France probes murder of 12-year-old girl in Paris
A pedestrian walks past bouquets of flowers displayed at the entrance of the building where Lola, a 12 year-old schoolgirl who was found dead in a trunk in the 19th district on October 14, 2022, lived, in Paris on Monday. (AFP)
Reuters

France probes murder of 12-year-old girl in Paris
  • The suspect was a woman under 25 who had been staying in France illegally
  • Newspapers, citing police and judicial sources, said the suspect was Algerian
Reuters

PARIS: French police are investigating the murder of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found last week near her home in eastern Paris and a young suspect has been detained, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday.
The suspect was a woman under 25 who had been staying in France illegally, he said.
“The suspect ... is not already known to the police. She is under 25 years of age. She regularly came over on to our national territory as a student. About a month ago, she was told to leave our national territory,” Darmanin told RTL radio.
He did not give further details. Newspapers, citing police and judicial sources, said the suspect was Algerian.
The Paris prosecutor’s department said the girl’s body was discovered late on Friday near her home in the 19th Arrondissement.
Lawyer Alexandre Silva, representing the suspect, told BFM TV that he could not comment on the case.

Poland keeps ban on Israeli school groups with armed guards

Poland keeps ban on Israeli school groups with armed guards

Poland keeps ban on Israeli school groups with armed guards
WARSAW: Poland has banned Israeli school groups from using armed guards during visits to the country, including to former Nazi concentration camps.
Foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina was quoted by PAP news agency on Wednesday as saying: “We are ready to receive Israeli excursions in Poland if they are not accompanied by armed security guards.”
Jasina spoke after Israeli ambassador Yacov Livne last week said Israeli school visits had been banned “because of the decisions taken by the Polish foreign ministry.”
The issue is over visits organized by Israel’s education ministry for secondary school children, which have been suspended since June.
Interviewed on a regional radio station in Lublin in eastern Poland, Jasina said there were no armed guards for Israeli school children on visits to France and Germany, which could create the impression they were more in danger in Poland than in those countries.
Poland and Israel have fallen out repeatedly in recent years, most recently over a new Polish law seen as curbing the claims of Jewish families whose properties were seized after World War II.

Report: Taliban killed captives in restive Afghan province

Report: Taliban killed captives in restive Afghan province
AP

Report: Taliban killed captives in restive Afghan province

Report: Taliban killed captives in restive Afghan province
  • Video of the killings shows five men blindfolded with their hands tied behind their backs
  • Investigation is rare verification of allegations that the Taliban have used brutal methods against opposition forces
AP

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: The Taliban captured, bound and shot to death 27 men in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley last month during an offensive against resistance fighters in the area, according to a report published Tuesday, refuting the group’s earlier claims that the men were killed in battle.
One video of the killings verified by the report shows five men, blindfolded with their hands tied behind their backs. Then, Taliban fighters spray them with gunfire for 20 seconds and cry out in celebration.
The investigation by Afghan Witness, an open-source project run by the UK-based non-profit Center for Information Resilience, is a rare verification of allegations that the Taliban have used brutal methods against opposition forces and their supporters, its researchers said. Since taking power in August 2021, the Taliban have imposed a tighter and harsher rule, even as they press for international recognition of their government.
David Osborn, the team leader of Afghan Witness, said the report gives the ”most clear-cut example” of the Taliban carrying out an “orchestrated purge” of resistance fighters.
Afghan Witness said it analyzed dozens of visual sources from social media — mostly videos and photographs — to conclusively link one group of Taliban fighters to the killings of 10 men in the Dara District of Panjshir, including the five seen being mowed down in the video.
It said it also confirmed 17 other extrajudicial killings from further images on social media, all showing dead men with their hands tied behind their backs. Videos and photos of Taliban fighters with the bodies aided geolocation and chrono-location, also providing close-ups of the fighters at the scene. These were cross-referenced with other videos suspected to feature the group.
“Using open-source techniques we have established the facts around the summary and systematic execution of a group of men in the Panjshir Valley in mid-September,” Osborn said. “At the time of their execution, the detained were bound, posing no threat to their Taliban captors.”
Enayatullah Khawarazmi, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the defense minister, said a delegation is investigating the videos released on social media. He said he was unable to give further details as the investigation is ongoing.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban-run government, was not immediately available for comment.
Last month, Mujahid was reported as saying the Taliban had killed 40 resistance fighters and captured more than 100 in Panjshir. He gave no details on how the 40 men died.
The force fighting in the mountainous Panjshir Valley north of Kabul — a remote region that has defied conquerors before — rose out of the last remnants of Afghanistan’s shattered security forces. It has vowed to resist the Taliban after they overran the country and seized power in August 2021.
Ali Maisam Nazary, head of foreign relations at the National Resistance Front for Afghanistan, said: “The Taliban committed war crimes by killing POWs that surrendered to them point blank and the videos are evidence of this.”
Afghan Witness said it has credible evidence of a further 30 deaths due to last month’s Taliban offensive against alleged resistance fighters in Panjshir.

Ex-PM Khan wins big in Pakistan by-election

Ex-PM Khan wins big in Pakistan by-election
AFP

Ex-PM Khan wins big in Pakistan by-election

Ex-PM Khan wins big in Pakistan by-election
  • Khan regularly holds rallies drawing tens of thousands across the country
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan won six of eight national assembly seats he stood for in a weekend by-election, unofficial results showed Monday, a vote he has called a referendum on his popularity.

The by-election is the latest twist in months of political wrangling that began before Khan’s April ouster via a no-confidence vote, and comes as the nation grapples with the aftermath of devastating monsoon floods that left a third of the country under water.

The polls were called “in constituencies where the government thought PTI was weakest,” Khan, a former Pakistan cricket captain, said at a press conference at his home on the outskirts of Islamabad, referring to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

“Despite such attempts, our voters defeated combined candidates of the ruling coalition.”

It was, however, an effective net loss for PTI, which had previously held all eight seats.

Individuals can stand in multiple constituencies in Pakistan elections and choose which to forfeit if they win more than one, but it is rare for a candidate to contest as many as Khan. The 70-year-old has attempted to disrupt Pakistan’s political process since his April ouster when he ordered all his lawmakers to give up their seats, leaving no PTI members in the National Assembly.

The Electoral Commission has so far called by-elections in only eight of the dozens of constituencies and PTI chiefs have said Khan will not take up any of the winning seats, triggering further elections.

“This was a referendum because voters knew we would not go to the assembly, and even then they voted in favor of our candidates,” Khan added.

He has also vowed to soon announce the date of a “long march” of his supporters on the capital to pressure the government to announce an earlier national election than that scheduled for October next year.

Khan regularly holds rallies drawing tens of thousands across the country, giving fiery speeches criticizing state institutions — including the powerful military — for allegedly conspiring to topple his government.

“Winning six out of eight seats in the face of a combined opposition is not something small,” said Imtiaz Gul, an analyst from the Center for Research and Security Studies in Islamabad.

“It underlines a reality which may be bitter for the entire ruling alliance... Imran Khan’s narrative is still galvanizing many people across the country.”

Khan rode to power in 2018 on a populist platform promising social reforms, religious conservatism and a fight against corruption, overturning decades of rule by two feuding political dynasties interspersed with military takeovers.

But, under his tenure, the economy stagnated and he lost the support of the army, which was accused of helping to get him elected.

He has, so far, emerged largely unscathed from a series of court cases against him and his party.

Pakistan’s courts are often used to tie up lawmakers in tedious and long-winding proceedings that rights monitors have criticized for stifling political opposition.

In his latest appearance on Monday, Khan was given bail over allegations his PTI received illegal foreign funding.

AP

China’s party congress promises continuity, not change

China’s party congress promises continuity, not change
  • The economy is struggling under the weight of severe COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Xi’s government, a sharp real estate slowdown and the fallout from the war in Ukraine
AP

BEIJING: The overarching theme emerging from China’s ongoing Communist Party congress is one of continuity, not change.

The weeklong meeting, which opened Sunday, is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader, reaffirm a commitment to his policies for the next five years and possibly elevate his status even further as one of the most powerful leaders in China’s modern history.

A look at what has happened so far, and what is to come: More of the same.

This is not an inflection point for the party. That happened 10 years ago when it named Xi as leader, though it was not evident at the time.

Since then, Xi has reoriented China both domestically and internationally. The military has staked claims to disputed territory while diplomats have become more assertive, saying China will not be bullied by the US and others.

Xi has brought back stronger state control over the economy and society, expanding censorship and arrest to stifle dissent. An unprecedented crackdown on corruption has brought down hundreds of senior officials, including some potential political rivals.

All of that is here to stay — that was the message from a 1-hour-and-45-minute party report that Xi delivered to the opening session on Sunday.

Willy Lam, a senior fellow with the Jamestown Foundation think tank, noted the report described a “Chinese-style modernization” that must conform to socialist values.

“China will stick to its own road,” the Hong Kong-based Lam said. “It will not borrow any measures or governance style from foreign countries.”

China on Monday abruptly canceled the announcement of third-quarter economic growth figures due out Tuesday.

No specific reason was given. The gross domestic product report was likely to conflict with the confident tone of the party congress by showing the economy grew by as little as 3 percent in the latest quarter, barely half the official 5.5 percent target.

The economy is struggling under the weight of severe COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Xi’s government, a sharp real estate slowdown and the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

A woman who answered the phone in the press office of the National Bureau of Statistics said only that the postponement was due to “work arrangements.”

Xi has already swept away competitors and consolidated power. The question is whether he will gain even more power — and how.

Practically, he has placed himself in charge of the military, foreign policy, the economy and most other matters through a series of party working groups that he heads.

Symbolically, his ideology, known as Xi Jinping Thought, was enshrined in the party congress at the previous congress in 2017.

Another amendment to the constitution is on the agenda for this week’s congress. No details have been divulged, but analysts say it could further raise his status in the party.

It is customary for the party to unveil its top leadership for the next five years the day after the congress closes, with the small group named to the Politburo Standing Committee identified for the first time when they parade out on stage.

Xi is widely expected to be at the top, getting a third five-year term. That would dispense with an unwritten agreement for party leaders to step down after two terms. The others named to the Standing Committee, which currently has seven members, could offer clues to Xi’s future and the direction of policy.

He is expected to stack the committee with loyalists. Analysts wonder whether China’s economic slump will force him to temper his enthusiasm for a state-run economy and include supporters of a more market-oriented approach.

No obvious successor was picked for the current Standing Committee in 2017, signaling that Xi was eyeing a third term. Doing so again would suggest he plans an even longer stay.

Bomb kills two peacekeepers in Mali, UN says

Bomb kills two peacekeepers in Mali, UN says
AFP

Bomb kills two peacekeepers in Mali, UN says

Bomb kills two peacekeepers in Mali, UN says
AFP

BAMAKO: Two UN troops were killed and four others were badly injured by a roadside bomb in northern Mali on Monday, the UN peacekeeping mission said.

They had been taking part in a search for mines in the Kidal region, the mission wrote on Twitter.

“Two MINUSMA #peacekeepers were killed today, 17 October, when their vehicle hit an Improvised Explosive Device during a #mine search and detection patrol in #Tessalit, Kidal region,” MINUSMA said on Twitter.

Four others were seriously injured, it said.

The peacekeepers were part of MINUSMA’s Chadian contingent, an official at the mission’s camp in Kidal said.

MINUSMA — the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali — was launched in 2013 to help one of the world’s poorest countries cope with a bloody terrorist campaign.

It is one of the UN’s biggest peacekeeping operations, with 17,612 troops, police, civilians and volunteers deployed as of May, according to the mission’s website.

It has suffered 276 fatalities, one of the highest tolls in the history of “blue helmet” operations.

Of these, nearly a quarter have occurred through improvised explosive devices.

Mali has struggled with an insurgency that began in the north of the country in 2012 and then spread to the center of the country and Niger and Burkina.

Across the three countries, thousands of civilians, police and troops have died, and some two million people have fled their homes.

Mines and IEDs are among the jihadists’ weapons of choice. They can explode on impact or be detonated remotely.

A report by MINUSMA found that mines and IEDs caused 72 deaths in 2022 as of Aug. 31.

Most of the victims were soldiers, but more than a quarter were civilians, it said.

Last year, 103 people were killed and 297 injured by IEDs and mines.

At least 11 people were killed and 53 injured when a bus hit an explosive device in the Mopti area of central Mali last week, a hospital source said.

Mali’s military seized power in August 2020.

Ruler Col. Assimi Goita says he plans to stay in power until 2024 and then hand over to civilian rule.

