ensure access to education for refugees
Saudi Arabia
OIC calls for global action to ensure access to education for refugees

More protests in Iran after schoolgirl beaten to death

More protests in Iran after schoolgirl beaten to death
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

More protests in Iran after schoolgirl beaten to death

More protests in Iran after schoolgirl beaten to death
  • Authorities in Ardabil beat, detained several children following raid on school
  • Asra Panahi, 16, died in hospital, sparking outrage
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An Iranian schoolgirl has reportedly been killed after refusing to sing a song in favor of the regime in Tehran in her classroom.

Sixteen-year-old Asra Panahi was allegedly beaten along with several classmates by security forces after Shahed girls high school in Ardabil was raided on Oct. 13 amid nationwide protests, according to the Coordinating Council of Iranian Teachers’ Trade Association.

Several of the girls were taken to hospital and a number arrested. Panahi is thought to have died of her injuries.

Iranian state officials denied responsibility, and a man claiming to be her uncle later appeared on state TV following widespread anger at her death to claim she had died of a congenital heart condition.

Protests have spread across Iran in recent weeks following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police in August.

Younger women and girls have been especially prevalent in opposing the regime, with footage going viral of many removing their hijabs and chanting slogans against the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The crackdown against protesters has been brutal, including raids on schools featuring arrests, beatings and tear-gassing, which the country’s teachers’ union called “brutal and inhumane.”

The Iran Human Rights group says 215 people have been killed in the demonstrations and subsequent crackdowns so far, 27 of whom were children.

One schoolgirl, identified pseudonymously as Naznin, told The Guardian newspaper: “I haven’t been allowed to go to the school because my parents fear for my life. But what has it changed? The regime continues to kill and arrest schoolgirls.

“What good am I if I simply sit outraged at home? Myself and fellow students across Iran have decided to stand in protest on the streets this week. I’ll do it even if I have to now hide it from my parents.”

Another woman, identified as Nergis, told The Guardian that she had been shot with rubber bullets after going to protest following Panahi’s death, in addition to the deaths of two other Iranian schoolgirls, 17-year-old Nika Shahkarami and 16-year-old Sarina Esmailzadeh.

“I don’t have a single relative in Ardabil,” Nergis said, “but with this brutal crackdown on our sisters, who were just 16 years old, they’ve awakened the whole nation.

“We never knew we were so united — across the Baloch regions as well as the Kurdish regions. The world has heard about Nika, Sarina and Asra, but there are so many other nameless children who we know nothing about.

“The Islamic Republic has been killing our people for 40 years, but our voices weren’t heard. Let the world know this is no longer a protest — we are calling for a revolution. Now that you’re all listening to our voices, we will not stop.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran

Related

Iranian woman climber competes without hijab amid protests
Middle-East
Iranian woman climber competes without hijab amid protests

Lebanon says Israeli gunboat violated its waters, Israel denies it

Lebanon says Israeli gunboat violated its waters, Israel denies it
Updated 18 October 2022
Reuters

Lebanon says Israeli gunboat violated its waters, Israel denies it

Lebanon says Israeli gunboat violated its waters, Israel denies it
Updated 18 October 2022
Reuters

The Lebanese army said on Tuesday that an Israeli gunboat had violated Lebanese territorial waters on Monday morning, an allegation denied by Israel in the second such dispute this week as the countries work toward a maritime border demarcation.
The alleged naval incursion took place in an area of the Mediterranean sea opposite Ras Naqura, the Lebanese army said.
In response, an Israeli military spokesperson said “there was no crossing” into Lebanese terrorial waters on Monday.
The countries are technically at war but this month clinched a US-brokered agreement to demarcate a maritime border. The deal awaits formal announcement by Washington.
On Sunday, the Lebanese army said Israeli gunboats had violated Lebanese territorial waters several times on Saturday opposite Ras Naqura. That was also denied by Israel’s military.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Egypt ready to pump natural gas to Lebanon, says Minister of Petroleum
Business & Economy
Egypt ready to pump natural gas to Lebanon, says Minister of Petroleum
Special Date set for signing Lebanon-Israel maritime deal
Middle-East
Date set for signing Lebanon-Israel maritime deal

UAE President, Zelenskyy highlight importance of de-escalating situation in Ukraine

UAE President, Zelenskyy highlight importance of de-escalating situation in Ukraine
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

UAE President, Zelenskyy highlight importance of de-escalating situation in Ukraine

UAE President, Zelenskyy highlight importance of de-escalating situation in Ukraine
  • During the call, the Sheikh Mohamed thanked Zelenskyy for his confidence in the UAE’s humanitarian efforts
Updated 18 October 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan held a phone call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday. 
During the call, the pair discussed cooperation between the two nations and recent developments in the on-going crisis in Ukraine, wrote state agency WAM. 
Sheikh Mohamed and Zelenskyy also spoke about the importance of de-escalating and reducing tension between Ukraine and Russia through dialogue and diplomatic solutions. 
The president of the UAE added that the crisis has a serious impact on the whole world and poses challenges to the global economy, peace, and security. 
Sheikh Mohamed highlighted that the UAE aims to promote negotiations that can benefit all parties as part of its efforts to prevent the situation from worsening.  
During the call, the Sheikh Mohamed thanked Zelenskyy for his confidence in the UAE’s humanitarian efforts, and highlighted the Gulf nation’s readiness to mitigate the humanitarian and economic impact of the war. 
The two leaders also congratulated each other on the 30 years of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Volodymyr Zelensky UAE Ukraine

Related

Ukraine’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia thanks Kingdom for $400m aid package
Saudi Arabia
Ukraine’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia thanks Kingdom for $400m aid package

Nearly 60 killed in 10 days of Syria rebel clashes: monitor

Nearly 60 killed in 10 days of Syria rebel clashes: monitor
Updated 18 October 2022
AFP

Nearly 60 killed in 10 days of Syria rebel clashes: monitor

Nearly 60 killed in 10 days of Syria rebel clashes: monitor
  • Clashes since October 8 near the Turkish border have been among the deadliest in years
Updated 18 October 2022
AFP

BEIRUT: More than a week of inter-rebel fighting in Syria’s Turkish-held north has killed 58 people, mostly combatants — a flareup that has allowed Al-Qaeda-linked fighters to gain ground, a war monitor said Tuesday.
The clashes since October 8, in a volatile area near the Turkish border, have been among the deadliest in years, killing 48 rebel fighters and 10 civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Among the 48 combatants killed, 28 were members of the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham alliance (HTS), which is led by Al-Qaeda’s former Syria affiliate, according to the Britain-based war monitor, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.
Dozens of rebel groups opposed to President Bashar Assad are confined to areas of northern and northwestern Syria that still evade government control after more than a decade of war.
The latest fighting started this month between two rival pro-Turkish rebel groups in the town of Al-Bab in Aleppo province before spreading to other areas and drawing in other factions, including HTS.
HTS is widely seen as the strongest and best organized of the rebel factions and dominates the nearby Idlib region, Syria’s last major opposition bastion.
It has leveraged the latest bout of fighting to expand its zone of influence, in a move green-lit by Turkey, which has never publicly backed it, the Observatory said.
“Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham would not have entered the area without Turkey’s consent,” said Observatory chief Rami Abdul Rahman.
Last week, HTS captured the Afrin region from rival Turkish-backed rebels, advancing in the area for the first time since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011.
Since Monday, it has advanced toward the key town of Azaz, near the Turkish border further north, as persistent inter-rebel fighting has torpedoed a truce that briefly went into effect at the weekend.
Since 2011, the war in Syria has killed nearly half a million people and driven more than half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.

Topics: Syria

Related

Special Prosecution of Syrian war crimes faces hurdles of process not evidence, experts say
Middle-East
Prosecution of Syrian war crimes faces hurdles of process not evidence, experts say
Envoy says UN to push for nationwide cease-fire in Syria
Middle-East
Envoy says UN to push for nationwide cease-fire in Syria

Latest updates

Saudi ICT firm Perfect Presentation opens IPO at up to $49 per share 
Saudi ICT firm Perfect Presentation opens IPO at up to $49 per share 
Cadillac’s LYRIQ redefines luxury, comfort
Tristan Murphy, Design Manager, Cadillac LYRIQ
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra to join leading global publishers at Frankfurt Book Fair
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra to join leading global publishers at Frankfurt Book Fair
MENA Project Tracker — Ma’aden to increase phosphate production;  solar plant planned in Masdar City
MENA Project Tracker — Ma’aden to increase phosphate production;  solar plant planned in Masdar City
Events planned to mark 90 years of Saudi-Italian ties
Events planned to mark 90 years of Saudi-Italian ties

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.